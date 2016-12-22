Week 16 Rankings

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Coming off the worst two-start stretch of his rookie campaign, Dak Prescott decided to complete 89 percent of his passes against the Bucs’ previously-hot defense. Ceiling could be hard to come by against fellow slow-it-down offense Detroit, but floor will be easily attainable. … Derek Carr is my biggest struggle for fantasy finals week. He should be higher against the Colts’ paper mache defense. I just can’t do it considering how he’s played since injuring his pinkie. Stuck in shotgun, Carr has been held to a 51.9 completion percentage over the past three weeks, totaling 590 yards and three touchdowns. Maybe he finally gets back on track. Just as likely, he nukes your title chances. … Matchup-dependent in the Lions’ new offense, Matthew Stafford will struggle for the requisite volume in Big D. … Eli Manning should be thoroughly 2016 Eli Manning against the Eagles’ paint-flaking-on-the-baseboard defense. … Tyrod Taylor played the second worst defense in football last weekend and still came away with only one touchdown. There’s no particular reason to expect him to go off against the Dolphins, though Miami has allowed the third-most quarterback rushing yards (272).

Between taking advantage of good spots in the Redskins and Raiders, Cam Newton has been held below 16.0 fantasy points three times in his past five starts. Thankfully for Week 16, he has another good spot. No team is allowing more fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks than the Falcons. Newton will find a way to make it happen during finals week. … Jameis Winston struggled against the Saints two weeks ago. I’m expecting that to change on the Superdome’s fast track. Winston is a floor, not ceiling, start. He should hit it against a Saints team allowing 271 weekly passing yards. … Marcus Mariota doesn’t have a touchdown in three weeks. The coach-less Jags should be able to change that. Mariota was 16-of-19 for 219 yards at halftime when these teams met in Week 8. … Ben Roethlisberger has three touchdowns over his past three games. Now he’ll be missing No. 2 weapon Ladarius Green (concussion) against a rival Ravens squad that’s held him to a 2:5 TD:INT ratio over the sides’ past three meetings. Roethlisberger is capable of blowing up on any given Sunday, it will just be unlikely on Christmas.

Matt Ryan stayed piping hot without Julio Jones . With Jones returning, that’s awful news for the Panthers, who silver plattered the 18th most yards in NFL history (503) to Ryan in Week 4. The Panthers have improved since, but Ryan has scarcely cooled. … The #taeks come out in full force every time Kirk Cousins has a bad start, but there’s no spinning the fact that he’s become one of the most productive, dependable quarterbacks in the league. You could argue he’s a product of his weapons … then you could argue he knows how to use them. Cousins will bounce back against the feisty but undermanned Bears. … Philip Rivers has 11 interceptions over his past five starts … and 12 touchdowns. No matter how many picks he throws, two will be Rivers’ bare minimum for scores against a Browns defense that’s allowed three more passing touchdowns than any other team (31). ... The Cardinals got ripped to smithereens by Drew Brees in Week 15 and now have to make the daunting journey to Seattle. The Seahawks’ offense is frustratingly inconsistent, but typically much better at home. I’m betting on Russell Wilson at a confusing part of the board.

QB Notes: Fresh off torching the Cardinals’ stout defense in the desert, Drew Brees returns home to face a Bucs team that let Dak Prescott complete 32-of-36 passes on Sunday night. The Bucs did, of course, stymie Brees in Week 14, but that was in Tampa. A resurgent Brees should not be slowed at home, where he’s averaging 353 yards. … Tom Brady could just as easily be ranked No. 1. The Jets have laid down. Matt Moore bumbled into four touchdowns last Saturday. Imagine what the best player in football is going to do. … Andrew Luck hasn’t passed for 300 yards in any of his past six starts, though he’s managed multiple scores five times in the process. He’s the QB4 by average points. Allowing 259 weekly yards, the Raiders have a good shot of getting Luck to 300. … Aaron Rodgers was playing on one leg against the Bears and still should have had two touchdowns. Egregious Davante Adams drops were to blame. Rodgers grew more mobile as the game wore on, and believes he’s now closer to 100 percent. Shredded by Andrew Luck last Sunday, the fading Vikings will struggle to resist the surging Pack.

