Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday. You can view the Week 16 NFC Targets and Touches report here.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.





Note: I decided to include more players into the Targets and Touches format for the rest of the season. For simplicity, cornerbacks who see at least 50 percent of the prior week’s snaps will be included.





Baltimore Ravens





Targets: Mike Wallace (10, 4, 7, 8, 5, 7), Dennis Pitta (5, 5, 11, 5, 2, 11), Steve L Smith (9, 4, 10, 6, 7, 7), Breshad Perriman (0, 3, 3, 4, 1, 5), Kamar Aiken (5, 2, 3, 4, 2, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (3, 5, 1, 3, 4, 3), Terrance West (2, 4, 3, 4, 4, 3), Kenneth Dixon (1, 4, 4, 11, 1, 3), Chris Moore (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Darren Waller (0, 2, 2, 3, 2, 2), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Terrance West (8, 13, 10, 2, 13, 10), Kenneth Dixon (6, 13, 6, 11, 9, 12), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Flacco (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Mike Wallace (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Mallett (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Chris Moore (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Steve L Smith (1, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1), Dennis Pitta (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 3), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Darren Waller (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 1), Terrance West (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Terrance West (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 4), Joe Flacco (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Tavon Young 7, 10, 3, 3, 4, 3 (5-40-1, 5-47, 2-4, 3-16-1, 2-20, 2-34), Jerraud Powers 13, 5, 7, 8 (10-53-1, 4-46, 3-14, 7-90-1), Shareece Wright 5, 3 (2-5, 2-34)





Observations: Kenneth Dixon out-snapped Terrance West 28-to-23, but the two RBs were fairly even regarding usage. Dixon saw 12 carries and three targets, while West saw 10 carries and three as well. Kyle Juszczyk also saw three targets in the passing game. Neither players have much standalone value.





Buffalo Bills





Targets: Charles Clay (7, 4, 0, 6, 7, 10), Robert Woods (3, 0, 0, 3, 2, 6), Marquise Goodwin (3, 4, 8, 2, 4, 5), LeSean McCoy (3, 2, 7, 7, 3, 6), Sammy Watkins (0, 3, 9, 6, 4, 10), Walt Powell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 1, 4, 0, 3, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 1, 3, 1, 1, 0), Brandon Tate (3, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Gillislee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Percy Harvin (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Christian (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Williams (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dezmin Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 19, 17, 12, 19, 24), Tyrod Taylor (9, 7, 3, 3, 7, 12), Mike Gillislee (14, 0, 8, 2, 9, 11), Jonathan Williams (4, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jerome Felton (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Percy Harvin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3), Robert Woods (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Mike Gillislee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Walt Powell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 4, 2, 2, 3, 5), Tyrod Taylor (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 2), Mike Gillislee (2, 0, 5, 0, 2, 0), Jonathan Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Stephon Gilmore 3, 7, 2, 4, 3, 5 (3-41, 5-63-1, 1-0, 2-15, 2-8, 3-69), Ronald Darby 5, 8 (4-46, 3-33), Corey White 1, 6 (0-0, 3-24-1)





Observations: Somewhat overshadowed by Le’Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott, and David Johnson, LeSean McCoy continues his strong season against the Dolphins in Week 16. McCoy throttled the Dolphins’ defense for 128 yards on 24 carries. McCoy now has 100-plus rushing yards in four of his last five games, with six touchdowns in that same span. Tyrod Taylor set a season-high in pass attempts (39), passing yards (329) and it was just his second three-touchdown game all year, his last one coming in Week 2. Sammy Watkins saw the majority of that production with a massive 7-154-1 line. It’s too bad E.J. Manuel will be starting in Week 17.





