Injury Report: Week 16

Injury Report: Week 16Friday, December 23, 2016
Fantasy championship week is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to lock up a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 16 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Falcons @ Panthers
*Julio Jones (toe) got in a full practice Friday and was not listed on the final injury report. He will be good to go against a team he put 300 on in Week 4. The Panthers are much better against the pass these days and better at home in general, but Julio is still a must-start option even coming off the injury. The Falcons will be without Austin Hooper (knee) and LB De'Vondre Campbell (concussion).
*Cam Newton (shoulder) and Kelvin Benjamin (back) were limited early in the week, and Greg Olsen (elbow) sat out practice until Friday. All three were left off the final report, however, and will play. Luke Kuechly (concussion) was not on the injury report, but coach Ron Rivera said he has yet to decide on the linebacker’s status. Kuechly was held out Monday night despite clearing the protocol last week. The Panthers will get DE Charles Johnson (hamstring) back, but DE Ryan Delaire (knee) is out.
Chargers @ Browns
*The Chargers were optimistic about Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) early in the week, but he was ruled out Friday after missing all three days of practice. Kenneth Farrow will once again be on the better side of a backfield committee with Ronnie Hillman. Even after last week’s disappointing performance, Farrow is a borderline RB2 in a great matchup. CB Craig Mager (shoulder) will join Gordon on the sidelines while LG Orlando Franklin (illness), LT King Dunlap (knee), and WR Jeremy Butler (ankle) are questionable.
*Terrelle Pryor got in a full practice Friday and was left off the final injury report. He is going to play through ligament damage in his finger, but he cannot be trusted in fantasy lineups with Robert Griffin III imploding at quarterback. CB Joe Haden will need groin surgery after the season, but he will continue to suit up as well. LB Dominique Alexander (abdominal, groin) and TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee, thumb) are questionable.
Vikings @ Packers
*Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) is not going to play this week and ESPN’s Bob Holtzman reports he is likely done for the season. He also might be done in Minnesota. Peterson will be joined on the sidelines by Laquon Treadwell (ankle), RG Brandon Fusco (concussion), and FB Zach Line (concussion). Stefon Diggs (hip, questionable) should play after getting in a full practice Friday, and FS Harrison Smith (ankle, questionable) has a good shot to return as well.
*Aaron Rodgers (calf) and Clay Matthews (shoulder) practiced in full all week and were left off the final injury report. Both were still clearly hampered by their injuries last week, but they are trending toward full health. Randall Cobb (ankle), OLB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are questionable. Cobb should play, but he has not been a usable fantasy asset for weeks. James Starks (concussion) and LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) are out. Ty Montgomery should dominate the backfield snaps again this week.
Redskins @ Bears
*Washington listed Jordan Reed (shoulder) as questionable, but it would be a shock if he suited up after sitting out all week. Even if he plays, Reed is not a usable fantasy option at this point. OLB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) highlighted the other seven Redskins listed as questionable for mostly no reason. S/LB Su’a Cravens (biceps) and CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion) are out.
*Chicago sent NT Eddie Goldman (ankle) to injured reserve Friday, which is a big blow to their run defense. CB Bryce Callahan (knee), CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (knee), OLB Willie Young (knee), QB David Fales (right thumb), RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), and DL Cornelius Washington (back) are questionable. G/C Eric Kush (concussion) is out.
Dolphins @ Bills
*Miami will be without Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), and LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand). Tannehill is making “every effort” to return, but the Dolphins likely need to make the playoffs for Tannehill to have a real shot. Matt Moore will continue to start in his place. Maxwell’s absence improves Sammy Watkins’ matchup. DE Mario Williams (ankle) is questionable to face his former team along with S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), MLB Kiko Alonso (hamstring/hand), OG Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), and CB Bobby McCain (knee/hand).
*Sammy Watkins (foot) and Charles Clay (knee) are listed as questionable, but they will play. DT Kyle Williams (back), who is a difference maker for the run defense, also looks set to play through a questionable tag. LB Preston Brown (foot), FB Jerome Felton (foot), RG John Miller (hip), and DE Jerel Worthy (shoulder) are also questionable. Buffalo will be without LT Cordy Glenn (back) and LB Lerentee McCray (concussion).
