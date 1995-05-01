Evan Silva

Silva's Week 17 Matchups

Thursday, December 29, 2016


1:00 PM ET Games

Baltimore @ Cincinnati
Vegas Projected Score: Bengals 21.25, Ravens 20.25

Eliminated from playoff contention in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh, the Ravens will be playing for pride against the division-rival Bengals, who have held seven straight quarterbacks faced outside the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers. Cincinnati has begun playing backups down the stretch of a lost season, but this game still has a low-scoring projection with Week 17’s fifth lowest total (41.5) in a battle between teams that have failed to fill up the box score all year. For the 14th non-Browns game this season, I’m having trouble getting excited about Joe Flacco, who has a 6:8 TD-to-INT ratio and pedestrian 275.1 passing-yard average in road games this year. … The Ravens’ most exciting Week 16 running back was Kenneth Dixon, who ran with pile-moving power against the Steelers while out-snapping Terrance West 37% to 30%. Unfortunately, Dixon blew a blitz protection for the second straight week and shared touches evenly with West (13), while both were vultured at the goal line by FB Kyle Juszczyk. Although their matchup is unimposing against a Bengals defense that has been trucked for a combined 60-314-1 (5.23 YPC) rushing line by Browns, Steelers, and Texans backs over its last three games, West, Dixon, and Juszczyk remain entrenched in a three-way timeshare that lowers each back’s weekly ceiling and floor.

Flacco’s target distribution since the Ravens’ Week 8 bye: Steve Smith Sr. 57; Mike Wallace 52; Dennis Pitta 48; Dixon 35; West 25; Breshad Perriman 24; Juszczyk and Kamar Aiken 22; Darren Waller 16. … Smith turned in a dominant Week 16 in Pittsburgh (7-79-1) and has ripped off big plays in consecutive games, suggesting Smith has life in his legs down the stretch of his age-37 campaign. There are all kinds of narratives in play for Smith this week. Smith stated Wednesday he’s “89 percent sure” this will be his last NFL game and teared up as he spoke of spending more time with his daughter, while Bengals LCB Dre Kirkpatrick fired at Smith publicly after Cincinnati held Sr. to 20 yards on four targets in Week 12. If we want to reach further, Smith needs 237 receiving yards to pass Tim Brown for sixth most all time. Probably more realistically, Smith needs 40 yards to enter the top-20 players all time in yards from scrimmage. At his cheap cost, it is hard to ignore Smith’s ceiling as a DFS play in a game where Flacco should force feed him targets. … I’ve given up trying to predict when Pitta’s big games will happen, but this is another prime spot against a Cincinnati defense that has given up the NFL’s third most catches (92) and second most yards (1,063) to tight ends. Pitta, of course, flopped when these clubs met in Week 12 (3-34-0). … The Bengals’ secondary strength is limiting boundary receivers, recently checking DeAndre Hopkins (3-43-0), Antonio Brown (3-58-0), and Terrelle Pryor (1-3-0). Wallace has scored one touchdown since Week 2 and managed 3-57-0 receiving when these clubs met in Week 12.

Playing with a bunch of backups against what is statistically one of the NFL’s premier defenses, most Bengals are fade worthy versus Baltimore. One exception is Rex Burkhead, who offers workhorse potential in the absence of Jeremy Hill (knee) with Cedric Peerman as the only other back on Cincinnati’s 53-man roster. Although he managed 67 scoreless yards against Houston’s stout defense last week, Burkhead logged 16 touches on 78% of the snaps and should see more passing-game usage against the Ravens, who have allowed the NFL’s fifth most receptions (86) and eighth most receiving yards (681) to enemy backs. Baltimore’s run defense has sagged lately, conceding a 21-86-1 rushing line to LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis in Week 14, a 20-128-1 line to Ryan Mathews in Week 15, and 20-122-1 to Le’Veon Bell last week. On full-PPR DFS sites, I think it’s worth considering making Burkhead a core player in lineup construction based on his matchup, projected workload, and low cost.

