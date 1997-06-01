Evan Silva

Matchups

print article archives RSS

Silva's Week 16 Matchups

Thursday, December 22, 2016


Saturday 1:00 PM ET Games

Miami @ Buffalo
Vegas Projected Score: Bills 22.75, Dolphins 19.25

Although the performance came against a walking-dead Jets defense, Matt Moore reaffirmed he was capable of engineering an NFL offense by carving up Gang Green for last week’s QB2 fantasy finish on the strength of four touchdown passes, one behind the Jets’ slow secondary to Kenny Stills from 52 yards out, two at the goal line to Dion Sims, and a fourth to Jarvis Landry with about 60 yards of RAC. Ultimately, Moore didn’t have to do much beyond complete easy throws to barely-covered targets by a barely-there defense. Moore is a poor bet to repeat at The Ralph in a game with Week 16’s fifth lowest total (42.0). Six of the last eight passers to face Rex Ryan’s defense have emerged with top-12 fantasy results, so Moore remains playable in two-quarterback leagues. … Not unlike Spencer Ware in Kansas City, general run-game breakdowns caused partially by offensive-line injuries have contributed to a steep decline in Jay Ajayi’s rushing efficiency. Ajayi blasted the Bills for 29-214-1 in Week 7, and we’ve been chasing ever since. He’s down to 2.97 yards per carry over the last four games, albeit with three bad matchups in a row. The Bills aren’t a scary matchup, having allowed seven rushing touchdowns over their last four games and a combined 81-396-5 (4.89 YPC) rushing line to opposing backs over the past three. We can bet on Ajayi for his consistent 18-plus-touch workloads and largely unimposing draw, but also have to understand there’s a possibility Miami’s running game is at least temporarily broken. The biggest loss was C Mike Pouncey (hip), whom the Dolphins placed on injured reserve last week.

Moore’s target distribution this season: Stills and Landry 5; Dion Sims 4; DeVante Parker and MarQuies Gray 3; Williams 1. … Landry has a solid-if-unspectacular history against Rex Ryan’s Bills, posting stat lines of 5-78-0 > 10-67-0 > 8-67-0 > 5-46-1 > 5-49-0 in five career meetings. Landry paid off with a 66-yard slant-and-go score in last Saturday night’s stomping of the Jets, but I am still concerned about his volume with Moore. Landry has topped 100 yards in consecutive games with nearly 70% of the yards coming on two plays of RAC, which is certainly an attribute of Landry’s but still wildly unsustainable. … Moore has shown no real chemistry with Parker, who managed 3-20-0 on four targets against the Bills in Week 7. Merely a boom-bust WR3/flex option at this stage, Parker has finished below 40 yards in three straight games with descending target totals of 6 > 4 > 3 > 3 over the last month. … Albeit in an extremely small sample, Stills has been Moore’s preferred downfield target over Parker. Stills simply out-sprinted Jets CB Juston Burris to run under Moore’s 52-yard score in Week 15, after catching each of his two late-game Moore targets for gains of 12 and 29 in Week 14 against the Cardinals. Stills had his best game of the season (5-100-1) versus Buffalo in Week 7, primarily pasting Bills LCB Ronald Darby. Stills is the superior Dolphins perimeter receiver dart throw over Parker this week. … His role already growing in the red zone, Sims looks like he has a chance to be a real thing with Moore under center. Quietly, Sims has scored four touchdowns over Miami’s last four games and hit pay dirt twice from a yard out in Moore’s Week 15 start. Sims plays almost 100% of the Dolphins’ offensive snaps. The matchup with Buffalo isn’t especially strong, with Rex’s defense yielding the NFL’s fourth fewest catches per game (3.8) to tight ends. Still, Sims has entered the weekly touchdown-or-bust streamer discussion.

Seemingly rallying around their under-fire coach, the Bills bounced back big from consecutive losses to hang 33 points on a Week 15 alley-oop from the Browns’ sieve-like defense. Buffalo is still playing hard and should especially want revenge on Miami, whose Week 7 win over the Bills dealt a huge blow to Buffalo’s playoff chances. This is another LeSean McCoy eruption spot against the Dolphins, who have been pasted for a combined 74-405-1 (5.48 YPC) rushing line by running backs over their last four games while ranking No. 22 in run-defense DVOA. The Bills are averaging 30.7 points per game at home this season. If they’re going to hit that mark, it will be on McCoy’s back. Shady is averaging an absurd 6.19 yards per carry over his last five games. … Mike Gillislee vultured his fifth TD in six games in last week’s blowout win over Cleveland, handling just nine touches on 28% of the snaps. This is a #RevengeGame for Gillislee, who was cut by Miami two Septembers ago. … The Dolphins have fared poorly against dual-threat quarterbacks who can avoid Miami’s penetrating defensive line with their legs, yielding top-five fantasy weeks to Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor, and Colin Kaepernick. On the season, Miami has allowed the NFL’s fourth most rushing yards to quarterbacks (272). Taylor can rip apart the Dolphins if he’s allowed to. His biggest concern is always that the Bills don’t ask Taylor to do much unless forced by their opponent, a feat the Dolphins’ offense in its current state appears unlikely to accomplish.

