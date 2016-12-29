Raymond Summerlin

Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet

Thursday, December 29, 2016


Raymond Summerlin discusses the latest news and best starts of Week 17 with Nick Mensio before talking with Rich Hribar about Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce, and other interesting data points from The Worksheet.

 

The podcast will be recorded three times a week during the regular season, so subscribe.

 

Be sure to subscribe, rate and review, and of course, you can contact the show at rotoworldfbpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter @JoshNorris or @TessQuinlan.



Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