Cincinnati Bengals





Targets: A.J. Green (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (9, 9, 7, 6, 9, 10), Tyler Boyd (8, 9, 6, 6, 3, 4), Giovani Bernard (8, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (6, 11, 2, 6, 3, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Jeremy Hill (2, 6, 3, 4, 1, 0), Cody Core (0, 1, 2, 2, 3, 14), James Wright (3, 6, 2, 0, 1, 1), Rex Burkhead (1, 2, 5, 2, 3, 4), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Erickson (2, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Ryan Hewitt (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jeremy Hill (16, 12, 23, 25, 20, 7), Giovani Bernard (7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 5, 8, 9, 7, 12), Andy Dalton (4, 3, 2, 2, 1, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (1, 2, 1, 3, 1, 0), A.J. Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Alex Erickson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (4, 2, 9, 6, 7, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 5, 0), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Adam Jones 10, 2, 3, 15, 6, 7 (7-62, 1-13, 3-18, 11-88-1, 4-16, 5-52), Dre Kirkpatrick 7, 7, 2, 5, 6, 4 (4-21, 6-87, 1-8, 3-37, 3-19, 2-40, 2-33)





Observations: With A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert’s season have ended as they were both inactive for this game, and Eifert is now on injured reserve. Brandon LaFell strung together a nice 6-130-1 line with the help of an 86-yard touchdown. He could be a fine DFS value play headed into Week 17.





Cleveland Browns





Targets: Terrelle Pryor (10, 12, 0, 3, 8, 5), Gary Barnidge (5, 3, 0, 5, 3, 6), Duke Johnson (4, 5, 0, 2, 7, 2), Corey Coleman (12, 7, 0, 11, 4, 5), Isaiah Crowell (5, 7, 0, 2, 2, 5), Andrew Hawkins (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 2), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (1, 4, 0, 2, 1, 1), Rashard Higgins (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Jordan Payton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (8, 16, 0, 10, 8, 16), Duke Johnson (2, 5, 0, 4, 5, 7), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 7, 8, 6), Cody Kessler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kevin Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charlie Whitehurst (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Duke Johnson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Gary Barnidge (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 1, 0, 2, 1, 3), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Cody Kessler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Joe Haden 4, 6, 10, 9, 3, 4 (3-30, 4-59, 8-68, 4-85-1, 2-31-1, 3-75), Jamar Taylor 6, 1, 4, 10 (4-23, 1-7, 2-21, 5-71), Brien Boddy-Calhoun 2 (1-20)





Observations: The Browns’ wide receivers failed to do much of anything again with Robert Griffin III at the helm. Corey Coleman caught just two of his five targets for 15 yards, while Terrelle Pryor hauled in just three of his five targets for 36 yards.Isaiah Crowell was the lone bright spot in this offense with two touchdowns and 54 yards rushing on 16 carries. Things won’t get any better for the Browns against the Steelers next week.





Denver Broncos





Targets: Demaryius Thomas (0, 8, 10, 16, 11, 8), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 10, 9, 14, 6, 3), Devontae Booker (0, 2, 1, 2, 4, 10), Jordan Norwood (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Virgil Green (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 2, 0, 4, 0, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Taylor (0, 4, 0, 4, 1, 4), A.J. Derby (0, 4, 1, 5, 6, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 6), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 3, 5, 1), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Henry Krieger-Coble (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kalif Raymond (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Devontae Booker (0, 24, 18, 3, 6, 5), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 9, 5, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (0, 5, 0, 0, 1, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 6, 10, 5), Paxton Lynch (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 1, 0, 6, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Taylor (0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Virgil Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devontae Booker (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Kapri Bibbs (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Bradley Roby 13, 6, 3, 5, 0, 3 (8-99, 4-83, 3-27-1, 1-12, 0-0, 0-0), Chris Harris Jr. 5, 3, 10, 9, 1, 4 (3-29, 2-13, 6-32, 3-25, 1-6, 3-10), Aqib Talib 4, 6, 5, 2 (4-42, 2-20, 3-31, 2-11)





Observations: The Broncos offense was atrocious in Arrowhead on Sunday night. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both failed to top 27 yards receiving. It was Devontae Booker who somehow led the Broncos with 10 targets and 44 yards. With Paxton Lynch expected to start in Week 17, the Denver offense is even less appealing.





