Roundtable: Looking Ahead

Friday, December 30, 2016

Jesse Pantuosco (@JessePantuosco): Well guys, another fantasy season is in the books. Some of you are still cleaning up confetti from last week’s victory while the rest of you are trapped inside Ron Burgundy’s glass case of emotion. In most leagues, it came down to Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott. If either of those players were in your lineup, drinks were on you Monday night. But if you were going against either one, that might explain why you haven’t been responding to any text messages the past few days.

But no matter how your teams finished in 2016, there’s always next year. With an eye on keepers, what players are you excited about for next season? Personally, I’m all in on Jordan Howard. His marvelous 2016 season was mostly overlooked because of what Ezekiel Elliott was doing in Dallas, but I think Howard could be in play as a late first-rounder next summer. In a year where Alshon Jeffery and Jeremy Langford both disappointed, Howard was one of the few things that went right for Chicago in 2016. I can’t wait to see what he does for an encore.

Jeff Brubach (@Jeff_Brubach): Alshon Jeffery did his best to shove me into the glass case of emotion next to my pal Ron this season, but I am still excited to see where he lands in free agency. Alshon has certainly had his struggles with staying healthy, but he is a monster when he's on the field and could be undervalued next summer after sinking fantasy teams in consecutive seasons.

Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin): Marcus Mariota's injury is a concern, but that injury should serve as much-needed brakes to keep his hype train from running off the tracks. His rushing upside was not unleashed like we read about in so many puff pieces during the offseason, but even with marginal receiving talent he was vastly improved throwing down the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mariota completed 26-of-62 passes that traveled more than 20 yards downfield this season. And 23 of those completions came after he was really allowed to unleash in Week 4. He completed nine such passes total in 12 games as a rookie.

If that deep prowess remains and the Titans add some more talent on the outside, Mariota could be even better next season.

Evan Silva (@evansilva): Man, I got nothing here. Might just be out of gas. I'm excited to start drafting in best-ball leagues after the Super Bowl and figure out where the majority stands and which players might be undervalued and overvalued and how a big year for a few running backs might change the way people value specific positions. The goal is always to try to uncover market inefficiencies and exploit them.

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat): I'm excited for Jay Ajayi. He had three 200-yard games after being named the starter on the fly. Despite his fifth-round pedigree, he was never a "sleeper" in a traditional sense. He was identified as a potential future fantasy star from the jump and lived up to his pre-draft hype as a sophomore. He could be a true stud for the next 2-3 years for the brightest young coach in football, Adam Gase.

Obviously Michael Thomas. Jesse is going to write more on him.

I’m also vaguely interested in Adam Thielen. He looked like a true WR1 at many different points in the second half. Our natural inclination is to doubt these sort of "phoenix rising" options, but every year usually produces a Miles Austin or two.

Could Travis Kelce be competition for Rob Gronkowski in 2017?

Pantuosco: Thanks for the segue, Pat. Yes, I’d be really disappointed if I don’t end up with at least a few Michael Thomas shares next season. In a wide receiver class with decent talent (Robby Anderson, Corey Coleman, Will Fuller, Tyreek Hill and Sterling Shepard were a few of the bigger names), Thomas was miles ahead of everyone. He leads New Orleans with 82 catches this year and barring a disastrous Week 17, should become the first Saints rookie to reach 1,000 yards receiving since Marques Colston in 2006. Sean Payton shot down the Brandin Cooks trade rumors last month but where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire. Cooks threw a mini-tantrum after not being targeted in Week 12 and though he’s played well since then, I don’t think he’s long for New Orleans. If the Saints send him packing this offseason, Thomas would emerge as the clear No. 1 receiving option in the Big Easy. Even if Cooks stays, I think Thomas would still be a WR2 in all formats.