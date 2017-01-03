Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, January 03, 2017



Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.





Note: There will be no analysis for Week 17 with the regular fantasy season being over. I hope everyone had an amazing 2016 fantasy year!





Arizona Cardinals





Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (4, 11, 9, 9, 4, 7), David Johnson (11, 12, 8, 5, 7, 4), J.J. Nelson (4, 2, 2, 11, 7, 12), John Brown (2, 1, 0, 6, 2, 4), Michael Floyd (5, 8, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (10, 6, 7, 5, 4, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (5, 2, 0, 1, 0, 3), Darren Fells (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 2), Brittan Golden (3, 0, 1, 2, 2, 3), Ifeanyi Momah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Ross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Hakeem Valles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Troy Niklas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: David Johnson (13, 18, 20, 12, 28, 5), Andre Ellington (0, 5, 0, 0, 0, 7), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 3, 3, 0, 12), Carson Palmer (1, 1, 3, 0, 1, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Stepfan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Drew Stanton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), David Johnson (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Floyd (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 4), Jermaine Gresham (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), John Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Darren Fells (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brittan Golden (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Hakeem Valles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ifeanyi Momah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Ross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: David Johnson (3, 3, 1, 3, 7, 1), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Carson Palmer (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Patrick Peterson 6, 3, 2, 5, 7, 2 (4-58, 1-18, 1-5, 4-32-1, 7-72, 1-15), Justin Bethel 9, 7 (4-20-1, 6-54), Harlan Miller 0, 1 (0-0, 0-0), Marcus Cooper 8 (3-24)





Atlanta Falcons





Targets: Julio Jones (7, 9, 0, 0, 7, 9), Mohamed Sanu (8, 3, 0, 3, 4, 4), Devonta Freeman (3, 5, 3, 2, 8, 5), Taylor Gabriel (5, 6, 6, 6, 4, 0), Tevin Coleman (2, 2, 3, 2, 3, 4), Aldrick Robinson (0, 3, 6, 5, 1, 2), Jacob Tamme (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (4, 3, 2, 2, 0, 7), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Levine Toilolo (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 3), Patrick DiMarco (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nick Williams (0, 0, 5, 0, 0, 2), Josh Perkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Tialavea (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (16, 15, 6, 20, 13, 12), Tevin Coleman (8, 12, 8, 14, 9, 8), Matt Ryan (4, 3, 0, 1, 2, 2), Terron Ward (0, 0, 10, 6, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Stevan Ridley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Schaub (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tevin Coleman (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Jacob Tamme (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Justin Hardy (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 3), Taylor Gabriel (0, 3, 0, 1, 1, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Perkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Nick Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), D.J. Tialavea (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Levine Toilolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (6, 5, 1, 5, 2, 3), Tevin Coleman (1, 4, 2, 2, 0, 1), Matt Ryan (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terron Ward (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Robert Alford 6, 4, 10, 9, 6, 3 (2-30, 3-25, 4-48, 8-76-2, 2-24, 2-29), Brian Poole 7, 3, 1, 7 (6-41, 2-20, 0-0, 4-67), Jalen Collins 14, 11 (6-80-1, 6-107-1)





Carolina Panthers





Targets: Greg Olsen (5, 7, 7, 9, 12, 4), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 9, 4, 4, 8, 7), Ted Ginn (10, 6, 4, 8, 9, 7), Devin Funchess (2, 4, 5, 3, 5, 0), Corey Brown (0, 2, 3, 4, 2, 3), Fozzy Whittaker (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Jonathan Stewart (1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2), Ed Dickson (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Mike Tolbert (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), Brenton Bersin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 5), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Manhertz (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Damiere Byrd (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (17, 11, 24, 25, 11, 20), Cam Newton (3, 3, 8, 3, 8, 3), Fozzy Whittaker (4, 1, 3, 3, 3, 4), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 4, 0, 2, 1, 3), Ted Ginn (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 2), Corey Brown (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Derek Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 2), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 0), Corey Brown (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brenton Bersin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (8, 0, 5, 3, 0, 4), Cam Newton (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Fozzy Whittaker (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cameron Artis-Payne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Daryl Worley 8, 3, 10, 9, 1, 7 (5-51, 2-18, 5-99, 5-45, 1-22, 3-34), James Bradberry 5, 9, 5, 7, 6, 10 (3-24, 8-73, 4-53, 4-53, 4-43, 6-52-1)





Chicago Bears





Targets: Cameron Meredith (9, 4, 8, 13, 12, 6), Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 0, 9, 10, 3), Zach Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5, 4, 3, 0), Eddie Royal (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (9, 6, 7, 3, 2, 1), Deonte Thompson (9, 3, 4, 10, 4, 2), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Langford (2, 0, 1, 1, 2, 3), Daniel Brown (4, 2, 6, 2, 4, 2), Marquess Wilson (11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Logan Paulsen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ka'Deem Carey (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Braunecker (2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Daniel Braverman (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Bralon Addison (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), MyCole Pruitt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Paul Lasike (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jordan Howard (18, 32, 13, 17, 18, 23), Jeremy Langford (1, 1, 3, 1, 7, 10), Ka'Deem Carey (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brian Hoyer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Barkley (2, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Cutler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Joique Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Lasike (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bralon Addison (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cameron Meredith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Fales (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Meredith (3, 1, 1, 3, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zach Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (4, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Eddie Royal (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daniel Brown (2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kevin White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ben Braunecker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquess Wilson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Logan Paulsen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Lasike (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 3, 1, 4, 1, 3), Jeremy Langford (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Ka'Deem Carey (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brian Hoyer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Meredith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Tracy Porter 4, 6, 3 (2-21, 4-157, 3-37), Jonathan Banks 3, 3 (2-32, 3-20)





Dallas Cowboys





Targets: Cole Beasley (6, 4, 7, 5, 5, 4), Dez Bryant (7, 6, 9, 10, 5, 1), Jason Witten (3, 0, 7, 10, 4, 1), Terrance Williams (2, 3, 6, 4, 4, 5), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 5, 2, 3, 1, 0), Brice Butler (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Lance Dunbar (1, 0, 5, 2, 0, 6), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gavin Escobar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3), Lucky Whitehead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (20, 20, 24, 23, 12, 0), Alfred Morris (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 8), Dak Prescott (8, 6, 1, 4, 4, 1), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 3, 14, 7), Lucky Whitehead (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Mark Sanchez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jason Witten (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dez Bryant (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gavin Escobar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Lucky Whitehead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 1, 0, 4, 2, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lance Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren McFadden (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Mark Sanchez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Brandon Carr 8, 9, 10, 6, 8, 1 (6-75-1, 7-89, 5-106-1, 4-83-1, 2-22, 0-0), Orlando Scandrick 7, 6, 2, 5, 7, 5 (5-35, 5-26, 1-14, 3-44, 5-52, 3-35)





Detroit Lions





Targets: Golden Tate (7, 10, 11, 13, 6, 10), Marvin Jones (11, 0, 5, 5, 7, 9), Anquan Boldin (9, 6, 6, 4, 7, 6), Eric Ebron (1, 6, 5, 7, 12, 6), Theo Riddick (5, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Roberts (4, 7, 2, 0, 1, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 5), Dwayne Washington (0, 2, 2, 4, 2, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 4, 0, 0, 6, 4), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Clay Harbor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cole Wick (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joique Bell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Khari Lee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Mulligan (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Burton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Theo Riddick (9, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (5, 7, 16, 14, 7, 0), Zach Zenner (1, 9, 7, 3, 12, 20), Matthew Stafford (4, 3, 4, 2, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Anquan Boldin (3, 3, 2, 1, 2, 3), Golden Tate (0, 2, 2, 2, 3, 2), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Andre Roberts (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Zach Zenner (0, 0, 1, 1, 4, 2), Matthew Stafford (2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Nevin Lawson 1, 7, 5, 2, 3, 7 (1-9, 6-65, 2-28, 2-33, 3-48-1, 5-31-1), Don Carey 5 (3-17-1), Darius Slay 5 (5-47)







Green Bay Packers





Targets: Jordy Nelson (12, 10, 7, 10, 11, 6), Davante Adams (6, 7, 6, 6, 7, 9), Randall Cobb (7, 3, 3, 1, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (2, 3, 4, 3, 5, 5), Jared Cook (2, 4, 2, 8, 5, 8), Richard Rodgers (1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 1), James Starks (5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 0, 1, 7, 6), Jeff Janis (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Perillo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jared Abbrederis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Ty Montgomery (1, 6, 9, 16, 9, 8), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Rodgers (6, 3, 3, 3, 2, 10), James Starks (17, 4, 2, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (3, 3, 3, 0, 0, 9), Christine Michael (1, 9, 10, 4, 4, 3), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brett Hundley (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Joe Kerridge (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (1, 3, 3, 1, 2, 1), Davante Adams (3, 0, 1, 2, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jared Cook (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Richard Rodgers (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), James Starks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 2, 5, 0, 1), Aaron Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Ripkowski (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Starks (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Don Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Janis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Micah Hyde 6, 6 (3-11-1, 5-46), Ladarius Gunter 6 (2-34)





Los Angeles Rams





Targets: Kenny Britt (10, 6, 12, 8, 4, 0), Tavon Austin (4, 0, 11, 5, 7, 4), Lance Kendricks (7, 5, 3, 4, 4, 3), Brian Quick (3, 8, 3, 5, 4, 7), Todd Gurley (4, 3, 4, 4, 3, 5), Tyler Higbee (1, 4, 4, 1, 2, 0), Benny Cunningham (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Pharoh Cooper (0, 4, 3, 3, 0, 6), Michael Thomas (0, 1, 0, 4, 0, 1), Bradley Marquez (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chase Reynolds (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Paul McRoberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Todd Gurley (13, 11, 16, 14, 23, 14), Tavon Austin (1, 0, 2, 2, 3, 2), Benny Cunningham (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Case Keenum (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Malcolm Brown (3, 0, 4, 1, 1, 5), Jared Goff (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Bradley Marquez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sean Mannion (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Kenny Britt (1, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brian Quick (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 1), Lance Kendricks (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bradley Marquez (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (0, 0, 3, 2, 4, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Benny Cunningham (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Case Keenum (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Goff (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Trumaine Johnson 5, 6, 6, 3, 2, 6 (4-50, 5-33, 2-17, 2-11, 1-8, 4-53) E.J. Gaines 7, 8 (6-47-1, 6-112-1)





Minnesota Vikings





Targets: Kyle Rudolph (10, 12, 8, 10, 9, 15), Stefon Diggs (0, 8, 5, 5, 6, 0), Adam Thielen (11, 9, 5, 1, 15, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (5, 3, 4, 8, 4, 2), Jerick McKinnon (3, 6, 6, 9, 6, 4), Matt Asiata (3, 1, 2, 1, 4, 3), Charles Johnson (2, 5, 1, 5, 4, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 7), Rhett Ellison (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), David Morgan (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Isaac Fruechte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), MyCole Pruitt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jerick McKinnon (9, 9, 14, 3, 11, 16), Matt Asiata (5, 6, 11, 0, 6, 8), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 0), Sam Bradford (0, 2, 4, 0, 2, 1), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (2, 1, 4, 1, 4, 2), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Rhett Ellison (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Matt Asiata (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Johnson (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Matt Asiata (1, 0, 9, 0, 1, 2), Jerick McKinnon (2, 0, 2, 0, 1, 4), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sam Bradford (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Line (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Xavier Rhodes 6, 6, 4, 5, 6, 3 (3-28, 3-71-1, 3-59, 1-9, 5-32, 1-10), Captain Munnerlyn 6, 3, 5, 3, 5, 3 (5-63, 2-23, 5-45, 2-20, 3-95, 2-39)





New Orleans Saints





Targets: Michael Thomas (10, 5, 0, 10, 8, 14), Brandin Cooks (0, 9, 10, 8, 9, 6), Willie Snead (7, 6, 8, 11, 5, 4), Coby Fleener (4, 7, 3, 3, 3, 8), Mark Ingram (2, 5, 2, 4, 3, 8), Travaris Cadet (0, 6, 5, 5, 2, 5), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 8, 1, 0, 3), Tim Hightower (2, 1, 2, 3, 1, 0), Josh Hill (6, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Kuhn (1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 0), Tommylee Lewis (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Mark Ingram (14, 7, 7, 17, 18, 20), Tim Hightower (15, 2, 6, 11, 8, 3), Drew Brees (1, 0, 1, 2, 4, 0), John Kuhn (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tommylee Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 4), Coby Fleener (2, 3, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Willie Snead (1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), John Kuhn (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tim Hightower (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Josh Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (4, 1, 1, 2, 5, 6), Tim Hightower (4, 0, 1, 4, 0, 1), Drew Brees (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), John Kuhn (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daniel Lasco (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tommylee Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travaris Cadet (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Sterling Moore 3, 7, 2, 9, 7, 8 (2-22, 5-47, 1-9, 8-77, 7-105-1, 4-50-1), B.W. Webb 11, 6, 6 (6-90-1, 3-32, 6-69-1)