Houston Texans





Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (6, 10, 8, 4, 17, 6), Will Fuller (4, 6, 6, 4, 8, 6), C.J. Fiedorowicz (10, 6, 9, 7, 0, 7), Ryan Griffin (5, 5, 6, 2, 8, 2), Lamar Miller (3, 4, 1, 1, 2, 0), Braxton Miller (7, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stephen Anderson (1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 4), Keith Mumphery (2, 0, 0, 2, 2, 2), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Wendall Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (24, 19, 14, 21, 22, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 5, 16, 1, 21), Brock Osweiler (2, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0), Akeem Hunt (5, 2, 0, 1, 3, 1), Jonathan Grimes (0, 2, 5, 1, 1, 0), Jay Prosch (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tom Savage (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Braxton Miller (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Braxton Miller (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Lamar Miller (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Stephen Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keith Mumphery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (5, 3, 1, 6, 4, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 3), Akeem Hunt (3, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brock Osweiler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: A.J. Bouye 4, 9, 3, 6, 12 (2-24, 7-57-1, 2-16, 1-11, 8-126-1), Kareem Jackson 5, 9, 2, 8 (4-42, 7-81-1, 1-2, 6-44), Jonathan Joseph 5 (3-31)





Observations: Lamar Miller was inactive for this game and in return Alfred Blue played 70 percent of the snaps while receiving 21 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Texans struggled all game with Tom Savage behind center as threw for just 168 yards. After seeing 42 percent target share from Savage in Week 15, DeAndre Hopkins saw just 20 percent of the target share against the Bengals. The Texans have a cake matchup against the Titans in Week 17. It’ll be interesting to see what Bill O’Brien decides to do with their starters.





Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (9, 5, 10, 13, 7, 9), Jack Doyle (2, 2, 4, 6, 4, 7), Donte Moncrief (7, 11, 6, 4, 0, 3), Phillip Dorsett (3, 6, 1, 8, 1, 1), Dwayne Allen (2, 6, 4, 2, 2, 4), Frank Gore (4, 1, 1, 2, 4, 2), Robert Turbin (0, 3, 0, 7, 2, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 0, 2, 5, 0), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 2, 3, 0, 3, 1), Devin Street (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Frank Gore (18, 15, 20, 10, 26, 13), Andrew Luck (8, 0, 3, 2, 1, 4), Robert Turbin (2, 2, 6, 3, 7, 6), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 5, 0, 2, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 3, 2, 0, 4, 0), Scott Tolzien (0, 3, 3, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (2, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Robert Turbin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (3, 4, 3, 2, 2, 0), Robert Turbin (2, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 4, 0, 2, 0), Andrew Luck (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Scott Tolzien (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Vontae Davis 5, 8, OUT, 4, 3, 9 (3-22, 4-67-1, OUT, 1-10, 1-5, 5-59), Rashaan Melvin 10, 11, 2, 10, 4, 6 (5-65, 7-54, 0-0, 5-36, 2-27, 4-54-1)





Observations: Donte Moncrief was hurt once again after he left with a shoulder injury in the 4th quarter. T.Y. Hilton led the Colts with 105 yards receiving on nine targets and a two-point conversion. Hilton has seven-plus targets in four straight games and has topped 100 yards receiving in three of those four games. The Colts draw the Jaguars in Week 17.





Jacksonville Jaguars





Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 4, 10, 3, 8, 12), Marqise Lee (8, 6, 9, 8, 3, 7), Allen Hurns (2, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (3, 2, 7, 9, 7, 0), Julius Thomas (5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (6, 1, 0, 0, 1, 6), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 6, 4, 5, 6), Ben Koyack (1, 2, 3, 2, 2, 2), Neal Sterling (0, 3, 6, 5, 1, 0), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Alex Ellis (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Denard Robinson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0)





Carries: T.J. Yeldon (4, 6, 14, 17, 8, 2), Chris Ivory (17, 9, 0, 0, 10, 14), Blake Bortles (1, 8, 2, 3, 2, 3), Denard Robinson (3, 13, 17, 0, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 1, 4, 0, 9), Marqise Lee (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Chad Henne (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Allen Hurns (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Julius Thomas (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Ivory (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)







