Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, December 29, 2016


It’s Week 17. Most season-long fantasy football leagues packed up shop and handed out money last week. The regular season’s final week can be a real hassle with teams locked into playoff spots resting starters and teams already out of it giving younger players a little bit more work. If you’re playing fantasy this week, you’re probably playing DFS. Or you’re using your Sunday for something more productive and gearing up for the playoffs. We’re going to keep it short this week.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Kirk Cousins vs. Giants: One club with a lot on the line is the Redskins. Win and they’re in the postseason as long as the Packers and Lions don’t play to a tie Sunday night. Giants coach Ben McAdoo insists he’s going to play his starters, but avoided questions about how long they’ll be in the game. Cousins has notoriously played better at home and could be facing backup defenders for part of this one. The Redskins won’t be letting off the gas pedal. Cousins threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants back in Week 3. He’s been a QB1 all year long.

Starts

Matt Ryan vs. Saints: Ryan and the Falcons have plenty to play for Sunday. Atlanta can clinch a first-round bye with a win, and Ryan is in the MVP hunt and could use this as a final statement. Saints-Falcons has easily the highest total of the week and one of the highest I’ve personally seen all season at 56.5 points. This has shootout written all over it. Ryan threw for just 240 yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 3, but Atlanta hung 45 points on the board. Devonta Freeman had a massive game. Ryan is a top-three play this week.

Andrew Luck vs. Jaguars: In a week chock full of low totals due to the threat of backups and shoddy football, Jaguars-Colts has the third-highest total of the week at 47.5 points. The question of Luck being sat down and preserved for 2017 was brought up to him on Wednesday, but he essentially laughed to reporters, suggesting that’s not on the table. The Jaguars have played solid pass defense for a large chunk of the season, but this one will be played in the dome between two teams possibly going through the motions on defense. Luck will be without Donte Moncrief (shoulder), but the rest of the Colts’ offense should be out there. Fire Luck up as a top-five quarterback.

Blake Bortles at Colts: As mentioned above, this Jacksonville-Indianapolis game sports the third-highest total of Week 17 at 47.5 points. The Jaguars got up off the mat and played hard for interim coach Doug Marrone in his first game at the helm, blowing out the Titans by 21 points and ending Tennessee’s playoff hopes. Bortles threw for 325 yards and a score and got Allen Robinson cooking with a 9-147 line, setting a new season-high in yards for Robinson. The Colts have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks on the year and have next-to-no pass rush.

Sits

Dak Prescott at Eagles: The Cowboys insist they’re going to play their starters Sunday, even with absolutely nothing to gain. Dallas has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and secured home-field advantage. Prescott will likely start this one, but it makes no sense to expose him to potential injury by playing him more than a few series just to stay fresh. There has been word that the Cowboys will activate No. 3 QB Mark Sanchez as the No. 2 this week to let him play behind Prescott, and not force Tony Romo into awkward mop-up duty with a bunch of backups.

Matthew Stafford vs. Packers: The Lions need Stafford to step up more than ever Sunday night. But it’s really hard to get excited about a quarterback that has thrown one or zero touchdowns in seven of his past nine games and has thrown for more than 278 yards just once since Week 3. This isn’t the same offense that allowed Stafford to hang 385 yards and three touchdowns on the Packers in September. The Lions have slowed their pace considerably since then and have focused more on controlling the ball and the clock to keep a suspect defense off the field. Expect OC Jim Bob Cooter to try this same approach Sunday night in order to keep Aaron Rodgers on the sideline.

Eli Manning at Redskins: The Giants are already locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They can’t move up or down, and have no real reason to play their starters the full game. The only case one could make for coach Ben McAdoo doing so is to beat the Redskins and keep them out of the playoffs. But Manning’s health is far more important than worrying about Washington’s postseason aspirations. The Redskins admitted they’re also preparing for No. 2 QB Josh Johnson.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Jacquizz Rodgers vs. Panthers: The Bucs’ backfield got a shake-up on Wednesday. Charles Sims (pectorals) was sent to I.R., and Doug Martin revealed he was slapped with a four-game suspension and will be away from the team seeking treatment for his Adderall problem. Martin will miss Week 17 and the first three games of next season. In three games without Sims and Martin earlier this season, Rodgers averaged 24.6 carries and caught a total of seven passes. One of those games was against the Panthers in Week 5, when Rodgers managed 129 total yards on a whopping 35 touches. Carolina is now without stud MLB Luke Kuechly, who has been shut down with his concussion history. Rodgers is a legitimate RB1 option who should be a lock for 20-plus touches.

