Silva's Week 16 Matchups

Saturday 1:00 PM ET Games
Miami @ Buffalo
Vegas Projected Score: Bills 22.75, Dolphins 19.25
Although the performance came against a walking-dead Jets defense, Matt Moore reaffirmed he was capable of engineering an NFL offense by carving up Gang Green for last week’s QB2 fantasy finish on the strength of four touchdown passes, one behind the Jets’ slow secondary to Kenny Stills from 52 yards out, two at the goal line to Dion Sims, and a fourth to Jarvis Landry with about 60 yards of RAC. Ultimately, Moore didn’t have to do much beyond complete easy throws to barely-covered targets by a barely-there defense. Moore is a poor bet to repeat at The Ralph in a game with Week 16’s fifth lowest total (42.0). Six of the last eight passers to face Rex Ryan’s defense have emerged with top-12 fantasy results, so Moore remains playable in two-quarterback leagues. … Not unlike Spencer Ware in Kansas City, general run-game breakdowns caused partially by offensive-line injuries have contributed to a steep decline in Jay Ajayi’s rushing efficiency. Ajayi blasted the Bills for 29-214-1 in Week 7, and we’ve been chasing ever since. He’s down to 2.97 yards per carry over the last four games, albeit with three bad matchups in a row. The Bills aren’t a scary matchup, having allowed seven rushing touchdowns over their last four games and a combined 81-396-5 (4.89 YPC) rushing line to opposing backs over the past three. We can bet on Ajayi for his consistent 18-plus-touch workloads and largely unimposing draw, but also have to understand there’s a possibility Miami’s running game is at least temporarily broken. The biggest loss was C Mike Pouncey (hip), whom the Dolphins placed on injured reserve last week.
Moore’s target distribution this season: Stills and Landry 5; Dion Sims 4; DeVante Parker and MarQuies Gray 3; Williams 1. … Landry has a solid-if-unspectacular history against Rex Ryan’s Bills, posting stat lines of 5-78-0 > 10-67-0 > 8-67-0 > 5-46-1 > 5-49-0 in five career meetings. Landry paid off with a 66-yard slant-and-go score in last Saturday night’s stomping of the Jets, but I am still concerned about his volume with Moore. Landry has topped 100 yards in consecutive games with nearly 70% of the yards coming on two plays of RAC, which is certainly an attribute of Landry’s but still wildly unsustainable. … Moore has shown no real chemistry with Parker, who managed 3-20-0 on four targets against the Bills in Week 7. Merely a boom-bust WR3/flex option at this stage, Parker has finished below 40 yards in three straight games with descending target totals of 6 > 4 > 3 > 3 over the last month. … Albeit in an extremely small sample, Stills has been Moore’s preferred downfield target over Parker. Stills simply out-sprinted Jets CB Juston Burris to run under Moore’s 52-yard score in Week 15, after catching each of his two late-game Moore targets for gains of 12 and 29 in Week 14 against the Cardinals. Stills had his best game of the season (5-100-1) versus Buffalo in Week 7, primarily pasting Bills LCB Ronald Darby. Stills is the superior Dolphins perimeter receiver dart throw over Parker this week. … His role already growing in the red zone, Sims looks like he has a chance to be a real thing with Moore under center. Quietly, Sims has scored four touchdowns over Miami’s last four games and hit pay dirt twice from a yard out in Moore’s Week 15 start. Sims plays almost 100% of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps. The matchup with Buffalo isn’t especially strong, with Rex’s defense yielding the NFL’s fourth fewest catches per game (3.8) to tight ends. Still, Sims has entered the weekly touchdown-or-bust streamer discussion.
Seemingly rallying around their under-fire coach, the Bills bounced back big from consecutive losses to hang 33 points on a Week 15 alley-oop from the Browns’ sieve-like defense. Buffalo is still playing hard and should especially want revenge on Miami, whose Week 7 win over the Bills dealt a huge blow to Buffalo’s playoff chances. This is another LeSean McCoy eruption spot against the Dolphins, who have been pasted for a combined 74-405-1 (5.48 YPC) rushing line by running backs over their last four games while ranking No. 22 in run-defense DVOA. The Bills are averaging 30.7 points per game at home this season. If they’re going to hit that mark, it will be on McCoy’s back. Shady is averaging an absurd 6.19 yards per carry over his last five games. … Mike Gillislee vultured his fifth TD in six games in last week’s blowout win over Cleveland, handling just nine touches on 28% of the snaps. This is a #RevengeGame for Gillislee, who was cut by Miami two Septembers ago. … The Dolphins have fared poorly against dual-threat quarterbacks who can avoid Miami’s penetrating defensive line with their legs, yielding top-five fantasy weeks to Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, and Colin Kaepernick. On the season, Miami has allowed the NFL’s fourth most rushing yards to quarterbacks (272). Taylor can rip apart the Dolphins if he’s allowed to. His biggest concern is always that the Bills don’t ask Taylor to do much unless forced by their opponent, a feat the Dolphins’ offense in its current state appears unlikely to accomplish.
Taylor’s target distribution since Sammy Watkins returned four games ago: Watkins 22; McCoy 19; Marquise Goodwin 18; Charles Clay 17; Justin Hunter 8; Robert Woods 5; Brandon Tate 2. … Dolphins top CB Byron Maxwell left last Saturday night’s win over the Jets with a first-quarter ankle injury and did not return, an ominous sign for his Week 16 chances. Next up at cornerback are Tony Lippett – a starter all year who’s been inconsistent at best – and Xavien Howard, a second-round rookie who has battled knee injuries and gave up a 28-yard catch up top to Robby Anderson last week, then a 27-yard gain to Quincy Enunwa over the middle. Burned all told by Anderson for 4-80-1 last Saturday night, a Maxwell-less secondary presents a beatable draw for Watkins. Watkins’ shortage of to-date production still renders him a boom-bust WR3. Battling a chronic foot injury, Watkins has one gain of 20-plus yards through six appearances this season. … Clay has come alive with consecutive stat lines of 3-52-1, 7-72-1 against the Steelers and Browns and gets another favorable draw against Miami, which allowed 6-57 to Cardinals tight ends in Week 14, 12-129-2 to Ravens tight ends in Week 13, and 6-79-1 to 49ers tight ends in Week 12 before facing the tight end-less Jets last week. Clay’s season-long production makes him tough to trust, but his usage is up and the matchup is great. … Since returning from his knee injury two games ago, Woods has logged target totals of 3 and 2 on snap rates of 52% and 45%. Safely ignore.
Score Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 20
NY Jets @ New England
Vegas Projected Score: Patriots 30.25, Jets 13.75
The Patriots tend to connect on their punches in prime beatdown spots, and this is a white-hot one against a Jets team that has laid down. The Gang Green pass defense called it a season during its Week 11 bye, allowing 11 touchdown passes in four games since, including four to Dolphins backup Matt Moore last Saturday night. Tom Brady dropped back 50 times when the Patriots visited the Jets in Week 12. Now catching them on his home turf, a similar pass-heavy attack seems likely before LeGarrette Blount salts this one away. … The Jets’ Jekyll & Hyde run defense got gashed in San Francisco in Week 14, then swallowed up Miami’s running game last week. All told, the Jets have allowed a combined 157-736-3 (4.69 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last six games and at least 135 rushing yards in three of their last four road games. Although another 50-attempt effort by Brady is very conceivable, the Pats did run successfully when they tried in these clubs’ Week 12 meeting as Blount and Dion Lewis combined for 17-91-0 (5.35 YPC) rushing. As the Patriots are favored by 16.5 points at home, Blount should be fired up with confidence and excitement in both season long and DFS. … We were a week early on the Lewis breakout game, which occurred last week in Denver where Lewis parlayed 20 touches into 104 yards on 37% of the snaps. James White still handled 32% of the downs despite logging only six touches, while Blount (31%, 17 touches) remained the hammer back. Lewis looks great, but it’s fair to wonder if the Patriots will put him back on ice in a more easily-won game. He’s a volatile flex option.
Brady’s target distribution over past five weeks: Julian Edelman 67; White 31; Malcolm Mitchell 28; Lewis 21; Chris Hogan and Martellus Bennett 19. … Edelman was the focal point of New England’s Week 12 game plan against the Jets, parlaying 11 targets into 8-83 receiving. With at least six catches and/or a touchdown in eight straight games, Edelman is one of the highest-floor PPR plays on the board and offers enhanced upside against the Jets, who have allowed enemy slot men Jarvis Landry (3-108-1), Jeremy Kerley (5-50), T.Y. Hilton (9-146), and Edelman to finish at or above expectation in four straight games. … The Jets have allowed the NFL’s ninth most pass plays of 20-plus yards (47) and fourth most of 40-plus (12). The Patriots’ best perimeter receiver is Mitchell, who went 5-42-2 in these teams’ Week 12 clash, getting free twice for touchdowns inside the ten-yard line. Before last week’s predictably slow game in Denver, Mitchell had topped 80 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four straight games. … The Jets gave up 7-59-2 to Dolphins tight ends in Week 15 and 10-117-3 to Colts tight ends in Week 13 after holding Bennett to 3-22-0 in Week 12. A late-season touchdown-or-bust tight end, health and his subsequent usage are obstacles in the way of a big Week 16 game for Bennett. Bennett has drawn five targets or fewer in five straight games and went 3-22-0 against the Jets in Week 12. … Hogan always offers big-play allure, but he has exceeded five targets in just 1-of-10 Brady starts. The consistently low volume mixed with splash-play potential makes Hogan the most volatile Patriots pass-catcher play.
