Dose: Dez Sinks Lions

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Thought the playoff-bound Cowboys would take it easy in Week 16? Keep dreaming.

The Cowboys went full throttle in Monday night’s win, improving to 13-2 on the year while dealing a serious blow to the Lions’ playoff chances. The game was knotted at 21 after two quarters before Dallas pulled away in the second half by scoring 21 unanswered points. The Cowboys’ 42 points were a season-high.

It was feast or famine for Dez Bryant early in the year, but he’s been much more consistent in the second half. Bryant has led the team in receiving yards six of the past seven weeks while delivering six touchdowns during that span. He had another monster game on Monday night, shredding the Lions for 70 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. Bryant made a tremendous juggling catch for his first touchdown of the night. That came in the second quarter on a play where he was defended by safety Johnson Bademosi. Later Dez beat Nevin Lawson downfield for another score, bringing his season touchdown total to eight.

Bryant also found time to throw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Cowboys ran a reverse with Dak Prescott handing off to Bryant, who found Jason Witten all alone for a 10-yard touchdown. Not only was it Bryant’s first career touchdown pass, it was also his first career pass (we also learned that Dez is left-handed). Bryant joined rare company by becoming the fifth player to record at least two receiving touchdowns and one passing touchdown in the same game. The last player to accomplish that was former Patriot David Patton back in 2001. Bryant’s big day was aided by the absence of Darius Slay, who sat out with a hamstring injury. Slay has been the Lions’ best defensive back this year, earning PFF’s 12th-highest grade at cornerback out of 120 qualifiers.

Ezekiel Elliott was given a season-low 12 carries in Week 16, but he still met his weekly touchdown quota by scoring twice. His first touchdown provided arguably the game’s top highlight. With Detroit blitzing, Elliott found an opening on the right side and was off to the races. The 55-yard burst marked his longest run since Week 5.

With Dallas up big, Zeke was able to get a breather while Darren McFadden got some reps in the fourth quarter. Because of his abbreviated workload, Elliott probably won’t top Eric Dickerson’s rookie record of 1,808 rushing yards. To reach that mark, he’d have to rush for 177 yards in Week 17. That seems like a long shot, especially with Dallas likely to rest its starters in next week’s meaningless regular season finale.

The Lions hung with Dallas for two quarters but couldn’t keep up after halftime. When things were going well in the first half, it was because the Lions were riding Zach Zenner. The second-year back has taken on a bigger role with Theo Riddick (wrist) sidelined the past few weeks and made his presence felt with a huge game in Week 16. He gashed the Cowboys for a career-high 67 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Lions’ backfield with 12 carries. Zenner cruised to 63 yards (38 rushing, 25 receiving) on Detroit’s opening series and capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown dash. Seventh-round rookie Dwayne Washington took a backseat to Zenner, seeing just seven carries on Monday night after averaging 15 in his previous two contests.

Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in comeback victories this season, but he didn’t have any magic on Monday night. Playing 20 miles from his hometown of Highland Park, Stafford completed just 26-of-46 passes for 260 yards with no touchdown passes (though he did rush for a touchdown) and two turnovers. Both giveaways came in the second half when Detroit was trying to mount a late comeback.

Stafford threw a rare interception on a pass intended for T.J. Jones. The pass was tipped by Brandon Carr before landing in the hands of J.J. Wilcox, who was playing for the first time in over a month after missing three games with a thigh injury. Stafford also coughed up a fumble on a strip sack by second-year dynamo David Irving. That play killed a promising drive that ended on the Cowboys’ five-yard line.

Stafford wasn’t at 100 percent on Monday or anywhere close to it. He dislocated his middle finger earlier this month and has played the last two weeks with a custom glove on his throwing hand. Monday he had his most success throwing to Eric Ebron, who led the team with a season-high 93 yards on eight catches. Despite all the yards, Monday extended Ebron’s touchdown drought to 11 games.