Week 16 Quarterbacks





Andy Dalton is getting A.J. Green back against the Texans’ stingy pass defense. Expect some tasteful Christmas lights, not fireworks. … Matt Barkley is playing well. Well enough to trust in the fantasy finals? No. Well enough to fire up in DFS against the Redskins’ worse-than-it-should-be defense? Absolutely. … 42 percent of Joe Flacco’s 19 touchdowns have come over his past three starts. Two scores is a perfectly reasonable expectation against the Steelers. … Too many of Colin Kaepernick’s potential outcomes involve getting benched. … Carson Palmer has thrown for multiple scores in five straight starts, but there will be “wheels fall off” potential in Seattle. … Matt Moore generated four touchdowns on 18 attempts against the packed-in Jets. Let’s see how he fares on the road against Rex Ryan. … Tom Savage is No. 1 in my “Not Brock Osweiler” rankings. Savage’s instructions will be simple: Stay out of Lamar Miller’s way, and get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins. … Blake Bortles ran out of smoke last week. He’s running extremely low on mirrors. … Robert Griffin III could get benched if he has a bad quarter.





Week 16 Running Backs





RB Notes: Ezekiel Elliott has managed at least 80 yards rushing every game since Week 1. With Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson having tough matchups for the fantasy finals, Elliott’s meeting with the Lions gets the call at the top. … The Ravens are nearly impenetrable on the ground, but have allowed the fourth-most running back receptions (83). Matchup-proof Le'Veon Bell will get the job done. … LeSean McCoy has a credible claim to No. 1 status. His floor can’t quite match Elliott or Bell’s, but his ceiling is mouthwatering against the Dolphins’ bottom-five run defense. … David Johnson has a daunting matchup in the Seahawks, but dropped 171 yards from scrimmage on them in October. It’s tough to project ceiling against Seattle, but Johnson’s floor is the most foolproof in football. … Jordan Howard is averaging 101 yards rushing and 5.12 yards per carry over his past seven games. The train should keep rolling against a Redskins run defense that got pulverized by Jonathan Stewart on Monday evening.





Derrick Henry’s re-emergence might actually be helping DeMarco Murray. Murray has looked fresher over his past two games, totaling 233 yards from scrimmage and managing 4.64 yards per carry after averaging 2.97 in his previous two. … Carlos Hyde usually manages to get volume even in blowouts. Saturday will not be a blowout one way or the other against the Rams. Hyde is a unique fantasy case. Fantasy backs on awful teams are usually extremely unreliable. Hyde has been anything but. … Which brings us to an unreliable fantasy back on an awful team. Todd Gurley has had zero 100-yard games. His long rush is 24. I simply can’t rank someone who should get at least 20 carries any lower against San Francisco’s historically-bad run defense. The Niners have already allowed the second-most individual 100-yard performances in league history (11). With two games to go, they’ve coughed up the most rushing yards (2,468) in 70 years of Niners football. I’m betting on “now” instead of “never” for Gurley in the fantasy finals. … The Raiders’ backfield reverted to a three-man operation in Week 15, but Latavius Murray still managed 81 yards on 13 carries (6.23). He’ll have high touchdown odds against the Colts.





Devonta Freeman has a tough matchup. I’m betting on volume and touchdown chances in what should be a high-scoring game. … With Matt Forte hobbled with a knee injury the past two weeks, Bilal Powell has exploded for 341 yards on 61 touches. Now Forte is battling a shoulder ailment, and looking dicey for Saturday. Although tough on the ground, the Pats have surrendered the second most running back receptions (93) and receiving yards (747). Powell has a whopping 16 catches across his past two games. He needs to be in lineups for finals week. … Bill Belichick went with Dion Lewis in Week 15. That didn’t stop LeGarrette Blount from finding the end zone. Even were Belichick to feature Lewis again, there will be drives to finish and time to kill against Gang Green. … It’s probably time to stop waiting for Jay Ajayi’s mid-season form to come back. The good news is, with Matt Moore under center, Miami’s run commitment will remain strong. The Bills have allowed the second most rushing touchdowns (19). … Lamar Miller is battling yet another minor injury, this time his ankle. He has vowed to be out there for a plus matchup in the Bengals. If Miller’s health cooperates, the Texans will run all game long with Tom Savage under center.





Spencer Ware’s 94 total yards last Sunday were his second most in seven games. Nevertheless, Ware’s YPC hasn’t cracked 4.0 in any of his past four appearances, including in Week 12 vs. Denver. … Ty Montgomery is one of the most fascinating fantasy cases ever. The dual-eligible WR/RB had the first 10-carry game of his career last Sunday, exploding for 16/162/2. Montgomery posted chunk gains of 61, 36 and 26, shedding tackle after tackle in the open field. Minnesota is a reasonably-tough matchup, but matchups aren’t going to matter much if Montgomery gets used the way he did in Week 15. The only reason I’m hedging at all is that conservative coach Mike McCarthy still seems leery of going all the way with his hybrid, which is perhaps understandable considering Montgomery’s mid-season sickle-cell issues. … Coming off his best game of the season, Jonathan Stewart has an attackable matchup in a Falcons defense allowing the most fantasy points to running backs. … Doug Martin is volume with a decent bet of scoring against the Saints. Thomas Rawls is volume with average odds of scoring against the Cardinals. Jeremy Hill is wasting volume like few in recent memory.