Score Prediction: Ravens 20, Bengals 17

Houston @ Tennessee
Vegas Projected Score: Titans 21.5, Texans 18.5

Tom Savage’s flaws showed up in a larger Week 16 sample, exacerbating pass-protection leakiness with deliberate movement and decision making that made it easier for Bengals back-end defenders to break on his throws and up-front defenders to pressure the Texans’ fledgling quarterback. The Texans’ staff managed Savage with kid gloves; his lone pass attempt beyond 15 yards came on a play that was negated by penalty. Week 17 opponent Tennessee offers a favorable enough matchup for Savage to make more noise. Nine of the last ten quarterbacks to face the Titans have posted top-12 fantasy results, including Blake Bortles twice, Trevor Siemian, Matt Barkley, and Cody Kessler. Still, the Texans are a run-first team and Savage is a game manager. I’m not getting my hopes up for Savage in DFS. … Alfred Blue operated as the Texans’ bellcow in Lamar Miller’s (ankle) Week 16 absence, parlaying 25 touches into 101 yards and a score on 70% of the snaps. Akeem Hunt (3 touches, 11%) mixed in lightly, and Jonathan Grimes (19%) didn’t touch the ball. Tennessee has played stout run defense lately, holding opposing running backs to a combined 106-361-2 (3.41 YPC) rushing line over its last six games. With Miller likely to be held out until the postseason, Blue is an entirely volume-driven RB2 option in a sub-par matchup with the Titans.

Savage’s target distribution this year: DeAndre Hopkins 21; Will Fuller 12; Ryan Griffin 8; C.J. Fiedorowicz 7; Blue and Keith Mumphery 4; Hunt, Grimes, and Wendall Williams 2; Miller and Stephen Anderson 1. … Quarterback play remains a concern for Hopkins, but his matchup is much stronger this week against a Titans secondary that has allowed eight different wide receivers to exceed 80 yards over its last six games, including Allen Robinson’s 9-147 revival last week. Hopkins is at some risk of being pulled early with Houston’s playoff seeding set, although the Texans are unlikely to rest offensive starters while trying to get Savage up to speed with his receivers. … Fuller maintains explosive potential, but his failure to realize it recently inspires little confidence, even in this plus draw. The Texans’ first-round rookie has failed to top 60 yards in nine straight games and is scoreless since Week 4. Fuller did light up the Titans in October, dropping a 7-81-1 receiving line on nine targets and returning a punt 67 yards to the house. Fuller has some dart-throw appeal as a DFS tournament correlation play with the Texans’ D/ST, which is a viable streamer against Matt Cassel. … Back from his concussion, Fiedorowicz retook the Texans’ lead tight end role in last week’s win over the Bengals, drawing seven targets to Griffin’s two on 67% of the snaps. Fiedorowicz went 4-48-1 against the Titans in Week 4 with Brock Osweiler at quarterback. I think there are a plethora of tight ends on the Week 17 slate with stronger floor-ceiling combinations.

Offensive expectations should be lowered across the board for the Titans’ offense with Matt Cassel under center, while the Texans’ D/ST has come squarely into play. A 34-year-old journeyman on his sixth NFL team, Cassel is an athletically-deficient, weak-armed passer with a frustrating tendency to make poor on-field decisions in spite of his experience and more interceptions than touchdowns in three straight seasons. … Houston’s defense poses an unfavorable matchup for DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, having held enemy running backs to a combined 135-456-0 (3.38 YPC) rushing line over its last eight games. Eliminated from playoff contention and missing Marcus Mariota (fibula) in the final game of another lost season, this could be an opportunity for the Titans to take a longer look at Henry, whose role figures to grow in 2017 after Henry took a backseat to Murray for his entire rookie year. The Titans invested a second-round pick into Henry, while Murray turns 29 in February. The tough matchup and possible workload uncertainty increase Murray’s Week 17 risk. Henry remains a low-floor flex play. … The Texans have played stout tight end coverage all season, allowing the NFL’s eighth fewest catches (62) and third fewest yards (531) to the position. They held Delanie Walker (2-34-0) in check in Week 4. Walker remains the Titans’ best bet for pass-catching production, but Mariota’s loss combined with the sub-par draw renders him a riskier-than-usual Week 17 play. … Rishard Matthews turned two catches into 82 yards against the Texans in Week 4, finding an opening in Houston’s zone coverage deep out of a trips formation for a 60-yard gain. Houston has otherwise been stingy against wide receivers, holding the position to the NFL’s sixth fewest catches (174), fourth fewest yards (2,075), and fourth fewest touchdowns (12). With Cassel at quarterback, I’m not expecting a big Week 17 game from Matthews.