Anquan Boldin was bottled up for the most part (five catches for 33) but that didn’t stop him from making a little bit of history. Boldin passed Reggie Wayne for ninth on the all-time reception list with 1,072. Next up is Terrell Owens at 1,078. Another milestone was met Monday when Golden Tate reached 1,000 yards for the season. He’s hit that mark twice since joining the Lions in 2014.

The Lions have their backs against the wall after losing two straight. They’ll be playing for a division title Sunday against the Packers. Things could get dicey if the Lions lose that game. The Redskins are lurking at 8-6-1 while the Buccaneers (8-7) could also get in if everything falls their way. Of course, if the Lions take care of business on Sunday, they’ll be NFC North champs and won’t have to worry about Tampa Bay or Washington.

Following two suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy (he’s appealing a third suspension right now), Randy Gregory finally made his season debut in Week 16. He logged 23 snaps for Dallas while playing through an oblique injury. Stud left tackle Tyron Smith came off the field after injuring his right knee on Monday night and did not return. Losing Smith would be an enormous setback (both literally and figuratively) for Dallas, though the Cowboys insist his exit was precautionary. Smith has been an All-Pro selection the last three years and currently holds PFF’s 11th-highest grade at tackle.

Quick Hits: An ankle injury will keep T.J. Yeldon from playing in Sunday’s season finale against the Colts. The Jaguars have placed him on injured reserve … Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Tyler Lockett will miss the remainder of the year with a broken leg. Lockett suffered the injury in Saturday’s loss to Arizona. He’ll close out the 2016 campaign with 41 catches for 597 yards and one touchdown … Bryce Petty has been placed on injured reserve with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. With Petty out, Ryan Fitzpatrick will draw the start against Buffalo in Week 17 … The Texans will stick with Tom Savage at quarterback for their regular season finale against Tennessee. Savage completed 18-of-29 passes for 176 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bengals Saturday in his first career start … Texans coach Bill O’Brien was noncommittal when asked about Lamar Miller’s status for Week 17. Miller (ankle) missed his first game in four years Saturday against Cincinnati … Randall Cobb hopes to return against the Lions in Week 17. An ankle injury sidelined him Saturday against Minnesota … Rams interim coach John Fassell said moving LT Greg Robinson to guard is “under consideration.” Robinson was benched for the second time in four games Saturday against San Francisco … Stephon Gilmore is in the league’s concussion protocol. The fifth-year cornerback is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions this year … Donte Moncrief underwent an MRI on Monday after aggravating a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Oakland. Despite being eliminated, coach Chuck Pagano said the Colts plan on playing their starters in Week 17 … Kenneth Farrow is headed for injured reserve. He hurt his shoulder in Saturday’s loss to Cleveland. Depending on Melvin Gordon’s status, Ronnie Hillman could be the starter for San Diego’s season finale against Kansas City … Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Week 17 will be a “big deal” for Steve Smith Sr., who could be playing his final game. Smith ranks seventh all-time with 14,697 receiving yards … Jimmy Smith has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. The injury will sideline him again in Week 17 … Spencer Ware underwent an MRI on Monday. Ware hurt his rib in Sunday night’s win over Denver, but the injury isn’t thought to be serious … Marcus Mariota will undergo surgery on his broken ankle/fibula on Wednesday. The operation will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson. Mariota’s recovery timeline is 4-5 months … 9 News Denver’s Mike Klis believes there’s a “good chance” Paxton Lynch will start Denver’s regular season finale against Oakland this week. The first-round rookie holds a 73.2 quarterback rating in two starts this year … Carlos Hyde tore his MCL in Week 16 but won’t require surgery. He’ll finish the year 12 yards shy of 1,000 … The Bengals sent Tyler Eifert (back) to injured reserve on Monday. He caught 29 passes for 394 yards and five touchdowns over eight contests this year … Derek Carr will undergo surgery to repair a broken fibula on Tuesday. He’ll be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Matt McGloin will serve as Oakland’s starting quarterback during Carr’s absence.