Mark Ingram’s goal-line odds are probably improved after last week’s temper tantrum. … Kenneth Farrow flopped in Melvin Gordon’s Week 15 absence. He has a more forgiving matchup for the fantasy finals in Cleveland’s No. 31 run defense. Ronnie Hillman could also see 8-10 touches, putting him on the desperation FLEX radar. … Ryan Mathews had a stunningly useful day against the Ravens. Even with that being the case, he’s a bottom-barrel RB2. The Giants have one of the league’s tougher run defenses, and Darren Sproles is back to siphon passing-game work. … Kenneth Dixon and Terrance West … I wish I had a good answer for you. … Adrian Peterson came back too quickly, immediately picking up a groin injury. Jerick McKinnon will have some legit FLEX appeal if Peterson is back in street clothes. … Justin Forsett has executed a soft coup in the Broncos’ backfield. The Chiefs are allowing 125 weekly rushing yards. ... The down-ballot options are pretty unappealing for championship week. Maybe a Mike Gillislee or Robert Turbin vulture job? … I’m impressed with the degree to which Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon have failed to provide clarity.





Week 16 Receivers





WR Notes: After going scoreless in Weeks 1-4, Odell Beckham has 10 touchdowns over his past 10 games. Beckham has reached Gronk-ian levels of finding the end zone. … Antonio Brown is averaging a modest 71 yards over his past five games. With Jimmy Smith (ankle) looking shaky, Brown has a good chance of getting right against Pittsburgh’s arch-rival. … Mike Evans is the WR65 by average points over the past three weeks. I’m guessing the Saints can’t shut him down twice in three games. … Despite his reputation as a dome-dweller, T.Y. Hilton’s third and fourth biggest yardage efforts of the season (146 @ TEN, 133 @ NYJ) have come on the road. No. 2 in the league in yards (1,248), Hilton should find space against the Raiders’ burnable secondary. … Jordy Nelson finds a way to get it done every week. He dropped 5/73/1 on Minnesota’s imposing secondary in Week 2. He’ll figure something out for the fantasy finals. … Dez Bryant shook off his nightmare Week 14 for 8/82 against the Bucs on Sunday Night Football. With Darius Slay doubtful with a hamstring injury, the Lions will struggle to slow the Dak/Dez connection in Dallas.





Julian Edelman has gone at least 6/73 in six straight games. The Jets can’t match up in the slot. … Brandin Cooks finally popped off in Week 15. Naturally, he did it in the most unexpected of spots against Patrick Peterson’s Cardinals. The WR8 on the year with two games to go, Cooks has too much upside to be ranked any lower for finals week. … Cooks’ teammate Michael Thomas quickly re-established himself coming off his foot injury, going 7/52/1 in Arizona. The rookie is the WR9 by average points. … Michael Crabtree has been the poor man’s Thomas this year, averaging slightly fewer catches, yards and touchdowns per game. Crabtree has firmly separated himself from Amari Cooper. … A more extreme version of Cooks, Cooper has the skill-set to erupt against any opponent. The problem is, he hasn’t done it in two months. The Colts are an attackable matchup, but there’s only so much faith that can be placed in a player with 251 yards over his past seven games. … Adamantly refusing to hit his ceiling, Doug Baldwin at least continues to provide floor. Patrick Peterson won’t shadow Angry Doug in the slot.





I’m honestly sorry I haven’t developed a better system for choosing between Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. The current method is fraught with recency bias. Sanders had a monster day in Denver’s first matchup with the Chiefs, but Thomas has been the bigger producer in the three games since. … A.J. Green will be a dividing-line player for the fantasy finals. It’s impossible to know what to expect. What we do know is, with Cincinnati eliminated from playoff contention, they probably wouldn’t be trotting Green out there if there was concern about him aggravating his hamstring issue. Even a snap counted Green could have a WR1 effort. … Which brings us to DeAndre Hopkins. I’m going aggressive. Tom Savage immediately revived Hopkins against the Jaguars, and the directive from coach Bill O’Brien should be simple: Don’t throw to the tight ends so damn much when we have Nuk Hopkins. I’m placing my faith in skill for the finals. The downside is self explanatory, of course. … Golden Tate has gone at least 5/58 each of the past four weeks, mixing in spiked performances. His volume has been bankable. You can’t ask for much more than volume and upside.