Score Prediction: Texans 17, Titans 16

Carolina @ Tampa Bay
Vegas Projected Score: Bucs 25.75, Panthers 20.25

Not remotely the favorable pass-defense matchup they offered early in the season, the Panthers have allowed just 1-of-8 quarterbacks faced to post top-12 fantasy results since Week 8 while limiting Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, and Russell Wilson to a combined 5:5 TD-to-INT ratio over the last month. Jameis Winston managed a QB18 finish when these teams met in Week 5, at a time when Carolina’s defense was significantly more vulnerable than it is now. As Winston’s passing volume has been scaled back considerably, he hasn’t reached 40 attempts in a game since Week 3 and has topped 280 yards twice during that stretch. … With Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims (pectorals) on I.R., the Bucs will stick with Jacquizz Rodgers as their Week 17 bellcow back after Rodgers logged 17 touches on 61% of the snaps in last week’s loss to New Orleans. Now slated for extreme-volume usage, Rodgers handled touch counts of 35, 27, 20 on snap rates of 93%, 68%, 63% when Martin and Sims both missed Weeks 5-8. The Panthers’ run defense has been up and down lately, yielding a 75-355-4 (4.73 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over its last four games. As a home-favorite feature back with a probable floor in the 18-touch range and upside for far more, Rodgers is a confident RB2 play with RB1 potential.

Winston’s target distribution over the past four weeks: Mike Evans 30; Cameron Brate 26; Sims and Russell Shepard 13; Adam Humphries 9; Brandon Myers 8; Josh Huff and Freddie Martino 6; Martin and Rodgers 3. … Wide receiver matchups against Carolina are no longer easy, as Julio Jones (4-60-0), Tyrell Williams (2-68-0), and Amari Cooper (4-22-0) could all recently attest. Still, the Bucs’ loss of Brate (back) to injured reserve locks in Evans as a probable target monster, particularly in scoring position. Brate ranks second among all tight ends in both red-zone targets (16) and targets inside the ten-yard line (7), and Evans should now dominate those looks. In a pass-catcher corps where the Bucs lack high-volume alternatives, Evans is an enticing DFS tournament play in a week he seems likely to go largely overlooked. It can’t hurt that the Panthers will be without FS Tre Boston (knee) in their season finale. Evans needs nine receptions to reach 100 and is 15 catches shy of league leader Antonio Brown (106), who will be resting this week. Evans is 162 yards short of NFL receiving-yards leader T.Y. Hilton (1,353).

The matchup for Carolina’s offense isn’t overly imposing or appealing, but a multitude of injuries to Panthers skill players creates reason for pause. Cam Newton has been wildly inaccurate trying to play through a debilitating throwing-arm injury, and coach Ron Rivera hasn’t ruled out the possibility Cam might miss this game. The Bucs’ defense has given up just five touchdown passes over its last seven games. Greg Olsen is playing with an elbow injury and logged a season-low 58% of Carolina’s offensive snaps last week. Jonathan Stewart has a lengthy history of foot injuries. Stewart didn’t carry the football in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to Atlanta and is missing practice time with another foot problem. Kelvin Benjamin won a 26-yard jump-ball score against Falcons CB Jalen Collins last week, but he continued to show no separation skills and has looked sluggish on the field for months. For better or worse, I’m fading the Panthers’ offense with the possible exception of boom-bust dart-throw Ted Ginn.

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 17

Jacksonville @ Indianapolis
Vegas Projected Score: Colts 25.75, Jaguars 21.25

Although their 7-8 season is down the tubes, coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Monday the Colts will play this game at full tilt. “We have a huge game coming up at home against a division rival,” said Pagano, somewhat hilariously. “This is an opportunity to get to 8-8, and we signed up for 16 games. We’re going to finish and finish strong.” … Andrew Luck’s Week 17 matchup is hardly a pushover against a Jaguars defense that has held seven of its last eight quarterbacks faced outside the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers and limited Luck to 234 yards on 42 attempts (5.6 YPA) when these teams met in Week 4. Luck’s touchdown probability is also negatively impacted by weekly TD scorer Donte Moncrief’s (shoulder) loss. Still, Luck benefits from playing this January game indoors beneath the Lucas Oil Stadium roof, where Luck has a 13:4 TD-to-INT ratio across six games this season. A top-ten fantasy passer in five straight starts, Luck is typically a solid-floor play at worst and always makes sense in DFS stacks with T.Y. Hilton. Luck has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of his last eight games and has taken just two sacks over the past four behind a revamped, rookie-laden offensive line. The Jags rank 26th in the league in sacks (29). … Frank Gore needs 37 rushing yards to become the first Colt to run for 1,000 in the last nine years. Gore would also become the first running back age 33 or older to clear 1,000 rushing yards since John Riggins in 1984. Gore needs 116 yards from scrimmage to pass Thurman Thomas for ninth most all time (16,532). Gore’s Week 17 matchup still isn’t a walk in the park against a Jaguars defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 95-294-3 (3.09 YPC) rushing line over its last four games.