Taylor’s target distribution since Sammy Watkins returned four games ago: Watkins 22; McCoy 19; Marquise Goodwin 18; Charles Clay 17; Justin Hunter 8; Robert Woods 5; Brandon Tate 2. … Dolphins top CB Byron Maxwell left last Saturday night’s win over the Jets with a first-quarter ankle injury and did not return, an ominous sign for his Week 16 chances. Next up at cornerback are Tony Lippett – a starter all year who’s been inconsistent at best – and Xavien Howard, a second-round rookie who has battled knee injuries and gave up a 28-yard catch up top to Robby Anderson last week, then a 27-yard gain to Quincy Enunwa over the middle. Burned all told by Anderson for 4-80-1 last Saturday night, a Maxwell-less secondary presents a beatable draw for Watkins. Watkins’ shortage of to-date production still renders him a boom-bust WR3. Battling a chronic foot injury, Watkins has one gain of 20-plus yards through six appearances this season. … Clay has come alive with consecutive stat lines of 3-52-1, 7-72-1 against the Steelers and Browns and gets another favorable draw against Miami, which allowed 6-57 to Cardinals tight ends in Week 14, 12-129-2 to Ravens tight ends in Week 13, and 6-79-1 to 49ers tight ends in Week 12 before facing the tight end-less Jets last week. Clay’s season-long production makes him tough to trust, but his usage is up and the matchup is great. … Since returning from his knee injury two games ago, Woods has logged target totals of 3 and 2 on snap rates of 52% and 45%. Safely ignore.

Score Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 20

NY Jets @ New England
Vegas Projected Score: Patriots 30.25, Jets 13.75

The Patriots tend to connect on their punches in prime beatdown spots, and this is a white-hot one against a Jets team that has laid down. The Gang Green pass defense called it a season during its Week 11 bye, allowing 11 touchdown passes in four games since, including four to Dolphins backup Matt Moore last Saturday night. Tom Brady dropped back 50 times when the Patriots visited the Jets in Week 12. Now catching them on his home turf, a similar pass-heavy attack seems likely before LeGarrette Blount salts this one away. … The Jets’ Jekyll & Hyde run defense got gashed in San Francisco in Week 14, then swallowed up Miami’s running game last week. All told, the Jets have allowed a combined 157-736-3 (4.69 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last six games and at least 135 rushing yards in three of their last four road games. Although another 50-attempt effort by Brady is very conceivable, the Pats did run successfully when they tried in these clubs’ Week 12 meeting as Blount and Dion Lewis combined for 17-91-0 (5.35 YPC) rushing. As the Patriots are favored by 16.5 points at home, Blount should be fired up with confidence and excitement in both season long and DFS. … We were a week early on the Lewis breakout game, which occurred last week in Denver where Lewis parlayed 20 touches into 104 yards on 37% of the snaps. James White still handled 32% of the downs despite logging only six touches, while Blount (31%, 17 touches) remained the hammer back. Lewis looks great, but it’s fair to wonder if the Patriots will put him back on ice in a more easily-won game. He’s a volatile flex option.

