Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday.

Note: I decided to include more players into the Targets and Touches format for the rest of the season. For simplicity, cornerbacks who see at least 50 percent of the prior week’s snaps will be included.





Arizona Cardinals





Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (7, 4, 11, 9, 9, 4), David Johnson (11, 11, 12, 8, 5, 7), Michael Floyd (5, 5, 8, 3, 0, 0), John Brown (4, 2, 1, 0, 6, 2), J.J. Nelson (5, 4, 2, 2, 11, 7), Jermaine Gresham (2, 10, 6, 7, 5, 4), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (2, 5, 2, 0, 1, 0), Darren Fells (1, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Brittan Golden (0, 3, 0, 1, 2, 2), Ifeanyi Momah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Hakeem Valles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troy Niklas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: David Johnson (22, 13, 18, 20, 12, 28), Andre Ellington (5, 0, 5, 0, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Carson Palmer (1, 1, 1, 3, 0, 1), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 3, 3, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Stepfan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Drew Stanton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), David Johnson (1, 4, 2, 0, 0, 0), Michael Floyd (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jermaine Gresham (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brittan Golden (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Hakeem Valles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ifeanyi Momah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: David Johnson (4, 3, 3, 1, 3, 7), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Carson Palmer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Patrick Peterson 8, 6, 3, 2, 5, 7 (5-35, 4-58, 1-18, 1-5, 4-32-1, 7-72), Justin Bethel 9 (4-20-1), Brandon Williams 18 (11-163-2), Harlan Miller 0 (0-0)





Observations: J.J. Nelson led the Cardinals in targets (7) and receiving yards (132) and hauled in Carson Palmer’s only passing touchdown of the game. Nelson proves to be the biggest receiving threat for Arizona with John Brown taking a backseat, and Larry Fitzgerald’s production has slowly come to a halt. Fitzgerald has topped 65 yards receiving just once in the last six games. David Johnson was efficient from a YPC standpoint (3.3 YPC), but he scored three times and managed 136 total yards. He. Is. Good.





Atlanta Falcons





Targets: Julio Jones (0, 7, 9, 0, 0, 7), Mohamed Sanu (0, 8, 3, 0, 3, 4), Devonta Freeman (0, 3, 5, 3, 2, 8), Taylor Gabriel (0, 5, 6, 6, 6, 4), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 2, 3, 2, 3), Jacob Tamme (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 3, 6, 5, 1), Austin Hooper (0, 2, 1, 3, 1, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 4, 3, 2, 2, 0), Levine Toilolo (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Patrick DiMarco (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Josh Perkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Nick Williams (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 0), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Tialavea (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 16, 15, 6, 20, 13), Tevin Coleman (0, 8, 12, 8, 14, 9), Matt Ryan (0, 4, 3, 0, 1, 2), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 10, 6, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Stevan Ridley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Schaub (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jacob Tamme (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), Julio Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Austin Hooper (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Josh Perkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), D.J. Tialavea (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Levine Toilolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 6, 5, 1, 5, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 4, 2, 2, 0), Matt Ryan (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Robert Alford 1, 6, 4, 10, 9, 6 (0-0, 2-30, 3-25, 4-48, 8-76-2, 2-24), Brian Poole 7, 3, 1 (6-41, 2-20, 0-0), Jalen Collins 14 (6-80-1)





Observations: In his first game back from his toe injury, the Falcons took it easy on Julio Jones as he played just 62 percent of the snaps. Jones managed to go 4-60 on seven targets. Devonta Freeman (53 rushing yards) was great from an efficiency standpoint but had a quiet day without finding the end zone. He salvaged his day in PPR leagues, catching all eight of his targets. Mohamed Sanu, Aldrick Robinson, and Taylor Gabriel all saw four or fewer targets with Julio back in the lineup. Fantasy points will be tough to come by with their No. 1 WR back in the lineup.





