The NFL Week 17 Worksheet

Wednesday, December 28, 2016


Happy New Year! If you're reading this, you either still have a league championship this weekend, really love fantasy football or you're wading into the Daily Fantasy waters. Week 17 can be a weird week with players resting and some being shut down, so we’ll navigate all of that in this slightly abbreviated version of this column.

Let me provide the disclaimer that I encourage you use the game by game tables and data points in conjunction with your own information and thought process rather than searching out your own players in the individual player diagnosis and turning that section into a linear start/sit guide. This is an evidence-based expectation based column that you can always cross reference these thoughts with my weekly rankings for further context. With that out of the way, let’s hit all of the Week 17 games with a PPR light…

 

New England vs. Miami


PatriotsRank@DolphinsRank
-9.5   Spread 9.5  
27.0   Implied Total 17.5  
66.2 8 Plays/Gm 57.1 32
62.7 11 Opp. Plays/Gm 68.3 30
45.6% 4 Rush% 44.7% 6
54.4% 29 Pass% 55.3% 27
36.7% 6 Opp. Rush % 42.4% 24
63.3% 27 Opp. Pass % 57.6% 9

 

  • Miami has scored on 40 percent of their possessions the past two weeks after scoring on 30.7 percent prior.
  • Opponents have scored on just 27.2 percent of their possessions against New England, the lowest rate in the league.
  • New England has allowed a league-low .158 points per play over the past three weeks.
  • Jay Ajayi is the fourth player ever to rush for 200 or more yards in three games in a season and the first since Tiki Barber in 2005.
  • Ajayi is just the third player ever to rush for 200 or more yards against the same team twice in a season,  joining Jamal Lewis in 2003 (Cleveland) and O.J. Simpson in 1973 (New England).
  • Julian Edelman has played just 60.9 percent of the snaps over the past four weeks, but has been in on 87 percent of the passing plays with Tom Brady under center over that span.
  • LeGarrette Blount has scored a rushing touchdown in 12 games on the season, two more than the next highest player.

 

Trust: Tom Brady (Brady’s pass attempts have dropped in each of the past three games, but the Pats need to win to secure home field and were in this exact same spot a year ago and lost in Miami, so I do believe they’ll play this out and put points up)

 

Bust: Kenny Stills (he’s scored in four of his past five games, but without a touchdown his average week is WR78), Martellus Bennett (he’s averaging just 3.5 targets per game over his past six with two games better than TE15 over his past 10), Dion Lewis (he has 34 carries over the past two weeks, but doesn’t carry the short yardage touches to cover missing out on being involved in the passing game), Malcolm Mitchell (Mitchell has basically become the New England version of Donte Moncrief. You can chase a touchdown, but the yardage floor is very low)

 

Reasonable Return: Matt Moore (he’s had 15 plus points in each start and the Dolphins have smoked both of their implied team totals the past two weeks, so I’m a little cautious to completely bury him even against a hot defense), Jarvis Landry (he’s cleared six targets just twice over his past eight games, but if there’s a weakness in attacking the New England secondary, it’s through the slot), Jay Ajayi (he’s had incredible highs that have covered some floor moments, but he’s a virtual lock to flirt with 20 touches), Julian Edelman (he’s been preserved in two wide sets for running downs, but has still been on the field for nearly all of the passing work) , LeGarrette Blount (you’re playing Blount for late touches and touchdown upside, two things that have remained constant all season)  

 

Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

 

JaguarsRank@ColtsRank
4.5   Spread -4.5  
21.5   Implied Total 26.0  
65.4 11 Plays/Gm 64.7 12
64.2 20 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.5 15
36.9% 27 Rush% 39.9% 17
63.1% 6 Pass% 60.1% 16
44.0% 28 Opp. Rush % 39.8% 14
56.0% 5 Opp. Pass % 60.2% 19

 

  • Frank Gore needs 36 rushing yards to become the sixth player 33 years old or older to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and the first since John Riggins in 1984.
  • Gore now has 11 consecutive seasons with 1,200 or more yards from scrimmage, the longest streak in NFL history.
  • Only 21.6 percent of the yardage gained against Jacksonville the past three weeks has come from rushing output, the lowest rate in the league.
  • 40.9 percent of Donte Moncrief's fantasy output has stemmed from receiving touchdowns, the highest rate in the league.
  • The Jaguars allow just 220.4 passing yards per game to opposing passers (third) and just 6.5 yards per pass attempt (second).
  • Allen Robinson had three receptions of 20 or more yards last week after having just four receptions of 20 or more yards over his previous 12 games.
  • In Blake Bortles' past three starts against the Colts he has been the QB6, QB3 and QB3.

