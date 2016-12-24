Week 16 Live Blog

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Week Sixteen continues on this Christmas Eve with nearly a full slate of games and I'll be here for the early games to keep you updated on the latest touchdowns, big plays, injuries and fantasy updates. Enjoy your holiday and good luck in your fantasy playoffs!

(1:10PM) Chargers TE Antonio Gates is one step closer to breaking the all-time touchdown record for a TE as he caught the score from QB Philip Rivers after the team converted a fourth down attempt.

(1:08PM) The Titans defensive backfield has been a liability all season and the Jaguars are exploiting it early. QB Blake Bortles hit WR Marqise Lee, who made an acrobatic catch and held on for the 21-yard touchdown to give Jacksonville the early lead.

(1:05PM) Speaking of Farrow, his Chargers are in the red zone after a 50-yard hook up between QB Philip Rivers and WR Travis Benjamin, who has been quiet in recent weeks. Farrow has four carries for 21 yards on the opening drive.

(1:04PM) With so many star players missing today, it will be important to follow how their replcements play. One key player could be Chargers rookie RB Kenneth Farrow, who faces the weak Browns defense. He could be in for a big game.

(12:54PM) In case you've missed it, there are several key players ruled out for today's games, including Bengals WR AJ Green, Packers WR Randall Cobb, Vikings RB Adrian Peterson, Texans RB Lamar Miller, Redskins TE Jordan Reed, Bengals TE Tyler Eifert and Chargers RB Melvin Gordon. Get these guys out of your lineup!