CBs Thrown At: Jalen Ramsey 12, 6, 3, 8, 4, 8 (6-97-1, 5-36, 2-74, 2-23, 2-23, 2-16), Prince Amukamara 3, 2, 4, 8, 4, 11 (2-37, 2-11, 1-15, 4-20, 6-61, 2-23, 7-94-1)





Observations: Allen Robinson lives! Robinson led the Jags with 12 targets and topped 100 yards receiving for the second time all season, and for the first time since Week 10. He’ll draw a neutral matchup against the Colts next week. T.J. Yeldon was placed on injured reserve, so Chris Ivory could be in for an increased workload in Week 17.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (9, 15, 8, 8, 5, 12), Tyreek Hill (5, 10, 6, 6, 3, 5), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 3, 8, 4), Chris Conley (8, 4, 2, 3, 4, 2), Albert Wilson (4, 6, 4, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (2, 2, 4, 2, 3, 3), Charcandrick West (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 8), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Sherman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), James O'Shaughnessy (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Spencer Ware (17, 17, 14, 20, 18, 13), Charcandrick West (0, 3, 1, 2, 4, 14), Alex Smith (2, 2, 3, 4, 4, 4), Tyreek Hill (1, 1, 2, 1, 1, 6), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nick Foles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Chris Conley (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Spencer Ware (4, 2, 2, 1, 4, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 5), Alex Smith (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Marcus Peters 4, 7, 3, 4 (2-19, 5-53-1, 3-87, 1-6), Steven Nelson 8, 4, 4 (8-110, 3-33, 2-43), Terrance Mitchell 7, 9 (1-4, 4-49)





Observations: Somehow Tyreek Hill keeps piling up fantasy points without catching the ball. Hill has nine targets in the last two weeks, with zero catches. However, in Week 15, he busted of a 68-yard touchdown run and then had six carries for 95 yards and a touchdown this week. You can’t count on these long runs each week. He’s a boom or bust player. Travis Kelce continues to crush (11-16-1) on 12 targets. Since Week 8, Kelce has six 100-yard games in his last nine games.





Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (5, 7, 14, 6, 4, 6), DeVante Parker (10, 6, 4, 3, 3, 7), Kenny Stills (9, 6, 5, 7, 3, 8), Dion Sims (4, 4, 4, 2, 4, 3), Jay Ajayi (4, 2, 7, 3, 0, 1), Damien Williams (1, 2, 2, 3, 0, 3), MarQueis Gray (1, 2, 0, 0, 3, 1), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Leonte Carroo (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (16, 18, 12, 20, 19, 32), Ryan Tannehill (2, 6, 1, 5, 0, 0), Damien Williams (0, 1, 1, 5, 3, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 1, 1, 5, 4), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Matt Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dion Sims (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Jarvis Landry (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), MarQueis Gray (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Leonte Carroo (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 3, 0, 1, 2, 6), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Ryan Tannehill (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Matt Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Tony Lippett 11, 7, 3, 8, 5, 4 (5-58, 4-42, 2-14, 8-130-1, 0-0, 2-29), Xavien Howard 10, 8 (3-66, 5-99-2)





Observations: It must’ve been a case of deja vu for the Bills because last time they faced Jay Ajayi, he ran for 214 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. Fast forward to Week 16, and he runs for 206 yards and a score on 32 carries. Before this game, Ajayi hadn’t rushed for more than 65 yards in his last four games. The Dolphins can’t improve their playoff seeding, so they may rest starters in Week 17.