Bryce Petty is an attackable target for streamers of the Patriots’ D/ST, which has piled up ten sacks and four interceptions over its last three games and should be able to eliminate the Jets’ running game with Football Outsiders’ No. 4 DVOA-rated run defense. As the Patriots are favored by more than two touchdowns, Petty figures to land in frequent passing situations that enhance his probability of making mistakes. Petty has committed seven turnovers through four appearances with nine sacks taken over the last two games. The Patriots do have a tendency to go vanilla against passers they don’t respect, allowing them to rack up checkdowns without giving up any deep stuff. They’ve done so against Landry Jones and twice against Tyrod Taylor, although New England did dial up heavy blitzes three weeks ago against Rams rookie Jared Goff. Either way, the Patriots’ defense is in a great Week 16 spot at home against a turnover-machine backup behind a brutal Jets offensive line, which lost its fourth starter to I.R. this week when RG Brian Winters (shoulder) joined C Nick Mangold (ankle), LT Ryan Clady (shoulder), and RT Breno Giacomini (back) on the season-ending list. … Matt Forte won warrior points for gutting out his torn meniscus in last Saturday night’s loss to Miami, but Bilal Powell out-touched him 27 to 5, out-snapped Forte 84% to 17%, and out-gained him 162 to 28. Forte picked up a shoulder injury during the game and appears likely to be inactive against the Pats. While Forte shouldn’t even be playing, Powell is a legitimately good NFL running back whose workload should stay secure. Powell has always been the Jets’ primary passing-down back, so he’ll stay in when Gang Green falls behind. Especially in PPR leagues, Powell’s outlook is stable with target totals of 7, 5, 12 through three Petty starts facing a Patriots defense that has allowed an AFC-high 6.6 receptions per game to enemy running backs.
Petty’s target distribution this season: Robby Anderson 34; Powell 25; Brandon Marshall 24; Quincy Enunwa 19; Charone Peake and Austin Seferian-Jenkins 8; Forte 5. … My gut tells me Bill Belichick would give back one of his Lombardis before letting Bryce Petty and Robby Anderson beat him. Usage data suggests Anderson is a reliable fantasy bet with Petty at quarterback, leading the Jets in receiving in 4-of-4 meaningful appearances by Petty and now likely to see elevated volume in this probable negative-script matchup. The Patriots have allowed the NFL’s sixth most 20-plus-yard pass plays (49). Anderson is the Jets’ only true big-play receiver. … Marshall has been held under 50 yards in each of Petty’s four extended appearances and is an easy fade along with Enunwa, who only pops up when least expected.
Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Jets 10
Tennessee @ Jacksonville
Vegas Projected Score: Jaguars 24.5, Titans 19.5
Marcus Mariota has had consistent success facing now-ex-Jaguars coach Gus Bradley’s defense since entering the league last year, posting weekly finishes of QB12, QB2, QB11 in three career meetings with Jacksonville. Most memorable was Mariota’s top-two result in a fantastic 380-total-yard, four-score breakout against the Jags in Week 13 last year. When these teams played in Week 8, Mariota made such quick work of Bradley’s defense that Matt Cassel got to play. While Mariota has fallen predictably flat in back-to-back difficult draws against the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead, I think he is worth turning back to here based on historical success and Mariota’s week-winning upside. Whereas the 2-12, now-Doug Marrone-coached Jags have nothing to play for, the Titans need this win badly in a tie atop the AFC South with 8-6 Houston as 7-7 Indy looms one game back. … Tennessee hammered Jacksonville on the ground in these clubs’ Week 8 date, amassing 43 rushes compared to 23 passes in a positive-script game. This does set up as another positive-script game with the Titans favored by five. While DeMarco Murray’s workload remains secure with 20-plus touches each week, Derrick Henry’s emergence as a goal-line vulture has become a concern for Murray’s ceiling. Henry has handled seven red-zone carries to Murray’s three the past two weeks with five carries inside the ten-yard line to Murray’s two during that span. Henry handled all five of the Titans’ red-zone carries last week, leaving none for Murray.
Mariota’s targets since the Titans’ Week 13 bye: Delanie Walker 14; Rishard Matthews 13; Murray 8; Tajae Sharpe 5; Harry Douglas, Kendall Wright, and Anthony Fasano 2; Henry 1. … The Jaguars have played stingy tight end defense all year, but they gave up 9-92 to Texans tight ends last week and 5-60-1 to Vikings tight ends the week before. Walker has stat lines of 4-75-0, 8-92-1, 8-109 over his last three meetings with Jacksonville and is one of the best tight end plays on the board this week as the Titans’ wideouts are likely to struggle with the Jaguars’ stingy corners. … Matthews escaped the Titans’ Week 8 game against the Jags with 4-38-1 on four targets, salvaging an otherwise underwhelming day with a four-yard touchdown on a short crossing route. The Jaguars have given up more big plays in the passing game recently, yielding three 40-plus-yard receptions to Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Kyle Rudolph in Week 14, a 62-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins in Week 12, and a 32-yard sideline shot from Tom Savage to Wendall Williams last week. Rookie CB Jalen Ramsey did jump off the tape against the Texans, breaking up at least five passes and stopping two would-be touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins. Still firmly established as the Titans’ No. 1 wideout, Matthews is always in play as an opportunity-based WR3 with WR2 upside. Matthews has cleared 80 yards and/or scored a touchdown in nine of his last 11 games.
Albeit not exactly safe, Blake Bortles is worth Week 16 DFS discussion with his price nearing or at the minimum in a home spot with one of the best-possible quarterback matchups. Although much of his production came in garbage time, Bortles has posted back-to-back top-five fantasy results against DC Dick LeBeau’s Titans, who rank No. 23 in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed top-12 fantasy weeks to Bortles, Trevor Siemian, Matt Barkley, and Cody Kessler within the last two months. Tennessee gives up the NFL’s fourth most passing yards per game (266.6). Bortles is more probable than not to be as terrible as he’s been all year, but there are more reasons than usual for Week 16 optimism. … Back from his hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Texans, Chris Ivory logged ten touches on 26% of the snaps while T.J. Yeldon handled 13 on a 74% playing-time clip. In a putrid rushing offense that seemingly gets worse every week, Ivory and Yeldon are barely worth flex consideration in even the deepest leagues.
Bortles’ target distribution over the last month: Marqise Lee 26; Yeldon and Allen Robinson 25; Neal Sterling and Bryan Walters 15; Ben Koyack 9; Allen Hurns 7. … The Titans’ putrid secondary woke up Jeremy Maclin for a season-high 82 yards last week and has allowed seven different enemy wideouts to top 80 yards over its last five games. Allowing the NFL’s third most catches (204) and yards (2,564) to opposing wide receivers, Tennessee also appears likely to be without top corner Jason McCourty (shoulder/chest) against the Jags. Robinson has been held below 35 yards in five straight games and has a goose-egg floor, but the matchup is good enough to revive him as a boom-bust WR3 play. Robinson has stat lines of 6-70, 10-153-3, 5-113, 8-68 across four career meetings with the Titans. … Catch-less on three targets in last week’s loss to the Texans, Lee salvaged points with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. Lee has been more consistent than Robinson this year, but last week showed he still has a basement-low floor. If I’m taking shots on a Jaguars receiver this week, it’s probably Robinson.
Score Prediction: Titans 23, Jaguars 20
Minnesota @ Green Bay
Vegas Projected Score: Packers 24.75, Vikings 18.25
Aaron Rodgers’ limitations due to calf and hamstring injuries showed up in last week’s three-point win over the Bears, absorbing four sacks on a day where Green Bay’s passing offense struggled to get much going before a final-drive 60-yard bomb to Jordy Nelson. In fairness to Rodgers, his mobility seemingly improved as the game went on – probably due to a half-time shot -- and Davante Adams dropped two would-be touchdowns in the bitter Chicago cold, while all three Packers touchdowns were unluckily of the rushing variety. Also unlucky is Rodgers’ Week 16 matchup versus a Vikings defense against which Rodgers has managed QB20 and QB18 weekly finishes in his last two meetings. Minnesota has given up back-to-back top-ten quarterback weeks to Andrew Luck (QB8) and Blake Bortles (QB10), however, and simply isn’t the same without difference-maker SS Harrison Smith (ankle). Fading Rodgers is always especially tough to stomach at Lambeau Field, where he has an 18:4 TD-to-INT ratio and multiple touchdown passes in 7-of-7 games this season. The emergence of Green Bay’s rushing attack also poses some threat to Rodgers’ ceiling in an offense that used to rely entirely on Rodgers’ arm and previously-healthy legs to move the ball. Rodgers is a great quarterback playing through injuries with sufficient statistical reasons for Week 16 optimism. I’m sticking with him in season-long leagues. … Ty Montgomery took control of the Packers’ backfield in Chicago, logging season highs in carries (16) and snaps (84%) and breaking off repeated chunk-yardage gains on traditional run plays. While coach Mike McCarthy has hesitated to commit to Montgomery as a full-time back due to his sickle-cell trait, there is no question Montgomery is Green Bay’s best running back option. Christine Michael broke off a 42-yard touchdown against the Bears, but he played only 8% of the Packers’ snaps. Montgomery has earned RB2/WR2 treatment versus the Vikings, whose Week 15 loss resulted from Minnesota’s inability to halt the Colts’ normally pedestrian rushing attack. Indianapolis topped 160 rushing yards and scored twice on the ground as Frank Gore rushed for over 100 yards for just the second time in 30 games as a Colt.
Rodgers’ targets over the past six weeks: Jordy Nelson 62; Davante Adams 40; Randall Cobb and Jared Cook 27; Montgomery 18; Richard Rodgers 17; James Starks 15. … Nelson dropped a 5-73-1 number on the Vikings in these clubs’ Week 2 meeting, although top CB Xavier Rhodes (knee) was inactive at the time. Nelson matched up with Rhodes twice in 2014, emerging with stat lines of 8-68-0 and 1-66-1. Wideout matchups against Minnesota are never easy, but Nelson is virtually impossible to bet against with 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in eight straight games, retaking Green Bay’s No. 1 wideout role from Adams in commanding fashion. … Sort of like Amari Cooper, Adams has settled in as a boom-bust WR2/3 play by persistently mixing spiked weeks with clunkers. The Vikings have held Adams to career stat lines of 3-26-0, 4-54-0, 3-36-0, 1-10-0, 1-11-1. Adams is a better receiver now than he was then, but this is a tough draw any way you slice it facing an upper-echelon secondary with a hobbled quarterback who’s been more willing to pepper Nelson with targets than Adams. … Cobb’s five career stat lines versus Zimmer’s Vikings are 5-42-0, 6-37-0, 2-24-1, 4-58-0, 3-34-1 with zero games above 60 yards. Cobb went catch-less at Soldier Field last week and has failed to reach 50 yards in six of his last seven games. … Cook’s playing time appears to be matchup based, playing only 27% of the snaps in Green Bay’s Week 14 win over Seattle before surging to 66% in last week’s win over the Bears and seeing a four-game high in targets (8). Cook played 65% of the Packers’ Week 2 snaps against the Vikings and drew six targets. A vertical threat with wildly inconsistent usage, Cook is the ultimate zero-floor, boom-bust tight end.
