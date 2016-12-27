Getting Defensive: Week 17

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

The Buffalo Bills (at NY Jets) have been buried by opposing running games recently, but are staring at a prime matchup in Week 17 against the hapless Jets. Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely be under center on Sunday for the Jets, who have averaged 12 points per game in their last six outings, after Bryce Petty was injured in Week 16. The Jets have turned the ball over 14 times in the last five weeks and provide a tasty matchup for any opposing defense.

Turnovers have been hard to come by for the Minnesota Vikings (vs Chicago) , who have failed to register a takeaway in three consecutive weeks. A date with Chicago QB Matt Barkley should cure that sickness, as Barkley has thrown eight passes to the wrong team in the last two weeks. The Vikings will be playing at home in a solid spot as moderate favorites, making the Vikings D/ST worth a start despite the recent slump.

Week 17 doesn’t mean anything for the Houston Texans (at Tennessee) , as they have wrapped up the AFC South and the AFC’s #4 seed. This would be a prime spot for the Texans D/ST if it weren’t for the motivation concerns, because Matt Cassel will draw the start for Tennessee on Sunday. Cassel completed 13 of 24 attempts in Week 16 after Marcus Mariota ’s unfortunate injury, which included one touchdown and one interception. Cassel was last seen chucking interceptions in Dallas last season and is a solid target for the Houston defense in Week 17.

Run defense has killed the Denver Broncos (vs Oakland) recently, as they have coughed up 177 rushing yards per game since Week 12. The Broncos D/ST has also failed to record a turnover in three of the last five weeks, leaving owners in the cold during the fantasy playoffs. This week, the Broncos will host Oakland and QB Matt McGloin , who will take over at quarterback for the injured Derek Carr . McGloin has thrown 11 career touchdown passes and 11 career interceptions, and won’t strike fear into the Denver defense. The main issue here is that Oakland is fifth among NFL offenses at 124.3 rushing yards per game and will likely look to attack the weak run defense of the Broncos. Still, a matchup with McGloin is worth a look.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (vs Cleveland) have clinched the AFC North and can’t creep up into a top-two seed in the AFC, so it remains to be seen how much playing time the Steelers starters will see this week. It won’t matter much either way, since the Browns will be in town. Cleveland has allowed 62 sacks in 2016, 19 more than any other NFL team. Cleveland finally got a win in Week 16, but San Diego was able to rack up a ridiculous nine sacks against the Browns’ offensive line and Pittsburgh collected eight sacks when these two teams met in Week 11.

The Kansas City Chiefs (at San Diego) have turned-in two more top-10 fantasy performances than any other defense in 2016 and will look to add to their total against the Chargers this week. The Chiefs have forced six turnovers in the last two weeks and San Diego is the NFL’s second-most generous team in terms of handing the ball to the opposition. Since their Week 5 bye, the Chiefs D/ST has scored double-digit fantasy points in nine of 11 games. Never leave a heater.

Los Angeles rookie QB Jared Goff has struggled in his six-game run as a starting quarterback and will likely be swallowed whole by the Arizona Cardinals (at Los Angeles) in Week 17. In six games, Goff has completed just 53.5 percent of his pass attempts while throwing seven interceptions to five touchdowns. Arizona pulled off a road win at Seattle in Week 16 that featured a half dozen sacks, and the Cardinals should have no problem finishing off their season with a convincing win at Los Angeles.

The last month has been a roller coaster for the Seattle Seahawks (at San Francisco) D/ST, but this group should be back on top of the heap in Week 17 in a matchup with San Francisco. The 49ers will be missing RB Carlos Hyde (knee), leaving Shaun Draughn and DuJuan Harris to handle rushing duties against the Seattle defense. As nearly double-digit favorites on the road, you can’t go wrong with the Seahawks D/ST this week in a game that Seattle needs to win in order to have a shot at a first-round bye in the NFC.

The New England Patriots (at Miami) haven’t given up a touchdown since Week 14 after posting consecutive games with just a single field goal allowed. The Patriots D/ST has recorded a top-10 fantasy finish in four of the last five weeks and will be in another solid spot in Week 17 against Miami and backup QB Matt Moore . Moore has thrown an interception in each of his starts since Ryan Tannehill was injured in Week 14 and won’t pose much of a threat against New England, who has allowed an NFL-best 15.7 points per game in 2016.