Moncrief has missed eight games over the past three years, and in those games T.Y. Hilton has averaged 115.9 yards and 0.6 touchdowns on 10.1 targets compared to 76.2 yards and 0.3 touchdowns on 8.6 targets with Crief in the lineup. Over the course of his career, Hilton also averages 10.6 more receiving yards per game at home. The Jaguars’ secondary is certainly tough, and impressive rookie CB Jalen Ramsey’s slot-corner experience makes it possible Ramsey chases Hilton inside on some or all plays. I’m going to keep betting on Hilton to win those matchups, especially in a game where his target projection is elevated by Moncrief’s absence. … Jack Doyle continued to operate as the Colts’ lead tight end in last week’s loss to Oakland, logging seven targets on 64% of the snaps while Dwayne Allen (4, 63%) was a close No. 2 and Erik Swoope (1, 20%) remained a bit player. This is a fine matchup for Indy’s tight ends versus a Jacksonville defense that gave up 5-60-1 to Vikings tight ends in Week 14, 9-92 to Texans tight ends in Week 15, and 4-35-1 to Titans tight ends last week. The Colts’ timeshare usage of Doyle, Allen, and Swoope still caps both their floor and ceiling. I’d take Doyle if forced to choose from the three.

Coming off his season-best game in a Week 16 beatdown of Tennessee in which Jacksonville seemingly rallied around interim coach Doug Marrone with an aggressive game plan, Blake Bortles draws another intriguing Week 17 matchup versus Chuck Pagano’s Colts, against whom Bortles has posted weekly fantasy finishes of QB3, QB4, QB8 with a 6:0 TD-to-INT ratio and two additional rushing scores over these clubs’ last three meetings. In Marrone’s first game as coach, the Jaguars moved Allen Robinson around to get him favorable matchups and increased Bortles’ freedom to challenge downfield with six attempts of 20-plus yards and 16 throws beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Bortles still carries a worrisome floor, but his playmaking potential never left and this game’s domed environment works to his benefit. He’s a high-ceiling, boom-bust DFS play in a plus matchup. … Another reason to like Bortles more than usual this week is the likelihood Jacksonville simply won’t have a running game on Sunday, forcing the Jags to lean heavily on Bortles’ arm and legs. T.J. Yeldon (ankle) was placed on I.R. this week, while Chris Ivory aggravated his longstanding hamstring injury in last week’s upset win. Denard Robinson is trying to come back from a three-week high ankle sprain. Target the passing game, not the backs.

Bortles’ targets over the last five weeks: Allen Robinson 37; Marqise Lee 33; Yeldon 25; Bryan Walters 21; Neal Sterling 15; Ben Koyack 11; Ivory 8; Allen Hurns 7. … Feeding Robinson was a point of Week 16 emphasis for Marrone, resulting in a 9-147 stat line on a team-high 12 targets. The Jaguars’ increased movement of Robinson should get him chances against Indianapolis’ cornerbacks not named Vontae Davis. LCB Rashaan Melvin (knee) and slot CB Darius Butler (concussion) both appear unlikely to play. Short on pass rush and depleted on the back end, Indy has allowed the NFL’s eighth most completions of 20-plus yards (52). … The Jaguars’ likely lack of a running game should also benefit Lee, who drew seven targets in last week’s victory over Tennessee and scored twice, first on a 21-yard pass play where Lee shielded RCB LeShaun Sims with his body on a jump ball before launching a 20-yard score to Bortles on a beautifully-designed throwback pass off play action. As Jacksonville isn’t getting much production from its complementary pass catchers, Robinson and Lee’s weekly usage is secure in this possible high-scoring game. Jaguars-Colts has the third highest total on the Week 17 slate (47.0).

Score Prediction: Colts 27, Jaguars 24


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