Carolina Panthers





Targets: Greg Olsen (7, 5, 7, 7, 9, 12), Kelvin Benjamin (4, 5, 9, 4, 4, 8), Ted Ginn (4, 10, 6, 4, 8, 9), Devin Funchess (7, 2, 4, 5, 3, 5), Corey Brown (3, 0, 2, 3, 4, 2), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Jonathan Stewart (4, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2), Ed Dickson (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (2, 2, 1, 0, 3, 0), Brenton Bersin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Manhertz (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 17, 11, 24, 25, 11), Cam Newton (5, 3, 3, 8, 3, 8), Fozzy Whittaker (1, 4, 1, 3, 3, 3), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 4, 0, 2, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Corey Brown (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Derek Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Devin Funchess (2, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Corey Brown (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Mike Tolbert (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (4, 8, 0, 5, 3, 0), Cam Newton (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Daryl Worley 3, 8, 3, 10, 9, 1 (3-23, 5-51, 2-18, 5-99, 5-45, 1-22), James Bradberry 6, 5, 9, 5, 7, 6 (5-26, 3-24, 8-73, 4-53, 4-53, 4-43)





Observations: With Cam Newton’s struggles continuing (198 yards, one TD, two interceptions), it has been a struggle for his pass-catchers to be effective this season. Greg Olsen saw a team-high 12 targets but managed to catch just six passes for 59 yards. Kelvin Benjamin (4-63-1) finally caught a touchdown for the first time since Week 12. It was his first game with more than three receptions since Week 11. The Panthers take on the Buccaneers in Week 17.





Chicago Bears





Targets: Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 0, 0, 9, 10), Cameron Meredith (4, 9, 4, 8, 13, 12), Zach Miller (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (8, 5, 1, 5, 4, 3), Eddie Royal (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (2, 9, 6, 7, 3, 2), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (1, 9, 3, 4, 10, 4), Jeremy Langford (3, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Daniel Brown (0, 4, 2, 6, 2, 4), Marquess Wilson (4, 11, 1, 0, 0, 0), Logan Paulsen (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ben Braunecker (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Daniel Braverman (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Paul Lasike (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jordan Howard (17, 18, 32, 13, 17, 18), Jeremy Langford (6, 1, 1, 3, 1, 7), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Brian Hoyer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Barkley (0, 2, 4, 0, 0, 0), Jay Cutler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joique Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Lasike (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Meredith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Meredith (0, 3, 1, 1, 3, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jordan Howard (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Zach Miller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 4, 0, 0, 1, 1), Eddie Royal (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daniel Brown (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ben Braunecker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquess Wilson (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Logan Paulsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Lasike (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 2, 3, 1, 4, 1), Jeremy Langford (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brian Hoyer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Meredith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Tracy Porter 4, 6 (2-21, 4-157), Jonathan Banks 3 (2-32)





Observations: Alshon Jeffery has now seen 19 targets in the last two games with Matt Barkley behind center and strung together some respectable fantasy outings (6-89-1 and 5-92) in his first two games from his PED suspension. Cameron Meredith turned in a massive 9-135-1 line, and he could’ve scored twice had he not been tackled on the one-yard line. Jordan Howard’s 18-119 rushing line is impressive considering they were trailing for the entire game. Jeremy Langford vultured a touchdown from the one-yard line. The Bears take on the Vikings in Week 17.





