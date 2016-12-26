Matchups: Lions at Cowboys

Matchups: Lions at CowboysMonday, December 26, 2016
Monday Night Football
Detroit @ Dallas
Vegas Projected Score: Cowboys 25, Lions 18
After briefly slumping in tough road matchups at the Vikings and Giants, Dak Prescott bounced back in last week’s Sunday night win over Tampa with a typically ultra-efficient game, completing 88.9% of his passes and running in a touchdown from two yards out to finish with top-seven fantasy results on the week. Prescott has finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback in five of his last six home starts and is catching a road-tripping Lions defense without top CB Darius Slay (hamstring). Detroit has allowed 20 points or fewer in eight straight games, albeit during a stretch where they’ve faced one of the NFL’s easiest schedules of opposing offenses, namely Houston, Minnesota twice, Jacksonville, Matt Barkley’s Bears, and the Giants and Saints. The projected low-scoring and slow-paced nature of this game is a potential concern for fantasy upside, but Dak is a strong bet indoors against a pass defense missing its top cover guy. … Solid in run defense, the Lions have held enemy backs to a combined 147-549-2 (3.73 YPC) rushing line over their last seven games. Ezekiel Elliott’s extreme-volume usage and the sheer potency of Dallas’ running game as a unit make Elliott matchup proof. Elliott has 20-plus carries in 12-of-14 games while hammering the once-thought-stout defenses of Green Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Minnesota, and Tampa for yardage totals of 174, 148, 209, 127, 105, and 188, respectively.
Prescott’s target distribution since Dallas’ Week 7 bye: Dez Bryant 67; Cole Beasley 50; Jason Witten 48; Terrance Williams 28; Elliott 24; Lance Dunbar 12; Brice Butler 9. … Bryant has scored four of his six touchdowns at JerryWorld this year and has 70-plus yards in four straight home games. To replace Slay on the perimeter, the Lions will likely turn to special teamer Johnson Bademosi, who appeared to blow his assignment on Odell Beckham’s game-winning touchdown catch last week and gave up several big plays to Adam Thielen in a Week 9 spot start. There is reason to believe this can be a Dez eruption spot. … Sort of like Dennis Pitta but a better player in a better passing offense, Witten has popped up for high-volume games sporadically but persistently busted in good matchups. Ultimately, Witten has been a low-floor, low-ceiling start with just two games above 60 yards all year. The Lions did give up three tight end touchdowns (C.J. Fiedorowicz, Kyle Rudolph, Rhett Ellison) when Slay missed two games earlier this year. … As the Lions are also missing slot CB Quandre Diggs (pectoral, I.R.), slot men Cameron Meredith (6-72-1) and Sterling Shepard (4-56-1) have given them problems in back-to-back games. Cowboys slot receiver Beasley hasn’t even been hitting his usual five-catch, fifty-something-yard threshold recently, however, making him hard to trust even in a plus draw. Beasley hasn’t reached 60 yards since Week 4.
The Cowboys resumed their keepaway strategy in last Sunday night’s win over the Bucs, holding the ball for 36 minutes compared to Tampa Bay’s 24 and limiting the Bucs to 59 offensive plays while Dallas ran 71. Detroit yields the NFL’s third fewest offensive plays per game (60.1), while Dallas allows the sixth fewest (61.7). Although the Cowboys do not play imposing pass defense, the potentially molasses-slow pace of this game combined with Matthew Stafford’s health concerns put him in another fade spot this week. Stafford has been picked off three times and engineered one touchdown drive over his last six quarters. … Dallas never presents a favorable running back matchup, allowing a league-low 20.7 run plays per game and the NFL’s 12th fewest receiving yards (514) to the position. Over their last four games, the Cowboys have held enemy backs to a combined 93-266-0 (2.86 YPC) rushing line. Ruined by injury and ineffectiveness, the Lions’ backfield is an unlikely source of Week 16 fantasy production.
Stafford’s targets since Marvin Jones returned from a thigh injury two games ago: Golden Tate 24; Eric Ebron 12; Jones and Anquan Boldin 10; Zach Zenner 7; Dwayne Washington 6. … Theo Riddick’s (wrist) Week 16 availability carries some weight for Tate’s fantasy outlook, as Tate has drawn target totals of 10, 12, 11, 13 in Riddick’s four missed games this year. Even if Riddick doesn’t play, Tate has a promising matchup against Cowboys rookie LCB Anthony Brown. Tate has clearly distanced himself from the crowd in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps. … Jones is scoreless since Week 6 and has cleared 70 yards once during that span. While Cowboys RCB Brandon Carr isn’t a shutdown opponent, Jones has proven incapable of stepping forward as a true No. 1 receiver this year, a distinction Jones has never held even dating back to college. … Boldin failed to hit pay dirt in last week’s loss to the Giants and showed his floor (3-13-0). He’s always a touchdown-or-bust fantasy dart. … Ebron has another gorgeous draw against a Dallas defense that has given up the NFL’s second most catches (91) and fourth most yards (911) to tight ends and got pasted by Cameron Brate (5-73-1) last week. While the matchup is appealing, Ebron’s recent production is not with four straight games below 40 yards and zero touchdowns since Week 1.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, Lions 20
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva