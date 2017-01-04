Rich Hribar

Post-Season Fantasy Football Guide

Wildcard Round Rankings

Wednesday, January 04, 2017


For those of you that are trying to cram in every morsel of fantasy football that the 2016 season must offer, playoff pools and DFS for postseason games are kicking off to fulfill our final fantasy needs. I’m going to take some space each week to rank the positions from the remaining teams as a guide to maximizing those final efforts.

 

The NFL is already an inherently volatile game weekly when we have 16 matchups to dissect, so when we cut the weekly player pool down to eight teams in four games, we’re inviting variance to run amuck. In DFS games, we can swerve into that variance to a degree by maximizing player exposure to cover as many angles as clairvoyantly possible. I typically avoid cash games for the NFL Playoffs, but want to run out as many different tournament lineups as possible in multi-entry fields over trying to hit a bullseye in single entry contests. If you’re someone doing a playoff pool, that is much tougher to do. My best advice in those pools is to try maximize player games as much as possible as Jeff Brubach suggested with his overall ranks.

 

Also, for the sake of finding as much middle ground as possible to cater to all scoring foramts, I’m going to operate under the tent of .5 PPR scoring here. Before we run this intro too long, let’s roll into the ranks…

 

Quarterbacks


1. Ben Roethlisberger (vs MIA): Not having Aaron Rodgers as the top play is sure to raise some eyebrows, but there’s a reason that Roethlisberger is priced nearly identically to Rodgers when looking at this week on its own. Big Ben has a better individual matchup and has been a fantasy stud when at home this season.  At Heinz Field this season, Roethlisberger completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 319.2 yards per game with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions as opposed to a 59.4 percent completion rate, 238 yards per game and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions on the road. He averaged 25.5 points per game over those home starts with a low of 18.6. Although Miami shut down the Pittsburgh offense entirely in Week 6, the Miami defense is playing some awful pass defense currently. Over their final six games to close the season, Miami surrendered 25 plus fantasy points to four different quarterbacks (Colin Keapernick, Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor and Tom Brady), only preventing the Jets passers and Carson Palmer in a near hurricane from hitting that mark over that span. Considering the matchup tied into his own strong home splits while Pittsburgh has the highest implied team total of the week, Big Ben is the top quarterback for the opening week of the postseason.

 

2. Aaron Rodgers (vs NYG): Rodgers is on a massive hot streak that has vaulted him into MVP contention. Over his final 11 games of the season, Rodgers threw 30 touchdown passes to three interceptions while averaging 26.1 fantasy points per game. A matchup versus the Giants is far from a strong paper play, though. The Giants faced the fourth most pass attempts per game during the regular season (39.4), but allowed just 15 touchdown passes (second best in the league outside of Denver) and 6.0 adjusted yards per pass attempt, also second best in the league. Just three quarterbacks managed 16 points against the Giants on the season, with no one hitting 20 points in a game. Still, one of those players was Rodgers who had 17.9 points in the Week 5 between these teams and over Rodgers’ current hot streak, he’s performed strongly against Houston (16 points), Seattle (21 points) and Minnesota (37.2 points), three defenses that all ranked in the top-10 in fantasy points allowed per attempt to opposing passers. Despite the rough matchup, Rodgers can get over here, but I do prefer Roethlisberger in a vacuum to have a bigger game.

 

3. Russell Wilson (vs DET): Like Roethlisberger, Wilson and the Seahawks have been far better while playing at home this season.  Seattle was sixth in the league in offensive touchdowns at home (26) while being tied for dead last in offensive touchdowns on the road (10) this season. Wilson averaged 20.2 points per game at home this season while averaging 24.7 per game over his final five home games once he was beyond all of his lower extremity injuries. Detroit enters the postseason having allowed an NFL record 72.7 completion rate to opposing quarterbacks and the second most passing points per pass attempt (.505) in the league. The past two quarterbacks to face the Lions have thrown seven touchdown passes on just 59 pass attempts. Considering DFS costs where he's priced a clear tier below Rodgers and Roethlisberger, Wilson may be the best value on the board this week at the position.

 

4. Eli Manning (@ GB): Manning has barely been a fantasy factor this season and is limping into the postseason in regards to tangible fantasy output. Manning has thrown for just 223.9 yards per game over his past 10 games while throwing for 201 yards or fewer in five of his past six games. He hasn’t hit 20 fantasy points in a week since Week 10 as his ceiling seems to go only as far as Odell Beckham can carry it. That may be worth something this week as the Packers pass defense has been one of the worst in the league. Green Bay allowed a league-worst 8.1 yards per pass attempt and 287.7 passing yards per game to opposing passers. The Green Bay defense was only marginally better when these teams met in Week 5 when Manning was 18-35 for 199 yards and one score, so it’s hard to inflate Manning too highly solely on the matchup, but the runway is in place for Giants to have success passing the ball this weekend. 

 

5. Matthew Stafford (@ SEA): Like Manning, Stafford has crawled to the finish line. He’s thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of his past 10 games to close the season and his only 300-yard passing games over that span came against New Orleans and Green Bay. Seattle may be less formidable without Earl Thomas patrolling back end, but it’s still tough to see Stafford stacking enough counting stats here as a road underdog with a 17.5-point implied team total to make a huge fantasy splash. The past four quarterbacks to play in Seattle in the postseason have combined for five touchdown passes.

 

6. Matt Moore (@ PIT): Moore has been serviceable for fantasy over his three starts, scoring at least 15 points in each game, but he’s done so due to touchdown output over all else, as he’s thrown for 236 yards or less in each start. Throwing touchdowns are something that Vegas doesn’t expect Miami to do as they have just a 18.5 point total and allowing passing touchdowns is something the Steelers really haven’t done on the season. Pittsburgh allowed a touchdown pass once every 29.5 pass attempts during the regular season, the fourth best rate in the league.

 

7. Brock Osweiler (vs OAK): The way to really beat Oakland through the air has been vertically and Osweiler has been one the worst quarterbacks in that regard on the season. He’s completed just 22 of 86 pass attempts (25.6 percent) that have been 15 yards or further downfield, the lowest completion rate for all quarterbacks with over 20 such pass attempts. As bad as he’s been, he’s still been able to fall into 15 or points weekly if you want to use him as a potential punt, but has reached 20 points in a game just once all season.

 

8. Connor Cook (@ HOU): Cook is expected to get the start this week and the Raiders are sporting just a 16.5 point implied team total this week. Cook completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards against the Broncos and this matchup is just as rough as the Texans allowed just 214 passing yards per game to opposing passers, second to only Denver on the season. Cook is a Hail Mary option only.

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Rich Hribar


Rich Hribar Articles