No one had a worse Week 15 than Davante Adams, who muffed two easy touchdowns in the end zone. The Vikings have been losing steam, but allowing the second fewest fantasy points to rival receivers, they could make a big day for Adams difficult to come by behind metronome Jordy Nelson. … Alshon Jeffery came off suspension to one of his better all-around performances of the year, catching 6-of-9 targets for 89 yards and a score. The problem for Week 16 is Josh Norman. Evan Silva also points out that slot man Cameron Meredith has been the apple of Matt Barkley’s eye. … Dontrelle Inman has been the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver since Tyrell Williams injured his shoulder in Week 13, catching 13-of-20 targets for 188 yards and two touchdowns compared to 8/135/0 for a clearly-hobbled Williams. Williams has more theoretical upside, but there’s no point in pretending he’s earned the right to be ranked ahead of Inman for finals week. … Jordan Matthews gets 10 targets every week. Even for tough matchups like Thursday’s against the Giants, he’s difficult to rank outside the top 30.





Finally healthy, Tyler Lockett is finally Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks have moved him into two-receiver sets ahead of Jermaine Kearse. … The Patriots aren’t a walk in the park for opposing wideouts, but Robby Anderson has produced every game with Bryce Petty under center. … Taylor Gabriel was busting game-breaking plays even before Julio Jones’ injury. The Panthers have bled big plays all year. … Last week should have been a one-off for Malcolm Mitchell against the Broncos, but the potential activation of Michael Floyd complicates matters. Mitchell will rise up a few spots if Floyd is again a healthy scratch. … As feared, Tyreek Hill’s usage has fallen with Jeremy Maclin’s healthy return. Hill scored a 68-yard touchdown less than five minutes into the game against Tennessee, and then saw zero touches the rest of the way. Andy Reid is a dunce. … Jamison Crowder is losing volume. Pierre Garcon is gaining it. They cancel each other out since Crowder is still the better bet to find the end zone. … Donte Moncrief is returning, but I’ve decided to rank him like the Sterling Shepard that he is. … Terrelle Pryor’s finger might be an even bigger concern than Robert Griffin III.





Week 16 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Still the leader in tight end yardage (992), Greg Olsen emerged from his six-game slump with 87 yards in Week 14 and 85 in Week 15. A Falcons team he stung for 6/76/1 in Week 4 is allowing the fifth most TE fantasy points. … Travis Kelce had his string of 100-yard games snapped at four. Perhaps ominously, it coincided with Jeremy Maclin coming out of his coma. Either way, Kelce’s second-half play demands the benefit of the doubt. Kelce is rematching with the Broncos for the fantasy finals. He went 8/101 against Denver five weeks ago. … Delanie Walker is a modest 15/171/1 over his past four games. The collapsed Jags, whom he got for 75 yards in October, could be the antidote. … The TE4 over the past five weeks, Cameron Brate has emerged as one of the most reliable tight ends in football. The Saints are always a “fire it up” matchup. … Tyler Eifert’s recent mini-slump still features four scores in four games. One of the premier touchdown scorers in football can only be ranked so low.





Zach Ertz has eight more targets (53) than any tight end over the past five weeks. Not even the stingy Ravens could slow him (6/80). The Giants have been forgiving up the seams (76/900/3). … Kyle Rudolph is averaging 67 yards on 10 targets over his past four games. The Packers haven’t defended any position well during the second half of the season. … Merely the TE8 by average points over the past five weeks, Jimmy Graham’s fantasy value has taken a hit from Tyler Lockett’s re-emergence. Allowing by far the fewest fantasy points to rival TEs, the Cardinals aren’t a get-right matchup for finals week. … Jordan Reed’s (shoulder) health simply isn’t right. He’s an upside TE1 for finals point maximizers, but comes with mammoth downside for championship week. … If C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) can’t get cleared, Ryan Griffin will be in the TE1 mix against a Bengals defense that’s served up a staggering 1,021 yards to tight ends.





The Jets are a solid matchup for Martellus Bennett, but his upside has vanished as he plays through injuries. … Eric Ebron has drawn two targets all year inside the 10-yard line. … Antonio Gates is the NarrativeStreet play against a Browns defense getting smashed for tight end fantasy points. He’s gunning for the most touchdowns ever at the position. Hunter Henry is the player actually performing well, however. The Chargers have made a point of trying to get Henry more involved in recent weeks. Gates deserves a slight rankings edge, but a two-touchdown day probably isn’t walking through that door. … 17 targets over the past two weeks have somewhat revived Jason Witten’s fantasy case. The Lions are an exploitable matchup. … With Ladarius Green (concussion) likely to sit, Jesse James is a TE2 freebie. … The same is true for Bears TE Daniel Brown against a Redskins team that’s allowed the most tight end yardage (1,045).





Week 16 Kickers



Week 16 Defense/Special Teams