New York Giants





Targets: Odell Beckham (11, 16, 9, 8, 20, 7), Sterling Shepard (0, 8, 4, 5, 11, 5), Victor Cruz (5, 0, 4, 2, 13, 4), Will Tye (2, 4, 2, 4, 8, 5), Rashad Jennings (2, 6, 2, 0, 5, 1), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 1, 1, 2, 2), Larry Donnell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerell Adams (0, 3, 2, 4, 1, 0), Roger Lewis (4, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 2, 4, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dwayne Harris (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Rashad Jennings (15, 6, 15, 18, 9, 18), Paul Perkins (9, 7, 15, 11, 15, 21), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Manning (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 4, 0, 1, 3, 2), Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 0, 1, 3, 1), Victor Cruz (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Will Tye (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rashad Jennings (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Larry Donnell (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Harris (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerell Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Roger Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Rashad Jennings (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 5), Paul Perkins (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Shane Vereen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Manning (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Eli Apple 4, 7, 5, 8, 3, 6 (2-63, 3-27, 2-31, 5-39, 2-47-1, 4-39-1), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie 3, 4, 7, 10, 4, 4 (2-20, 4-43, 4-46-1, 6-123, 0-0, 1-5), Trevin Wade 6, 6 (4-25, 5-64)





Philadelphia Eagles





Targets: Jordan Matthews (4, 0, 10, 11, 6, 0), Zach Ertz (6, 15, 13, 8, 2, 16), Dorial Green-Beckham (10, 10, 0, 3, 2, 5), Darren Sproles (7, 6, 3, 0, 2, 5), Nelson Agholor (0, 5, 4, 4, 5, 0), Trey Burton (4, 9, 10, 6, 1, 6), Brent Celek (0, 0, 3, 1, 3, 2), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Turner (0, 8, 2, 0, 0, 4), Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryce Treggs (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Kenjon Barner (1, 3, 0, 5, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Terrell Watson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 15, 20, 18, 0), Darren Sproles (3, 7, 5, 0, 7, 9), Wendell Smallwood (9, 8, 3, 0, 0, 0), Carson Wentz (4, 3, 2, 4, 4, 1), Kenjon Barner (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 9, 0, 10), Terrell Watson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Nelson Agholor (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryce Treggs (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (0, 3, 2, 3, 0, 4), Nelson Agholor (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Dorial Green-Beckham (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Josh Huff (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brent Celek (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ryan Mathews (0, 0, 1, 3, 4, 0), Darren Sproles (1, 3, 1, 0, 0, 2), Carson Wentz (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Byron Marshall (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Terrell Watson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)





CBs Thrown At: Nolan Carroll 4, 5, 6, 4, 15, 3 (3-49-1, 4-76, 5-42-1, 1-10, 10-73, 3-21-1), Leodis McKelvin 6, 8, 9, 2, 13, 6 (5-87-1, 7-97, 5-119-1, 1-54, 7-102, 3-26), Jalen Mills 9, 3 (7-54, 3-53)





San Francisco 49ers





Targets: Jeremy Kerley (4, 2, 8, 8, 9, 8), Quinton Patton (1, 0, 6, 2, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (3, 0, 1, 6, 7, 1), Torrey Smith (7, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (8, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Draughn (6, 2, 1, 0, 7, 6), Carlos Hyde (6, 2, 1, 3, 3, 0), Rod Streater (5, 1, 1, 3, 7, 1), Chris Harper (4, 2, 5, 3, 1, 3), Aaron Burbridge (0, 0, 0, 3, 3, 2), Blake Bell (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Je'Ron Hamm (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), DeAndre Smelter (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Carlos Hyde (13, 20, 17, 13, 13, 0), Shaun Draughn (0, 5, 7, 4, 10, 21), Colin Kaepernick (10, 6, 3, 3, 6, 5), Blaine Gabbert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 4), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Garrett Celek (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quinton Patton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Draughn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rod Streater (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Aaron Burbridge (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Blake Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DuJuan Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Je'Ron Hamm (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shaun Draughn (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 5), Colin Kaepernick (3, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), DuJuan Harris (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Blaine Gabbert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Tramaine Brock 5, 7, 8, 2, 2, 5 (3-66, 4-57, 4-30, 2-29, 0-0, 3-32), Keith Reaser 3, 3 (2-30, 3-50)





