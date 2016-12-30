Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak

Friday, December 30, 2016

The Dallas Cowboys have the NFC’s top seed safely sewn up and tucked neatly into bed. With no further improvement of postseason seeding possible, resting quarterback Dak Prescott certainly makes sense. However, when Prescott swaps his helmet for a baseball hat on Sunday, it will be Mark Sanchez leading the Dallas huddle, not Tony Romo.





ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported that the Cowboys plan on giving Sanchez the “majority of snaps” at quarterback in Week 17. The only time Sanchez has seen the field in 2016 was in Week 9, when he played five snaps and completed exactly one eight-yard pass. This news is certainly notable in terms of the drama-filled world of the Cowboys, but the fantasy impact of Dallas’ decision to roll with Sanchez is likely minimal. All Dallas starters were expected to see limited action anyhow, so the downgrade to Sanchez simply makes all Dallas fantasy options further avoidable on Sunday. The only real beneficiary of this development may be the Philadelphia Eagles D/ST, a unit that is owned in 67 percent of Yahoo leagues and should have opportunities to force turnovers after Prescott calls it a day.





Like Prescott, rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott will see limited action on Sunday, allowing Darren McFadden to see “most of the reps,” according to Ian Rapoport. McFadden could be an interesting option this week for DFS folks or owners desperate for a plug-in running back in Week 17. Elliott should be nicely rested and ready to continue shredding the NFL by the time Dallas hosts their first playoff game.









In Other News…









Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been burning NFL secondaries since way back in 2004, and although retirement is creeping closer for the stud receiver, don’t expect to get advanced warning of his decision. Fitzgerald stated on Thursday that he’ll never announce his retirement ahead of time, saying “that’s not how I’m wired.” This means Fitzgerald will spare NFL fans a retirement tour and will bow out when the time is right for him. Fitzgerald apparently isn’t looking to pick up any sweet gifts like a kayak, guitar, paddle board, or custom cowboy boots like Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees (yes, those ridiculous gifts were really given to Jeter by MLB teams).





Every season, Week 17 has a way of pushing little-known running backs into starting roles as teams rest for the playoffs or begin making vacation plans for the offseason. This week is no different, as both Jeremy Hill (knee) and Bilal Powell (illness) are in serious danger of sitting out on Sunday. If Hill is indeed inactive, Rex Burkhead will have a large role for Cincinnati in Week 17 and will be a worthwhile fantasy option. Burkhead has been involved in the Bengals offense recently, handling at least nine touches in each game since Week 12 and is averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry. If Powell sits, the Jets are in serious trouble at running back with Matt Forte (knee) also banged up. “The Brandons” are up next on the Jets’ depth chart, with Brandon Burks and Brandon Wilds (real names) in line to handle running back work if both Powell and Forte are ruled out. Stay tuned to Rotoworld as further updates on these situations will surface in coming days.









Quick Slants









Julio Jones (toe) will be healthier this week, according to OC Kyle Shanahan. Jones snared four passes for 60 yards in his Week 16 return and should see more snaps this week. … Jay Ajayi (shoulder) was limited on Thursday and appears on track to suit up on Sunday, but should be monitored over the weekend. … Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) has been practicing all week and could make a return this week after being injured in Week 14. Gordon likely will see a reduced snap count if he plays. … Lamar Miller (ankle) has yet to practice this week and will likely miss Week 17, shoving Alfred Blue into the starting role once again. … Jordan Reed (shoulder) was practicing again on Thursday and “looks good” according to coach Jay Gruden. Reed hasn’t produced since Thanksgiving and will be a sizeable risk in Week 17. … Wide receivers Stefon Diggs (hip), Jordan Matthews (ankle), Donte Moncrief (shoulder), Malcolm Mitchell (knee) all missed practice on Thursday and are in serious danger of missing Week 17. … Ladarius Green (concussion) was limited on Thursday and almost certainly will be rested this week as the Steelers eye the playoffs. … Brandon Marshall (hip) did not practice on Thursday and is a dicey bet to see the field on Sunday. … Theo Riddick (wrist) missed another practice on Thursday, indicating that Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington will lead the Detroit backfield once again. … Jonathan Stewart (foot) has missed practice all week and should now be monitored as Sunday approaches. … Raiders wide receivers Michael Crabtree (finger) and Amari Cooper (shoulder) were both limited on Thursday but are expected to play on Sunday in a tough matchup with a new quarterback. … Randall Cobb (ankle) has yet to be ruled out for Week 17 but still hasn’t practiced this week. Cobb looks like too risky of a bet this week even if he suits up. … Anquan Boldin (finger) is reportedly dealing with a finger issue this week. Keep the Lions wide receiver on the watch list as Sunday approaches.