Jets @ Patriots
*Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. It is not a great matchup, but Bilal Powell is a top-12 option this week. The Jets will also be without OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and DT Steve McLendon (hamstring). Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), Khiry Robinson (lower leg), and Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) are questionable. Marshall should play, but he is not worth using in the fantasy championship.
*Both Tom Brady (thigh) and Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) are listed as questionable after a limited week of practice, but there is not any concern about either. Brady is the top overall quarterback this week against a terrible Jets secondary, and Bennett is a better TE1 bet than usual. Dont’a Hightower (knee), SS Jordan Richards (knee), and ST Matthew Slater (foot) are also questionable. Danny Amendola (ankle) remains out.
Titans @ Jaguars
*An already bad Titans secondary will be without CB Jason McCourty (chest) this week. Allen Robinson has been terrible, but he did turn 15 targets into six catches for 70 yards the last time these two teams met. He is a risk-reward option for championship week. ILB Sean Spence (ankle) is questionable.
*The Jaguars almost have their inactive list filled out already, with Allen Hurns (hamstring), Denard Robinson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), OLB Sean Porter (hamstring), DT Jordan Hill (calf), and WR Arrelious Benn (concussion) out.
Afternoon Games
Colts @ Raiders
*Donte Moncrief (hamstring) is ready to return after being left off the final injury report, and Andrew Luck (right shoulder, thumb) was not listed either. RT Joe Reitz (back) and CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) should play through questionable tags after getting in full practices Thursday and Friday. OLB Chris Carter (shoulder) is out.
*Michael Crabtree (finger) and Amari Cooper (shoulder) were listed as questionable after limited weeks of practice, but both are fully expected to play. OC Bill Musgrave hinted Cooper could be forced some passes after seeing just three targets last week. LG Kelechi Osemele (ankle), ILB Perry Riley (hamstring), ILB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), and DT Dan Williams (foot) are also questionable. S Karl Joseph (toe) and DT Stacy McGee (ankle) are out. DE Mario Edward (hip) was activated off injured reserve Friday and should play.
Bucs @ Saints
*Tampa Bay will be without both RT Demar Dotson (concussion) and backup RT Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), forcing them to either start rookie Leonard Wester or move LG Kevin Pamphile to right tackle. William Gholston (elbow) is also out. Gerald McCoy (foot) is listed as questionable but is fully expected to play.
*CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday. C Max Unger (foot), LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), FB John Kuhn (hip), and LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) are questionable.
Cardinals @ Seahawks
*CB Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) landed on injured reserve Friday, putting an end to a disappointing season. Mathieu should fare better next year after a hopefully healthy offseason. Arizona will also be without LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) and CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf). John Brown (illness) and Brandon Williams (back) are questionable. Brown played more snaps last week with Michael Floyd in New England, but he is still too risky to trust in a terrible matchup.
*C.J. Prosise (shoulder, out) is the only player listed on the final injury report. Michael Bennett (neck), OLB Brock Coyle (foot), and P Jon Ryan (concussion) are ready to go.
49ers @ Rams
*The 49ers placed Torrey Smith (concussion) on injured reserve Friday. It is not all his fault, but Smith has been a massive disappointment since signing a five-year, $40-million contract last year. LT Joe Staley (hamstring) and CB Dontae Johnson (groin) are also expected to miss. C Marcus Martin (ankle) and DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs) are questionable.
*Jared Goff cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday and is ready to go. Kenny Britt (shoulder) was also left off the final report. CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), SS Maurice Alexander (concussion), and WR Mike Thomas (hip) are doubtful. WR Bradley Marquez (knee) is questionable.
Saturday Night Game
Bengals @ Texans
*A.J. Green (hamstring, questionable) appears ready to return after getting in a full practice Friday, but the Bengals will be without Tyler Eifert, who sat out all week with a back injury. If he is healthy, Green should see a big target share in his first game back. Jeremy Hill (knee, questionable) also looks ready to go. Ridiculously allowed to play after suffering a clear concussion last Sunday, Vontaze Burfict will miss this game. He will be joined on the sidelines by LG Clint Boling (shoulder) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle). DE Michael Johnson (shoulder) is questionable.
