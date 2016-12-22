Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 16 Rankings

Thursday, December 22, 2016


Julio Jones, who still leads the league in receiving (1,253) despite missing the past two games, is expected to suit up for Week 16. He’s making his triumphant return against the Panthers, a team he scorched for 300 yards in October. Jones’ 12/300/1 outing was the sixth-most prolific receiving effort in NFL history. The WR2 by average points, Jones has eclipsed 100 yards in 7-of-12 appearances, including four times on the road.


The only concern is Jones’ toe injury, but the ailment has been framed as a matter of pain tolerance. There was zero reason to force the issue against the Rams and 49ers, teams the Falcons could beat with Harry Douglas as their No. 1 receiver. The Panthers have improved since Jones’ historic Week 4 drubbing, but remain a highly-attackable foe. If you survived Jones’ absence in the fantasy quarterfinals and semifinals, you’re firing him up as a top-three option for the finals.  


Week 16 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Drew Brees vs. TB -
2 Tom Brady vs. NYJ Questionable (thigh)
3 Andrew Luck at OAK Questionable (shoulder)
4 Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN Questionable (calf)
5 Matt Ryan at CAR -
6 Kirk Cousins at CHI -
7 Philip Rivers at CLE -
8 Cam Newton vs. ATL Questionable (shoulder)
9 Russell Wilson vs. ARZ -
10 Jameis Winston at NO -
11 Marcus Mariota at JAC -
12 Ben Roethlisberger vs. BAL -
13 Dak Prescott vs. DET -
14 Derek Carr vs. IND -
15 Matthew Stafford at DAL -
16 Eli Manning at PHI -
17 Tyrod Taylor vs. MIA -
18 Andy Dalton at HOU -
19 Matt Barkley vs. WAS -
20 Joe Flacco at PIT -
21 Colin Kaepernick at LAR -
22 Carson Palmer at SEA -
23 Trevor Siemian at KC -
24 Matt Moore at BUF -
25 Sam Bradford at GB Questionable (shoulder)
26 Tom Savage vs. CIN -
27 Alex Smith vs. DEN -
28 Blake Bortles vs. TEN -
29 Carson Wentz vs. NYG -
30 Robert Griffin III vs. SD -
31 Jared Goff vs. SF Questionable (concussion)
32 Bryce Petty at NE -


QB Notes: Fresh off torching the Cardinals’ stout defense in the desert, Drew Brees returns home to face a Bucs team that let Dak Prescott complete 32-of-36 passes on Sunday night. The Bucs did, of course, stymie Brees in Week 14, but that was in Tampa. A resurgent Brees should not be slowed at home, where he’s averaging 353 yards. … Tom Brady could just as easily be ranked No. 1. The Jets have laid down. Matt Moore bumbled into four touchdowns last Saturday. Imagine what the best player in football is going to do. … Andrew Luck hasn’t passed for 300 yards in any of his past six starts, though he’s managed multiple scores five times in the process. He’s the QB4 by average points. Allowing 259 weekly yards, the Raiders have a good shot of getting Luck to 300. … Aaron Rodgers was playing on one leg against the Bears and still should have had two touchdowns. Egregious Davante Adams drops were to blame. Rodgers grew more mobile as the game wore on, and believes he’s now closer to 100 percent. Shredded by Andrew Luck last Sunday, the fading Vikings will struggle to resist the surging Pack.


Matt Ryan stayed piping hot without Julio Jones. With Jones returning, that’s awful news for the Panthers, who silver plattered the 18th most yards in NFL history (503) to Ryan in Week 4. The Panthers have improved since, but Ryan has scarcely cooled. … The #taeks come out in full force every time Kirk Cousins has a bad start, but there’s no spinning the fact that he’s become one of the most productive, dependable quarterbacks in the league. You could argue he’s a product of his weapons … then you could argue he knows how to use them. Cousins will bounce back against the feisty but undermanned Bears. … Philip Rivers has 11 interceptions over his past five starts … and 12 touchdowns. No matter how many picks he throws, two will be Rivers’ bare minimum for scores against a Browns defense that’s allowed three more passing touchdowns than any other team (31). ... The Cardinals got ripped to smithereens by Drew Brees in Week 15 and now have to make the daunting journey to Seattle. The Seahawks’ offense is frustratingly inconsistent, but typically much better at home. I’m betting on Russell Wilson at a confusing part of the board.  


Between taking advantage of good spots in the Redskins and Raiders, Cam Newton has been held below 16.0 fantasy points three times in his past five starts. Thankfully for Week 16, he has another good spot. No team is allowing more fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks than the Falcons. Newton will find a way to make it happen during finals week. … Jameis Winston struggled against the Saints two weeks ago. I’m expecting that to change on the Superdome’s fast track. Winston is a floor, not ceiling, start. He should hit it against a Saints team allowing 271 weekly passing yards. … Marcus Mariota doesn’t have a touchdown in three weeks. The coach-less Jags should be able to change that. Mariota was 16-of-19 for 219 yards at halftime when these teams met in Week 8. … Ben Roethlisberger has three touchdowns over his past three games. Now he’ll be missing No. 2 weapon Ladarius Green (concussion) against a rival Ravens squad that’s held him to a 2:5 TD:INT ratio over the sides’ past three meetings. Roethlisberger is capable of blowing up on any given Sunday, it will just be unlikely on Christmas.


Coming off the worst two-start stretch of his rookie campaign, Dak Prescott decided to complete 89 percent of his passes against the Bucs’ previously-hot defense. Ceiling could be hard to come by against fellow slow-it-down offense Detroit, but floor will be easily attainable. … Derek Carr is my biggest struggle for fantasy finals week. He should be higher against the Colts’ paper mache defense. I just can’t do it considering how he’s played since injuring his pinkie. Stuck in shotgun, Carr has been held to a 51.9 completion percentage over the past three weeks, totaling 590 yards and three touchdowns. Maybe he finally gets back on track. Just as likely, he nukes your title chances. … Matchup-dependent in the Lions’ new offense, Matthew Stafford will struggle for the requisite volume in Big D. … Eli Manning should be thoroughly 2016 Eli Manning against the Eagles’ paint-flaking-on-the-baseboard defense. … Tyrod Taylor played the second worst defense in football last weekend and still came away with only one touchdown. There’s no particular reason to expect him to go off against the Dolphins, though Miami has allowed the third-most quarterback rushing yards (272).   


Andy Dalton is getting A.J. Green back against the Texans’ stingy pass defense. Expect some tasteful Christmas lights, not fireworks. … Matt Barkley is playing well. Well enough to trust in the fantasy finals? No. Well enough to fire up in DFS against the Redskins’ worse-than-it-should-be defense? Absolutely. … 42 percent of Joe Flacco’s 19 touchdowns have come over his past three starts. Two scores is a perfectly reasonable expectation against the Steelers. … Too many of Colin Kaepernick’s potential outcomes involve getting benched. … Carson Palmer has thrown for multiple scores in five straight starts, but there will be “wheels fall off” potential in Seattle. … Matt Moore generated four touchdowns on 18 attempts against the packed-in Jets. Let’s see how he fares on the road against Rex Ryan. … Tom Savage is No. 1 in my “Not Brock Osweiler” rankings. Savage’s instructions will be simple: Stay out of Lamar Miller’s way, and get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins. … Blake Bortles ran out of smoke last week. He’s running extremely low on mirrors. … Robert Griffin III could get benched if he has a bad quarter.  