Dallas Cowboys





Targets: Dez Bryant (8, 7, 6, 9, 10, 5), Cole Beasley (6, 6, 4, 7, 5, 5), Jason Witten (7, 3, 0, 7, 10, 4), Terrance Williams (2, 2, 3, 6, 4, 4), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 2, 5, 2, 3, 1), Brice Butler (2, 2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Lance Dunbar (3, 1, 0, 5, 2, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gavin Escobar (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Lucky Whitehead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (25, 20, 20, 24, 23, 12), Alfred Morris (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dak Prescott (2, 8, 6, 1, 4, 4), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 14), Lucky Whitehead (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Lance Dunbar (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mark Sanchez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jason Witten (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dez Bryant (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gavin Escobar (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (5, 3, 1, 0, 4, 2), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mark Sanchez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Brandon Carr 2, 8, 9, 10, 6, 8 (1-22, 6-75-1, 7-89, 5-106-1, 4-83-1, 2-22), Orlando Scandrick 5, 7, 6, 2, 5, 7 (4-43, 5-35, 5-26, 1-14, 3-44, 5-52)





Observations: Dez Bryant saw five targets and half of his receptions (4) went for touchdowns. Dak Prescott only threw the ball 20 times, but Dez fully took advantage with a 4-70-2 receiving line. Bryant also threw a touchdown to Jason Witten. Ezekiel Elliott rushed the ball just 12 times but averaged 6.6 YPC on his way to a 12-80-2 rushing line. The Cowboys may rest their starters in a meaningless game against the Eagles next week.





Detroit Lions





Targets: Golden Tate (4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 6), Marvin Jones (2, 11, 0, 5, 5, 7), Anquan Boldin (9, 9, 6, 6, 4, 7), Eric Ebron (5, 1, 6, 5, 7, 12), Theo Riddick (10, 5, 6, 0, 0, 0), Andre Roberts (1, 4, 7, 2, 0, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 3), Dwayne Washington (2, 0, 2, 2, 4, 2), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 6), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Clay Harbor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cole Wick (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joique Bell (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Khari Lee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Mulligan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Theo Riddick (4, 9, 4, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (13, 5, 7, 16, 14, 7), Zach Zenner (0, 1, 9, 7, 3, 12), Matthew Stafford (2, 4, 3, 4, 2, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marvin Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Anquan Boldin (0, 3, 3, 2, 1, 2), Golden Tate (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 3), Theo Riddick (2, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Marvin Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3), Eric Ebron (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Andre Roberts (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Zach Zenner (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 4), Matthew Stafford (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Nevin Lawson 6, 1, 7, 5, 2, 3 (3-9, 1-9, 6-65, 2-28, 2-33, 3-48-1), Johnson Bademosi 4 (3-67-1)





Observations: Zach Zenner drew the start for the Lions, and it’s too bad that the Lions fell behind and had to abandon the run after halftime. Zenner was off to a promising start rushing 67 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Marvin Jones’ inconsistencies continue as he caught just one of his seven targets. Even in an inviting matchup against Green Bay next week, Jones will be hard to trust. Eric Ebron led the Lions in targets (12), receptions (8) and yards (93.) The Lions are in a must-win situation against the Packers next week.





Green Bay Packers





Targets: Jordy Nelson (5, 12, 10, 7, 10, 11), Davante Adams (6, 6, 7, 6, 6, 7), Randall Cobb (5, 7, 3, 3, 1, 0), Ty Montgomery (4, 2, 3, 4, 3, 5), Richard Rodgers (4, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2), Jared Cook (11, 2, 4, 2, 8, 5), James Starks (6, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Geronimo Allison (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 7), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Perillo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Abbrederis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (4, 1, 6, 9, 16, 9), James Starks (9, 17, 4, 2, 0, 0), Aaron Rodgers (3, 6, 3, 3, 3, 2), Christine Michael (0, 1, 9, 10, 4, 4), Aaron Ripkowski (2, 3, 3, 3, 0, 0), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brett Hundley (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (1, 1, 3, 3, 1, 2), Davante Adams (2, 3, 0, 1, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jared Cook (5, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Richard Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Geronimo Allison (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), James Starks (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Aaron Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Ty Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 2, 5, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), James Starks (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Quinten Rollins 6, 1, 6, 6, 11, 9 (6-87-1, 0-0, 4-25-1, 5-58, 10-123, 6-135-1), Damarious Randall 6, 4, 9, 10, 11 (5-44, 2-68-1, 5-68-1, 6-95-2, 6-56-1), Micah Hyde 6 (3-11-1)





Observations: The Vikings had no answer for Jordy Nelson as he torched them for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Ty Montgomery had a disappointing outing with just 40 total yards on 13 touches. With Aaron Rodgers throwing for 347 yards and four touchdowns (plus a rushing score), the Packers just didn’t have much use for the running game. The Packers get a plus matchup against the Lions in Week 17.