Starts

Fitzgerald Toussaint vs. Browns: Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Wednesday that the big three of the Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown will rest on Sunday. DeAngelo Williams is technically the “No. 2” running back, but he’s 33 years old and has played all of five snaps since undergoing a knee scope in October. There’s no reason for the Steelers to push him, either. Toussaint is no world-beater, but the matchup is incredibly prime. He’s averaging 4.0 YPC on very limited action this season but could be in line for 15-20 touches Sunday. The Browns have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season and don’t want to win.

Darren McFadden at Eagles: As previously mentioned, I don’t believe the Cowboys are going to run their starters out there for the entire game Sunday. Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are the biggest pieces to the puzzle if Dallas is going to make a Super Bowl run. They need to be protected, and I expect coach Jason Garrett to pull Elliott out of the game first. He was the first one to get rest last week against Detroit, and McFadden handled the entire fourth quarter as an every-down back. McFadden managed to see 14 carries in just over a quarter of action. If he gets a half or even three quarters against the Eagles, it would be an upset if McFadden didn’t see 20-plus touches. McFadden showed last season that he can put up serviceable fantasy numbers if given the reps.

Thomas Rawls at 49ers: Rawls was a massive flop last week in the Seahawks’ home loss to the Cardinals. He rushed eight times for eight yards before missing the entire second half with a shoulder injury. Coach Pete Carroll said afterward that the injury wasn’t serious, and Rawls practiced in full on Wednesday. Seattle still has something to play for with the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye on the line. San Francisco is dead last in fantasy points allowed to running backs and 11 of those running backs have ran for 100-plus yards. Rawls has been really bad this season, playing at less than 100 percent and behind one of the worst offensive lines. But even Todd Gurley managed 67 yards and a touchdown against the Niners last week. Rawls is a fine RB2 option.

Sits

DeAngelo Williams vs. Browns: Some in the Twitter world are confused as to why Williams isn’t the next man up this week with Le’Veon Bell resting for the playoffs. Common sense tells us Williams won’t be the man Sunday because he’s still not over an October knee scope, is 33 years old, and has played just five offensive snaps since Week 9. The tea leaves say Fitzgerald Toussaint is the Steelers’ running back to play against Cleveland. Williams very well could be inactive.

Melvin Gordon vs. Chiefs: Gordon has missed the past two games with his hip and knee injuries suffered against the Panthers in Week 14. He returned to practice Wednesday and is pushing hard to play in the finale. While it’s meaningless to the Chargers, there’s something on the line for Gordon. He’s three yards shy of 1,000 on the season and admitted it’s important to him to reach the milestone. There’s no way Gordon is anywhere near 100 percent, but he’s expected to get an opportunity to get the three yards. Once/if he does, that could be it for Gordon on Sunday. He’s the future in San Diego, and there’s no point in risking him further injury. It wouldn’t be a surprise if all three of Gordon, Ronnie Hillman, and even Andre Williams split the load.

Latavius Murray at Broncos: After dominating the running back snaps Weeks 12-14, Murray has reentered a three-man timeshare in Oakland’s backfield. DeAndre Washington was inactive for three weeks, but has been back in the fold the past two games and scored twice last Saturday. Murray played just 50 percent of the snaps in Week 15 and 40.8 percent of them in Week 16. The Raiders could be trying to get him fresh for the playoffs. Either way, it’s impossible to trust Murray in this committee, even in a plus matchup. Murray hung 114 yards and three touchdowns on the Broncos in Week 9. The Raiders should be run-heavy with Matt McGloin at quarterback, but it’s tough to see Murray repeating that performance.