Brady’s target distribution over past five weeks: Julian Edelman 67; White 31; Malcolm Mitchell 28; Lewis 21; Chris Hogan and Martellus Bennett 19. … Edelman was the focal point of New England’s Week 12 game plan against the Jets, parlaying 11 targets into 8-83 receiving. With at least six catches and/or a touchdown in eight straight games, Edelman is one of the highest-floor PPR plays on the board and offers enhanced upside against the Jets, who have allowed enemy slot men Jarvis Landry (3-108-1), Jeremy Kerley (5-50), T.Y. Hilton (9-146), and Edelman to finish at or above expectation in four straight games. … The Jets have allowed the NFL’s ninth most pass plays of 20-plus yards (47) and fourth most of 40-plus (12). The Patriots’ best perimeter receiver is Mitchell, who went 5-42-2 in these teams’ Week 12 clash, getting free twice for touchdowns inside the ten-yard line. Before last week’s predictably slow game in Denver, Mitchell had topped 80 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four straight games. … The Jets gave up 7-59-2 to Dolphins tight ends in Week 15 and 10-117-3 to Colts tight ends in Week 13 after holding Bennett to 3-22-0 in Week 12. A late-season touchdown-or-bust tight end, health and his subsequent usage are obstacles in the way of a big Week 16 game for Bennett. Bennett has drawn five targets or fewer in five straight games and went 3-22-0 against the Jets in Week 12. … Hogan always offers big-play allure, but he has exceeded five targets in just 1-of-10 Brady starts. The consistently low volume mixed with splash-play potential makes Hogan the most volatile Patriots pass-catcher play.

Bryce Petty is an attackable target for streamers of the Patriots’ D/ST, which has piled up ten sacks and four interceptions over its last three games and should be able to eliminate the Jets’ running game with Football Outsiders’ No. 4 DVOA-rated run defense. As the Patriots are favored by more than two touchdowns, Petty figures to land in frequent passing situations that enhance his probability of making mistakes. Petty has committed seven turnovers through four appearances with nine sacks taken over the last two games. The Patriots do have a tendency to go vanilla against passers they don’t respect, allowing them to rack up checkdowns without giving up any deep stuff. They’ve done so against Landry Jones and twice against Tyrod Taylor, although New England did dial up heavy blitzes three weeks ago against Rams rookie Jared Goff. Either way, the Patriots’ defense is in a great Week 16 spot at home against a turnover-machine backup behind a brutal Jets offensive line, which lost its fourth starter to I.R. this week when RG Brian Winters (shoulder) joined C Nick Mangold (ankle), LT Ryan Clady (shoulder), and RT Breno Giacomini (back) on the season-ending list. … Matt Forte won warrior points for gutting out his torn meniscus in last Saturday night’s loss to Miami, but Bilal Powell out-touched him 27 to 5, out-snapped Forte 84% to 17%, and out-gained him 162 to 28. Forte picked up a shoulder injury during the game and appears likely to be inactive against the Pats. While Forte shouldn’t even be playing, Powell is a legitimately good NFL running back whose workload should stay secure. Powell has always been the Jets’ primary passing-down back, so he’ll stay in when Gang Green falls behind. Especially in PPR leagues, Powell’s outlook is stable with target totals of 7, 5, 12 through three Petty starts facing a Patriots defense that has allowed an AFC-high 6.6 receptions per game to enemy running backs.

Petty’s target distribution this season: Robby Anderson 34; Powell 25; Brandon Marshall 24; Quincy Enunwa 19; Charone Peake and Austin Seferian-Jenkins 8; Forte 5. … My gut tells me Bill Belichick would give back one of his Lombardis before letting Bryce Petty and Robby Anderson beat him. Usage data suggests Anderson is a reliable fantasy bet with Petty at quarterback, leading the Jets in receiving in 4-of-4 meaningful appearances by Petty and now likely to see elevated volume in this probable negative-script matchup. The Patriots have allowed the NFL’s sixth most 20-plus-yard pass plays (49). Anderson is the Jets’ only true big-play receiver. … Marshall has been held under 50 yards in each of Petty’s four extended appearances and is an easy fade along with Enunwa, who only pops up when least expected.

Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Jets 10

Tennessee @ Jacksonville
Vegas Projected Score: Jaguars 24.5, Titans 19.5

Marcus Mariota has had consistent success facing now-ex-Jaguars coach Gus Bradley’s defense since entering the league last year, posting weekly finishes of QB12, QB2, QB11 in three career meetings with Jacksonville. Most memorable was Mariota’s top-two result in a fantastic 380-total-yard, four-score breakout against the Jags in Week 13 last year. When these teams played in Week 8, Mariota made such quick work of Bradley’s defense that Matt Cassel got to play. While Mariota has fallen predictably flat in back-to-back difficult draws against the Broncos and Chiefs at Arrowhead, I think he is worth turning back to here based on historical success and Mariota’s week-winning upside. Whereas the 2-12, now-Doug Marrone-coached Jags have nothing to play for, the Titans need this win badly in a tie atop the AFC South with 8-6 Houston as 7-7 Indy looms one game back. … Tennessee hammered Jacksonville on the ground in these clubs’ Week 8 date, amassing 43 rushes compared to 23 passes in a positive-script game. This does set up as another positive-script game with the Titans favored by five. While DeMarco Murray’s workload remains secure with 20-plus touches each week, Derrick Henry’s emergence as a goal-line vulture has become a concern for Murray’s ceiling. Henry has handled seven red-zone carries to Murray’s three the past two weeks with five carries inside the ten-yard line to Murray’s two during that span. Henry handled all five of the Titans’ red-zone carries last week, leaving none for Murray.