Seattle Seahawks





Targets: Doug Baldwin (8, 7, 11, 6, 19, 4), Jimmy Graham (7, 9, 4, 2, 3, 7), Jermaine Kearse (5, 9, 6, 2, 9, 7), Tyler Lockett (6, 6, 6, 8, 3, 0), Paul Richardson (3, 0, 0, 0, 5, 7), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Willson (1, 0, 1, 3, 0, 3), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 3, 0, 4, 1), Tanner McEvoy (0, 2, 3, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Nick Vannett (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), George Farmer (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Troymaine Pope (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kasen Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (12, 15, 12, 21, 8, 8), Russell Wilson (8, 3, 4, 6, 10, 2), Alex Collins (0, 0, 7, 0, 7, 7), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 8, 1, 0, 0, 0), Trevone Boykin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 4), Tyler Lockett (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Terrence Magee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), George Farmer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (0, 5, 1, 1, 0, 3), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 3, 1, 0, 2, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Willson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), George Farmer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Christine Michael (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 3, 2, 5, 2, 3), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), C.J. Spiller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), George Farmer (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcel Reece (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Trevone Boykin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Richard Sherman 5, 5, 2, 6, 8, 3 (3-41-1, 1-11, 1-11, 2-39, 5-82, 3-37), DeShawn Shead 8, 5, 5, 3, 2 (4-67, 5-58, 4-37, 3-58, 2-14), Jeremy Lane 4, 3 (3-95-1, 1-8)





Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Targets: Mike Evans (11, 6, 8, 8, 8, 11), Adam Humphries (1, 2, 0, 5, 2, 13), Cameron Brate (5, 9, 5, 8, 2, 0), Russell Shepard (3, 2, 3, 3, 5, 7), Charles Sims (0, 0, 4, 5, 4, 0), Vincent Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cecil Shorts (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Brandon Myers (0, 1, 1, 0, 6, 0), Freddie Martino (0, 4, 1, 1, 0, 1), Alan Cross (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 1), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Luke Stocker (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Josh Huff (0, 0, 2, 1, 3, 0), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Doug Martin (23, 17, 23, 16, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 2, 0, 15, 17), Peyton Barber (5, 2, 0, 0, 0, 5), Jameis Winston (5, 4, 5, 1, 3, 3), Charles Sims (0, 0, 4, 3, 3, 0), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Huff (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Russell Shepard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Mike Evans (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Cameron Brate (0, 2, 0, 2, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Russell Shepard (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Brandon Myers (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Vincent Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cecil Shorts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alan Cross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Doug Martin (3, 3, 3, 3, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Peyton Barber (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charles Sims (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Antone Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Huff (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Vernon Hargreaves 3, 5, 5, 4, 10, 11 (3-24, 4-45, 5-67, 4-43, 7-147, 7-114-1), Brent Grimes 8, 3, 4, 8, 8, 6 (3-31, 2-49-1, 2-16, 5-49, 6-62, 2-3)





Washington Redskins





Targets: Pierre Garcon (4, 9, 6, 11, 5, 7), DeSean Jackson (8, 4, 4, 10, 7, 5), Jamison Crowder (10, 8, 5, 5, 2, 3), Jordan Reed (12, 0, 1, 1, 0, 6), Chris Thompson (6, 2, 1, 7, 1, 8), Vernon Davis (7, 6, 2, 9, 2, 3), Ryan Grant (1, 2, 0, 0, 4, 0), Rob Kelley (2, 1, 2, 4, 3, 0), Maurice Harris (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carrier (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Niles Paul (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashad Ross (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Rob Kelley (14, 14, 16, 9, 19, 12), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (4, 2, 3, 2, 3, 3), Kirk Cousins (1, 2, 4, 2, 5, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 8, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Reed (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Pierre Garcon (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Chris Thompson (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Rob Kelley (2, 3, 2, 2, 6, 2), Matt Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kirk Cousins (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Josh Norman 7, 6, 3, 3, 9, 7 (5-61, 4-39, 1-14, 2-28, 4-78, 4-43), Bashaud Breeland 5, 7, 9, 8, 3, 4 (2-18-1, 4-49, 9-84-1, 3-27, 2-32, 3-6), Greg Toler 7, 3 (5-84-1, 2-56)