After playing one of his best games of the season in Minnesota’s Week 14 road win at Jacksonville, Sam Bradford returned to his scoreless shell in last week’s meltdown versus Indianapolis. Their offensive rhythm thrown off by Adrian Peterson’s return, the Vikings allowed five sacks to the normally pass-rush-deficient Colts and failed to mount any notable first-half drives before moving the ball sporadically in garbage time. Bradford’s Week 16 matchup is favorable against a Packers defense that has yielded 17 touchdown passes over its last eight games. Bradford remains a below-average fantasy quarterback with multiple touchdown passes in 3-of-13 starts and only one game above 300 yards. In an offense that has topped 20 points in 1-of-9 games since its Week 5 bye, Bradford is a mere two-quarterback-league play at Lambeau. … Green Bay’s defense has posed a favorable run-game matchup for the last two months by allowing a combined 166-797-8 (4.80 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last eight games. Unfortunately, Peterson is almost impossible to trust as a road-dog running back who flopped in his Week 15 return from a three-month meniscus injury, losing a fumble inside the Colts’ ten-yard line on his best run and otherwise managing ten yards on six touches. The offense didn’t get moving until Peterson was phased out at halftime and more versatile Jerick McKinnon gave Minnesota production as a receiver. Despite the plus draw, Peterson and McKinnon are both worrisome Week 16 flex options.
Bradford’s target distribution over the past three weeks: Kyle Rudolph 30; McKinnon 21: Stefon Diggs 18; Adam Thielen and Cordarrelle Patterson 15; Charles Johnson 11; Asiata 4. … Averaging ten targets per game over the past three weeks, Rudolph is the strongest Week 16 fantasy play in Minnesota’s pass-catcher corps against a Packers defense allowing the NFL’s ninth most catches (74) and seventh most yards (886) to tight ends. Rudolph went 3-31-1 against the Packers in Week 2 and had a 6-106-1 game against them in Week 11 last year. … Diggs had a monster Week 2 (9-182-1) against Green Bay. Diggs is running over 60% of his routes in the slot, where the Packers got hammered by Cameron Meredith (9-104) last week. While Diggs has moved back into WR3 territory with fewer than 60 yards in four straight games, this is the sort of matchup that could spike him. … Thielen goose egged before exiting last week’s loss to Indianapolis with a neck injury after a scary fall, an unfortunate situation we can’t hold against Thielen. The Packers have allowed a league-high 21 touchdown catches to wide receivers, reaffirming their vulnerability by giving up over 85 yards to three different Bears wide receivers just last week.
Score Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 20
San Diego @ Cleveland
Vegas Projected Score: Chargers 25, Browns 19
Philip Rivers’ interception string reached 11 over his last five games on last week’s game-ending pick against the Raiders. Rivers has been taken through a buzzsaw of hot late-season pass rushes, drawing Oakland, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Houston, and Miami during that stretch while showing signs of happy feet in the pocket, resulting in more frenetic and mistake-prone play. One cure for happy feet is facing the Browns, who are tied for last in the league in sacks (22) and rank 23rd in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate metric. Perhaps most importantly, Cleveland has given up a league-high 31 passing touchdowns, while Rivers has still thrown for multiple touchdowns in seven straight weeks. The Browns have also allowed a league-high 11 touchdowns to tight ends, keeping the Rivers-Antonio Gates #NarrativeStreet stack in play in DFS tournaments. … Rinsed for 280 yards rushing and three TDs by the Bills’ running game last week, the Browns pose a best-case-scenario matchup for the Chargers’ Week 16 backfield, which once again appears likely to be led by Kenneth Farrow with Melvin Gordon (knee, hip) out of commission down the stretch of a lost year. Although Farrow’s Week 15 spot start went poorly – he averaged 2.6 yards per carry and fumbled twice, losing one – Farrow lost only seven touches and 24% of the snaps to Ronnie Hillman while logging 17 touches on a 75% playing-time clip. Farrow also held up well in pass protection. Farrow is back in play as an opportunity-based RB2/flex in a great matchup.
Rivers’ targets since the Chargers’ Week 11 bye: Tyrell Williams 32; Dontrelle Inman 26; Antonio Gates 15; Hunter Henry 13; Travis Benjamin 12; Gordon 11; Farrow 9. … Playing through a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Williams has dropped five passes over the last four games with descending yardage totals (70 > 47 > 68 > 20). Still dominating San Diego’s target share, Williams is tough to get away from against Cleveland’s touchdown-bleeding defense as a volatile WR3/flex. … Inman caught five or more balls for the fifth time over his last six games in last week’s loss to Oakland. The highest-floor PPR play in San Diego’s pass-catcher corps, Inman will square off frequently with 33-year-old Browns slot corner Tramon Williams, who has PFF’s No. 101 coverage grade among 121 qualified cornerbacks. … This is a #RevengeGame for Benjamin, whom Cleveland let walk in 2016 free agency. Benjamin always offers the allure of a big play, delivering last week on a 47-yard touchdown bomb behind the Raiders’ defense. Benjamin’s snaps dipped to 53%, however, and he has drawn fewer than five targets in five straight games. On such low volume, Benjamin has entered the back end of the Taylor Gabriel, J.J. Nelson, Tyreek Hill brigade. … Gashed by tight ends all year, the Browns gave up 7-72-1 (Charles Clay) and 5-48-2 (Tyler Eifert) in Weeks 14-15. The matchup doesn’t get better for Gates, who played 62% of San Diego’s Week 15 snaps but doesn’t get open like Henry (53%) and therefore got out-produced by the rookie. Gates’ tank is nearing ‘E,’ but he remains playable as a touchdown-or-bust streamer with elevated scoring probability in this matchup. … Henry has failed to hit 40 yards in seven straight games, but he has stayed involved in red-zone packages with four TDs over the past five weeks. If the 5-9 Chargers’ season wasn’t lost, they probably would have committed to Henry as their No. 1 tight end by now.
Robert Griffin III will continue to be a target for streamer D/STs with 11 sacks taken through three starts and Browns point totals produced of 10, 10, 13 in Griffin’s games. Over the past two weeks, Cleveland’s only touchdowns have come on RG3 rushing scores. Even with the dual-threat value, Griffin is tough to embrace outside of two-quarterback leagues with fewer than 200 passing yards in each of his three starts. Just two of the last nine quarterbacks to face San Diego have posted top-12 fantasy results. Coach Hue Jackson strongly hinted this week that RG3 will be on a short leash, saying he “won’t hesitate” to turn back to Cody Kessler because Jackson “wants to see Cody again” before the season is up. … Isaiah Crowell’s Week 16 matchup isn’t particularly daunting against a Chargers defense that gave up 24-140-0 (5.83 YPC) rushing to Raiders running backs last week. Crowell’s usage is a game-flow-impacted roller coaster, as his playing time (50%) and touches (8) dipped to their lowest in months in last week’s blowout loss to Buffalo. As the Browns are only six-point home dogs against the 5-9 Bolts, this game does seem likely to stay closer. Crowell has a low floor, but he also has sneaky upside against a West Coast team traveling cross country for this 1pm ET game with little to play for. The Chargers have allowed the NFL’s third most rushing touchdowns (17). … Duke Johnson was the beneficiary of negative game script in Buffalo, matching a six-week high in touches (10) and reaching five catches in a game for the first time since October. Johnson doesn’t get the ball enough for weekly fantasy-start consideration.
Griffin’s targets through three starts: Corey Coleman 20; Terrelle Pryor 18; Johnson 14; Gary Barnidge 10; Crowell 6; Andrew Hawkins 5; Seth Devalve 3. … Browns pass catchers have combined for zero 70-yard games and zero touchdowns in Griffin’s starts. … Pryor is the likeliest candidate to draw Chargers top CB Casey Hayward, who has shut down Amari Cooper (1-28-0), Kelvin Benjamin (1-11-0), and Mike Evans (3-38-0) over the past three weeks. Pryor has emerged from Griffin’s starts with stat lines of 4-19-0, 1-3-0, 3-68-0. Pryor is playing through ligament damage and a sprained knuckle in one of his fingers, contributing to two drops in last week’s loss to Buffalo. With Griffin at quarterback, Pryor can’t afford to miss any opportunities. For what it’s worth, Pryor is 123 receiving yards short of 1,000, a benchmark the Browns would surely love to see him reach. … Coleman has failed to clear 50 yards in six straight games, but he’s the best dart throw in Cleveland’s pass-catcher corps. Coleman will primarily square off with Chargers undrafted rookie CB Trevor Williams, who gave up touchdowns to Devin Funchess and Michael Crabtree the past two weeks. Coleman maintains a goose-egg floor with erratic RG3 at the controls.
Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Browns 17
Washington @ Chicago
Vegas Projected Score: Redskins 24.5, Bears 21.5
The premier fantasy play in Redskins-Bears is Jordan Howard, who enters Week 16 with 99 total yards or more in seven straight games and a 21.7 touch-per-game average during that stretch. Howard catches a weak Washington run defense on a short-week road trip following its Monday night letdown against the Panthers, wherein Jonathan Stewart (25-132) smashed the Skins. Ranked No. 26 in run-defense DVOA, the Redskins have coughed up a combined 97-436-3 (4.49 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last four games while yielding the NFL’s third most rushing touchdowns (17) this year. A home-game back with locked-in bellcow usage in a great matchup, Howard deserves to be a popular DFS play this week. … Each of the last eight quarterbacks to face Washington has posted top-14 fantasy results, while four of the last five have recorded top-eight weeks. The matchup suggests Matt Barkley is worth serious contemplation as a two-quarterback-league and DFS play, where his salary is at or near the minimum. Through four starts this season, Barkley’s weekly finishes are QB11 > QB25 > QB17 > QB11 with six touchdown passes and two games above 300 passing yards. I’m not convinced Barkley is a particularly high-floor or high-upside play, but he has exceeded expectations and has another intriguing draw.