*Despite not practicing all week, the Texans listed Lamar Miller (ankle) as questionable. Hopefully his status will become clear Saturday morning, but he looks like a true game-time call for the Saturday night kick. Alfred Blue is available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues and is a must-add for Miller owners. The Texans will get OLB Whitney Mercilus (back) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) back, and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) has a good shot to play as well.
Sunday Games
Ravens @ Steelers
*CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) and LB Kamalei Correa (ribs) will sit out. Easily the Ravens' best corner, Smith’s absence is a boost to Antonio Brown. Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) should play through a questionable tag after a full practice Friday. DE Brent Urban (illness), OL Alex Lewis (ankle), and DB Anthony Levine (toe) are also questionable.
*With both Ladarius Green (concussion) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) set to sit, Eli Rogers should see plenty of work this week. Jesse James is also back on the map as a touchdown-or-bust option at tight end. S Shamarko Thomas (concussion) will also sit. Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), and OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) are questionable. Tuitt did not practice all week.
Broncos @ Chiefs
*The Broncos will be without both TEs A.J. Derby (concussion) and Virgil Green (concussion), leaving Jeff Heuerman as the only healthy tight end. ILB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion) are also out. DE Derek Wolfe (neck) is questionable, but he did not practice all week.
*OLB Justin Houston is listed as questionable, but he did not practice at all this week after experiencing swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. His absence would be a big miss for a surging defense. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) is also out.
Monday Night
Lions @ Cowboys
*Theo Riddick remained sidelined Friday and looks headed for his third consecutive missed game. Dwayne Washington will continue to lead the backfield with Riddick out while Zach Zenner takes on some extra work as well. Darius Slay (hamstring) and C Travis Swanson (concussion) also look set to sit. Matthew Stafford (finger) is practicing in full.
*Jerry Jones said the Cowboys do not plan to rest any players Monday night even after clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with the Giants’ loss Thursday night. They still plan to rest DE Demarcus Lawrence (back) until the playoffs, and Dallas could take it easy on injured starters like LT Tyron Smith (back, knee).
Fantasy championship week is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need to lock up a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 16 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Falcons @ Panthers
*Julio Jones (toe) got in a full practice Friday and was not listed on the final injury report. He will be good to go against a team he put 300 on in Week 4. The Panthers are much better against the pass these days and better at home in general, but Julio is still a must-start option even coming off the injury. The Falcons will be without Austin Hooper (knee) and LB De'Vondre Campbell (concussion).
*Cam Newton (shoulder) and Kelvin Benjamin (back) were limited early in the week, and Greg Olsen (elbow) sat out practice until Friday. All three were left off the final report, however, and will play. Luke Kuechly (concussion) was not on the injury report, but coach Ron Rivera said he has yet to decide on the linebacker’s status. Kuechly was held out Monday night despite clearing the protocol last week. The Panthers will get DE Charles Johnson (hamstring) back, but DE Ryan Delaire (knee) is out.
Chargers @ Browns
*The Chargers were optimistic about Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) early in the week, but he was ruled out Friday after missing all three days of practice. Kenneth Farrow will once again be on the better side of a backfield committee with Ronnie Hillman. Even after last week’s disappointing performance, Farrow is a borderline RB2 in a great matchup. CB Craig Mager (shoulder) will join Gordon on the sidelines while LG Orlando Franklin (illness), LT King Dunlap (knee), and WR Jeremy Butler (ankle) are questionable.
*Terrelle Pryor got in a full practice Friday and was left off the final injury report. He is going to play through ligament damage in his finger, but he cannot be trusted in fantasy lineups with Robert Griffin III imploding at quarterback. CB Joe Haden will need groin surgery after the season, but he will continue to suit up as well. LB Dominique Alexander (abdominal, groin) and TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee, thumb) are questionable.
Vikings @ Packers
*Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) is not going to play this week and ESPN’s Bob Holtzman reports he is likely done for the season. He also might be done in Minnesota. Peterson will be joined on the sidelines by Laquon Treadwell (ankle), RG Brandon Fusco (concussion), and FB Zach Line (concussion). Stefon Diggs (hip, questionable) should play after getting in a full practice Friday, and FS Harrison Smith (ankle, questionable) has a good shot to return as well.
