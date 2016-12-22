Nick Mensio

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em

print article archives RSS

Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, December 22, 2016


We’re almost home, guys and gals. It’s officially fantasy championship week. Those of you that play season-long fantasy in Week 17 need to have a word with your commissioners. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward redraft leagues but can also be used for setting DFS lineups.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Ben Roethlisberger vs. Ravens: Big Ben’s last two games have been on the road, and the Steelers have played four of their last five away from Heinz Field. It’s become common knowledge at this point that Roethlisberger is much better at home than away from it. He hasn’t thrown for more than 300 yards in any road game this season. At home, he has three 300-yard outings and a 17:3 TD:INT mark in six contests. Baltimore ranks sixth in pass-defense DVOA, but the back end has been pretty giving of late, surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points over the past five weeks. Matters were made even worse two weeks ago when top CB Jimmy Smith suffered a multi-week ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced this week and doesn’t appear close to being ready for Christmas Day. Big Ben has scored at least 20 fantasy points in every home game this year and has topped 30 in three of them. He’s a must-start QB1 in this spot with the playoffs and division lead on the line.

Starts

Philip Rivers at Browns: Rivers has been pretty dreadful of late, letting us down in numerous plus spots. But his schedule continues to be one of the best on paper. Rivers has tossed at least one interception in five straight games and has three multi-pick outings in that span. Stretching that out over his past seven contests, Rivers has 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He’s also reached the 300-yards mark just one time in that frame. Cleveland has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks over the past five weeks, but part of that is due to facing the fewest pass attempts in that window. I’m still willing to bet against this 0-14 Browns team, even if Rivers only throws around 35 passes. With Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) looking doubtful to return for this one, the expectation is Rivers, for the most part, will be leaned on to carry the offense. The Browns are 31st in pass-defense DVOA, and the Chargers will be considerably up in pace Sunday if Cleveland is forced to play catch-up like they’ve been doing all year. On the season, the Browns are sixth in offensive pace, and the Chargers are 25th. Expect San Diego to get a few more plays out of this matchup.

Cam Newton vs. Falcons: Listed in this same space last week, Newton pulled himself out of his month-long rut and threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns against the Redskins, finishing as the QB5 in Week 15. Heading back home, Newton is in another plum spot. The Falcons are 26th in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Looking at the numbers, they’ve played better pass defense of late, but Atlanta’s past two games have been against rookie Jared Goff and the anemic Rams offense and a tanking 49ers team led by Colin Kaepernick. As noted by Pro Football Focus’ Pat Thorman, Carolina tends to play more up-tempo at home as opposed to on the road. And the last time these two teams met, back in Week 4, they combined for 81 points. Newton was concussed in that one and missed 29 snaps. Derek Anderson came on and lit up garbage time to make it close. Carolina is pushing to keep its playoff hopes alive, though those are on life support, but the Panthers also wouldn’t mind trying to ruin the Falcons’ chances at the same time. The 52-point total for this one is the third-highest of the week.

Jameis Winston at Saints: Winston has been a middle-of-the-road QB2 in fantasy over the past 4-5 weeks, and he’s coming off a mistake-filled Week 15 loss to the Cowboys that saw him turn the ball over four times. But the Bucs are beating on the door of the playoffs and are going to need a big performance from their offense Sunday. These two teams just faced off in Week 14, in Tampa Bay, and combined for a measly 27 total points. In that game, Winston threw for 184 scoreless yards. This Saturday, the division rivals will meet in the offense-friendly Superdome. New Orleans is 28th in pass-defense DVOA and has allowed an average of 30 points at home this year. That includes 20- and 21-point outings by the Seahawks and Rams. The Saints lead the league in plays per game and both these offenses are top-10 in pace, even though the Bucs have slowed their roll on offense of late. Drew Brees might force them to pick things up this time around. The 53-point total is the second-highest of Week 16, and we get a dome environment, which is cherished in December.

Sits

Dak Prescott vs. Lions: Outside of the usual suspects, Ezekiel Elliott and Dez Bryant, this game looks like one to avoid for the most part on Monday night. Both offenses like to control the clock and let the seconds run down before snapping the ball. Detroit is 30th in offensive pace, while Dallas is 31st. Only the Dolphins play slower. The 43-point total for Detroit-Dallas is pretty uninviting. Over the last five weeks, the Lions have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. They’re surrendering one passing touchdown per game in that span and have picked off more passes than they’ve allowed touchdowns. After getting off to a terrible start to the season, allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the first month, Detroit is now 20th in that category. The Lions held Eli Manning to 201 yards last week and Drew Brees to 326 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions back in Week 13 at the Superdome. Prescott is more of a QB2 for title week.

Matthew Stafford at Cowboys: As mentioned above, Lions-Cowboys is a game I’m not looking to target for fantasy purposes. The 43-point over-under is one of the lowest of the week, and both offenses play extremely slow. Neither wants the other team to have the ball. It wouldn’t be all that surprising to see each team only get 5-6 possessions in this one. Stafford is having a great season and is currently the overall QB12 in fantasy points per game. However, a ton of that damage was done early in the year before OC Jim Bob Cooter slowed things down in an effort to keep the Lions’ suspect defense off the field. Stafford has just two multi-touchdown games over his past eight and has topped 280 yards just once in that span. Dallas is middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 22nd in pass-defense DVOA, but both of these clubs have the same philosophy for the most part. We can do better at quarterback in Week 16.

Joe Flacco at Steelers: One of the top streamers of the past few weeks, Flacco has averaged 303 yards with an 8:3 TD:INT ratio over his past three games. He threw at least two touchdowns in all three of those outings as the Ravens continue to be the most pass-heavy offense in the league, running the ball just 35.75 percent of the time. It’s looking like a good time to jump ship, though. The Steelers are 13th in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks over the last five weeks. In that span, Pittsburgh is allowing an average of 206.2 passing yards per game. When these two teams met in Week 9, Flacco completed just 18 passes for 241 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. His last trip to Pittsburgh was also a nightmare fantasy day with 189 yards and 1:1 TD:INT mark in Week 4 of 2015. Flacco is a fine two-quarterback-league play this week, but he’s an underwhelming streamer in 12- and 14-team leagues that start one QB.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio.
Email :Nick Mensio


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Nick Mensio Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
  •  
    Dose: A.J.
    Dose: A.J.'s expectations
  •  
    Dose: Julio Returning?
    Dose: Julio Returning?
  •  
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers
  •  
    Dose: Stewart Dominates
    Dose: Stewart Dominates
  •  
    Dose: Ty Runs Wild
    Dose: Ty Runs Wild
  •  
    Dose: Wilson Throws 3 TDs
    Dose: Wilson Throws 3 TDs
  •  
    RotoPat: Wk 15 Rankings
    RotoPat: Wk 15 Rankings

 