New England Patriots





Targets: Julian Edelman (17, 11, 12, 15, 12, 8), James White (6, 9, 5, 3, 8, 4), Martellus Bennett (2, 5, 4, 4, 4, 2), Chris Hogan (0, 5, 5, 7, 2, 5), Malcolm Mitchell (5, 7, 10, 5, 1, 5), Rob Gronkowski (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (3, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (5, 7, 5, 1, 3, 1), LeGarrette Blount (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), James Develin (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Matt Lengel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (19, 11, 18, 17, 17, 20), Dion Lewis (5, 6, 5, 3, 18, 16), James White (0, 0, 3, 2, 3, 1), Tom Brady (4, 3, 3, 1, 1, 0), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Julian Edelman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (3, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Malcolm Mitchell (1, 2, 2, 4, 1, 2), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), James White (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), Danny Amendola (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), James Develin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Matt Lengel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (7, 1, 0, 4, 2, 15), Dion Lewis (1, 3, 1, 0, 1, 4), Tom Brady (2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), James White (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Julian Edelman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Malcolm Butler 4, 6, 7, 3, 3, 1 (2-35, 6-106-2, 3-78, 2-27, 0-0, 0-0), Logan Ryan 7, 8, 7, 2 (3-78, 4-72, 6-58, 0-0), Eric Rowe 6, 5 (3-43, 1-17)





Observations: Michael Floyd was active for the Patriots, but played just 24 percent of the snaps. He played the fewest snaps between Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, and Julian Edelman. Tom Brady had just 27 pass attempts but still threw three touchdowns. Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount split carries for the second straight week. Lewis saw 16 carries, to Blount’s 20 carries. However, Blount saw all the goal line work, which is going to limit Lewis’ upside.





New York Jets





Targets: Brandon Marshall (0, 9, 8, 5, 11, 4), Quincy Enunwa (0, 5, 2, 7, 9, 5), Bilal Powell (0, 3, 1, 5, 12, 3), Robby Anderson (0, 2, 12, 11, 6, 3), Matt Forte (0, 4, 4, 0, 1, 0), Charone Peake (0, 0, 2, 2, 4, 3), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalin Marshall (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 2, 5, 3, 2, 2), Brandon Bostick (0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1), C.J. Spiller (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Devin Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Braedon Bowman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kellen Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Matt Forte (0, 13, 9, 3, 4, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 8, 1, 29, 16, 15), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Khiry Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 8), Brandon Wilds (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 0), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Geno Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jalin Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charone Peake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devin Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 3, 1, 3, 2, 0), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Khiry Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Darrelle Revis 0, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 (0-0, 4-69, 4-41-2, 3-36, 1-17, 2-42), Juston Burris 4, 6 (1-52-1, 2-26), Buster Skrine 8 (4-40-1)





Observations: The Jets got torched by the Patriots. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed just eight of his 21 passes for 136 yards and zero touchdowns. Brandon Marshall played just 52 percent of the Jets’ offensive plays and had just two receptions for 28 yards. Bilal Powell also disappointed with just 74 total yards. Coming off a 12 target outing, it was shocking to see him with just three targets in a game where they were trailing the whole time.





Oakland Raiders





Targets: Michael Crabtree (7, 13, 11, 7, 8, 10), Amari Cooper (5, 7, 4, 10, 3, 6), Seth Roberts (3, 4, 5, 9, 3, 3), Clive Walford (4, 4, 3, 3, 3, 2), Latavius Murray (5, 4, 5, 1, 1, 2), Jalen Richard (3, 0, 0, 4, 5, 3), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 5), Mychal Rivera (0, 2, 5, 5, 2, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Jamize Olawale (3, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Lee Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Latavius Murray (12, 19, 20, 22, 13, 15), Jalen Richard (3, 7, 9, 6, 6, 6), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 5, 12), Derek Carr (2, 4, 2, 2, 5, 1), Jamize Olawale (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt McGloin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 4, 2, 2, 1), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 0, 5, 2, 1), Amari Cooper (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Clive Walford (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mychal Rivera (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 7, 5, 4, 4, 2), Derek Carr (2, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Jamize Olawale (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Sean Smith 2, 7, 9, 6, 1 (1-6, 4-77-1, 5-54, 4-86-2, 1-24-1), David Amerson 5, 8, 2 (2-21, 5-21, 1-12)





Observations: All three RBs on the Raiders were in the mix against the Colts. Latavius Murray played just 41 percent of the snaps, followed by 33 percent for DeAndre Washington and 20 percent for Jalen Richard. Murray was the most ineffective after rushing for 40 yards on 15 carries. Richard and Washington combined for three touchdowns. Murray’s workload is a major concern with the three-headed monster that has formed in this backfield.





Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (10, 6, 7, 11, 5, 11), LeVeon Bell (9, 5, 7, 5, 8, 4), Eli Rogers (6, 2, 3, 3, 6, 5), Jesse James (4, 1, 4, 3, 1, 5), Sammie Coates (0, 3, 0, 0, 4, 0), Ladarius Green (2, 3, 11, 6, 8, 0), Cobi Hamilton (5, 1, 3, 2, 2, 1), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Grimble (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Ayers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (28, 23, 29, 38, 23, 20), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 0, 0, 3, 4, 1), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 6, 0, 1, 0, 0), Landry Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Antonio Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3), Jesse James (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), LeVeon Bell (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Eli Rogers (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ladarius Green (2, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cobi Hamilton (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Xavier Grimble (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (7, 2, 0, 9, 4, 1), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Ross Cockrell 4, 6, 6, 5, 5, 3 (2-14, 4-89, 2-19, 4-31, 4-48, 2-19) Artie Burns 7, 12, 6, 6, 5, 5 (6-107-1, 5-54-1, 3-19, 5-32, 2-23, 3-20)





Observations: Le’Veon Bell just continues to prove that matchups don’t matter for him. Bell rushed for 122 yards on 20 carries against one of the top run defenses in the league. Bell also added two total touchdowns. The Steelers are not able to improve their No. 3 seed and may be resting a good portion of their starters against the Browns.





San Diego Chargers





Targets: Tyrell Williams (0, 14, 4, 5, 9, 9), Dontrelle Inman (0, 6, 5, 7, 8, 10), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 4, 9, 2, 13), Travis Benjamin (0, 2, 4, 3, 3, 4), Melvin Gordon (0, 4, 6, 1, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 3, 1, 5, 4, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 6, 3, 4), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Butler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Sean McGrath (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Geremy Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Isaiah Burse (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 17, 17, 3, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 1, 4, 16, 15, 9), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 9), Philip Rivers (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kellen Clemens (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Geremy Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Butler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 4), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Philip Rivers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Casey Hayward 7, 4, 10, 5, 4, 2 (3-59, 2-6, 6-68, 3-28, 2-38, 0-0), Trevor Williams 4, 2, 8, 5 (2-20, 2-31, 7-81, 2-28)





Observations: After a few disappointing weeks, Antonio Gates was able to get back on track after he received 13 targets and turned that into an 8-94-1 line. Gates also played 84 percent of the snaps, while Hunter Henry played just 28 percent. They had recently been at a more even snap share this season.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (13, 7, 0, 3, 10, 9), Delanie Walker (6, 4, 0, 7, 7, 8), Tajae Sharpe (7, 3, 0, 1, 4, 8), DeMarco Murray (3, 5, 0, 2, 6, 4), Kendall Wright (6, 1, 0, 0, 2, 4), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 6), Anthony Fasano (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Phillip Supernaw (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jace Amaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (21, 17, 0, 21, 18, 14), Derrick Henry (0, 8, 0, 12, 9, 4), Marcus Mariota (5, 4, 0, 9, 1, 2), Antonio Andrews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Cassel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeMarco Murray (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Delanie Walker (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 3), Rishard Matthews (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Fasano (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (2, 4, 0, 3, 0, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 2, 0, 2, 5, 2), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: LeShaun Sims 11, 5, 6 (8-108-1, 1-4, 3-33), Antwon Blake 6, 11 (5-71, 9-150), Brice McCain 5 (3-29)





Observations: The Titans’ offense looked very flat against an improved Jaguars defense. DeMarco Murray was held in check with 42 yards on 14 carries and 18 yards through the air. He continues to lose goal line to Derrick Henry, which is going to limit his upside each week. With Matt Cassel starting in Week 17, none of the Titans’ offensive weapons are appealing.