*Aaron Rodgers (calf) and Clay Matthews (shoulder) practiced in full all week and were left off the final injury report. Both were still clearly hampered by their injuries last week, but they are trending toward full health. Randall Cobb (ankle), OLB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), and C J.C. Tretter (knee) are questionable. Cobb should play, but he has not been a usable fantasy asset for weeks. James Starks (concussion) and LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) are out. Ty Montgomery should dominate the backfield snaps again this week.
Redskins @ Bears
*Washington listed Jordan Reed (shoulder) as questionable, but it would be a shock if he suited up after sitting out all week. Even if he plays, Reed is not a usable fantasy option at this point. OLB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) highlighted the other seven Redskins listed as questionable for mostly no reason. S/LB Su’a Cravens (biceps) and CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion) are out.
*Chicago sent NT Eddie Goldman (ankle) to injured reserve Friday, which is a big blow to their run defense. CB Bryce Callahan (knee), CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (knee), OLB Willie Young (knee), QB David Fales (right thumb), RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), and DL Cornelius Washington (back) are questionable. G/C Eric Kush (concussion) is out.
Dolphins @ Bills
*Miami will be without Ryan Tannehill (knee), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), and LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand). Tannehill is making “every effort” to return, but the Dolphins likely need to make the playoffs for Tannehill to have a real shot. Matt Moore will continue to start in his place. Maxwell’s absence improves Sammy Watkins’ matchup. DE Mario Williams (ankle) is questionable to face his former team along with S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), MLB Kiko Alonso (hamstring/hand), OG Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), and CB Bobby McCain (knee/hand).
*Sammy Watkins (foot) and Charles Clay (knee) are listed as questionable, but they will play. DT Kyle Williams (back), who is a difference maker for the run defense, also looks set to play through a questionable tag. LB Preston Brown (foot), FB Jerome Felton (foot), RG John Miller (hip), and DE Jerel Worthy (shoulder) are also questionable. Buffalo will be without LT Cordy Glenn (back) and LB Lerentee McCray (concussion).
Jets @ Patriots
*Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. It is not a great matchup, but Bilal Powell is a top-12 option this week. The Jets will also be without OLB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle) and DT Steve McLendon (hamstring). Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), Khiry Robinson (lower leg), and Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) are questionable. Marshall should play, but he is not worth using in the fantasy championship.
*Both Tom Brady (thigh) and Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder) are listed as questionable after a limited week of practice, but there is not any concern about either. Brady is the top overall quarterback this week against a terrible Jets secondary, and Bennett is a better TE1 bet than usual. Dont’a Hightower (knee), SS Jordan Richards (knee), and ST Matthew Slater (foot) are also questionable. Danny Amendola (ankle) remains out.
Titans @ Jaguars
*An already bad Titans secondary will be without CB Jason McCourty (chest) this week. Allen Robinson has been terrible, but he did turn 15 targets into six catches for 70 yards the last time these two teams met. He is a risk-reward option for championship week. ILB Sean Spence (ankle) is questionable.
*The Jaguars almost have their inactive list filled out already, with Allen Hurns (hamstring), Denard Robinson (ankle), TE Neal Sterling (concussion), OLB Sean Porter (hamstring), DT Jordan Hill (calf), and WR Arrelious Benn (concussion) out.
Afternoon Games
Colts @ Raiders
*Donte Moncrief (hamstring) is ready to return after being left off the final injury report, and Andrew Luck (right shoulder, thumb) was not listed either. RT Joe Reitz (back) and CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) should play through questionable tags after getting in full practices Thursday and Friday. OLB Chris Carter (shoulder) is out.
*Michael Crabtree (finger) and Amari Cooper (shoulder) were listed as questionable after limited weeks of practice, but both are fully expected to play. OC Bill Musgrave hinted Cooper could be forced some passes after seeing just three targets last week. LG Kelechi Osemele (ankle), ILB Perry Riley (hamstring), ILB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), and DT Dan Williams (foot) are also questionable. S Karl Joseph (toe) and DT Stacy McGee (ankle) are out. DE Mario Edward (hip) was activated off injured reserve Friday and should play.