Mariota’s targets since the Titans’ Week 13 bye: Delanie Walker 14; Rishard Matthews 13; Murray 8; Tajae Sharpe 5; Harry Douglas, Kendall Wright, and Anthony Fasano 2; Henry 1. … The Jaguars have played stingy tight end defense all year, but they gave up 9-92 to Texans tight ends last week and 5-60-1 to Vikings tight ends the week before. Walker has stat lines of 4-75-0, 8-92-1, 8-109 over his last three meetings with Jacksonville and is one of the best tight end plays on the board this week as the Titans’ wideouts are likely to struggle with the Jaguars’ stingy corners. … Matthews escaped the Titans’ Week 8 game against the Jags with 4-38-1 on four targets, salvaging an otherwise underwhelming day with a four-yard touchdown on a short crossing route. The Jaguars have given up more big plays in the passing game recently, yielding three 40-plus-yard receptions to Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Kyle Rudolph in Week 14, a 62-yard bomb to Sammy Watkins in Week 12, and a 32-yard sideline shot from Tom Savage to Wendall Williams last week. Rookie CB Jalen Ramsey did jump off the tape against the Texans, breaking up at least five passes and stopping two would-be touchdowns to DeAndre Hopkins. Still firmly established as the Titans’ No. 1 wideout, Matthews is always in play as an opportunity-based WR3 with WR2 upside. Matthews has cleared 80 yards and/or scored a touchdown in nine of his last 11 games.

Albeit not exactly safe, Blake Bortles is worth Week 16 DFS discussion with his price nearing or at the minimum in a home spot with one of the best-possible quarterback matchups. Although much of his production came in garbage time, Bortles has posted back-to-back top-five fantasy results against DC Dick LeBeau’s Titans, who rank No. 23 in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed top-12 fantasy weeks to Bortles, Trevor Siemian, Matt Barkley, and Cody Kessler within the last two months. Tennessee gives up the NFL’s fourth most passing yards per game (266.6). Bortles is more probable than not to be as terrible as he’s been all year, but there are more reasons than usual for Week 16 optimism. … Back from his hamstring injury in last week’s loss to the Texans, Chris Ivory logged ten touches on 26% of the snaps while T.J. Yeldon handled 13 on a 74% playing-time clip. In a putrid rushing offense that seemingly gets worse every week, Ivory and Yeldon are barely worth flex consideration in even the deepest leagues.

Bortles’ target distribution over the last month: Marqise Lee 26; Yeldon and Allen Robinson 25; Neal Sterling and Bryan Walters 15; Ben Koyack 9; Allen Hurns 7. … The Titans’ putrid secondary woke up Jeremy Maclin for a season-high 82 yards last week and has allowed seven different enemy wideouts to top 80 yards over its last five games. Allowing the NFL’s third most catches (204) and yards (2,564) to opposing wide receivers, Tennessee also appears likely to be without top corner Jason McCourty (shoulder/chest) against the Jags. Robinson has been held below 35 yards in five straight games and has a goose-egg floor, but the matchup is good enough to revive him as a boom-bust WR3 play. Robinson has stat lines of 6-70, 10-153-3, 5-113, 8-68 across four career meetings with the Titans. … Catch-less on three targets in last week’s loss to the Texans, Lee salvaged points with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. Lee has been more consistent than Robinson this year, but last week showed he still has a basement-low floor. If I’m taking shots on a Jaguars receiver this week, it’s probably Robinson.

Score Prediction: Titans 23, Jaguars 20


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Matchups Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
  •  
    Dose: A.J.
    Dose: A.J.'s expectations
  •  
    Dose: Julio Returning?
    Dose: Julio Returning?
  •  
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers
  •  
    Dose: Stewart Dominates
    Dose: Stewart Dominates
  •  
    Dose: Ty Runs Wild
    Dose: Ty Runs Wild
  •  
    Dose: Wilson Throws 3 TDs
    Dose: Wilson Throws 3 TDs
  •  
    RotoPat: Wk 15 Rankings
    RotoPat: Wk 15 Rankings

 