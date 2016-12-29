Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Raymond Summerlin discusses the latest news and best starts of Week 17 with Nick Mensio before talking with Rich Hribar about Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, and other interesting data points from The Worksheet.

The podcast will be recorded three times a week during the regular season

Be sure to subscribe, rate and review





