The Coaching Carousel: AFC



Wednesday, January 04, 2017


With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 16. Still, the end result is the same, and six organizations (and counting?) are looking for new head coaches while one (again?) is searching for a new general manager. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.

Last Update: 1:30 p.m. EST on 1/4/2017

New Coach
Buffalo Bills
It is not a surprise Rex Ryan is gone after he was reportedly given a playoff-or-bust ultimatum by owner Terry Pegula last offseason, but the fact GM Doug Whaley will keep his job is downright shocking.

Even though he was a couple weeks away from officially taking over the general manager position from Buddy Nix, Whaley was self-admittedly an “integral part” of the decision to select E.J. Manuel with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2013 draft and has seemingly pushed for Manuel to get chance after chance despite it being very clear he is not an NFL quarterback. On the other hand, Whaley has gone out of his way to share his lukewarm thoughts on Tyrod Taylor and seems to be the driving force pushing him out of town.

By keeping Whaley around, the Bills are not only giving him a chance to hire yet another coach, but they are also giving him another swing at acquiring a franchise quarterback after watching him fail miserably the first time and appear unable to recognize his mistake. That decision puts the Bills on a dangerous road which dead ends at a bottom-shelf roster and a complete organizational rebuild, much like the situation playing out currently in San Francisco.

On the coaching side, interim coach Anthony Lynn is the heavy favorite, but Buffalo is expected to interview Panthers DC Sean McDermott, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, and Eagles OC Frank Reich as well. Lynn also has his own opportunities, with the coach expected to take interviews with the Rams, Jaguars, Broncos, and 49ers. Still, it would be a surprise if Lynn is not running the show in Buffalo next season.

If Lynn is retained, he is expected to tab former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley as his defensive coordinator.

GM Doug Whaley: Team is 30-34 in his four years in charge, but all signs suggest he is difficult to work with while his track record acquiring talent is average at best
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:

Denver Broncos
This opening comes as a bit of a surprise, but rumors started circulating late in the season Gary Kubiak was considering stepping down for health reasons. Those rumors turned out to be true, and Kubiak officially announced his retirement on Black Monday. A well-respected coach who spent 22 years with the organization in total and brought home a Lombardi in 2015, Kubiak is a big loss for a Broncos organization which has dealt with considerable turnover in the last year.

John Elway is more than capable of guiding Denver through the rough waters, however, and should be expected to get the coaching decision correct. As for who he will be looking at, the Broncos have already been linked with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, which is interesting considering his dad’s relationship with the Broncos and Elway personally, Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, and Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, who the Broncos courted in 2015 and Alex Marvez of FOX Sports reports is the heavy favorite. Josh McDaniels is a notable absence from this list, but his failed two-year stint in Denver from 2009-10 likely rules him out.

GM John Elway: One of the best in the business who will keep the organization on track despite the shakeup to the coaching staff
HC Open:
OC Rick Dennison: A long-time Kubiak lieutenant, he will likely be looking for a new job
DC Wade PhillipsTeam would undoubtedly like to keep him, but he is out of contract and Elway said the new coach will decide his future

Jacksonville Jaguars
Gus Bradley seems to be a well-liked coach who should find a job coordinating a defense next season, but the Jaguars had no choice but to fire him. Bradley was 14-48 in almost four years in Jacksonville – the worst winning percentage for any coach with at least 50 games in the modern era – and the roster underachieved while Blake Bortles regressed to his high-school form this season. There was really no choice to be made

Dave Caldwell, who on paper has done a good job acquiring talent, is now tasked with finding someone who can both properly use that talent, especially on defense, and fix the near-fatal mechanical issues in Bortles’ delivery. After that, Caldwell needs to decide if he is going to pick up Bortles’ fifth-year option and if he is willing to ignite a controversy by drafting or otherwise acquiring another quarterback this offseason. Needless to say, it is going to be a busy spring in Jacksonville.

As for the coaches, the Jaguars are already scheduled to speak with interim coach Doug Marrone, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Bucs DC Mike Smith, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, and Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin. Owner Shad Khan also met with former Giants coach Tom Coughlin, but it is unclear if that was an official interview. Coughlin was the Jaguars’ first coach in 1995.