Barkley’s target distribution with Alshon Jeffery back in Week 15: Cameron Meredith 13; Deonte Thompson 10; Jeffery 9; Howard 4; Josh Bellamy 3; Daniel Brown 2; Jeremy Langford and Daniel Braverman 1. … The Bears’ leader in target share with Barkley under center is Meredith, who has commanded 22.8% of Barkley’s 2016 pass attempts including eight-plus targets in 3-of-4 Barkley starts. As Meredith is now the Bears’ slot receiver, he also has a pristine Week 16 matchup against the Redskins, who lost CB Quinton Dunbar to a concussion against the Panthers and were forced to turn back to rookie Kendall Fuller, who was previously benched. Regardless of the identity of Washington’s Week 16 slot corner, I’m picking Meredith to lead the Bears in receiving for the third straight week. … The Bears went with Thompson (71%) over Bellamy (26%) as their No. 2 perimeter wideout across from Jeffery in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Thompson is a volatile investment with volatile playing time and a volatile skill set. A college track star, Thompson ran 4.31 at 6-foot, 198 coming out of Florida in 2012, but wasn’t drafted due to shaky hands. Thompson has some dart-throw appeal because he offers big-play potential and is unlikely to draw much of Josh Norman. … Kelvin Benjamin (2-20-0), Dez Bryant (5-72-0), and Jordy Nelson (3-28-1) have drawn shadow attention from Norman recently. Jeffery returned with a bang (6-89-1) in last week’s loss to the Packers, but he has a much tougher matchup this week.
One of fantasy’s biggest Week 15 busts, Kirk Cousins is a solid bounce-back bet against the Bears, who have allowed top-12 fantasy quarterback results in four of their last six games with the exceptions of Colin Kaepernick (benched) and Aaron Rodgers, who was hobbled by leg injuries in last week’s bitter Chicago cold. This week’s Soldier Field forecast is far more mild. Although the Bears have played better at home this year, they gave up 30 points in last week’s home loss to the Packers and 27 points to the Titans at Soldier in Week 12. Despite last week’s surprise clunker against the Panthers, Cousins has been a high-floor fantasy play all season and should rebound into low-end QB1 territory. Cousins is currently 199 yards shy of Drew Brees’ NFL passing-yardage (4,559) lead. … As Washington got dominated by Carolina, it’s no surprise in hindsight that game-flow-dependent grinder Rob Kelley finished with just 13 touches and got out-snapped (45%) by Chris Thompson (55%). The Bears have given up 100-plus rushing yards in five straight games, including last week’s 20-207-3 (10.35 YPC) evisceration by Christine Michael and Ty Montgomery. Chicago is getting back ILB Jerrell Freeman from suspension, although NT Eddie Goldman remains hobbled by a high ankle sprain and couldn’t play last week. There is little to fear about this matchup. Kelley needs the three-point-favorite Redskins to stay close and, ideally, play with a lead.
The expected absence of Jordan Reed (shoulder) vaults Vernon Davis back into streamer consideration against the Bears, who yielded 7-95 to Packers tight ends last week. In Reed’s three missed games this season, Davis has delivered stat lines of 2-50-1, 6-79, 5-47 on snap rates of 97%, 97%, 98%. Even with Freeman back to upgrade Chicago’s mid-field pass coverage, Davis will be tough to get away from in DFS. … Over the past six games, just one wideout has cleared 70 yards against the Bears’ underrated perimeter coverage. Chicago has allowed the NFL’s 12th fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards (42) and sixth fewest of 40-plus (6). Outdoors on grass in a difficult draw, this wouldn’t appear to be a prime blowup spot for DeSean Jackson. Still, Jackson is tough to fully fade with 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games down the stretch of a contract year, in addition to Reed’s absence freeing up opportunity. … Albeit with limited upside, Pierre Garcon remains a high-floor WR4/flex in PPR leagues with five-plus catches in six of his last seven games. Garcon has cleared 75 yards in 2-of-3 games missed by Reed this year. … Slot man Jamison Crowder has been held under 50 yards in three straight weeks, but he is a good bet to rebound against Bears undrafted rookie slot CB Cre’von LeBlanc, whom Pro Football Focus charged with over 100 yards allowed on throws into his coverage last week. Crowder’s three receiving lines in Reed’s missed games are 3-52-1 > 7-108 > 3-42-1 on target totals of 4 > 9 > 8.
Score Prediction: Redskins 24, Bears 23
Atlanta @ Carolina
Vegas Projected Score: Falcons 29, Panthers 23.5
Still playing hard down the stretch of a lost season, the 6-8 Panthers have division-rivalry motivation in Week 16 against the Falcons, who have beaten Carolina in consecutive games and knocked Cam Newton out of these clubs’ Week 4 meeting with a helmet-to-helmet hit by Falcons rookie MLB Deion Jones on a goal-line run where Cam was clearly going to score and the collision was unnecessary. Newton missed the next week. The Panthers played the Falcons to a 48-33 shootout result in Week 4, and the rematch maintains high-scoring possibilities with Week 16’s second-highest game total (52.5). Newton got right by largely ignoring ineffective Kelvin Benjamin and peppering superior options Greg Olsen and Ted Ginn with targets in last Monday night’s upset win over the Redskins, while Carolina’s offense stayed on schedule with a high-volume running game. Newton has been a boom-bust fantasy quarterback all year. We can’t pretend to know what to expect considering all of the offensive dysfunction Carolina has been through, but we also can’t question Cam’s week-winning ceiling. … This game’s up-tempo likelihood bodes positively for Jonathan Stewart, who has amassed 50 touches over the past two weeks and has a plus draw versus Atlanta’s No. 28 DVOA-rated run defense. Stewart has four rushing touchdowns over his last four home games, while the Falcons have given up six rushing scores over the past five weeks. Typically a touchdown-dependent RB2, Stewart’s scoring probability is heightened in this matchup.
Cam’s targets since the Panthers’ Week 7 bye: Ted Ginn and Greg Olsen 53; Kelvin Benjamin 51; Devin Funchess 34; Corey Brown 20; Stewart 13. … Although Benjamin’s matchup is unimposing, he has simply not done enough to warrant anything resembling Week 16 confidence. Benjamin has one touchdown over his last ten games and hasn’t cleared 60 yards since Week 10. … Ginn is the lone playable Panthers wide receiver, even if he remains dependent upon splash plays. He has paid dividends in four of the last five weeks, although only because Ginn ripped a 30-plus-yard touchdown in all four games in which he hit. The Falcons have allowed an NFC-high 28 passing scores, and Ginn is the only Carolina wideout hitting pay dirt lately. As Benjamin’s snaps are down and Olsen is battling an elbow injury, Ginn is an especially attractive punt play in this possible shootout. … Atrocious in pass coverage at linebacker, the Falcons were leveled by 49ers tight ends for 5-80-1 last week, 8-140 by Travis Kelce in Week 13, 5-35-1 by Jermaine Gresham in Week 12, 7-64 by Eagles tight ends in Week 11, and 5-43-1 by Cameron Brate in Week 10. Olsen dusted Atlanta for 6-76-1 when these teams met in Week 4. With Rob Gronkowski on I.R., Jordan Reed hobbled, Jimmy Graham showing signs of late-season slowdown, and Travis Kelce and Tyler Eifert facing threats to their opportunity, Olsen has a strong case to be this week’s No. 1 tight end play. Olsen needs eight yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen’s elbow injury cost him late-game snaps in last week’s win over the Redskins and he reportedly saw a “specialist” this week, but the Panthers insist they aren’t concerned with the injury.
The degree of difficulty when facing Carolina’s pass defense has risen considerably since Matt Ryan lit up the Panthers for 503 yards and four touchdowns in Week 4. Impressive rookie LCB James Bradberry left that game early with turf toe, and the Panthers have developed a pass rush over the course of the year. Carolina has stymied Philip Rivers and Kirk Cousins in consecutive games, and hasn’t allowed an enemy quarterback to register top-ten fantasy results since Week 8. At the same time, Ryan is getting back Julio Jones (toe) and has been matchup proof all year, turning in top-ten fantasy weeks against the Chiefs, Seahawks, and Bucs twice in one of the league’s most “multiple” and difficult-to-defend offenses. The Panthers still offer pass-funnel characteristics because they eliminate rushing attacks, while this game’s lofty total keeps optimism high that Ryan can provide a robust floor and ceiling in title week for season-long leagues. … After an odd-script blip against the Rams, Devonta Freeman retook Atlanta’s lead back duties with a Week 15 bang, out-touching Tevin Coleman 22 to 16 in last week’s rout of San Francisco while handling five red-zone carries to Coleman’s two and both of Atlanta’s carries inside the ten-yard line in a three-score explosion. Even with Panthers MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion) likely out again, the Week 16 matchup isn’t easy for either back. Carolina held Freeman to 64 scoreless yards on 15 touches in Week 4, while Coleman managed 33 yards on 11 touches. Whereas Coleman was a more confident flex play the past two weeks against the 49ers and Rams, his floor is lowered by this tough matchup. Freeman remains a solid RB2 play. It is perhaps worth noting that seven of Coleman’s nine touchdowns have occurred in road games this year, while Freeman has scored 10 of his 12 touchdowns at home.
Julio Jones has eviscerated the Panthers in each of their last two meetings (12-300-1, 9-178-1). Jones’ health and in-game usage are concerns battling back from a two-week turf toe injury, but I’m going right back to him without hesitation in season-long leagues. Jones (1,253) has two games left to hold off T.Y. Hilton (1,248) for the NFL lead in receiving yards. … The rest of Atlanta’s pass catchers become less reliable with target monster Julio back in the fold. Week 15 breakout receiver Aldrick Robinson will go back to the bench, leaving Taylor Gabriel to work outside opposite Julio with Mohamed Sanu in the slot. Sanu (2-22-0) had a nondescript Week 4 against the Panthers, although he was playing through a separated shoulder at the time. In Julio’s 12 games played, Sanu is averaging 43.4 yards per game. … Although Gabriel saw an uptick in snaps when Jones missed Week 14, all in all Gabriel’s usage hasn’t changed much. Gabriel has seen between five and six targets in six straight games and will continue to have shot plays designed for him by Atlanta’s offensive staff. Gabriel remains a big-play-dependent, boom-bust WR3/flex option, and a still-attractive one in this projected shootout against a Panthers secondary that has allowed the NFL’s sixth most pass plays of 40-plus yards (11). Carolina’s run-defense stoutness suggests there will be more targets available than usual in Atlanta’s passing game this week.
Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Falcons 23
4:05 PM ET Game
Indianapolis @ Oakland
Vegas Projected Score: Raiders 28.25, Colts 24.75
Back home as 3.5-point favorites facing a clearly inferior-talent team, the Raiders should be able to impose their will in the running game against the D’Qwell Jackson-less Colts, who rank No. 29 in run-defense DVOA and will be severely disadvantaged in the trenches against Oakland’s AFC-best offensive line. While the matchup and spot are near ideal, Latavius Murray’s outlook is threatened slightly by the reemergence of change-of-pace back DeAndre Washington, who came off the healthy inactives list to restore the Raiders’ backfield to a three-way timeshare in Week 15. Murray didn’t help himself with a pair of fumbles, losing one. Murray’s 50% snap rate was a seven-game low, while his 14 touches were Murray’s fewest since Week 4. Perhaps Murray wouldn’t be under as much of a microscope had he not been stuffed twice at the goal line last week. Even if 20 touches are no longer a guarantee, Murray has a real chance to run wild on the Colts as a high-upside RB2 play. … The Raiders were still concerned with Derek Carr’s twice-dislocated right pinkie in last week’s trip to San Diego, keeping him in the shotgun even on goal-line plays. Since suffering the injury in Week 13 against the Bills, Carr’s ensuing two fantasy finishes are QB18, QB30. Whereas his perhaps injury-related decline in performance is concerning, Carr’s upside is enticing in Week 16’s highest-totaled game (53.0) with real shootout potential. As his floor has been unsafe recently, I think Carr is best approached as a boom-bust QB1 option this week.
Carr’s targets over his last eight games: Michael Crabtree 79; Amari Cooper 57; Seth Roberts 43; Murray 29; Clive Walford 26; Mychal Rivera 19; Richard 15; Jamize Olawale 9; Washington 7. … Crabtree has routinely hit in identifiably-strong matchups, and this is another one against Colts LCB Rashaan Melvin, a fourth-year player on his sixth NFL team. Melvin hasn’t been noticeably exposed recently, but Indy has faced Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brock Osweiler, and Sam Bradford in its last three games. Crabtree is averaging 9.5 targets per game to Cooper’s 6.0 over the last month. … Due to a banged-up secondary and dormant pass rush, the Colts are still most vulnerable in the deep passing game, where they’ve allowed the NFL’s sixth most completions of 20-plus yards (49). Although Crabtree has taken the team lead in targets, catches, and touchdowns, Cooper still ranks fourth in the NFL in 20-plus-yard receptions (19). Cooper has become increasingly untrustworthy with six straight games below 60 yards, but he is going to have chances to run by one-legged Colts RCB Vontae Davis. Raiders OC Bill Musgrave sounded intent this week on getting Cooper the rock. “One thing we want to do each and every week is feature our premier guys and get (Cooper) his touches,” Musgrave said. “So, we need to make up for lost ground there.”
Andrew Luck beat long odds to lay a whooping on Minnesota in last week’s road win, throwing multiple touchdown passes for the sixth time in his last seven games and finishing inside the top-ten fantasy quarterbacks for a fourth straight week. Top receiver T.Y. Hilton’s skill set matches up favorably with Oakland’s oversized cornerbacks, while this game’s high total suggests this could be a back-and-forth affair between teams that rank third (Raiders) and seventh (Colts) in scoring. Indianapolis has dropped point totals of 34, 41, 31, 34 over its last four road games with weekly fantasy finishes of QB8, QB2, QB20, QB1 from Luck. … While Luck deserves credit for staying composed and getting the ball out quickly to avoid Minnesota’s pass rush behind an offensive line with an all-rookie right side, Frank Gore was the real star of the Week 15 show with his second 100-plus-yard rushing effort in 30 games as a Colt. Indianapolis established Gore early and rode him throughout en route to a season-high 30 touches. Gore’s upside continues to be threatened by short-yardage specialist Robert Turbin, who vultured two more short touchdowns last week. Still, it is conceivable OC Rob Chudzinski implements a similar game plan in another tough road environment. The Raiders’ run defense has tightened up over its last two games, holding Chiefs and Chargers backs to a 44-133-1 (3.02 YPC) rushing line. While I still wouldn’t consider this a bad matchup, Gore’s outlook has rarely changed all season. He’s a volume-driven RB2/flex option who usually needs a touchdown to hit.
Although Luck’s Week 16 outlook is enhanced by his return, Donte Moncrief is tough to trust battling back from a recurring hamstring injury with zero games above 55 yards since Week 1. Moncrief is an entirely touchdown-dependent play in a tough matchup with Oakland’s plus-sized cornerbacks, who have recently limited Tyrell Williams (4-20-0), Kelvin Benjamin (2-53-1), Demaryius Thomas (5-56-0), Mike Evans (4-50-0), and Allen Robinson (2-9-0) while giving up big plays to smaller, speed-oriented receivers Ted Ginn (4-115-1), Tyreek Hill (6-66-1), and Travis Benjamin (2-56-1). Raiders CBs Sean Smith (6’4/214) and David Amerson (6’1/205) pose a tougher draw for Moncrief (6’2/221) than shiftier burner T.Y. Hilton (5’10/183). On the season, the Raiders have allowed NFL highs in 20-plus (54) and 40-plus-yard (14) completions. Hilton leads the league in 20-plus-yard receptions (25) and is just five yards shy of Julio Jones’ NFL receiving-yardage (1,253) league. I think there is some reason to believe Moncrief could end up as mostly a decoy in this game while bigger-play threat Hilton does almost all of the damage. … Phillip Dorsett got behind the Vikings’ defense for a 50-yard touchdown in last week’s upset win, but it was his only target of the game. … The Colts went heavy on two- and three-tight end sets against the Vikings. Jack Doyle led the tight end group in playing time (73%) and targets (4). Allen (47%) took a backseat and Erik Swoope (37%) played more than usual. Even if it doesn’t look like it in the box score recently, Doyle sees the most passing-game usage among Colts tight ends and is the best streamer bet. The Raiders gave up 5-101 to Travis Kelce in Week 14 and 4-48-1 to the Chargers’ tight ends last week.
Score Prediction: Raiders 27, Colts 24
4:25 PM ET Games
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Vegas Projected Score: Saints 27.75, Bucs 24.75
Following an interception-laden two-week blip against the Keepaway Lions and Bucs on the road, Drew Brees went back indoors to University of Phoenix Stadium to shred a previously-stout Cardinals pass defense for four touchdowns and 389 yards, leading all quarterback scorers on the week in a shootout road win. Brees returns to the Superdome for Week 16, where he’s finished as a top-ten fantasy passer in 6-of-7 games with four top-three weeks. Especially after Tampa Bay was carved up by Dak Prescott last Sunday night, I’m comfortable trusting Brees at home despite a tough draw against a Bucs defense that has yielded only four touchdown passes over its last six games. … While the Bucs have limited opponent scoring lately, they have remained vulnerable on the ground from an efficiency standpoint, yielding a combined 158-762-2 (4.82 YPC) rushing line to running backs over their last eight games. Tampa Bay also lost run-stopping DE William Gholston to a dislocated elbow last week. More concerning than their matchup is Mark Ingram and Tim Hightower’s timeshare with Travaris Cadet. Ingram (19 touches, 47%) was the deserved Week 15 lead back, but Hightower (14, 31%) vultured two fourth-quarter goal-line scores and Cadet (6, 17%) is hogging passing-game usage. The committee will continue to render Ingram and Hightower volatile flex options, with Ingram as the preferred play. Ingram does have squeaky wheel appeal after throwing a tantrum on the sideline when Hightower vultured him at the goal line last week. The Saints wanted to get Hightower touchdowns against his former team.
Brees’ target distribution in Michael Thomas’ Week 15 return: Willie Snead 11; Thomas 10; Brandin Cooks 8; Cadet 5; Ingram 4; Hightower and Coby Fleener 3. … Snead has led the Saints in catches (6, 8) in back-to-back games and gave Tampa Bay the most problems (6-85) among Saints pass catchers in Week 14. The Bucs’ slot corner is athletically-deficient rookie Javien Elliott, who managed a 4.63 forty at 5-foot-10, 184 at Florida State’s Pro Day before going undrafted. Elliott walked on at FSU and wasn’t even a starter in college. Snead is a solid WR3/flex in PPR leagues. … Cooks has drawn target totals of 9 > 10 > 8 since his target-less Week 12 against the Rams. The Bucs held Cooks to 5-61-0 in Week 14, although Cooks lost a four-yard touchdown on replay review. Cooks’ big-play ability is always enticing indoors, where has scored 17 of his 21 career touchdowns. … After missing Week 14 with a foot injury, Thomas returned to log ten targets on 81% of the snaps in last week’s upset win over Arizona, beating Cardinals CB Brandon Williams on a one-on-one jump-ball TD. Specifically designed to get Thomas isolated in the end zone, the play was a reminder that Thomas leads the Saints in targets inside the ten-yard line (8), always making him a strong bet to score. Brees’ Weeks 13-14 struggles tested our confidence in his receivers, but Snead and Thomas have been upside WR2 plays all year. … Fleener was a no-show against the Bucs (1-6-0) in Week 14 and no-showed again in last week’s shootout win in Arizona (2-10-0). The only fantasy format in which Fleener makes sense is in YOLO DFS tournament lineups with Brees.
Everyone was a Week 14 dud in Saints-Bucs because Tampa Bay played keepaway offense on their turf, running 35 times compared to 26 passes while holding the ball for over 33 minutes. Clock-killing football can be a winning strategy when executed, but doing so will be difficult if the Saints’ offense gets rolling. This game’s high total (52.5) suggests it should. Five of the last six quarterbacks to visit the Superdome have thrown multiple touchdown passes, most recently Matthew Stafford (2), Jared Goff (3), and Trevor Siemian (2). A strengthened run defense has turned New Orleans into a pass-funnel team, making them an attractive ceiling target for Winston, even if recent results suggest he has a low floor. … Playing from behind limited Doug Martin to 16 touches in last week’s loss to Dallas, but he maintained a stranglehold on snaps (66%) over passing-game specialist Charles Sims (34%). Still, Martin’s receiving role has dried up and he is averaging 2.82 yards per carry since returning from a hamstring tear six games ago. New Orleans stymied Martin (23-66-1) in these clubs’ Week 14 game, although he paid off with a second-quarter one-yard touchdown run. Essentially a rich man’s Frank Gore, Martin’s lack of rushing efficiency and passing-game usage suggests he’ll have to score again from a short distance to help anyone. … Sims’ touch totals since coming off I.R./recall two games ago are 7 and 6. The Saints’ allowance of the NFL’s fourth most receiving yards (727) to backs does make Sims more intriguing than usual this week.
