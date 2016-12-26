Dynasty First Down Week 16

Monday, December 26, 2016

Doug Martin, RB TB

Buccaneers veteran RB, Doug Martin has already experienced one significant drop in dynasty value this season thanks to a multiple-week injury earlier in the year. Now it appears Tampa Bay HC, Dirk Koetter, may also be questioning Martin’s value. Since returning from the injury, Martin has struggled, averaging less than three yards per carry. On Saturday, Koetter surprised everyone when Martin was announced as a healthy scratch for the team’s matchup against division rival, New Orleans. Koetter later explained that the team had four healthy RBs and couldn’t use them all. With Martin on the sidelines, journeyman Jacquizz Rodgers led the way with Charles Sims also playing a significant role.

It is not unfair to assume that martin has fallen out of favor just months after signing a long-term contract extension. While Martin has multiple impactful seasons for dynasty owners, his dynasty value is clearly fading. Although Martin’s current contract may not facilitate a breakup this off-season, a fresh start could be best for both parties.