Dose: AFC Playoffs Set

Monday, December 26, 2016

A pair of AFC matchups on Christmas Day have decided the final two spots of one-half of the NFL playoff bracket. The football day began with a late afternoon game pitting AFC North foes Pittsburgh and Baltimore. A back and forth contest which included a slow start by both offenses, only to see the stars shine in the second half.

Early in the second half, the Steelers were down 10 points and the offense, namely QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR Antonio Brown, were being held in check by the tough Ravens defense. Then, Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell took over the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and the other as a receiver, the second of the day for Big Ben.

The Ravens had an answer as RB Kyle Juszczyk finished off a nearly six-minute drive with a 10-yard scoring run to give the Ravens the lead with under two minutes remaining. The Ravens were doing everything they could to keep their playoff hopes alive and it looked like they’d done just that.

Roethlisberger showed once again how reliable he can be late in close games as he engineered a game-winning, 10-play drive in just over one minute that ended with a touchdown pass to WR Antonio Brown, who ended the game with 10 receptions for 96 yards. He now has over 100 receptions for the fourth consecutive season, joining only former Colts WR Marvin Harrison as players in accomplishing this feat.

Despite that slow start, Roethlisberger finished with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with a pair of ugly interceptions that looked like they could cost Pittsburgh the game, and maybe even their chance at a division title. Bell was once again spectacular, totaling 137 yards and those two late touchdowns. With TE Ladarius Green and WR Sammie Coates out, the team relied more than usual on WR Eli Rogers (4/84) and TE Jesse James (4/49).

On the other side of the ball, rookie RB Kenneth Dixon continues to earn a larger role as he led the team in carries and rushing yards. While Dixon ran for 57 yards on 12 carries, veteran RB Terrance West managed just 27 yards on 10 carries. Veteran WR Steve Smith caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. Next week could be Smith’s last game of his career.

The come-from-behind win for the Steelers eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention and gave the Steelers their second division title in the past three seasons. That left only one playoff spot in the AFC and two teams left to fight for it, including the Denver Broncos.

Those same Broncos visited their division rival Kansas City needing a win to hang in playoff contention. The Denver offense never got off the ground as QB Trevor Siemian looked lost against the Chiefs’ stout defense. While Siemian has been a liability much of the season, the team’s top wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have usually been able to bail him out. Against the Chiefs though, the pair combined for just four receptions for 46 yards as Siemian totaled only 188 passing yards for the game. Rookie RB Devontae Booker, who has been another disappointment for the team this season, surprisingly led the Broncos in both rushing and receiving, though he totaled only 71 yards from scrimmage.

The Chiefs and their suddenly high-powered offense got first quarter touchdown runs from QB Alex Smith and WR Tyreek Hill to build a two-score lead. Hill’s score went for 70 yards and he ended as the team’s leading rusher with 95 yards. While he continues to put up fantasy points, Hill failed to record a reception for the second consecutive week. His lack of usage is confusing.

Kansas City got another long score before the first period wrapped up as Smith hit TE Travis Kelce for an 80 yarder. The Broncos’ pass defense is typically quite tough, but they had no answer all night for Kelce, who set new career high marks with 11 receptions and 160 yards receiving. With other top TEs like Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Eifert and Jordan Reed dealing with injuries, Kelce is running away with the overall TE1 spot for the season.

Despite the Chiefs’ overall success, they got very little from RB Spencer Ware, who rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries, and WR Jeremy Maclin, catching three passes for only nine yards.

A touchdown run from veteran RB Justin Forsett made it a game in the first quarter and the Broncos scored the only points of the second quarter with a field goal, narrowing the lead to 11 points at halftime. Those would be the last points Denver could manage on the night. Turnovers in the fourth quarter killed any chance the Broncos had as the Chiefs piled up the points and extended their lead. A pair of field goals from PK Cairo Santos gave the Chiefs a 17-point lead and the icing on the cake came with under two minutes remaining. DT Dontari Poe reported as eligible as Chiefs fans know that often means a rushing play for the big man, who has a rushing score in each of the past two seasons. This play was different though as Poe lined up in the Wildcat, took the snap and, after faking the run, threw a jump pass to TE Demetrius Harris for a salt in the wound score extending the lead to the final score of 33-10.

The Chiefs had already clenched a playoff spot, but the win keeps their hopes of a division title alive. Kansas City will need this same Denver team to take out the Raiders in Week 17, while winning their own season finale, to overtake Oakland as the AFC West division champs. While there is some wiggle room in seeding, the six AFC playoff teams are now locked in, meaning the Broncos will not have a chance to defend their Super Bowl title.

Quick Hits:

San Francisco RB Carlos Hyde is done for the season after an MRI revealed a torn MCL, suffered against the Rams on Saturday. The Niners’ offense has struggled for much of the season, but Hyde still managed to notch career-best rushing yardage (988) and touchdowns (nine)… After he missed Week 16 with a knee injury, Texans RB Lamar Miller said he is unsure about playing next week. Houston has already clinched their division so there is little reason to rush Miller back. Expect to see more of Alfred Blue, who ran for 73 yards and a score against the Bengals Saturday… The Steelers were without TE Ladarius Green Sunday after he suffered a concussion last week. Green’s status going forward is unclear, but he is likely to sit out again next week as Pittsburgh prepares for the playoffs… Miami QB Ryan Tannehill was spotted without a cast on his injured knee, giving reason for optimism that he could return to the lineup at some point in the playoffs… A Patriots beat writer expects New England OC Josh McDaniels to leave the team in favor of a head coaching job this offseason. Of course, McDaniels was previously the head man in Denver, though that didn’t end well. There are already a pair of openings in Jacksonville and Los Angeles and likely more to come following the conclusion of next week’s contests… After suffering a concussion Saturday, Browns QB Robert Griffin III has already been ruled out for next week’s finale. Expect rookie QB Cody Kessler to get the start as HC Hue Jackson had already mentioned wanting to see more of Kessler before the season concluded. Griffin’s time in Cleveland will likely come to an end following the season and he hasn’t shown enough to be handed another starting job… Another injured QB, Bryce Petty will undergo an MRI on his shoulder after being forced from the team’s game against New England. Expect veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to get the start in what should be his final game with the Jets…