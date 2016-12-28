Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros

Dose: Bills Oust Ryan BrosWednesday, December 28, 2016
The coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL. With head-coaching openings already created in Los Angeles in Jacksonville, Buffalo was added to the list Tuesday. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula handed coach Rex Ryan and assistant coach Rob Ryan their walking papers after GM Doug Whaley reportedly convinced ownership to make the move. How Whaley continues to survive multiple coaches, we have no idea. But Whaley wanted the Ryan brothers gone ahead of a Week 17 date with the Jets mainly because Rex wasn’t going to bench Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple media outlets. It’s purely a business decision for the Bills, as they don’t want Taylor to start and get hurt, putting them on the hook for $30.75 million guaranteed. E.J. Manuel, one of Whaley’s many failed draft selections, will get the nod under center in the finale before hitting free agency in March.
Back to Ryan. He was given a quick hook in Buffalo after initially being dubbed the savior of the Bills and the man who was going to end the playoff drought in Western New York. Ryan lasted just 31 games, going 15-16 and finishing third in the AFC East both years. He probably doesn’t deserve all of the blame here, but the defense playing so poorly both years of his tenure really did in Ryan. Buffalo was 19th in total defense last season and 19th through 16 weeks this year. Former first-round CB Stephon Gilmore seemed to regress under Ryan, and the defense was 31st in sacks in 2015. Bringing in his brother, Rob, in the offseason seemed to make things even worse. The two allegedly butted heads weekly, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported players said there were “too many cooks in the kitchen,” and that includes DC Dennis Thurman also having a voice. The game plan and scheme on defense also changed by game, according to several players, making things tough on the players. Ryan is going to have a tough time getting a third chance as a head coach. In the past, he’s expressed interest in working in television. It remains to be seen if he’d entertain coordinator offers.
The Bills are moving forward with OC Anthony Lynn as the interim coach for Week 17. He was promoted to OC back in September after the Bills canned Greg Roman. The offense has been a pleasant surprise in Buffalo, currently ranking seventh in points per game and 12th in total yards. Lynn has been a big reason for the turnaround. He’s expected to be a legit candidate for the full-time coaching gig, and Whaley apparently lobbied hard for him to be named the interim man. Tom Coughlin and Lions DC Teryl Austin have also been linked to the Bills’ job.
In Other News…
The Texans, Cowboys, and Steelers have nothing to play for in Week 17 and could be three squads that rest their starters with an eye toward the playoffs. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin openly admitted he wants to “protect and preserve” Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and C Maurkice Pouncey. Landry Jones, Fitzgerald Toussaint, and Eli Rogers could benefit most for Pittsburgh. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said his preliminary plan is to play the starters. But with the No. 1 seed already sewn up, we could see Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, and Dak Prescott only play a couple series. Word from ESPN’s Darren Woodson late Tuesday night was that Dallas will activate Mark Sanchez ahead of Tony Romo as the No. 2 against Philly. In Houston, coach Bill O’Brien said the Texans will “play to win” against the Titans. Lamar Miller (ankle) will be one to watch.
Three yards shy of 1,000 for the season, Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) is pushing to play Week 17 against the Chiefs. However, he didn’t practice Tuesday, but was on a side field with trainers donning a bulky brace on his knee. Gordon said he expects to be a game-time decision. Coach Mike McCoy said Gordon is making strong effort to be ready. He’s unlikely to be anywhere close to 100 percent, and it could be a situation where the Chargers just play Gordon to get him his 1,000 yards.
Washington is pushing for a playoff spot and wants all hands on deck for Week 17 against the Giants. Coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed (shoulder) is expected to play. In Weeks 14 and 15, before sitting out Week 16, Reed didn’t look anywhere close to full health, appearing to be more in the 40-50 percent range while playing limited snaps. Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson will continue to play larger roles on offense. Jackson has had three-straight 100-yard games.
Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants
Denard Robinson (ankle) expects to play Week 17. T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is on I.R., and Chris Ivory continues to battle a hamstring injury. … Free agent Stevan Ridley worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. … Bucs signed RB Russell Hansbrough off the Giants’ practice squad. With Doug Martin expected to be inactive again in Week 17, Hansbrough could be the No. 3 back. … With Bryce Petty suffering a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Ryan Fitzpatrick will get one more start with the Jets in Week 17. Rookie Christian Hackenberg continues to be mothballed for New York. … Jets RB Khiry Robinson suffered yet another broken leg, his third in the past two seasons. … Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) did not practice Tuesday. Neither did Bilal Powell. … The Chargers promoted RB Andre Williams off their practice squad. … Theo Riddick (wrist) “ramped up” his side work last week and could return for the potential all-or-nothing Week 17 finale against the Packers.
Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants
Seattle placed WR Tyler Lockett (leg) on injured reserve and promoted WR Kasen Williams from the practice squad. … Cameron Brate injured his back in Week 16 and will spend the final week of the season on injured reserve. … Brandon Marshall (hip) missed practice Tuesday. … Ladarius Green remains in the league’s concussion protocol. There is no reason for him to play Week 17.
The coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL. With head-coaching openings already created in Los Angeles in Jacksonville, Buffalo was added to the list Tuesday. Owners Terry and Kim Pegula handed coach Rex Ryan and assistant coach Rob Ryan their walking papers after GM Doug Whaley reportedly convinced ownership to make the move. How Whaley continues to survive multiple coaches, we have no idea. But Whaley wanted the Ryan brothers gone ahead of a Week 17 date with the Jets mainly because Rex wasn’t going to bench Tyrod Taylor, according to multiple media outlets. It’s purely a business decision for the Bills, as they don’t want Taylor to start and get hurt, putting them on the hook for $30.75 million guaranteed. E.J. Manuel, one of Whaley’s many failed draft selections, will get the nod under center in the finale before hitting free agency in March.
Back to Ryan. He was given a quick hook in Buffalo after initially being dubbed the savior of the Bills and the man who was going to end the playoff drought in Western New York. Ryan lasted just 31 games, going 15-16 and finishing third in the AFC East both years. He probably doesn’t deserve all of the blame here, but the defense playing so poorly both years of his tenure really did in Ryan. Buffalo was 19th in total defense last season and 19th through 16 weeks this year. Former first-round CB Stephon Gilmore seemed to regress under Ryan, and the defense was 31st in sacks in 2015. Bringing in his brother, Rob, in the offseason seemed to make things even worse. The two allegedly butted heads weekly, and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported players said there were “too many cooks in the kitchen,” and that includes DC Dennis Thurman also having a voice. The game plan and scheme on defense also changed by game, according to several players, making things tough on the players. Ryan is going to have a tough time getting a third chance as a head coach. In the past, he’s expressed interest in working in television. It remains to be seen if he’d entertain coordinator offers.
The Bills are moving forward with OC Anthony Lynn as the interim coach for Week 17. He was promoted to OC back in September after the Bills canned Greg Roman. The offense has been a pleasant surprise in Buffalo, currently ranking seventh in points per game and 12th in total yards. Lynn has been a big reason for the turnaround. He’s expected to be a legit candidate for the full-time coaching gig, and Whaley apparently lobbied hard for him to be named the interim man. Tom Coughlin and Lions DC Teryl Austin have also been linked to the Bills’ job.
In Other News…
The Texans, Cowboys, and Steelers have nothing to play for in Week 17 and could be three squads that rest their starters with an eye toward the playoffs. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin openly admitted he wants to “protect and preserve” Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and C Maurkice Pouncey. Landry Jones, Fitzgerald Toussaint, and Eli Rogers could benefit most for Pittsburgh. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said his preliminary plan is to play the starters. But with the No. 1 seed already sewn up, we could see Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, and Dak Prescott only play a couple series. Word from ESPN’s Darren Woodson late Tuesday night was that Dallas will activate Mark Sanchez ahead of Tony Romo as the No. 2 against Philly. In Houston, coach Bill O’Brien said the Texans will “play to win” against the Titans. Lamar Miller (ankle) will be one to watch.
Three yards shy of 1,000 for the season, Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) is pushing to play Week 17 against the Chiefs. However, he didn’t practice Tuesday, but was on a side field with trainers donning a bulky brace on his knee. Gordon said he expects to be a game-time decision. Coach Mike McCoy said Gordon is making strong effort to be ready. He’s unlikely to be anywhere close to 100 percent, and it could be a situation where the Chargers just play Gordon to get him his 1,000 yards.
Washington is pushing for a playoff spot and wants all hands on deck for Week 17 against the Giants. Coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed (shoulder) is expected to play. In Weeks 14 and 15, before sitting out Week 16, Reed didn’t look anywhere close to full health, appearing to be more in the 40-50 percent range while playing limited snaps. Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson will continue to play larger roles on offense. Jackson has had three-straight 100-yard games.
Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants
Denard Robinson (ankle) expects to play Week 17. T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is on I.R., and Chris Ivory continues to battle a hamstring injury. … Free agent Stevan Ridley worked out for the Seahawks on Tuesday. … Bucs signed RB Russell Hansbrough off the Giants’ practice squad. With Doug Martin expected to be inactive again in Week 17, Hansbrough could be the No. 3 back. … With Bryce Petty suffering a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Ryan Fitzpatrick will get one more start with the Jets in Week 17. Rookie Christian Hackenberg continues to be mothballed for New York. … Jets RB Khiry Robinson suffered yet another broken leg, his third in the past two seasons. … Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) did not practice Tuesday. Neither did Bilal Powell. … The Chargers promoted RB Andre Williams off their practice squad. … Theo Riddick (wrist) “ramped up” his side work last week and could return for the potential all-or-nothing Week 17 finale against the Packers.
Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants
Seattle placed WR Tyler Lockett (leg) on injured reserve and promoted WR Kasen Williams from the practice squad. … Cameron Brate injured his back in Week 16 and will spend the final week of the season on injured reserve. … Brandon Marshall (hip) missed practice Tuesday. … Ladarius Green remains in the league’s concussion protocol. There is no reason for him to play Week 17.
Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio
.
Email :Nick Mensio