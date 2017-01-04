Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday. You can view the Week 17 NFC target report here.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.





Note: Note: There will be no analysis for Week 17 with the regular fantasy season being over. I hope everyone had an amazing 2016 fantasy year!





Baltimore Ravens





Targets: Dennis Pitta (5, 11, 5, 2, 11, 16), Mike Wallace (4, 7, 8, 5, 7, 4), Steve L Smith (4, 10, 6, 7, 7, 5), Breshad Perriman (3, 3, 4, 1, 5, 8), Kamar Aiken (2, 3, 4, 2, 2, 3), Kyle Juszczyk (5, 1, 3, 4, 3, 2), Terrance West (4, 3, 4, 4, 3, 5), Kenneth Dixon (4, 4, 11, 1, 3, 4), Darren Waller (2, 2, 3, 2, 2, 1), Chris Moore (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 2, 3, 0, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Terrance West (13, 10, 2, 13, 10, 5), Kenneth Dixon (13, 6, 11, 9, 12, 10), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Flacco (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Mallett (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Moore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Dennis Pitta (0, 3, 0, 0, 3, 2), Steve L Smith (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Terrance West (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Darren Waller (0, 1, 3, 1, 1, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Breshad Perriman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Terrance West (3, 1, 0, 1, 4, 1), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Joe Flacco (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Tavon Young 10, 3, 3, 4, 3, 5 (5-47, 2-4, 3-16-1, 2-20, 2-34, 4-55), Jerraud Powers 13, 5, 7, 8, 5 (10-53-1, 4-46, 3-14, 7-90-1, 4-32), Shareece Wright 5, 3, 5 (2-5, 2-34, 2-32)





Buffalo Bills





Targets: Charles Clay (4, 0, 6, 7, 10, 7), Robert Woods (0, 0, 3, 2, 6, 5), Marquise Goodwin (4, 8, 2, 4, 5, 5), LeSean McCoy (2, 7, 7, 3, 6, 1), Sammy Watkins (3, 9, 6, 4, 10, 9), Walt Powell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (1, 4, 0, 3, 0, 2), Nick O'Leary (1, 3, 1, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Percy Harvin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Christian (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dezmin Lewis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (19, 17, 12, 19, 24, 5), Mike Gillislee (0, 8, 2, 9, 11, 15), Tyrod Taylor (7, 3, 3, 7, 12, 0), Jonathan Williams (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 4), Reggie Bush (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Jerome Felton (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cardale Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Percy Harvin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Walt Powell (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (4, 2, 2, 3, 5, 0), Mike Gillislee (0, 5, 0, 2, 0, 3), Tyrod Taylor (1, 1, 0, 3, 2, 0), Jonathan Williams (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Jerome Felton (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cardale Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Ronald Darby 5, 8, 4 (4-46, 3-33, 4-89), Corey White 1, 6, 3 (0-0, 3-24-1, 2-12-1), Kevon Seymour 3 (1-3)





Cincinnati Bengals





Targets: Brandon LaFell (9, 7, 6, 9, 10, 11), A.J. Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (9, 6, 6, 3, 4, 3), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (11, 2, 6, 3, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 3), Cody Core (1, 2, 2, 3, 14, 5), Jeremy Hill (6, 3, 4, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (2, 5, 2, 3, 4, 2), James Wright (6, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Erickson (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Ryan Hewitt (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Cedric Peerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Jeremy Hill (12, 23, 25, 20, 7, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (5, 8, 9, 7, 12, 27), Andy Dalton (3, 2, 2, 1, 0, 4), Cedric Peerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 2), Tyler Eifert (2, 1, 3, 1, 0, 0), A.J. Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alex Erickson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cody Core (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (2, 9, 6, 7, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 1, 5, 0, 8), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cedric Peerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CBs Thrown At: Adam Jones 2, 3, 15, 6, 7, 4 (1-13, 3-18, 11-88-1, 4-16, 5-52, 3-20), Dre Kirkpatrick 7, 2, 5, 6, 4, 9 (6-87, 1-8, 3-37, 3-19, 2-40, 2-33, 6-52), Joshua Shaw 4 (2-12)





