Weather: Week 16 Forecasts

Saturday, December 24, 2016

The NFL will take over the entire holiday weekend, with a full slate of games on Saturday followed by a pair of games Sunday before Detroit and Dallas face off on Monday Night Football. The unique scheduling of Week 16 means we will be scoping out weather forecasts for the entire weekend, which will be a mix of rain, wind, and snow throughout the country. Precipitation will be heavy over the Rocky Mountains and through the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday, with temperatures in each region determining whether snow or rain will impact NFL games in those areas. On Sunday, the troublesome weather fronts will converge in the middle of the country, with varying levels of winter weather found at NFL stadiums. The Week 16 edition of Monday Night Football will be played indoors at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, so Saturday and Sunday will be our focus in the weather recaps below. Grab one more candy cane and add an extra splash of eggnog in your mug as we stroll through wintry Week 16 weather forecasts around the NFL.









Wet Weather Watch









NY Jets at New England (1:00 PM ET, Sat): The chances of rain in Foxborough on Saturday currently sit at 100 percent, meaning Tom Brady and the Patriots will be a little damp while dismantling the Jets. Temperatures of 44 degrees and 10 mph winds will not be major concerns, so rain will be the only noteworthy weather element in this contest. NFL quarterbacks can generally overcome rainy conditions and the total rainfall is only expected to register around one quarter of an inch, so no drastic lineup changes are required to players in this contest.





San Diego at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET, Sat): Rain is expected during the morning hours on Saturday in Cleveland, with light showers in the forecast. Whether the precipitation will hang around until kickoff between the Browns and Chargers remains to be seen, but make note that conditions could be soggy in this game. Temperatures of 42 degrees and 14 mph winds won’t be a major concern for the passing or kicking games in this matchup, so all Cleveland and San Diego fantasy options can be trusted.









Wind Worries









Miami at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET, Sat): “Occasional” rain will fall on the Buffalo area on Saturday during the morning hours, with lingering precipitation possible as the Bills and Dolphins kick off. Temperatures of 40 degrees will be very comfortable for Western New York at this time of year, but wind will be worth watching in this game. Gusts are expected between 20-25 mph, so a pregame check of the conditions at New Era Field may be worthwhile for folks relying on Matt Moore or Tyrod Taylor this week. Both Dan Carpenter and Andrew Franks are uninspiring kicker options anyhow, but both can be comfortably discarded for safer options.





Denver at Kansas City (8:30 PM ET, Sun): The Kansas City area will see thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, with skies above Arrowhead Stadium clearing up before the Broncos and Chiefs square off in an AFC West matchup. Temperatures will drop to 39 degrees as night falls, with wind gusts reaching concerning levels of 20-30 mph. Both Alex Smith and Trevor Siemian were not likely heavily relied upon options this week, but both should be downgraded ahead of the windy conditions in the Sunday forecast. Kickers Brandon McManus and Cairo Santos can also be dumped for safer options, as fantasy owners should look to eliminate risk from the “K” spot during championship week.









Worry-Free Weather









Tennessee at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET, Sat): The remaining Jaguars fans brave enough to visit EverBank Field on Saturday will be comfortable in beautiful Christmas Eve conditions. Temperatures of 80 degrees are expected with partly cloudy skies and minimal wind in the forecast. All Titans and Jaguars fantasy options can be started as normal.





Minnesota at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET, Sat): Somehow, Lambeau Field dodged the winter weather conditions that will plague large portions of the United States this weekend, as partly cloudy skies and 36 degree temperatures will be found in Green Bay on Saturday. Winds of just six mph will not be cause for concern, so all Vikings and Packers players can be trusted.





Washington at Chicago (1:00 PM ET, Sat): Conditions in Chicago will be very similar to those found in Green Bay on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and 35 degree temperatures in the Windy City forecast. Winds will register at a mild five mph, so no fantasy lineup adjustments are required for players in this contest.





Atlanta at Carolina (1:00 PM ET, Sat): Showers hit the Charlotte area on Friday, but will move on by the time Carolina and Atlanta kick off, leaving cloudy skies and 60 degree temperatures behind. Winds of seven mph won’t impact either team in this game, creating comfortable conditions for this NFC South battle.





Indianapolis at Oakland (4:05 PM ET, Sat): Fine December weather will be found in Oakland on Saturday, with sunny skies and 53 degree temperatures expected at kick off between the Raiders and visiting Indianapolis Colts. Winds will be moderate at 13 mph, but no cause for alarm.





Arizona at Seattle (4:25 PM ET, Sat): Cloudy skies will hover over CenturyLink Field on Saturday when the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals meet, with chilly 38 degree temperatures in the forecast. Winds will be nearly non-existent, so fantasy owners can start all Seahawks and Cardinals player as usual.





San Francisco at Los Angeles (4:25 PM ET, Sat): Rain is expected on Saturday morning in Los Angeles, but the showers are expected move through the area by the time the Rams and 49ers kick off. Sunshine will likely move into the area during the afternoon hours, with temperatures reaching 56 degrees and wind staying manageable at 10 mph. Besides a potentially soggy field, the weather conditions will be fine in Los Angeles.





Baltimore at Pittsburgh (4:30 PM ET, Sun): Partly cloudy skies will be in the Pittsburgh area on Monday, with temperatures dipping into the 30’s as kickoff arrives between AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Wind won’t be a major issue in this contest with gusts remaining around 15 mph, so all Steelers and Ravens players will be safe to rely upon as normal.









Home Teams Are Dome Teams









Three Week 16 games will be played indoors, including Monday night’s tilt between the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s top seed, the Dallas Cowboys.





Tampa Bay at New Orleans (4:25 PM ET, Sat)





Cincinnati at Houston (8:25 PM ET, Sat)





Detroit at Dallas (8:30 PM ET, Mon)



