Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Playing daily fantasy in Week 17? Rotoworld's Evan Silva (@evansilva) and Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) join Rotogrinders' Eric Crain (@ericcrain) for Rotoworld's DFS Pick 6, presented by Rotogrinders.com. They'll be here every Thursday morning during the NFL season.



For Week 17 the crew breaks down the best plays in high scoring games, including: Colts vs. Jaguars, Saints vs. Falcons, Packers vs. Lions and Panthers vs. Bucs. Plus, much more.



And for more DFS analyzes, top plays and more every week, check out Rotoworld's daily fantasy section (@Rotoworld_Daily).