Before we dive into the last installment of Getting Defensive for the 2016 season, I would like to extend a very sincere thank you to all who have been along for the ride this season. Hopefully you’ll be spending the cold offseason months polishing a fantasy league championship trophy. On to Week 17!

This leaves fantasy footballers with a murky scene to decipher as Week 17 approaches, and much of that puzzle will be determined after Tuesday when this column drops. As more news surfaces regarding the likelihood of NFL teams resting their starters on Sunday, the Week 17 D/ST picture may begin to clear. If you have any questions regarding Week 17 D/ST or kicker selections as the week progresses, feel free to hit me up on Twitter at @Jeff_Brubach .

One week remains in the 2016 regular season, and NFL postseason bids are still up for grabs with one game left for each team. The race for the postseason has a significant impact on the fantasy world, as some teams will be scrapping for every last yard in hopes of reaching the NFL’s postseason tournament, other teams already have one foot on the beach, and a few teams will be holding players out to lessen the likelihood of injury before their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

Prime Time Options









Magnificent Matchups









~





Third Tier, But Still Solid









The surging Green Bay Packers (at Detroit) will be playing for the NFC North crown on Sunday, and will be looking for a sixth-straight top-10 fantasy performance from their defense. The Pack has forced 12 turnovers in the last three weeks and now checks-in fifth in sacks among NFL defenses. The Lions were trampled by Dallas in Week 16 and the hot Green Bay offense should be able to force Matthew Stafford into mistakes as he attempts to keep pace this week.





Houston can’t help their postseason seeding this week, but they will still likely trot out QB Tom Savage against the Tennessee Titans (vs Houston). Savage has yet to turn the ball over in two starts, but has also failed to find the end zone in those games. The Titans have forced at least one turnover in six consecutive games and should be able to perform well against the Houston offense that will be led by Savage and will likely be without RB Lamar Miller (ankle).





The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped out of a season-long slump last week, but don’t forget that the Indianapolis Colts (vs Jacksonville) will still be facing QB Blake Bortles in Week 17. Jacksonville is tied for third in the NFL with 27 turnovers this season and provides a cushy matchup for any fantasy defense. The Colts D/ST is owned in just five percent of Yahoo leagues and is a worthwhile streaming target this week.









Deeper Options









The Washington Redskins (vs NY Giants) are in a great spot in Week 17, as they need a win while the Giants are stuck in the NFC’s #5 seed no matter the outcome of this NFC East matchup. The Redskins D/ST forced five turnovers in Week 16 and will be riding high as they host the Giants, who may or may not let their starters see significant minutes in this game. The Redskins D/ST is owned in just 13 percent of Yahoo leagues and is worth a look this week for streaming specialists.





The Baltimore Ravens (at Cincinnati) have surrendered 29.0 points per game over the last three weeks, but have still managed to force multiple turnovers in four of their last five games. Cincinnati comes limping into Week 17 with injuries to many of their key offensive players and have won just twice since Week 7. The Ravens D/ST will look to replicate the success that Houston had against the Bengals in Week 16 when Andy Dalton and company found the end zone only once all game.





Much will be made this week about Dallas’ plans for limiting the playing time of QB Dak Prescott and others in a meaningless Week 17 game, but the Philadelphia Eagles (vs Dallas) are in line to benefit from this unique circumstance. Dallas has wrapped up the NFC’s top seed and should let their backups see the field for plenty of this NFC East contest, making the Eagles D/ST an interesting Week 17 option.









Take Your Kick









There aren’t quite as many expected high-scoring games on the Week 17 slate with multiple teams expected to rest starters, but there are still strong kicking options to be found this week.





1. Matt Bryant, ATL (vs NO)

2. Stephen Gostkowski, NE (at MIA)

3. Dustin Hopkins, WAS (vs NYG)

4. Adam Vinatieri, IND (vs JAX)

5. Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)

6. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs CLE)

7. Steven Hauschka, SEA (at SF)

8. Wil Lutz, NO (at ATL)

9. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)

10. Matt Prater, DET (vs GB)

11. Roberto Aguayo, TB (vs CAR)

12. Dan Carpenter, BUF (at NYJ)

13. Cairo Santos, KC (at SD)

14. Caleb Sturgis, PHI (vs DAL)

15. Chandler Catanzaro, ARZ (at LAR)