Winston’s target distribution over the past three weeks: Mike Evans and Cameron Brate 22; Sims 9; Russell Shepard 8; Adam Humphries 7; Freddie Martino 6; Martin and Josh Huff 3. … The Saints’ perimeter cornerback coverage awakened John Brown (5-81-1) and J.J. Nelson (5-38-1) one week after limiting Evans to 4-42-0 on eight targets. Despite his three-game slump, I’m going to keep betting on Evans in plus matchups with shootout potential. New Orleans has given up eight touchdowns to wide receivers over its last six games. … With Evans’ production down, Brate has led the Bucs in receiving in three straight weeks and scored a touchdown in five of the last eight. Brate has played over 80% of Tampa Bay’s snaps in each of the past two games. Locked in as Winston’s No. 2 pass option, Brate goes to the Superdome as a top-ten tight end play. … Slot man Humphries caught a 42-yard touchdown from Winston in last Sunday night’s loss to Dallas, but he finished below 60 yards for the tenth straight game.
Score Prediction: Saints 30, Bucs 28
Arizona @ Seattle
Vegas Projected Score: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 17.5
Injury riddled in the middle of their defense and folding in the second half of a lost season, the Cardinals are allowing a 31-point average over their last seven games and 33.8 points per game in the last month. Four of the last six quarterbacks to face Arizona have posted top-ten fantasy results, while the Cardinals have given up seven touchdown passes over the past two weeks after allowing just ten over their first 12 games. Russell Wilson managed a QB22 result when these teams met for a Sunday night tie in Week 7, but his previous four finishes were QB6, QB16, QB1, QB9 in past Cardinals meetings. Over his early-season knee and ankle injuries, one big matchup edge for Wilson is the return of his fresh legs against a man-coverage Arizona defense that has allowed a league-high 313 quarterback rushing yards. Wilson has had meltdowns on the road this year, but his weekly results are QB5, QB11, QB5, QB3 over his last four games at home. The Seahawks’ passing game attacks best in the middle of the field, where the Cards recently lost critical ILB Deone Bucannon (ankle) and S/CB Tyvon Branch (groin) to I.R. Wilson is an exciting DFS tournament play this week. … The Cardinals have played stout run defense all year, but they did allow a 29-131-2 (4.52 YPC) rushing line to Saints backs last week and have given up ten rushing touchdowns over their last seven games. While Seattle’s poor run blocking will continue to be a significant stumbling block, Thomas Rawls’ workload is locked in fresh off ten days rest following last Thursday night’s beatdown of the Rams. Rawls established seasons highs in snap rate (92%), touches (23), and pass routes run (22) and in Week 15 is a touchdown-plus home-favorite running back facing a Cardinals defense hemorrhaging rushing scores. I like my chances betting on Rawls in this spot.
Wilson's target distribution over the last six weeks: Doug Baldwin 45; Tyler Lockett and Jermaine Kearse 35; Jimmy Graham 31; Rawls 10; Paul Richardson 9; Luke Willson 6. … Patrick Peterson’s coverage is always a concern, although Brandin Cooks (7-186-2), Jarvis Landry (4-104), Kenny Stills (6-97-1), Michael Thomas (7-52-1), Pierre Garcon (7-78), Willie Snead (8-76), Taylor Gabriel (4-75-2), Mohamed Sanu (8-65), and Jamison Crowder (3-42-1) have all met or exceeded expectations against Arizona over the last month. A big portion of those games came against interior receivers, where Cardinals slot CB Tyrann Mathieu has struggled. Cooks slipped easily by Mathieu on last week’s 45-yard score. Baldwin hasn’t shown a big ceiling since his white-hot start to the year, but he is catching five-plus balls every week and this is a strong matchup for him. … Although Graham didn’t get going until the late fourth quarter and overtime, he led Seattle in targets (10) in these clubs’ Week 7 meeting. Odd-script games in three straight blowouts have affected Graham’s recent usage, but he remains a top-ten tight end option at worst. Graham has scored all five of his touchdowns in home games this season. … Lockett moved into the starting lineup ahead of Kearse in last week’s win over the Rams, drawing six-plus targets for the fifth time over his last six games and going completely off (7-130-1) while pantsing Los Angeles’ secondary on a 57-yard go-ball score. Lockett moves around the formation more frequently than all Seahawks receivers and should therefore be able to avoid Peterson on most of his routes. Albeit still a volatile play, Lockett makes sense in DFS correlations with the Seahawks’ defense and as an upside WR3 play against a Cardinals secondary fellow speedsters Cooks, Stills, and Gabriel have all recently burned.
On top of how great a running back David Johnson is, he drew double teams on specific Week 15 pass routes from the Saints and is now identified by defenses as the Cardinals’ best receiver in addition to their top rushing threat. Johnson is also pursuing late-season records, last week becoming the first NFL player to top 100 yards from scrimmage in 14 straight games to begin a season. This week, Johnson can become the Cardinals’ franchise record holder for touchdowns from scrimmage with an 18th score. He is two shy of LeGarrette Blount’s NFL rushing score lead (15). Johnson said this week his goal is to join Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the NFL’s only players to ever record 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving. Johnson needs 200 receiving yards in two games to get there. Neither the matchup nor spot is favorable for any running back at CenturyLink Field, but Johnson totaled 171 yards in these clubs’ Week 7 meeting and is chasing history with the support of his team. … Carson Palmer turned in arguably his best game of the season in last week’s loss to New Orleans, carving up the Saints for what should have been over 370 yards and three touchdowns if not for a long J.J. Nelson drop. A repeat performance seems unlikely at The Clink, where Pete Carroll’s defense has held its seven opponents to 15.3 points per game. Five of the last six quarterbacks to face the Seahawks have finished QB18 or worse during a stretch where they’ve played Tom Brady, Cam Newton, and Jameis Winston. Palmer is a better target for the Seahawks’ D/ST on the road with an offensive line that is overmatched in Seattle. The Seahawks rank fifth in the league in sacks (36) while Arizona has allowed the NFL’s fifth most sacks (39).
Palmer’s targets with Michael Floyd out of the lineup in Week 15: J.J. Nelson 11; Larry Fitzgerald 9; John Brown 6; Johnson and Jermaine Gresham 5; Brittan Golden 2; Darren Fells and Andre Ellington 1. … Now Arizona’s clear No. 2 wideout, Nelson hogged targets and played 78% of the snaps in last week’s loss to the Saints. While he paid off with a 5-38-1 stat line, Nelson dropped a would-be 56-yard touchdown deep down the left sideline after blowing by two defenders. Still, Nelson’s high-volume usage suggests he has a chance to be a more than a mere big-play-dependent WR3/flex. Nelson gave Seattle problems (3-84) in Week 7 and should offer an okay floor. … Scoreless in nine straight, Fitzgerald has devolved into a low-ceiling, volume-dependent PPR-only play. He has delivered volume in each of his last three Seattle games (9-70, 10-130-0, 6-55-1). Still, Fitzgerald’s second straight late-season slowdown has me breaking lineup-decision ties against him. … Nelson and Brown run routes at all three receiver spots, and neither is likely to be shadowed by Richard Sherman. Brown reappeared (5-81-1) in last week’s loss to New Orleans, logging a four-game-high 59% snap rate. Brown has been battling leg pain from a sickle-cell complication all year. Last week’s game took place indoors at University of Phoenix Stadium, while this week’s is at chilly CenturyLink Field. Brown seems to be trending in the right direction, but I’m not sure what to expect from him this week. … Seeing five-plus targets every week, Gresham is a touchdown-or-bust streamer against a Seattle defense allowing the NFL’s third fewest touchdowns to tight ends (2).
Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 20
San Francisco @ Los Angeles
Vegas Projected Score: Rams 21.75, 49ers 18.25
A source of extreme frustration all year, Todd Gurley wraps up the season-long fantasy season with the best-possible running back matchup against a tanking 49ers team that has been drilled consecutively by Devonta Freeman (20-139-3), Bilal Powell (29-145-2), and Jordan Howard (32-117-3) and in Week 16 goes on the road to face a Rams team whose rookie quarterback is coming off a concussion. While Gurley’s talent is legitimately up for debate with a 3.48 yards-per-carry average over his last 22 games and just one 100-yard rushing performance during that stretch, this matchup is good enough to vault Gurley into higher-end RB2 discussion. As the 49ers don’t even put up a fight anymore, they allow opponents to run a league-high 35.3 rushing attempts per game and also allow a league-high 5.00 yards per carry. I never, ever want to trust Gurley, but the opponent makes him tough to ignore this week.
Jared Goff’s target distribution through five NFL starts: Kenny Britt 43; Lance Kendricks 26; Brian Quick 22; Tavon Austin 19; Gurley 15; Tyler Higbee 13; Pharoh Cooper 10. … Britt has led the Rams in receiving in each of Goff’s five starts with stat lines of 4-50-0, 7-82-0, 2-67-1, 5-52-1, and 5-43-0, making Britt a viable DFS and season-long WR3 play against the 49ers. We have spoken ad nauseam of San Francisco’s vulnerability to plus-sized wideouts, a description fitting Britt (6’3/218), who is averaging 8.8 targets over the last six weeks. As usual, Britt is the only playable Rams pass catcher in any fantasy league.