Los Angeles Rams





Targets: Kenny Britt (7, 10, 6, 12, 8, 4), Tavon Austin (2, 4, 0, 11, 5, 7), Lance Kendricks (7, 7, 5, 3, 4, 4), Brian Quick (5, 3, 8, 3, 5, 4), Todd Gurley (2, 4, 3, 4, 4, 3), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 4, 4, 1, 2), Benny Cunningham (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Pharoh Cooper (1, 0, 4, 3, 3, 0), Bradley Marquez (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 4, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 13, 11, 16, 14, 23), Tavon Austin (2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 3), Benny Cunningham (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Case Keenum (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 3, 0, 4, 1, 1), Jared Goff (4, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Bradley Marquez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Kenny Britt (0, 1, 1, 3, 1, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Brian Quick (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Lance Kendricks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bradley Marquez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 0, 3, 2, 4), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Case Keenum (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Goff (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Trumaine Johnson 7, 5, 6, 6, 3, 2 (6-38-1, 4-50, 5-33, 2-17, 2-11, 1-8) E.J. Gaines 7 (6-47-1)





Observations: In other news, Todd Gurley is still a bust against one of the worst rush defenses in the league. Gurley managed just 67 and a score on 23 carries. Jared Goff threw for 90 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 24 pass attempts. His “production” left very little fantasy points for their pass-catchers. Lance Kendricks led the team with 36 receiving yards. Against the Cardinals in Week 17, the Rams’ struggles should continue.





Minnesota Vikings





Targets: Kyle Rudolph (3, 10, 12, 8, 10, 9), Stefon Diggs (7, 0, 8, 5, 5, 6), Adam Thielen (5, 11, 9, 5, 1, 15), Cordarrelle Patterson (8, 5, 3, 4, 8, 4), Jerick McKinnon (1, 3, 6, 6, 9, 6), Charles Johnson (0, 2, 5, 1, 5, 4), Matt Asiata (1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 4), Rhett Ellison (3, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Morgan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), MyCole Pruitt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jerick McKinnon (16, 9, 9, 14, 3, 11), Matt Asiata (5, 5, 6, 11, 0, 6), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Sam Bradford (1, 0, 2, 4, 0, 2), Ronnie Hillman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Shaun Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (0, 2, 1, 4, 1, 4), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Adam Thielen (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Rhett Ellison (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Matt Asiata (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Charles Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Matt Asiata (1, 1, 0, 9, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (2, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sam Bradford (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Xavier Rhodes 7, 6, 6, 4, 5, 6 (2-16, 3-28, 3-71-1, 3-59, 1-9, 5-32), Captain Munnerlyn 7, 6, 3, 5, 3, 5 (6-31-1, 5-63, 2-23, 5-45, 2-20, 3-95)





Observations: Adam Thielen was responsible for 53 percent of Sam Bradford’s passing yards, and had 149 more receiving yards than Kyle Rudolph, who had the second-most receiving yards on the team. The former Mankato State receiver torched the Green Bay secondary for 202 and two scores on Christmas Eve. Stefon Diggs remained quiet (4-29-1) while Thielen garnered the most attention from Bradford. Diggs has just 193 receiving yards over the last five weeks.





