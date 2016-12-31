Weather: Week 17 Forecasts

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Rain and snow will hit the majority of the country on Sunday, with cooler temperatures in the upper-midwest bringing wintry conditions to the region. While rain showers will be found in many hosting NFL cities this weekend, game conditions should be reasonable in most locations. While rain and snow highlight the national forecast on Sunday, the Week 17 schedule does do some favors for fantasy owners in terms of weather, as two games will be hosted in Florida, three will be hosted in California, while an additional four games will be played indoors. The remainder of the Week 17 slate will see chances of rain, but no significant wind or snow will impact the fantasy world on Sunday as the regular season draws to a close. Grab your mittens and scarf as we take a spin through winter weather forecasts for Week 17.









Wet Weather Potential









Houston at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): The Sunday forecast in Nashville looks dicey, but there appears to be a window for the AFC South battle between the Texans and Titans to be played in reasonable conditions. Rain showers are expected in the early hours Sunday at Nissan Stadium, but should move out of the area by game time. While cloudy skies and 56 degree temperatures will be fine at kick off, there will also be a looming threat of thunderstorms in the evening hours in Nashville. At the moment, it looks like this game should be unimpacted by the elements, but keep in mind that rain could hit this game.





Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): Partly cloudy skies and 42 degree temperatures are in the Pittsburgh forecast for Sunday, with minimal wind expected to hit this game between the Steelers and Browns. Rain is expected in the area on Saturday night and again after the game on Sunday evening, so keep in mind that this game does have the potential to be soggy but fantasy options in this AFC North tilt shouldn’t be impacted.





NY Giants at Washington (4:25 PM ET): Rain showers are moving their way toward FedEx Field and are expected to arrive on Sunday evening. The Redskins will be hosting the New York Giants on Sunday, with a 4:25 ET kick off on the schedule. The late start does bring chances of showers into play, so this game does have a serious chance of being played in damp conditions. Temperatures of 49 degrees and winds at just four mph will not be concerning, so no major fantasy lineup adjustments need to be made with the players in this game, but do note that rain could hit FedEx Field.









Worry-Free Weather









Baltimore at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): Rain showers will be found in the Cincinnati area on Saturday and Monday, but Sunday should be dry and comfortable with cloudy skies and 47 degree temperatures in the forecast. Heavy winds on Saturday night will slow to around six mph by the time the Ravens and Bengals kick off, so all fantasy options in this game can be started as normal.





Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): Beautiful winter weather will be found in Tampa on Sunday, as Bucs fans will watch their squad take on the Carolina Panthers under partly cloudy skies with 84 degree temperatures present. Winds of 10 mph will not be cause for concern, so no fantasy lineup adjustments are necessary with this game.





New England at Miami (1:00 PM ET): The visiting New England Patriots will be welcomed to Miami with partly cloudy skies and 81 degree temperatures found at Hard Rock Stadium. Wind will be moderate during this contest at 13 mph, but is not expected to reach levels of serious concern. All fantasy options in this AFC East tilt can be started as normal.





Buffalo at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): Temperatures will be cool at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but the Bills and Jets will play under clear skies. Temperatures will reside in the lower-40’s during this game, as the Bills take the field for the first time since Rex Ryan’s departure. Winds of 11 mph will not be cause for alarm, so all fantasy options are good to go in this contest.





Dallas at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): Rain will make its way into the Philadelphia area, but not until Monday, leaving the Cowboys and eagles to play in very comfortable conditions on Sunday. Sunny skies and 48 degree temperatures are expected, with 10 mph winds in the forecast. All Eagles and Cowboys fantasy options can be relied upon as normal.





Arizona at Los Angeles (4:25 PM ET): Fine winter weather will be found in Southern California as usual, with mostly sunny skies and 61 degree temperatures expected at kick off of the game between Arizona and Los Angeles. Winds will be nearly non-existent while Carson Palmer and Jared Goff do battle, leaving no weather concerns whatsoever for this NFC West contest.





Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM ET): Temperatures in Denver are expected to hover at high enough levels to prevent snow fall this weekend, leaving comfortable conditions for Sunday’s game between the Broncos and Raiders. Matt McGloin will make his first start of the season under mostly sunny skies with 52 degree temperatures expected. Wind will be average at nine mph, leaving no worry for fantasy owners.





Kansas City at San Diego (4:25 PM ET): Rain is expected to hit the San Diego area on Saturday night and Sunday night, but the forecast looks dry for Sunday afternoon when the Chargers and Chiefs will square off. Mostly cloudy skies and 60 degree temperatures are expected at Qualcomm Stadium, with 11 mph winds remaining at manageable levels. No serious weather concerns in this game.





Seattle at San Francisco (4:25 PM ET): Weather will be comfortable in Santa Clara when the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks, as partly cloudy skies and 53 degree temperatures will be found at Levi’s Stadium. Winds in the Bay Area will be moderate at nine mph, leaving no cause for worry in this game.









Home Teams Are Dome Teams









Four Week 17 games will be played indoors, including the NFC North championship game between Green Bay and Detroit.





Jacksonville at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)





Chicago at Minnesota(1:00 PM ET)





New Orleans at Atlanta (4:25 PM ET)





Green Bay at Detroit (8:30 PM ET)