 

Trust: Blake Bortles (ready to double down on Bortles to close the season as he’s had a lot of success versus a Colts defense that has allowed multiple touchdown passes in 10 games on the season)

 

Bust: Colts Tight Ends (the targets are being spread out between three options), T.Y. Hilton (he had just 42 yards in the first meeting between these teams and the Jags have allowed just one top-20 receiver over their past eight games), Donte Moncrief (you know the drill, he’s fine if you’re chasing a score from your WR3, but even with seven touchdowns, he’s only been a top-24 scorer twice on the year)

 

Reasonable Return: Chris Ivory (he played a season-high 42 snaps last week with 18 touches and the Colts have allowed the 8th most points to backfields, but did aggravate his hamstring, so monitor his week. If he's out, Jacksonville will likely run a hodepodge committee), Allen Robinson (I would attribute the majority of him snapping out of his slump to the opponent he faced last week, but the Colts secondary is no daunting task themselves), Marqise Lee (he’s been a top-20 scorer in three of his past five and outside of the top-36 in just two of his past seven), Andrew Luck (the Jags have been stingy to passing games, but Luck has been a top-10 scorer in five straight with a pair of touchdowns in every one of those games), Frank Gore (he’s a fine RB2 floor play, but just two backs have hit 75 yards on the ground versus Jacksonville over the past eight weeks)

 

Carolina vs. Tampa Bay


PanthersRank@BuccaneersRank
6   Spread -6  
17.3   Implied Total 26.3  
65.7 9 Plays/Gm 66.9 5
64.8 24 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.1 12
42.7% 8 Rush% 42.7% 9
57.3% 25 Pass% 57.3% 24
36.1% 4 Opp. Rush % 41.8% 22
63.9% 29 Opp. Pass % 58.3% 11

 

  • With Doug Martin inactive, Jacquizz Rogers played 37 snaps while Charles Sims played 24.
  • Just 30.7 percent of the plays run against Carolina the past three weeks have been rushing plays, the lowest rate in the league.
  • Mike Evans is the first Tampa Bay player to have multiple seasons with double digit touchdown receptions.
  • Carolina allows 290.6 passing yards per game to opposing passers, the most in the league.
  • After allowing just six touchdowns over their five previous games, Tampa Bay has allowed five the past two weeks.
  • The Panthers have scored on 36.4 percent of their drives this season (18th) after scoring on 45.9 percent of their drives in 2015 (fourth).
  • Since Week 11, Cam Newton has completed 91 of 200 passes (45.5 percent), the lowest rate in the league.
  • Newton averages 25.2 rushing yards per game, the lowest total of his career. His previous career low was 36.6 yards rushing per game in 2013.

 

Trust: Mike Evans (always a threat for touchdown appeal and Carolina has struggled the most with vertical playmakers)

 

Bust: Cam Newton (he’s been a top-12 scorer just five times all season and enters this week on the road with a minuscule expected team total), Jacquizz Rogers (he churned out an RB12 finish when these teams met in Week 5, but needed 35 touches to get there, something that is unlikely to happen this week with Charles Sims siphoning touches), Kelvin Benjamin (he’s scored in just two of his past 11 games and been a top-30 scorer just twice over that span)

 

Reasonable Return: Jameis Winston (he’s gone under 15 points just four times and over 20 just four times), Jonathan Stewart (if you don’t get a short score, his floor has been unusable, but the Bucs have allowed a top-12 back in three of their past four games), Greg Olsen (he’s come back with three straight top-8 weeks but still has just one touchdown over his past 11 games)

 

Chicago vs. Minnesota

 

BearsRank@VikingsRank
5.5   Spread -5.5  
18.3   Implied Total 23.3  
60.5 29 Plays/Gm 62.9 23
63.3 14 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.3 8
37.8% 23 Rush% 37.3% 25
62.2% 10 Pass% 62.7% 8
43.9% 27 Opp. Rush % 39.3% 12
56.1% 6 Opp. Pass % 60.7% 21

 

  • Jordan Howard's six 100-yard rushing games is a Chicago franchise record for a rookie running back.
  • When these teams last met in Week 8, the Bears ran for a season-high 158 rushing yards.
  • Minnesota has allowed 72 points and 759 yards the past two weeks after allowing 17.3 points and 304.3 yards per game prior.
  • The Vikings have allowed four touchdowns in back to backs game after a 17-game streak of not letting any opponent score four touchdowns in a game.
  • Per Pro Football Focus, Cameron Meredith leads the league in receptions (21) and receiving yards (279) from the slot over the past four weeks.
  • Jerick McKinnon's 28 receptions over the past five weeks trail only David Johnson (30) among running backs.
  • Since Week 11 Adam Thielen has out-targeted Stefon Diggs 46 to 31, has 36 receptions compared to 23 and has 507 receiving yards to 193 for Diggs over that span.

 

Trust: Cameron Meredith (he’s been the favorite target for Barkley and has had three straight top-12 scoring weeks while he can avoid the premium Minnesota defenders out of the slot)

 

Bust: Stefon Diggs (he’s been the average WR47 over the past five weeks), Sam Bradford (it’s doubtful that he’s placed in a situation to chase late game catch up points like he was last week), Matt Barkley (outside of crazy point chasing conditions he just hasn’t been that useful for fantasy purposes and that’s something that may not happen here in an expected lower scoring game)

 

Reasonable Return: Jerick McKinnon (he’s been a firm RB2 option in each of the past five weeks due to his involvement as a pass catcher), Kyle Rudolph (he’s been a top-12 scorer in five straight and a in six of the past seven), Jordan Howard (you’re getting a solid yardage floor weekly, but the touchdowns have been illusive as he’s scored in just five games on the season), Adam Thielen (he’s scored double digit points in seven of his past eight games, but has just two weeks higher than WR27), Alshon Jeffery (although he has another tough draw on the perimeter, he’s had 19 targets since returning)

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