New Orleans Saints





Targets: Brandin Cooks (8, 0, 9, 10, 8, 9), Michael Thomas (5, 10, 5, 0, 10, 8), Willie Snead (5, 7, 6, 8, 11, 5), Coby Fleener (5, 4, 7, 3, 3, 3), Mark Ingram (4, 2, 5, 2, 4, 3), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 6, 5, 5, 2), Brandon Coleman (2, 1, 0, 8, 1, 0), Tim Hightower (9, 2, 1, 2, 3, 1), Josh Hill (2, 6, 2, 0, 0, 0), John Kuhn (2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1), Tommylee Lewis (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcus Murphy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Mark Ingram (7, 14, 7, 7, 17, 18), Tim Hightower (12, 15, 2, 6, 11, 8), Drew Brees (2, 1, 0, 1, 2, 4), John Kuhn (2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tommylee Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Coby Fleener (2, 2, 3, 0, 1, 0), Michael Thomas (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Willie Snead (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Brandin Cooks (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), John Kuhn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tim Hightower (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Josh Hill (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcus Murphy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (0, 4, 1, 1, 2, 5), Tim Hightower (1, 4, 0, 1, 4, 0), Drew Brees (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), John Kuhn (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tommylee Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Sterling Moore 6, 3, 7, 2, 9, 7 (4-35, 2-22, 5-47, 1-9, 8-77, 7-105-1), B.W. Webb 11, 6 (6-90-1, 3-32)





Observations: It was a disappointing outing for Drew Brees, who managed just 299 passing yards and one score. Michael Thomas and Brandin Cooks were the focal points through the air as they combined for 17 targets and each had 98 receiving yards. Mark Ingram out-carried Tim Hightower 18 to eight, and piled up 90 yards and two touchdowns. Ingram has an outstanding matchup against the Falcons in Week 17.





New York Giants





Targets: Odell Beckham (7, 11, 16, 9, 8, 20), Sterling Shepard (11, 0, 8, 4, 5, 11), Victor Cruz (2, 5, 0, 4, 2, 13), Will Tye (5, 2, 4, 2, 4, 8), Rashad Jennings (6, 2, 6, 2, 0, 5), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Larry Donnell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Paul Perkins (2, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Jerell Adams (1, 0, 3, 2, 4, 1), Roger Lewis (2, 4, 1, 1, 0, 1), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Harris (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Rashad Jennings (21, 15, 6, 15, 18, 9), Paul Perkins (4, 9, 7, 15, 11, 15), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Manning (4, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (0, 2, 4, 0, 1, 3), Sterling Shepard (3, 0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Victor Cruz (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Will Tye (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Larry Donnell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rashad Jennings (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Harris (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerell Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Roger Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Rashad Jennings (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Paul Perkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Manning (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Eli Apple 3, 4, 7, 5, 8, 3 (3-50, 2-63, 3-27, 2-31, 5-39, 2-47-1), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 3, 4, 7, 10, 4 (2-20, 4-43, 4-46-1, 6-123, 0-0), Trevin Wade 6 (4-25)





Observations: Eli Manning surpassed 300-plus passing yards for the first time since Week 6 this season, but he managed just one touchdown pass and three interceptions. Odell Beckham saw 20 targets and hauled in 11 of the targets for 150 yards. Victor Cruz (13 targets) and Sterling Shepard (11 targets) were also heavily involved. The Giants are expected to rest their starters in Week 17, which could put a kink in some fantasy owners championship hopes.





Philadelphia Eagles





Targets: Jordan Matthews (10, 4, 0, 10, 11, 6), Zach Ertz (11, 6, 15, 13, 8, 2), Dorial Green-Beckham (8, 10, 10, 0, 3, 2), Nelson Agholor (3, 0, 5, 4, 4, 5), Darren Sproles (1, 7, 6, 3, 0, 2), Trey Burton (2, 4, 9, 10, 6, 1), Brent Celek (1, 0, 0, 3, 1, 3), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Wendell Smallwood (5, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (1, 1, 3, 0, 5, 0), Bryce Treggs (2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 1), Paul Turner (0, 0, 8, 2, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





Carries: Ryan Mathews (7, 0, 0, 15, 20, 18), Darren Sproles (2, 3, 7, 5, 0, 7), Wendell Smallwood (13, 9, 8, 3, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (1, 4, 3, 2, 4, 4), Kenjon Barner (3, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 9, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryce Treggs (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Zach Ertz (1, 0, 3, 2, 3, 0), Dorial Green-Beckham (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Darren Sproles (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brent Celek (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ryan Mathews (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 4), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Nolan Carroll 5, 4, 5, 6, 4, 15 (2-29, 3-49-1, 4-76, 5-42-1, 1-10, 10-73), Leodis McKelvin 4, 6, 8, 9, 2, 13 (2-8, 5-87-1, 7-97, 5-119-1, 1-54, 7-102), Jalen Mills 9 (7-54)





Observations: With just 24 pass attempts and 152 passing yards from Carson Wentz, his receivers didn’t have much volume to take advantage of. Jordan Matthews had just 12 yards receiving and two receptions on six targets. Nelson Agholor led the Eagles with 47 receiving yards and Wentz’ loan touchdown pass. Ryan Matthews garnered 18 carries in this game, but he is now out for the season with a herniated disc. Darren Sproles should be in line for increased work.





San Francisco 49ers





Targets: Jeremy Kerley (6, 4, 2, 8, 8, 9), Quinton Patton (5, 1, 0, 6, 2, 0), Garrett Celek (3, 3, 0, 1, 6, 7), Torrey Smith (0, 7, 2, 1, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (6, 8, 4, 0, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (3, 6, 2, 1, 3, 3), Shaun Draughn (3, 6, 2, 1, 0, 7), Rod Streater (1, 5, 1, 1, 3, 7), Chris Harper (2, 4, 2, 5, 3, 1), Aaron Burbridge (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3), Blake Bell (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), DuJuan Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Je'Ron Hamm (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0)





Carries: Carlos Hyde (19, 13, 20, 17, 13, 13), Colin Kaepernick (4, 10, 6, 3, 3, 6), Shaun Draughn (0, 0, 5, 7, 4, 10), Blaine Gabbert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (4, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Vance McDonald (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Quinton Patton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Draughn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Streater (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Aaron Burbridge (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Blake Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Je'Ron Hamm (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (2, 4, 3, 0, 0, 0), Colin Kaepernick (0, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Blaine Gabbert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Draughn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Tramaine Brock 4, 5, 7, 8, 2, 2 (2-10, 3-66, 4-57, 4-30, 2-29, 0-0), Keith Reaser 3 (2-30), Rashard Robinson 5 (0-0)





Observations: Jeremy Kerley has now strung together three straight games with eight or more targets. Kerley also has at least five receptions during that three-game streak. While the volume is there, the touchdowns haven’t been, as he has just one touchdown since Week 10. Carlos Hyde is also out for the season with a torn MCL. Things may not get any easier against the Seahawks in Week 17.





Seattle Seahawks





Targets: Doug Baldwin (5, 8, 7, 11, 6, 19), Jimmy Graham (5, 7, 9, 4, 2, 3), Jermaine Kearse (6, 5, 9, 6, 2, 9), Tyler Lockett (3, 6, 6, 6, 8, 3), Paul Richardson (3, 3, 0, 0, 0, 5), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1, 0, 1, 3, 0), Thomas Rawls (4, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 4), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tanner McEvoy (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), George Farmer (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Brandon Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (14, 12, 15, 12, 21, 8), Russell Wilson (8, 8, 3, 4, 6, 10), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 7, 0, 7), Troymaine Pope (2, 0, 8, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Trevone Boykin (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Terrence Magee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), George Farmer (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (2, 0, 5, 1, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Jermaine Kearse (2, 0, 3, 1, 0, 2), Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), George Farmer (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (2, 0, 3, 2, 5, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), George Farmer (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trevone Boykin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Richard Sherman 5, 5, 5, 2, 6, 8 (1-19, 3-41-1, 1-11, 1-11, 2-39, 5-82), DeShawn Shead 8, 5, 5, 3 (4-67, 5-58, 4-37, 3-58), Jeremy Lane 4 (3-95-1)