The 49ers’ offense engineered two first-half 75-yard touchdown drives in last week’s loss to Atlanta before mysteriously shutting down at halftime and punting on their final four possessions of the game while the Falcons dominated time of possession by a 36- to 24-minute margin. According to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat’s Grant Cohn, the 49ers have been outscored 144 points to 43 in second halves of games since Colin Kaepernick replaced Blaine Gabbert in Week 6. Kap’s rushing attempts have dipped steadily over the past four games (10 > 6 > 3 > 3) and he’s cleared 220 passing yards once over his last six starts. Kaepernick’s matchup isn’t daunting against a Rams defense that has allowed 14 touchdown passes over the past five weeks, but the 49ers’ tendency to suddenly kick their offense into neutral is a concern for Kap’s Week 16 floor and ceiling. … As San Francisco fell behind 21-0 early, Carlos Hyde got scripted out of last week’s loss to Atlanta with a six-week low in touches (14) on 62% of the snaps. The impotence of Los Angeles’ offense suggests a similar scenario is unlikely to play out against the Rams, who have yielded a combined 143-647-3 (4.52 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last six games. Hyde remains an efficiency monster with a 6.18 yards-per-carry average over the past six weeks. He ripped the Rams for a 23-88-3 rushing line when these clubs met in Week 1. The winning-apathetic offense in which he plays is the only concerning obstacle in the way of a big Week 16 game from Hyde.
Score Prediction: Rams 23, 49ers 17
Saturday Night Football
Cincinnati @ Houston
Vegas Projected Score: Texans 21.5, Bengals 19.5
This projects as a low-scoring, close game with Week 16’s third lowest total (41.0) and a two-point spread favoring the host Texans. Albeit probably inefficiently, it sets up as another spot for Jeremy Hill to stack volume after he topped 20 touches for the third straight game in last week’s four-point loss to Pittsburgh. It’s also a brutal matchup, of course, as the Texans have limited enemy backs to a combined 116-406-0 (3.50 YPC) rushing line over their last seven games. Hill is an entirely volume-driven RB2 option. … Rex Burkhead has stayed active on 9.5 touches per game since Giovani Bernard tore his ACL. Burkhead deserves a longer look due to Hill’s struggles, but the Bengals seem content to continue slamming Hill into brick walls while pigeonholing Burkhead as a lightly used change of pace. … Although A.J. Green (hamstring) is battling back, touchdown-magnet Tyler Eifert’s (back) expected absence severely dampens Andy Dalton’s already-underwhelming Week 16 fantasy appeal.
Even in a lost year, A.J. Green is returning in pursuit of his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, a benchmark from which Green is currently 36 yards short. A high-risk Week 16 investment in his first game back from a five-week hamstring
tear strain, Green has a tough matchup against perimeter CBs A.J. Bouye and Johnathan Joseph, who form one of the league’s top cornerback tandems. Houston has allowed the NFL’s second fewest receptions (156) and third fewest yards (1,868) to wide receivers this season. In season-long fantasy title week, Green is best approached as a boom-bust WR2 whose results hinge on whether he’s able to win against stout coverage in his return game following a month-plus-long hamstring recovery. I’m treading lightly. … The Texans also play lights-out tight end coverage, notably checking Travis Kelce (5-34-0), Kyle Rudolph (2-15-0), Delanie Walker (2-34-0), and Antonio Gates (0-0) over the course of the year. With Green back, none of the Bengals’ role-player pass catchers stand out.
Tom Savage engineered five scoring drives after replacing Brock Osweiler in the second quarter of last week’s win over Jacksonville, peppering DeAndre Hopkins and averaging 7.2 yards per attempt, a mark Osweiler bested in only 1-of-14 starts before being put out of his misery. A big (6’4/228), strong-armed passer who underachieved for his skill set in college and was selected in the fourth round of Bill O’Brien’s first draft (2014), Savage has spent three full years in O’Brien’s system while posting an 8:1 TD-to-INT ratio over the past two preseasons. The Texans will ask Savage to manage games and avoid mistakes, rendering him a low-end two-quarterback-league option. Still, there are reasons to believe he upgrades Houston’s offense immediately, especially in a debut start at home against a pass-rush-deficient Bengals defense that should provide Savage with comfortable pockets. … Although his workload stayed secure with 20-plus touches for the fourth time in five games, Lamar Miller aggravated a preexisting ankle injury toward the end of last week’s win over Jacksonville and will remain an in-game health risk moving forward. Up and down in run defense all year, the Bengals don’t pose a daunting matchup toward the end of their lost season. Miller’s risk comes from his injury, which has lingered for several weeks and reportedly had Miller still limping on the practice field deep into the week. If Miller can’t go, Alfred Blue would spearhead a committee also involving Jonathan Grimes and Akeem Hunt.
Tom Savage’s target distribution off the bench last week: DeAndre Hopkins 15; Ryan Griffin and Will Fuller 6; Wendall Williams, Keith Mumphery, and Jonathan Grimes 2; Miller and Stephen Anderson 1. … Albeit in less than a three-quarter sample, Savage showed a willingness to pull the trigger on downfield throws against the Jaguars last week, hitting Williams on a sideline shot for 32 yards and Griffin off play action for 23 yards deep down the seam. Most of Savage’s connections with Hopkins were of the chain-moving variety. Still, Hopkins commanded an absurd 42% target share on Savage’s 36 attempts and has a chance to be a more trustworthy post-Osweiler producer. Hopkins’ matchup is no gimme against the Bengals’ sturdy perimeter, but his usage has never been in doubt and more aggressive quarterback play would enhance Hopkins’ big-play potential. … C.J. Fiedorowicz will return from his concussion, forcing Griffin back into a complementary role after last week’s 8-85 breakout against the Jags. The Bengals gave up 5-72 to Ladarius Green last week and have allowed the NFL’s third most catches (88) and a league-high 1,021 yards to tight ends. Although their matchup is excellent, the Fiedorowicz-Griffin timeshare renders both dicey streamers. … Big-play potential is always there for Fuller, who has drawn at least six targets in three of his last four games. The quarterback change makes Fuller a mere shot in the dark. Fuller is scoreless since Week 4 and has been held to 60 yards or fewer in nine straight games.
Score Prediction: Bengals 23, Texans 20
Sunday 4:30 PM ET Game
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Vegas Projected Score: Steelers 24.5, Ravens 19.5
Ben Roethlisberger is always a high-ceiling fantasy play at home, where he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in nine straight games and has a 17:3 TD-to-INT ratio this year. These are the last four quarterbacks to face the Ravens away from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium with their fantasy finish in parentheses: Tom Brady (QB1), Dak Prescott (QB4), Geno Smith/Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB10), Eli Manning (QB7). As the Ravens play stout run defense but are vulnerable to the pass without top CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), the matchup has pass-funnel possibilities for Roethlisberger in a prime bounce-back spot. The Steelers’ loss of Ladarius Green (concussion) does pose a non-negligible threat to Big Ben’s upside. Still, in DFS tournaments Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown stacks are quite appealing. … In 11 games since returning from his three-game suspension, Le’Veon Bell has been held under 100 total yards once – in Week 9 (70 yards) by these same Ravens. Baltimore has allowed an efficient rushing line of 69-308-2 (4.46 YPC) to Dolphins, Patriots, and Eagles backs over the past three weeks and has yielded the NFL’s fourth most receptions (83) and sixth most receiving yards (666) to running backs this year. A five-point home-favorite all-purpose workhorse, nobody should be betting against Le’Veon to smash.
Ben’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 8 bye: Antonio Brown 68; Le’Veon 53; Eli Rogers 35; Ladarius Green 34; Jesse James 20; Cobi Hamilton 15; Sammie Coates 13. … The absence of Green narrows Pittsburgh’s target share and should enhance Brown’s opportunity. In these clubs’ Week 9 meeting, the Ravens left top CB Jimmy Smith at right corner and Brown proceeded to shred the rest of Baltimore’s secondary for 7-85-1. On Sunday, Brown will either face a Ravens defense missing Smith or one getting him back from what is believed to be a high ankle sprain. This is a potential blowup spot for Brown, who has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five straight home games. Whereas Brown has averaged 71.4 yards over the past five games with Green in the lineup, Brown averaged 92.3 yards per game in the season’s first nine weeks. … The absence of Green increases the punt-play appeal of slot man Rogers, who tagged the Ravens for 6-103-0 in Week 9 and stands to see more targets. Rogers was coming on as more meaningful part of the Steelers’ offense before Green came off the NFI list in Week 10. … Almost completely phased out of the passing game, James is hard to take seriously even with Green out. The Steelers also have Xavier Grimble and David Johnson at tight end. … Coates logged a seven-week-high 40% playing-time clip in last week’s win over the Bengals and is someone to keep in mind for NFL playoffs DFS. The Steelers realize Coates’ big-play ability can give them a new dimension, particularly after they may have lost the dimension of Green.
Pittsburgh has played shutdown pass defense since its Week 8 bye, allowing just 1-of-7 quarterbacks faced during that span to post top-12 fantasy results while holding 6-of-7 below 250 passing yards. Joe Flacco finished as the QB18 when these teams met in Week 9. Flacco has a 5:7 TD-to-INT ratio in road games this year and is only worth two-quarterback-league consideration at Heinz Field. … The Ravens’ backfield remains a week-to-week guessing game. After Kenneth Dixon seemingly pulled ahead of Terrance West in Week 14 at New England, the rookie fell down in blitz pickup to get Flacco strip-sacked in last week’s win over Philly and West retook lead-back duties with 17 touches on a 45% snap rate. Dixon managed nine touches on a minuscule 26% playing-time clip. FB Kyle Juszczyk out-snapped them both (55%). While West and Dixon’s usage is entirely tied to the in-game play-calling whims of OC Marty Mornhinweg based on “feel” factors like hot hands and sudden benchings, the Week 16 matchup sets up better for superior receiver Dixon against a Steelers defense that plays stout versus the run but is vulnerable in the passing game with the NFL’s third most receiving yards (733) allowed to backs.
Flacco’s targets since the Ravens’ Week 8 bye: Steve Smith Sr. 50; Mike Wallace 45; Dennis Pitta 37; Dixon 32; West and Kamar Aiken 22; Breshad Perriman and Juszczyk 19; Darren Waller 14. … Fading down the stretch of his age-37 season, Smith has been held to 60 yards or fewer in seven of his last eight games and managed 47 scoreless yards on seven targets when Baltimore hosted Pittsburgh in Week 9. Averaging a career-low 11.4 yards per reception and not seeing heavy volume, Smith is always a low-ceiling WR3/flex option without a great floor. “89” did flash gas in the tank by whipping Eagles LCB Jalen Mills for a 34-yard touchdown on a fly route last week. … Wallace has one TD since Week 2, although it did come in Week 9 against the Steelers on a simple slant Wallace took 95 yards to the house. The pedestrian nature of Baltimore’s passing game has rendered all of its members reliably pedestrian box-score producers, Wallace included. … Pitta has cleared 60 yards in 2-of-14 games and scored of 1-of-14, and managed 2-14-0 on three targets against the Steelers in Week 9. As usual, Pitta is a fade this week.
Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Ravens 17
Sunday Night Football
Denver @ Kansas City
Vegas Projected Score: Chiefs 20.75, Broncos 16.75
Although Trevor Siemian picked apart Kansas City’s defense for 368 yards and three touchdowns in these clubs’ Week 12 meeting in Denver, results seem likely to differ in this rematch at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs have held each of their last six opponents to 21 points or fewer including back-to-back shutdowns of Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. Siemian’s offensive line is at a severe disadvantage against Chiefs’ pass rush, which threw Siemian for five sacks at Mile High in Week 12 and is now catching the Broncos’ leaky pass protection at home. Denver’s wideouts can win enough against Kansas City’s corners to keep Siemian playable in two-quarterback leagues, but his upside is fair to question in this probable low-scoring affair. … Justin Forsett remained the Broncos’ lead back in last week’s loss to New England, handling 14 touches on 55% of the snaps to Devontae Booker’s eight touches on a 45% playing-time clip. Badly missing ILB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), the Chiefs were ripped up for a combined 55-279-3 (5.07 YPC) rushing line by Raiders and Titans backs in Weeks 14-15. Denver’s run game isn’t nearly as effective as Oakland or Tennessee’s, but Forsett is the clear favorite for touches against Kansas City.
Siemian’s target distribution since Denver’s Week 11 bye: Demaryius Thomas 35; Emmanuel Sanders 30; AJ Derby 15; Jordan Taylor 9; Booker and Forsett 8; Bennie Fowler 6; Jeff Heuerman and Virgil Green 4. … It’s all systems go for both Denver wideouts versus the Chiefs, to whom Rishard Matthews took a Week 15 blowtorch (4-105). Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters has been outplayed recently by in-season practice-squad signee RCB Terrance Mitchell. Back in Denver, Sanders (7-162-1) emerged with the bigger Week 12 game than Thomas (5-60). Sanders and Thomas move around the formation as frequently as any NFL receiver duo and average almost the same number of targets (9.6, 9.3). Both capable of winning against the Chiefs’ man coverage, Sanders and Thomas are upside WR2s with very little differentiating them. … Derby’s playing time continues to hover around 50%, while he has drawn five-plus targets in consecutive games. Derby is someone to keep in mind for NFL playoff DFS should the Broncos make it.
Alex Smith is an easy fade against Denver’s elite pass defense, which shut down Tom Brady last week and sacked Smith six times in these clubs’ Week 12 date. Since Wade Phillips took over as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator at the beginning of the 2015 season, Smith’s three weekly results against Denver are QB25, QB14, QB33 with passing-yardage totals of 204, 191, 220. … No longer the pushover it once was, the Broncos’ run defense has limited enemy backs to a combined 141-530-2 (3.76 YPC) rushing line over its last five games. Spencer Ware was stymied (17-64-0) by the Broncos in Week 12 and has been stymied by most everyone recently. Sluggish late in the year and hindered by poor run blocking, Ware’s lone selling point at this stage is his workload, which has exceeded 20 touches in consecutive games. I never dreamed I’d be saying this a few months ago, but the Chiefs could really use Jamaal Charles.
Smith’s targets with Jeremy Maclin back the past two weeks: Travis Kelce 13; Maclin 11; Tyreek Hill 9; Chris Conley 7; Ware 5; Albert Wilson 1. … Maclin showed in last week’s loss to Tennessee (6-82) that he can still be a productive receiver, a description we probably we won’t be applying to Maclin this week. The Broncos’ No Fly Zone secondary hasn’t allowed a wide receiver to catch a touchdown in a month. Only five wideouts have cleared 60 yards against the Broncos all season. Before Maclin sat out Week 12, he managed receiving lines of 3-17-0 and 4-57-0 in last year’s two meetings with Denver. … I’m not sure it means anything on an Andy Reid-coached team, but Kelce is the squeaky wheel after calling out the Chiefs’ offensive staff in last week’s loss to the Titans. Kelce’s 100-yard-game streak snapped at four as Kansas City blew an early 14-0 lead after taking its foot off the gas. The Chiefs are going to need Kelce against a Broncos pass defense that eliminates wide receivers and can funnel action toward tight ends, a vulnerability Kelce exploited (8-101) when these teams met in Week 12. Kelce’s fantasy outlook remains frustratingly tethered to conservative playcalling and conservative quarterback play, even as one of the NFL’s three most talented tight ends. … Hill took an inside handoff 68 yards to the house in the first quarter against the Titans, then was barely heard from the rest of the way as his snap rate hovered around 50% for the third straight week. Hill had his breakout game in primetime against Denver in Week 12, scoring as a runner, receiver, and kickoff returner in Kansas City’s thrilling overtime win. As Maclin’s return has since cut into his usage, Hill has regressed into a low-volume, boom-bust flex play.
Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Chiefs 17
Monday Night Football
Detroit @ Dallas
Vegas Projected Score: Cowboys 25, Lions 18
After briefly slumping in tough road matchups at the Vikings and Giants, Dak Prescott bounced back in last week’s Sunday night win over Tampa with a typically ultra-efficient game, completing 88.9% of his passes and running in a touchdown from two yards out to finish with top-seven fantasy results on the week. Prescott has finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback in five of his last six home starts and is catching a road-tripping Lions defense without top CB Darius Slay (hamstring). Detroit has allowed 20 points or fewer in eight straight games, albeit during a stretch where they’ve faced one of the NFL’s easiest schedules of opposing offenses, namely Houston, Minnesota twice, Jacksonville, Matt Barkley’s Bears, and the Giants and Saints. The projected low-scoring and slow-paced nature of this game is a potential concern for fantasy upside, but Dak is a strong bet indoors against a pass defense missing its top cover guy. … Solid in run defense, the Lions have held enemy backs to a combined 147-549-2 (3.73 YPC) rushing line over their last seven games. Ezekiel Elliott’s extreme-volume usage and the sheer potency of Dallas’ running game as a unit make Elliott matchup proof. Elliott has 20-plus carries in 12-of-14 games while hammering the once-thought-stout defenses of Green Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Minnesota, and Tampa for yardage totals of 174, 148, 209, 127, 105, and 188, respectively.
Prescott’s target distribution since Dallas’ Week 7 bye: Dez Bryant 67; Cole Beasley 50; Jason Witten 48; Terrance Williams 28; Elliott 24; Lance Dunbar 12; Brice Butler 9. … Bryant has scored four of his six touchdowns at JerryWorld this year and has 70-plus yards in four straight home games. To replace Slay on the perimeter, the Lions will likely turn to special teamer Johnson Bademosi, who appeared to blow his assignment on Odell Beckham’s game-winning touchdown catch last week and gave up several big plays to Adam Thielen in a Week 9 spot start. There is reason to believe this can be a Dez eruption spot. … Sort of like Dennis Pitta but a better player in a better passing offense, Witten has popped up for high-volume games sporadically but persistently busted in good matchups. Ultimately, Witten has been a low-floor, low-ceiling start with just two games above 60 yards all year. The Lions did give up three tight end touchdowns (C.J. Fiedorowicz, Kyle Rudolph, Rhett Ellison) when Slay missed two games earlier this year. … As the Lions are also missing slot CB Quandre Diggs (pectoral, I.R.), slot men Cameron Meredith (6-72-1) and Sterling Shepard (4-56-1) have given them problems in back-to-back games. Cowboys slot receiver Beasley hasn’t even been hitting his usual five-catch, fifty-something-yard threshold recently, however, making him hard to trust even in a plus draw. Beasley hasn’t reached 60 yards since Week 4.
The Cowboys resumed their keepaway strategy in last Sunday night’s win over the Bucs, holding the ball for 36 minutes compared to Tampa Bay’s 24 and limiting the Bucs to 59 offensive plays while Dallas ran 71. Detroit yields the NFL’s third fewest offensive plays per game (60.1), while Dallas allows the sixth fewest (61.7). Although the Cowboys do not play imposing pass defense, the potentially molasses-slow pace of this game combined with Matthew Stafford’s health concerns put him in another fade spot this week. Stafford has been picked off three times and engineered one touchdown drive over his last six quarters. … Dallas never presents a favorable running back matchup, allowing a league-low 20.7 run plays per game and the NFL’s 12th fewest receiving yards (514) to the position. Over their last four games, the Cowboys have held enemy backs to a combined 93-266-0 (2.86 YPC) rushing line. Ruined by injury and ineffectiveness, the Lions’ backfield is an unlikely source of Week 16 fantasy production.
Stafford’s targets since Marvin Jones returned from a thigh injury two games ago: Golden Tate 24; Eric Ebron 12; Jones and Anquan Boldin 10; Zach Zenner 7; Dwayne Washington 6. … Theo Riddick’s (wrist) Week 16 availability carries some weight for Tate’s fantasy outlook, as Tate has drawn target totals of 10, 12, 11, 13 in Riddick’s four missed games this year. Even if Riddick doesn’t play, Tate has a promising matchup against Cowboys rookie LCB Anthony Brown. Tate has clearly distanced himself from the crowd in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps. … Jones is scoreless since Week 6 and has cleared 70 yards once during that span. While Cowboys RCB Brandon Carr isn’t a shutdown opponent, Jones has proven incapable of stepping forward as a true No. 1 receiver this year, a distinction Jones has never held even dating back to college. … Boldin failed to hit pay dirt in last week’s loss to the Giants and showed his floor (3-13-0). He’s always a touchdown-or-bust fantasy dart. … Ebron has another gorgeous draw against a Dallas defense that has given up the NFL’s second most catches (91) and fourth most yards (911) to tight ends and got pasted by Cameron Brate (5-73-1) last week. While the matchup is appealing, Ebron’s recent production is not with four straight games below 40 yards and zero touchdowns since Week 1.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, Lions 20