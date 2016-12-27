Waiver Wire: This Is the End

Waiver Wire: This Is the EndTuesday, December 27, 2016
Welcome to the 17th and final edition of Waiver Wired for the 2016 season. If you are still reading this, you should seriously lobby your commissioner to push the championship game up a week, especially since this Week 17 could be crazier than normal considering the tsunami of injuries we saw over the weekend and the fact that almost the entire playoff field is set.
The AFC playoff spots are already filled, with the Patriots, Raiders, Steelers, Texans, Chiefs, and Dolphins all headed to the postseason. Seeding is the only thing left to decide.
The Patriots, currently the No. 1 seed, can still lose home-field advantage, but they would need to lose to Miami and Oakland to beat Denver for that to happen. Likewise, the Raiders can still lose their first-round bye, but they would need to lose to the Broncos and have the Chiefs beat the Chargers. The Chiefs would get the No. 2 seed regardless of what happens with the Patriots in that scenario. The Dolphins can also climb into the fifth seed if they beat New England and the Chiefs fall to the Chargers. The Steelers and Texans are locked into the No. 3 and 4 seeds.
The NFC picture is a little murkier with the Redskins, Packers, Lions, and Bucs fighting for a playoff spot, although the Bucs are basically dead. The path is simple for all three teams with a real chance – unless the Sunday night game ends in a tie which would send both NFC North teams to the postseason. If any of the three teams win, they are in. Only Washington is eliminated with a loss, however, as either the Packers or Lions could still get the No. 6 seed with a loss against the other as long as the Redskins lose as well.
The Cowboys and Giants are locked into their seeds, but Atlanta, Seattle, and Detroit are still competing for the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye. The Falcons will get the bye with a win over the Saints, but the Seahawks can grab the second seed with a win over the 49ers and a Falcons loss. The Falcons could fall all the way to the fourth seed if they lose and both Seattle and Detroit win. Likewise, the Seahawks will fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss. Detroit can still nab the two seed, but they would need a win and the Falcons and Seahawks to lose.
The TL;DR version is only a few teams still have something to play for in Week 17, meaning it will be difficult to determine who will really give their all. As it stands, the Bucs*, Panthers*, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Titans, Jaguars, Colts, Bears, Vikings, Bills, Jets, Cowboys, Eagles, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, and Rams will play in games which do not matter in the playoff picture (*the Bucs are technically still alive, but not really), the Giants are locked into their seed and could rest their players despite the game against Washington carrying some weight, and the 49ers, Chargers, Broncos, and Saints may not have much motivation against opponents jostling for better seeding.
The only safe bets for a real game are the Patriots at the Dolphins and the Packers at the Lions on Sunday night. It could be a fun ride other than those two games, and we have already seen reports the Steelers will rest Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell with hints the Giants could rest some players as well. As is usually the case, Week 17 should be interesting.
QUARTERBACKS
1. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Bortles came back to life against the admittedly terrible Titans secondary, but he gets another good matchup this week against the Colts.
2. Joe Flacco, Ravens – The Bengals' pass defense has been better, but Flacco and company should be motivated in what will be Steve Smith’s final game.
3. Alex Smith, Chiefs – If you need the floor play, he can get the job done.
Desperation Station: Colin Kaepernick has been a solid fantasy asset the last two weeks, but that is unlikely to continue against a motivated Seattle squad…Sam Bradford actually threw touchdowns against the Packers. Perhaps that continues against the Bears...Tom Savage is not great, but the Titans’ pass defense is worse.
RUNNING BACKS
1. Alfred Blue, Texans – It does not sound like Lamar Miller will play in a meaningless game, and Blue had 90 total yards and a touchdown on 25 touches against the Bengals.
2. Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs – It is not a great matchup, but it looks like he is going to get the start again
3. Alex Collins, Seahawks – Collins might not be a very good player, but he is set up for a massive workload against the worst run defense in the league if Thomas Rawls sits.
4. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens – Dixon shares snaps with both Terrance West and now Kyle Juszczyk, but he has looked good outside of some rookie mistakes.
5. Zach Zenner, Lions – Zenner was the monster #DraftTwitter thought he could be in the first half against Dallas, but the Lions forgot about him after the break. He could disappear again against the Packers this week, especially if Theo Riddick gets back, but he will be worth a look if he gets the start.
6. DeAndre Washington, Raiders – Washington made the most of 13 touches against the Colts, and the Raiders should ride the running game hard with Derek Carr out. Jalen Richard is also a desperation option.
7. Mike Gillislee, Bills – Gillislee might fit better in the desperation section, but he is consistently getting carries and is a good bet for a touchdown every week.