Observations: Russell Wilson throttled the banged up Cardinals’ defense with 350 passing yards and four touchdowns. Doug Baldwin was the main beneficiary as he had 13 receptions on 19 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown. With Tyler Lockett (broken leg) done for the season, Baldwin’s volume should be even safer against the 49ers in Week 17.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Targets: Mike Evans (13, 11, 6, 8, 8, 8), Cameron Brate (3, 5, 9, 5, 8, 2), Adam Humphries (7, 1, 2, 0, 5, 2), Russell Shepard (4, 3, 2, 3, 3, 5), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 4, 5, 4), Vincent Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cecil Shorts (7, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (4, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Brandon Myers (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 6), Freddie Martino (0, 0, 4, 1, 1, 0), Alan Cross (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Doug Martin (24, 23, 17, 23, 16, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 7, 2, 0, 15), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 4, 3, 3), Peyton Barber (4, 5, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jameis Winston (5, 5, 4, 5, 1, 3), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike James (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Mike Evans (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Myers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Vincent Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cecil Shorts (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alan Cross (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (5, 3, 3, 3, 3, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Vernon Hargreaves 8, 3, 5, 5, 4, 10 (6-81, 3-24, 4-45, 5-67, 4-43, 7-147), Brent Grimes 8, 3, 4, 8, 8 (3-31, 2-49-1, 2-16, 5-49, 6062), Javien Elliott 3, 2, 2 (3-36, 2-2, 2-18-1)





Observations: Doug Martin was a surprise inactive against the Saints and Jacquizz Rodgers received the majority of the work with 15 carries. Quizz tallied up 63 yards and a score and the Bucs’ loss. Mike Evans now has four straight weeks with less than 10 targets, but he turned a fine fantasy line at 7-97-1, and he scored for the first time since Week 12. Evans could be in store for a double-digit target outing against the Panthers in Week 17 if Cameron Brate (back) is not able to suit up.





Washington Redskins





Targets: Pierre Garcon (7, 4, 9, 6, 11, 5), Jamison Crowder (3, 10, 8, 5, 5, 2), DeSean Jackson (6, 8, 4, 4, 10, 7), Jordan Reed (6, 12, 0, 1, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (1, 7, 6, 2, 9, 2), Chris Thompson (3, 6, 2, 1, 7, 1), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4), Rob Kelley (2, 2, 1, 2, 4, 3), Maurice Harris (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rashad Ross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Rob Kelley (24, 14, 14, 16, 9, 19), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (2, 4, 2, 3, 2, 3), Kirk Cousins (4, 1, 2, 4, 2, 5), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Pierre Garcon (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Rob Kelley (5, 2, 3, 2, 2, 6), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kirk Cousins (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





CBs Thrown At: Josh Norman 5, 7, 6, 3, 3, 9 (1-13, 5-61, 4-39, 1-14, 2-28, 4-78), Bashaud Breeland 5, 5, 7, 9, 8, 3 (3-9, 2-18-1, 4-49, 9-84-1, 3-27, 2-32), Greg Toler 7 (5-84-1)





Observations: DeSean Jackson now has 100-plus yards receiving in three straight games and in four of his last five games. Jackson led the Redskins with seven targets and 114 receiving yards. While Jackson’s ceiling is appealing, Pierre Garcon has been the Redskins’ steadiest fantasy performer. Since Week 8, Garcon has six or more receptions in five of his last eight games, while also topping 70 yards receiving in five of those eight games. The Redskins are fighting for a playoff birth next week against the Giants. With the Giants potential to rest some starters, along with already being banged up on defense, the Redskins’ offense could be in store for a big week.