Bucs @ Saints
*Tampa Bay will be without both RT Demar Dotson (concussion) and backup RT Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), forcing them to either start rookie Leonard Wester or move LG Kevin Pamphile to right tackle. William Gholston (elbow) is also out. Gerald McCoy (foot) is listed as questionable but is fully expected to play.
*CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday. C Max Unger (foot), LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), FB John Kuhn (hip), and LB Craig Robertson (shoulder) are questionable.
Cardinals @ Seahawks
*CB Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) landed on injured reserve Friday, putting an end to a disappointing season. Mathieu should fare better next year after a hopefully healthy offseason. Arizona will also be without LT D.J. Humphries (concussion) and CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf). John Brown (illness) and Brandon Williams (back) are questionable. Brown played more snaps last week with Michael Floyd in New England, but he is still too risky to trust in a terrible matchup.
*C.J. Prosise (shoulder, out) is the only player listed on the final injury report. Michael Bennett (neck), OLB Brock Coyle (foot), and P Jon Ryan (concussion) are ready to go.
49ers @ Rams
*The 49ers placed Torrey Smith (concussion) on injured reserve Friday. It is not all his fault, but Smith has been a massive disappointment since signing a five-year, $40-million contract last year. LT Joe Staley (hamstring) and CB Dontae Johnson (groin) are also expected to miss. C Marcus Martin (ankle) and DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs) are questionable.
*Jared Goff cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday and is ready to go. Kenny Britt (shoulder) was also left off the final report. CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), SS Maurice Alexander (concussion), and WR Mike Thomas (hip) are doubtful. WR Bradley Marquez (knee) is questionable.
Saturday Night Game
Bengals @ Texans
*A.J. Green (hamstring, questionable) appears ready to return after getting in a full practice Friday, but the Bengals will be without Tyler Eifert, who sat out all week with a back injury. If he is healthy, Green should see a big target share in his first game back. Jeremy Hill (knee, questionable) also looks ready to go. Ridiculously allowed to play after suffering a clear concussion last Sunday, Vontaze Burfict will miss this game. He will be joined on the sidelines by LG Clint Boling (shoulder) and TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle). DE Michael Johnson (shoulder) is questionable.
*Despite not practicing all week, the Texans listed Lamar Miller (ankle) as questionable. Hopefully his status will become clear Saturday morning, but he looks like a true game-time call for the Saturday night kick. Alfred Blue is available in 97 percent of Yahoo leagues and is a must-add for Miller owners. The Texans will get OLB Whitney Mercilus (back) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) back, and CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) has a good shot to play as well.
Sunday Games
Ravens @ Steelers
*CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) and LB Kamalei Correa (ribs) will sit out. Easily the Ravens' best corner, Smith’s absence is a boost to Antonio Brown. Steve Smith Sr. (thigh) should play through a questionable tag after a full practice Friday. DE Brent Urban (illness), OL Alex Lewis (ankle), and DB Anthony Levine (toe) are also questionable.
*With both Ladarius Green (concussion) and Sammie Coates (hamstring) set to sit, Eli Rogers should see plenty of work this week. Jesse James is also back on the map as a touchdown-or-bust option at tight end. S Shamarko Thomas (concussion) will also sit. Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), and OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) are questionable. Tuitt did not practice all week.
Broncos @ Chiefs
*The Broncos will be without both TEs A.J. Derby (concussion) and Virgil Green (concussion), leaving Jeff Heuerman as the only healthy tight end. ILB Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and S T.J. Ward (concussion) are also out. DE Derek Wolfe (neck) is questionable, but he did not practice all week.
*OLB Justin Houston is listed as questionable, but he did not practice at all this week after experiencing swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. His absence would be a big miss for a surging defense. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) is also out.
Monday Night
Lions @ Cowboys
*Theo Riddick remained sidelined Friday and looks headed for his third consecutive missed game. Dwayne Washington will continue to lead the backfield with Riddick out while Zach Zenner takes on some extra work as well. Darius Slay (hamstring) and C Travis Swanson (concussion) also look set to sit. Matthew Stafford (finger) is practicing in full.
*Jerry Jones said the Cowboys do not plan to rest any players Monday night even after clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with the Giants’ loss Thursday night. They still plan to rest DE Demarcus Lawrence (back) until the playoffs, and Dallas could take it easy on injured starters like LT Tyron Smith (back, knee).