Matchups: Sunday and MNF

Sunday 4:30 PM ET Game
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Vegas Projected Score: Steelers 24.5, Ravens 19.5
Ben Roethlisberger is always a high-ceiling fantasy play at home, where he has thrown for multiple touchdowns in nine straight games and has a 17:3 TD-to-INT ratio this year. These are the last four quarterbacks to face the Ravens away from Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium with their fantasy finish in parentheses: Tom Brady (QB1), Dak Prescott (QB4), Geno Smith/Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB10), Eli Manning (QB7). As the Ravens play stout run defense but are vulnerable to the pass without top CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), the matchup has pass-funnel possibilities for Roethlisberger in a prime bounce-back spot. The Steelers’ loss of Ladarius Green (concussion) does pose a non-negligible threat to Big Ben’s upside. Still, in DFS tournaments Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown stacks are quite appealing. … In 11 games since returning from his three-game suspension, Le’Veon Bell has been held under 100 total yards once – in Week 9 (70 yards) by these same Ravens. Baltimore has allowed an efficient rushing line of 69-308-2 (4.46 YPC) to Dolphins, Patriots, and Eagles backs over the past three weeks and has yielded the NFL’s fourth most receptions (83) and sixth most receiving yards (666) to running backs this year. A five-point home-favorite all-purpose workhorse, nobody should be betting against Le’Veon to smash.
Ben’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 8 bye: Antonio Brown 68; Le’Veon 53; Eli Rogers 35; Ladarius Green 34; Jesse James 20; Cobi Hamilton 15; Sammie Coates 13. … The absence of Green narrows Pittsburgh’s target share and should enhance Brown’s opportunity. In these clubs’ Week 9 meeting, the Ravens left top CB Jimmy Smith at right corner and Brown proceeded to shred the rest of Baltimore’s secondary for 7-85-1. On Sunday, Brown will either face a Ravens defense missing Smith or one getting him back from what is believed to be a high ankle sprain. This is a potential blowup spot for Brown, who has 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five straight home games. Whereas Brown has averaged 71.4 yards over the past five games with Green in the lineup, Brown averaged 92.3 yards per game in the season’s first nine weeks. … The absence of Green increases the punt-play appeal of slot man Rogers, who tagged the Ravens for 6-103-0 in Week 9 and stands to see more targets. Rogers was coming on as a more meaningful part of the Steelers’ offense before Green came off the NFI list in Week 10. … Almost completely phased out of the passing game, James is hard to take seriously even with Green out. The Steelers also have Xavier Grimble and David Johnson at tight end. … Coates logged a seven-week-high 40% playing-time clip in last week’s win over the Bengals and is someone to keep in mind for NFL playoffs DFS. The Steelers realize Coates’ big-play ability can give them a new dimension, particularly after they may have lost the dimension of Green.
Pittsburgh has played shutdown pass defense since its Week 8 bye, allowing just 1-of-7 quarterbacks faced during that span to post top-12 fantasy results while holding 6-of-7 below 250 passing yards. Joe Flacco finished as the QB18 when these teams met in Week 9. Flacco has a 5:7 TD-to-INT ratio in road games this year and is only worth two-quarterback-league consideration at Heinz Field. … The Ravens’ backfield remains a week-to-week guessing game. After Kenneth Dixon seemingly pulled ahead of Terrance West in Week 14 at New England, the rookie fell down in blitz pickup to get Flacco strip-sacked in last week’s win over Philly and West retook lead-back duties with 17 touches on a 45% snap rate. Dixon managed nine touches on a minuscule 26% playing-time clip. FB Kyle Juszczyk out-snapped them both (55%). While West and Dixon’s usage is entirely tied to the in-game play-calling whims of OC Marty Mornhinweg based on “feel” factors like hot hands and sudden benchings, the Week 16 matchup sets up better for superior receiver Dixon against a Steelers defense that plays stout versus the run but is vulnerable in the passing game with the NFL’s third most receiving yards (733) allowed to backs.
Flacco’s targets since the Ravens’ Week 8 bye: Steve Smith Sr. 50; Mike Wallace 45; Dennis Pitta 37; Dixon 32; West and Kamar Aiken 22; Breshad Perriman and Juszczyk 19; Darren Waller 14. … Fading down the stretch of his age-37 season, Smith has been held to 60 yards or fewer in seven of his last eight games and managed 47 scoreless yards on seven targets when Baltimore hosted Pittsburgh in Week 9. Averaging a career-low 11.4 yards per reception and not seeing heavy volume, Smith is always a low-ceiling WR3/flex option without a great floor. “89” did flash gas in the tank by whipping Eagles LCB Jalen Mills for a 34-yard touchdown on a fly route last week. … Wallace has one TD since Week 2, although it did come in Week 9 against the Steelers on a simple slant Wallace took 95 yards to the house. The pedestrian nature of Baltimore’s passing game has rendered all of its members reliably pedestrian box-score producers, Wallace included. … Pitta has cleared 60 yards in 2-of-14 games and scored of 1-of-14, and managed 2-14-0 on three targets against the Steelers in Week 9. As usual, Pitta is a fade this week.
Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Ravens 17
Sunday Night Football
Denver @ Kansas City
Vegas Projected Score: Chiefs 20.75, Broncos 16.75
Although Trevor Siemian picked apart Kansas City’s defense for 368 yards and three touchdowns in these clubs’ Week 12 meeting in Denver, results seem likely to differ in this rematch at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs have held each of their last six opponents to 21 points or fewer including back-to-back shutdowns of Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota. Siemian’s offensive line is at a severe disadvantage against Chiefs’ pass rush, which threw Siemian for five sacks at Mile High in Week 12 and is now catching the Broncos’ leaky pass protection at home. Denver’s wideouts can win enough against Kansas City’s corners to keep Siemian playable in two-quarterback leagues, but his upside is fair to question in this probable low-scoring affair. … Justin Forsett remained the Broncos’ lead back in last week’s loss to New England, handling 14 touches on 55% of the snaps to Devontae Booker’s eight touches on a 45% playing-time clip. Badly missing ILB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), the Chiefs were ripped up for a combined 55-279-3 (5.07 YPC) rushing line by Raiders and Titans backs in Weeks 14-15. Denver’s run game isn’t nearly as effective as Oakland or Tennessee’s, but Forsett is the clear favorite for touches against Kansas City.
Siemian’s target distribution since Denver’s Week 11 bye: Demaryius Thomas 35; Emmanuel Sanders 30; AJ Derby 15; Jordan Taylor 9; Booker and Forsett 8; Bennie Fowler 6; Jeff Heuerman and Virgil Green 4. … It’s all systems go for both Denver wideouts versus the Chiefs, to whom Rishard Matthews took a Week 15 blowtorch (4-105). Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters has been outplayed recently by in-season practice-squad signee RCB Terrance Mitchell. Back in Denver, Sanders (7-162-1) emerged with the bigger Week 12 game than Thomas (5-60). Sanders and Thomas move around the formation as frequently as any NFL receiver duo and average almost the same number of targets (9.6, 9.3). Both capable of winning against the Chiefs’ man coverage, Sanders and Thomas are upside WR2s with very little differentiating them. … Derby’s playing time continues to hover around 50%, while he has drawn five-plus targets in consecutive games. Derby is someone to keep in mind for NFL playoff DFS should the Broncos make it.
Alex Smith is an easy fade against Denver’s elite pass defense, which shut down Tom Brady last week and sacked Smith six times in these clubs’ Week 12 date. Since Wade Phillips took over as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator at the beginning of the 2015 season, Smith’s three weekly results against Denver are QB25, QB14, QB33 with passing-yardage totals of 204, 191, 220. … No longer the pushover it once was, the Broncos’ run defense has limited enemy backs to a combined 141-530-2 (3.76 YPC) rushing line over its last five games. Spencer Ware was stymied (17-64-0) by the Broncos in Week 12 and has been stymied by most everyone recently. Sluggish late in the year and hindered by poor run blocking, Ware’s lone selling point at this stage is his workload, which has exceeded 20 touches in consecutive games. I never dreamed I’d be saying this a few months ago, but the Chiefs could really use Jamaal Charles.
Smith’s targets with Jeremy Maclin back the past two weeks: Travis Kelce 13; Maclin 11; Tyreek Hill 9; Chris Conley 7; Ware 5; Albert Wilson 1. … Maclin showed in last week’s loss to Tennessee (6-82) that he can still be a productive receiver, a description we probably we won’t be applying to Maclin this week. The Broncos’ No Fly Zone secondary hasn’t allowed a wide receiver to catch a touchdown in a month. Only five wideouts have cleared 60 yards against the Broncos all season. Before Maclin sat out Week 12, he managed receiving lines of 3-17-0 and 4-57-0 in last year’s two meetings with Denver. … I’m not sure it means anything on an Andy Reid-coached team, but Kelce is the squeaky wheel after calling out the Chiefs’ offensive staff in last week’s loss to the Titans. Kelce’s 100-yard-game streak snapped at four as Kansas City blew an early 14-0 lead after taking its foot off the gas. The Chiefs are going to need Kelce against a Broncos pass defense that eliminates wide receivers and can funnel action toward tight ends, a vulnerability Kelce exploited (8-101) when these teams met in Week 12. Kelce’s fantasy outlook remains frustratingly tethered to conservative playcalling and conservative quarterback play, even as one of the NFL’s three most talented tight ends. … Hill took an inside handoff 68 yards to the house in the first quarter against the Titans, then was barely heard from the rest of the way as his snap rate hovered around 50% for the third straight week. Hill had his breakout game in primetime against Denver in Week 12, scoring as a runner, receiver, and kickoff returner in Kansas City’s thrilling overtime win. As Maclin’s return has since cut into his usage, Hill has regressed into a low-volume, boom-bust flex play.
Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Chiefs 17
Monday Night Football
Detroit @ Dallas
Vegas Projected Score: Cowboys 25, Lions 18
After briefly slumping in tough road matchups at the Vikings and Giants, Dak Prescott bounced back in last week’s Sunday night win over Tampa with a typically ultra-efficient game, completing 88.9% of his passes and running in a touchdown from two yards out to finish with top-seven fantasy results on the week. Prescott has finished as a top-eight fantasy quarterback in five of his last six home starts and is catching a road-tripping Lions defense without top CB Darius Slay (hamstring). Detroit has allowed 20 points or fewer in eight straight games, albeit during a stretch where they’ve faced one of the NFL’s easiest schedules of opposing offenses, namely Houston, Minnesota twice, Jacksonville, Matt Barkley’s Bears, and the Giants and Saints. The projected low-scoring and slow-paced nature of this game is a potential concern for fantasy upside, but Dak is a strong bet indoors against a pass defense missing its top cover guy. … Solid in run defense, the Lions have held enemy backs to a combined 147-549-2 (3.73 YPC) rushing line over their last seven games. Ezekiel Elliott’s extreme-volume usage and the sheer potency of Dallas’ running game as a unit make Elliott matchup proof. Elliott has 20-plus carries in 12-of-14 games while hammering the once-thought-stout defenses of Green Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Minnesota, and Tampa for yardage totals of 174, 148, 209, 127, 105, and 188, respectively.
Prescott’s target distribution since Dallas’ Week 7 bye: Dez Bryant 67; Cole Beasley 50; Jason Witten 48; Terrance Williams 28; Elliott 24; Lance Dunbar 12; Brice Butler 9. … Bryant has scored four of his six touchdowns at JerryWorld this year and has 70-plus yards in four straight home games. To replace Slay on the perimeter, the Lions will likely turn to special teamer Johnson Bademosi, who appeared to blow his assignment on Odell Beckham’s game-winning touchdown catch last week and gave up several big plays to Adam Thielen in a Week 9 spot start. There is reason to believe this can be a Dez eruption spot. … Sort of like Dennis Pitta but a better player in a better passing offense, Witten has popped up for high-volume games sporadically but persistently busted in good matchups. Ultimately, Witten has been a low-floor, low-ceiling start with just two games above 60 yards all year. The Lions did give up three tight end touchdowns (C.J. Fiedorowicz, Kyle Rudolph, Rhett Ellison) when Slay missed two games earlier this year. … As the Lions are also missing slot CB Quandre Diggs (pectoral, I.R.), slot men Cameron Meredith (6-72-1) and Sterling Shepard (4-56-1) have given them problems in back-to-back games. Cowboys slot receiver Beasley hasn’t even been hitting his usual five-catch, fifty-something-yard threshold recently, however, making him hard to trust even in a plus draw. Beasley hasn’t reached 60 yards since Week 4.
The Cowboys resumed their keepaway strategy in last Sunday night’s win over the Bucs, holding the ball for 36 minutes compared to Tampa Bay’s 24 and limiting the Bucs to 59 offensive plays while Dallas ran 71. Detroit yields the NFL’s third fewest offensive plays per game (60.1), while Dallas allows the sixth fewest (61.7). Although the Cowboys do not play imposing pass defense, the potentially molasses-slow pace of this game combined with Matthew Stafford’s health concerns put him in another fade spot this week. Stafford has been picked off three times and engineered one touchdown drive over his last six quarters. … Dallas never presents a favorable running back matchup, allowing a league-low 20.7 run plays per game and the NFL’s 12th fewest receiving yards (514) to the position. Over their last four games, the Cowboys have held enemy backs to a combined 93-266-0 (2.86 YPC) rushing line. Ruined by injury and ineffectiveness, the Lions’ backfield is an unlikely source of Week 16 fantasy production.
Stafford’s targets since Marvin Jones returned from a thigh injury two games ago: Golden Tate 24; Eric Ebron 12; Jones and Anquan Boldin 10; Zach Zenner 7; Dwayne Washington 6. … Theo Riddick’s (wrist) Week 16 availability carries some weight for Tate’s fantasy outlook, as Tate has drawn target totals of 10, 12, 11, 13 in Riddick’s four missed games this year. Even if Riddick doesn’t play, Tate has a promising matchup against Cowboys rookie LCB Anthony Brown. Tate has clearly distanced himself from the crowd in Detroit’s pass-catcher corps. … Jones is scoreless since Week 6 and has cleared 70 yards once during that span. While Cowboys RCB Brandon Carr isn’t a shutdown opponent, Jones has proven incapable of stepping forward as a true No. 1 receiver this year, a distinction Jones has never held even dating back to college. … Boldin failed to hit pay dirt in last week’s loss to the Giants and showed his floor (3-13-0). He’s always a touchdown-or-bust fantasy dart. … Ebron has another gorgeous draw against a Dallas defense that has given up the NFL’s second most catches (91) and fourth most yards (911) to tight ends and got pasted by Cameron Brate (5-73-1) last week. While the matchup is appealing, Ebron’s recent production is not with four straight games below 40 yards and zero touchdowns since Week 1.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, Lions 20