Desperation Station: Kenneth Farrow is on injured reserve, and Melvin Gordon is at best questionable. Ronnie Hillman could get the start this week, but he is not an exciting fantasy option either way…Justin Forsett got a touchdown Sunday night, but he is a timeshare back in a terrible rushing attack…Shaun Draughn could start with Carlos Hyde out for the season, but he is unlikely to find much success against the Seahawks. DuJuan Harris could steal a lot of early-down work as well…The Titans should ride the running game hard with Matt Cassel starting, which could mean a big carry total for Derrick Henry…Jeremy Hill played just 13 snaps Saturday night and is hurt. With the Bengals shutting down injured starters, perhaps Rex Burkhead will get the backfield to himself this week…Denard Robinson has been kept around on the roster despite not playing since Week 13, suggesting there is a chance he could return this week. With T.J. Yeldon on injured reserve and Chris Ivory questionable, maybe he gets the start. Corey Grant served as the primary with Yeldon and Ivory sidelined on Saturday, and Jacksonville added Daryl Richardson Monday…Charles Sims looks locked into a low-volume role regardless of who starts...Terrell Watson is a player a lot of people like, and he could be the lead back in Philly this week with Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood, and Kenjon Barner all done for the season…Chris Thompson has three touchdowns in the last three games. It seems fluky, however, and he had 36 scoreless yards Week 15…With their place in the playoffs secure, the Giants could give Paul Perkins an extended run out in a good matchup against the Redskins…Rob Kelley is questionable, which could open up a role for Matt Jones…Spencer Ware will likely play, but Charcandrick West will get the nod if he has to sit...Darren McFadden saw 14 carries on Monday night and could play an even bigger role this week if the Cowboys decide to give Ezekiel Elliott even more rest.
WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Adam Thielen, Vikings – Going over 200 yards gets you the top spot, but playing the Bears next at home helps.
2. Pierre Garcon, Redskins – With Jordan Reed likely to keep sitting, Garcon should be in line for another big game. He has at least 75 yards or a touchdown in six of his last seven.
3. Cameron Meredith, Bears – Meredith has gone over 100 yards two games in a row with nine catches in each of those contests. He is averaging 95 yards with two touchdowns in the last four games.
4. Dontrelle Inman, Chargers – Inman flopped a bit against Cleveland, but slot receivers can exploit the Chiefs.
5. J.J. Nelson, Cardinals – Large target share plus big-play upside equals fantasy success, especially with the Rams up next.
6. Eli Rogers, Steelers – The Steelers could pack it in a bit against the Browns, which could give Rogers even more targets. He is going to be a big part of the offense while both Sammie Coates and Ladarius Green are out regardless.
7. Brandon LaFell, Bengals – He is always going to be inconsistent, but LaFell should see plenty of work with both A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert out.
8. Ted Ginn, Panthers – Ginn had a down game, but he is going to hit more often than not when he gets nine targets.
9. Marqise Lee, Jaguars – Lee bounced back a bit against the Titans, and the matchup with the Colts is not imposing.
Desperation Station: Tom Savage did not help much, but Will Fuller does get to play the Titans, who he lit up for 7/81/1 in happier times…Mohamed Sanu has not topped 65 yards since Week 9 or scored a touchdown since Week 8, but he should provide a solid floor…We have seen Anquan Boldin’s floor the last two weeks, but he always has touchdown upside…Chris Hogan is going to have a lot of down games, but he is just a big play away. Kenny Stills is a similar player who just happens to be on a scoring streak right now, with six touchdowns in the last nine games…Phillip Dorsett does not appear to be very good at football, so it does not matter Donte Moncrief is likely to sit…Robert Woods saw his snap count jump against the Dolphins…Rod Streater has 10 targets, eight catches, 74 yards, and two touchdowns in the last two games. Jeremy Kerley has five catches in each of the last three games…With Tyler Lockett out for the season, Paul Richardson should take on something resembling his role.
TIGHT ENDS
1. Charles Clay, Bills – Clay has four touchdowns in the last three games after scoring three total in his first 24 games with the Bills. I am not betting against him keeping it going against the pathetic Jets.
2. Vernon Davis, Redskins – With Jordan Reed looking nowhere close to returning, Davis should once again play an every-down role. He might actually take advantage this week against the Giants.
3. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans – We have not seen the ceiling lately, but he is a good bet for 40 yards and has a decent matchup against the Titans.
Desperation Station: The Steelers will probably hold Ladarius Green out of a game which does not matter, especially considering his history with concussions, but he could blow up if active against the Browns. If Green sits, Jesse James will be much more interesting than usual…It is tough to buy Dennis Pitta even coming off a big game, but the Bengals are susceptible to tight ends…Jack Doyle and Dwayne Allen should see more targets if Donte Moncrief sits, but picking the right one is difficult. Doyle is the better bet…Jermaine Gresham is good for 40 yards every week.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Steelers – When you play the Browns at home, you get to be the No. 1 defense of the week.
2. Cowboys – Dallas has 14 sacks in their last four games and 10 takeaways. Carson Wentz likes to throw interceptions.
3. Texans – Matt Cassel.
KICKERS
1. Matt Prater, Lions – Prater is kicking at home, indoors, and in a game that matters. It also helps that he has been an exceptional fantasy kicker the last five weeks.
2. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins – Hopkins has multiple attempts in all but three games this season, and the Giants face as many kicks as any team.
3. Kai Forbath, Vikings – Forbath has multiple attempts in the last five games and is kicking indoors against the Bears.
