Week 17 Live Blog

Sunday, January 01, 2017

We have reached the end of the 2016 NFL regular season and as usual, Week Seventeen brings a large number of inactive players, several meaningless games and coaching reports and rumors. For the final time this season, I'll be here all day to cover the news and happenings around the league. Follow along and enjoy!

(1:52PM) The Browns and RG3 have another touchdown as the QB found TE Gary Barnidge for the short score to give Cleveland a 14-0 lead. The Browns said they would play to win and could be in danger of losing the top overall spot in the upcoming NFL Draft.

(1:48PM) On his first possession of the season, QB Tony Romo led a scoring drive, ending with a touchdown pass to WR Terrance Williams. Dallas now leads the Eagles by a score of 10-3.

(1:46PM) The Buccaneers are technically still alive for a playoff spot, but need a long list of things to happen. Chief among those is winning today's game against Carolina, but that won't happen if they can't hang onto the ball. QB Jameis Winston has already committed two turnovers and Carolina leads 7-3.

(1:45PM) Texans QB Tom Savage is getting checked on the sidelines for an unknown injury and former starter Brock Osweiler is back in the game for Houston.

(1:43PM) With the Cowboys resting their starters, veteran QB Tony Romo is in the game for the first time this season. Romo hurt his back in the pre-season and lost his starting job to rookie Dak Prescott and is expected to be with a new team in 2017.

(1:40PM) Buffalo RB LeSean McCoy is now being carted to the locker room. We may have seen the last of him this season. UPDATE: McCoy has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

(1:38PM) The Vikings are dominating the Bears, finding the end zone for a second time today. This time it was on a pass from QB Sam Bradford to TE Kyle Rudolph. Bradford already has 144 passing yards and two scores on the day.

(1:37PM) The Bengals have scored again, this time on a short pass from QB Andy Dalton to TE CJ Uzomah. Dalton has completed all six attempts in the early going.

(1:36PM) Bills RB Le'Sean McCoy limped off the field after a a short loss. The Bills and Jets are both scoreless early in the second quarter.

(1:26PM) It has been a season to forget for WR Michael Floyd, formerly of the Cardinals and now with New England, but he just scored his first touchdown as a Patriot. After making a catch inside the ten-yard line, Floyd fought through multiple Miami defenders to reach for the goal line on a very impressive play.

(1:24PM) Those same Jaguars put together another quick scoring drive, ending with a touchdown reception for TE Ben Koyack, the first of his career. Colts beat reporters are already criticizing the team for a "lifeless performance" on a day that the coaching staff is reportedly firmly on the hot seat.

(1:21PM) After weeks of disappointing play, WR Allen Robinson and QB Blake Bortles of the Jaguars were in their 2015 last week. They are at it again as Robinson caught a Bortles pass and took it 42 yards, setting up an eventual field goal to give the team a lead over the Colts.

(1:20PM) Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart was iffy heading into today's game, but he suited up and he has the first touchdown of the day for Carolina. Stewart has three carries for 23 yards so far.

(1:18PM) Eagles WR Nelson Agholor is headed to the locker room with an apparent leg injury.

(1:15PM) Browns QB Robert Griffin III just threw his first touchdown pass of the season, finding rookie TE Seth DeValve to gain the lead over the Steelers, who are resting many key players as they've already locked up a playoff spot.

(1:14PM) The Patriots do have something to play for today as they attempt to hold off the Derek Carr-less Raiders for the top overall seed in the AFC. QB Tom Brady hit TE Martellus Bennett in the back of the end zone for the touchdown and the Pats lead 7-0 over Miami.

(1:12PM) RB Giovani Bernard has been on the shelf for a while and RB Jeremy Hill is out today. That means plenty of Rex Burkhead and he got the first score of the day for Cincinnati, a five-yard rushing touchdown. For those of you in Week Seventeen title games or important DFS contests, Burkhead should be a key player to watch.

(1:10PM) While the game is essentially meaningless, we'll be focusing on the Bills and Jets matchup today. The Bills fired HC Rex Ryan earlier this week, reportedly in part due to his refusal to bench QB Tyrod Taylor. Now, Taylor is a healthy scratch while interim HC Anthony Lynn is starting former bust EJ Manuel. We might have seen the last of Taylor in Buffalo.

(1:07PM) After a slow start to the season, Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon has quietly been one of the hottest RBs in the league in recent weeks and he now has the first touchdown of the day, taking a short pass from QB Sam Bradford to the house for six points and an early lead over the lowly Bears.

(1:00PM) The top game of the day has to be the Packers and Lions, who square off for the divsion title. If your fantasy season is relying on QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Jordy Nelson, QB Matthew Stafford or WR Golden Tate, this is the best case scenario for you.

(12:59PM) While the Giants and Cowboys are expected to play their starters, including QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Eli Manning and WR Odell Beckham, none are expected to play much and may only see two series.

(12:55PM) Here is the lengthy list of players who will not be playing today, some due to injury and others are simply resting for the upcoming playoff schedule.

Brandon Marshall, WR NYJ

AJ Green, WR CIN

Donte Moncrief, WR IND

Malcolm Mitchell, WR NE

Ben Roethlisberger, QB PIT

Le'Veon Bell, RB PIT

Antonio Brown, WR PIT

Tyrod Taylor, QB BUF

Jeremy Hill, RB CIN

Lamar Miller, RB HOU

Stefon Diggs, WR MIN

Kendall Wright, WR TEN

Chris Ivory, RB JAX

Jordan Matthews, WR PHI