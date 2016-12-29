Rotoworld Staff

Daily Fantasy Video

print article archives RSS

Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6

Thursday, December 29, 2016


Playing daily fantasy in Week 17? Rotoworld's Evan Silva (@evansilva) and Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) join Rotogrinders' Eric Crain (@ericcrain) for Rotoworld's DFS Pick 6, presented by Rotogrinders.com. They'll be here every Thursday morning during the NFL season.

For Week 17 the crew breaks down the best plays in high scoring games, including: Colts vs. Jaguars, Saints vs. Falcons, Packers vs. Lions and Panthers vs. Bucs. Plus, much more.

And for more DFS analyzes, top plays and more every week, check out Rotoworld's daily fantasy section (@Rotoworld_Daily).



back to top print article archives

Email :Rotoworld Staff


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Daily Fantasy Video Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Rotoworld Staff Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Resting Steelers?
    Dose: Resting Steelers?
  •  
    Dose: NFC North Clash
    Dose: NFC North Clash
  •  
    RotoPat: Wk 16 Rankings
    RotoPat: Wk 16 Rankings
  •  
    Dose: Eagles fend off Giants
    Dose: Eagles fend off Giants
  •  
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
    Mensio: Wk 16 Best Values
  •  
    Dose: A.J.
    Dose: A.J.'s expectations
  •  
    Dose: Julio Returning?
    Dose: Julio Returning?
  •  
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers
    Summerlin: Wk 16 Waivers

 