Cleveland Browns





Targets: Terrelle Pryor (12, 0, 3, 8, 5, 11), Gary Barnidge (3, 0, 5, 3, 6, 5), Duke Johnson (5, 0, 2, 7, 2, 0), Corey Coleman (7, 0, 11, 4, 5, 9), Andrew Hawkins (2, 0, 1, 1, 2, 5), Isaiah Crowell (7, 0, 2, 2, 5, 4), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Seth DeValve (4, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Rashard Higgins (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Dan Vitale (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Jordan Payton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (16, 0, 10, 8, 16, 19), Duke Johnson (5, 0, 4, 5, 7, 1), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 7, 8, 6, 5), Cody Kessler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kevin Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), George Atkinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7), Josh McCown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charlie Whitehurst (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Terrelle Pryor (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 3), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Gary Barnidge (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 2, 1, 3, 2), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Cody Kessler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), George Atkinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Josh McCown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Joe Haden 6, 10, 9, 3, 4, 7 (4-59, 8-68, 4-85-1, 2-31-1, 3-75, 4-44), Jamar Taylor 6, 1, 4, 10, 4 (4-23, 1-7, 2-21, 5-71, 1-3), Brien Boddy-Calhoun 2, 11 (1-20, 6-106-2), Tramon Williams 3 (2-21)





Denver Broncos





Targets: Demaryius Thomas (8, 10, 16, 11, 8, 6), Emmanuel Sanders (10, 9, 14, 6, 3, 0), Devontae Booker (2, 1, 2, 4, 10, 3), Virgil Green (0, 1, 2, 2, 0, 4), Jordan Norwood (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jordan Taylor (4, 0, 4, 1, 4, 3), Bennie Fowler (2, 0, 4, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (4, 1, 5, 6, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 4, 6, 4), Cody Latimer (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 5), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 3, 5, 1, 1), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kalif Raymond (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Henry Krieger-Coble (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Devontae Booker (24, 18, 3, 6, 5, 14), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 6, 10, 5, 22), Kapri Bibbs (9, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (5, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Paxton Lynch (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 2, 0, 0, 3, 2), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (1, 0, 6, 0, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Taylor (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Virgil Green (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devontae Booker (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 4), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Kapri Bibbs (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Bradley Roby 6, 3, 5, 0, 3, 5 (4-83, 3-27-1, 1-12, 0-0, 0-0, 4-32), Chris Harris Jr. 3, 10, 9, 1, 4, 4 (2-13, 6-32, 3-25, 1-6, 3-10, 3-48-1), Aqib Talib 4, 6, 5, 2, 4 (4-42, 2-20, 3-31, 2-11, 1-17)

Houston Texans





Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (10, 8, 4, 17, 6, 11), Will Fuller (6, 6, 4, 8, 6, 7), C.J. Fiedorowicz (6, 9, 7, 0, 7, 7), Ryan Griffin (5, 6, 2, 8, 2, 4), Lamar Miller (4, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5), Alfred Blue (0, 2, 1, 1, 4, 4), Stephen Anderson (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Keith Mumphery (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 4), Wendall Williams (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 4), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (19, 14, 21, 22, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 5, 16, 1, 21, 11), Brock Osweiler (3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jonathan Grimes (2, 5, 1, 1, 0, 8), Akeem Hunt (2, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Tom Savage (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 2), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Braxton Miller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: C.J. Fiedorowicz (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 3), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Ryan Griffin (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Lamar Miller (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Stephen Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Keith Mumphery (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendall Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (3, 1, 6, 4, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 5, 0, 3, 4), Brock Osweiler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Akeem Hunt (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: A.J. Bouye 4, 9, 3, 6, 12, 3 (2-24, 7-57-1, 2-16, 1-11, 8-126-1, 1-5), Kareem Jackson 5, 9, 2, 8, 3 (4-42, 7-81-1, 1-2, 6-44, 1-2), Robert Nelson 5 (3-59-1)



Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (5, 10, 13, 7, 9, 12), Jack Doyle (2, 4, 6, 4, 7, 5), Phillip Dorsett (6, 1, 8, 1, 1, 4), Donte Moncrief (11, 6, 4, 0, 3, 0), Dwayne Allen (6, 4, 2, 2, 4, 3), Frank Gore (1, 1, 2, 4, 2, 2), Robert Turbin (3, 0, 7, 2, 2, 4), Chester Rogers (1, 0, 2, 5, 0, 7), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (2, 3, 0, 3, 1, 1), Devin Street (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Frank Gore (15, 20, 10, 26, 13, 16), Andrew Luck (0, 3, 2, 1, 4, 3), Robert Turbin (2, 6, 3, 7, 6, 3), Josh Ferguson (0, 5, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (3, 2, 0, 4, 0, 0), Scott Tolzien (3, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1), Jack Doyle (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Donte Moncrief (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Allen (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Phillip Dorsett (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robert Turbin (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (4, 3, 2, 2, 0, 0), Robert Turbin (1, 2, 1, 3, 1, 1), Josh Ferguson (0, 4, 0, 2, 0, 0), Andrew Luck (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Scott Tolzien (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Vontae Davis 8, OUT, 4, 3, 9, 10 (4-67-1, OUT, 1-10, 1-5, 5-59, 3-63), Chris Milton 9 (5-68), Darryl Morris 6 (6-62)