GM Dave Caldwell: Has assembled a solid roster but needs to find the coach able to unlock its potential
HC Open: Interim coach Doug Marrone should get a look
OC Nathaniel Hackett: Bortles recently said he would like Hackett to stay on, but that is unlikely unless the team retains Marrone
DC Todd Wash: A Bradley disciple, it is highly unlikely he returns

San Diego Chargers
Mike McCoy can certainly blame injuries for some of his failures the last two seasons, but he looked generally overwhelmed in his first attempt as a head coach and might be better suited as a coordinator, a job he did well for four years in Denver. McCoy will likely be on someone’s coaching staff next season.

With McCoy gone, Tom Telesco looks like he will get his second crack at hiring a head coach, although president of football operations John Spanos will be heavily involved as well. The owner of a quality draft history and a decent record in free agency outside of a few big misses (see: Re-signing Donald Butler), Telesco probably deserves another shot, but his window to build a team around Philip Rivers is closing quickly.

As for the candidates, the Chargers are expected to interview Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, Bucs DC Mike Smith, Lions DC Teryl Austin, Panthers DC Sean McDermott, and Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub. There appears to be a theme here, and that theme suggests Ken Whisenhunt could be retained even under a new coaching staff. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that is what the Chargers would prefer.

GM Tom Telesco: The early returns from this year’s draft class are very promising, and the 2015 class looks much better than it did this time last year
HC Open:
OC Ken Whisenhunt: With almost exclusively defensive minds on the interview list, it is not out of the question Whiz is retained
DC John Pagano: The list of interviewees suggest his time in San Diego is at an end

In Limbo
Houston Texans
It seems crazy, but Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the Texans and Bill O’Brien could “agree to part ways” if they suffer an early playoff exit. While on the surface it is easy to scoff at this report, O’Brien and Rick Smith seemed to have a dust-up over the handling of Ryan Mallett in 2015, and there is likely a considerable amount of friction over the signing of Brock Osweiler, although both guys have said they were on board with the decision. Even so, someone has to take the fall for a colossal miss like Osweiler, and it seems like O’Brien might be that guy.

GM Rick Smith: Has built a quality roster, but Osweiler may end up being his albatross
HC Bill O’Brien: Offense is his specialty, and the offense has been the problem
OC George Godsey: Opened the year as the play caller, but O’Brien took back over those duties after a slow start
DC Romeo Crennel: Defense has been top-three in yards allowed each of the last two years, and he was able to keep it going even after losing J.J. Watt this season

Indianapolis Colts
It is frankly stunning Chuck Pagano and especially Ryan Grigson are still employed by the Colts, but owner Jim Irsay is taking his time deciding the fate of two men who failed to win the worst division in the league with the “best quarterback in the league,” which is how Pagano describes Andrew Luck.

Luck really is the sticking point in all of this. Although opinions vary, he is clearly a franchise quarterback who has elevated this team almost single-handedly during his time with the organization, but he needs help. Grigson has failed to find that help both on the offensive line, although there are signs of improvement, and especially on defense while Pagano, who, to be fair, deserves less of the blame than the general manager, has failed to capitalize on the talent he does have.

Perhaps Rob Chudzinski or Ted Monachino end up taking the fall for another disappointing campaign, but both are coming off their first full season in their current positions. As it stands right now, the most likely outcome is this staff runs it back another year to see if they can get it right. With the Titans on the way up, the Texans bound to find a quarterback eventually, and the Jaguars potentially finding a coach to unlock a talented roster, giving them that year may end up being a mistake.

GM Ryan Grigson: Has built a bottom-half roster outside of Andrew Luck, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and has too many early-round misses
HC Chuck Pagano: Has not been gifted a quality roster, but his specialty, defense, is where the team struggles the most
OC Rob Chudzinski: Even with some injury issues, offense finished top-ten in both yards and points
DC Ted Monachino: Defense arguably got worse in his first year in charge


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.