Jacksonville Jaguars





Targets: Allen Robinson (4, 10, 3, 8, 12, 12), Marqise Lee (6, 9, 8, 3, 7, 9), Allen Hurns (7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (2, 7, 9, 7, 0, 0), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 6, 4, 5, 6, 9), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 0, 1, 6, 0), Ben Koyack (2, 3, 2, 2, 2, 4), Neal Sterling (3, 6, 5, 1, 0, 0), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 2), Denard Robinson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alex Ellis (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Bronson Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tony Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: T.J. Yeldon (6, 14, 17, 8, 2, 0), Chris Ivory (9, 0, 0, 10, 14, 0), Blake Bortles (8, 2, 3, 2, 3, 3), Denard Robinson (13, 17, 0, 0, 0, 4), Corey Grant (0, 1, 4, 0, 9, 18), Marqise Lee (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bronson Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Joe Banyard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Shane Wynn (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chad Henne (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Allen Hurns (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Koyack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Ivory (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Blake Bortles (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Jalen Ramsey 6, 3, 8, 4, 8, 8 (5-36, 2-74, 2-23, 2-23, 2-16, 5-84), Prince Amukamara 2, 4, 8, 4, 11, 6 (2-11, 1-15, 4-20, 6-61, 2-23, 7-94-1, 5-59-1), Josh Johnson 2 (1-21)





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (15, 8, 8, 5, 12, 2), Tyreek Hill (10, 6, 6, 3, 5, 7), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 3, 8, 4, 5), Chris Conley (4, 2, 3, 4, 2, 5), Albert Wilson (6, 4, 1, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (2, 4, 2, 3, 3, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 5), Demetrius Harris (1, 1, 0, 0, 8, 1), DeAnthony Thomas (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Anthony Sherman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), James O'Shaughnessy (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Spencer Ware (17, 14, 20, 18, 13, 0), Charcandrick West (3, 1, 2, 4, 14, 16), Alex Smith (2, 3, 4, 4, 4, 6), Tyreek Hill (1, 2, 1, 1, 6, 3), Knile Davis (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Nick Foles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tyreek Hill (3, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Chris Conley (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ross Travis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Sherman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Spencer Ware (2, 2, 1, 4, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 1, 1, 5, 5), Alex Smith (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Knile Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Marcus Peters 4, 7, 3, 4, 5 (2-19, 5-53-1, 3-87, 1-6, 2-8), Steven Nelson 8, 4, 4, 1 (8-110, 3-33, 2-43, 1-2), Terrance Mitchell 7, 9, 4 (1-4, 4-49, 4-53)





Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 14, 6, 4, 6, 12), DeVante Parker (6, 4, 3, 3, 7, 7), Kenny Stills (6, 5, 7, 3, 8, 7), Dion Sims (4, 4, 2, 4, 3, 1), Jay Ajayi (2, 7, 3, 0, 1, 3), Damien Williams (2, 2, 3, 0, 3, 4), MarQueis Gray (2, 0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Leonte Carroo (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (18, 12, 20, 19, 32, 16), Ryan Tannehill (6, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0), Damien Williams (1, 1, 5, 3, 0, 2), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 1, 5, 4, 4), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Damien Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Dion Sims (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), MarQueis Gray (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Leonte Carroo (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (3, 0, 1, 2, 6, 0), Damien Williams (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Ryan Tannehill (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Matt Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Tony Lippett 7, 3, 8, 5, 4, 4 (4-42, 2-14, 8-130-1, 0-0, 2-29, 3-33-1), Xavien Howard 10, 8, 4 (3-66, 5-99-2, 3-32)





New England Patriots





Targets: Julian Edelman (11, 12, 15, 12, 8, 13), James White (9, 5, 3, 8, 4, 4), Martellus Bennett (5, 4, 4, 4, 2, 5), Chris Hogan (5, 5, 7, 2, 5, 4), Malcolm Mitchell (7, 10, 5, 1, 5, 0), Rob Gronkowski (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (7, 5, 1, 3, 1, 2), LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), James Develin (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 4), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Lengel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (11, 18, 17, 17, 20, 14), Dion Lewis (6, 5, 3, 18, 16, 11), James White (0, 3, 2, 3, 1, 2), Tom Brady (3, 3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Julian Edelman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Malcolm Mitchell (2, 2, 4, 1, 2, 0), Martellus Bennett (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Chris Hogan (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 2), James White (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), James Develin (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Matt Lengel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 4, 2, 15, 4), Dion Lewis (3, 1, 0, 1, 4, 4), Tom Brady (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), James White (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Julian Edelman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Malcolm Butler 6, 7, 3, 3, 1, 2 (6-106-2, 3-78, 2-27, 0-0, 0-0, 2-15), Logan Ryan 7, 8, 7, 2, 9 (3-78, 4-72, 6-58, 0-0, 7-50), Eric Rowe 6, 5, 6 (3-43, 1-17, 5-36)

New York Jets





Targets: Brandon Marshall (9, 8, 5, 11, 4, 0), Quincy Enunwa (5, 2, 7, 9, 5, 8), Robby Anderson (2, 12, 11, 6, 3, 7), Bilal Powell (3, 1, 5, 12, 3, 3), Matt Forte (4, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0), Charone Peake (0, 2, 2, 4, 3, 5), Jalin Marshall (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2, 5, 3, 2, 2, 0), Brandon Bostick (2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), C.J. Spiller (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Devin Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Brandon Wilds (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Braedon Bowman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kellen Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Matt Forte (13, 9, 3, 4, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (8, 1, 29, 16, 15, 22), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2, 2, 0, 2, 1, 2), Brandon Wilds (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 4), Khiry Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 8, 0), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 4, 1, 0, 0), C.J. Spiller (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Burks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Geno Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 2), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 2), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalin Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charone Peake (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devin Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Matt Forte (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (3, 1, 3, 2, 0, 7), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Brandon Burks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brandon Wilds (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Khiry Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Darrelle Revis 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, 3 (4-69, 4-41-2, 3-36, 1-17, 2-42, 2-70), Buster Skrine 8, 8 (4-40-1, 3-19), Darryl Roberts 7 (2-21)





Oakland Raiders





Targets: Michael Crabtree (13, 11, 7, 8, 10, 8), Amari Cooper (7, 4, 10, 3, 6, 8), Seth Roberts (4, 5, 9, 3, 3, 3), Clive Walford (4, 3, 3, 3, 2, 3), Latavius Murray (4, 5, 1, 1, 2, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 4, 5, 3, 1), Andre Holmes (1, 1, 1, 1, 5, 1), Mychal Rivera (2, 5, 5, 2, 0, 3), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 2), Jamize Olawale (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Lee Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Latavius Murray (19, 20, 22, 13, 15, 5), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 5, 12, 7), Jalen Richard (7, 9, 6, 6, 6, 3), Derek Carr (4, 2, 2, 5, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt McGloin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Crabtree (2, 4, 2, 2, 1, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 0, 5, 2, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Clive Walford (2, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mychal Rivera (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jamize Olawale (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (7, 5, 4, 4, 2, 0), Derek Carr (0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 3, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Sean Smith 2, 7, 9, 6, 1, 5 (1-6, 4-77-1, 5-54, 4-86-2, 1-24-1, 3-38), David Amerson 5, 8, 2, 6 (2-21, 5-21, 1-12, 4-32)





Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (6, 7, 11, 5, 11, 0), LeVeon Bell (5, 7, 5, 8, 4, 0), Eli Rogers (2, 3, 3, 6, 5, 6), Jesse James (1, 4, 3, 1, 5, 3), Sammie Coates (3, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Ladarius Green (3, 11, 6, 8, 0, 0), Cobi Hamilton (1, 3, 2, 2, 1, 4), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Xavier Grimble (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Demarcus Ayers (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 12), David Johnson (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Roosevelt Nix (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (23, 29, 38, 23, 20, 0), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 23), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 0, 3, 4, 1, 0), Fitzgerald Toussaint (6, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Landry Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Antonio Brown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Ayers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2), LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Eli Rogers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ladarius Green (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Cobi Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Xavier Grimble (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Demarcus Ayers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (2, 0, 9, 4, 1, 0), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Ross Cockrell 6, 6, 5, 5, 3, 8 (4-89, 2-19, 4-31, 4-48, 2-19, 5-37-1) Artie Burns 12, 6, 6, 5, 5, 8 (5-54-1, 3-19, 5-32, 2-23, 3-20, 6-83), William Gay 5 (5-22)





San Diego Chargers





Targets: Tyrell Williams (14, 4, 5, 9, 9, 7), Dontrelle Inman (6, 5, 7, 8, 10, 5), Antonio Gates (0, 4, 9, 2, 13, 8), Travis Benjamin (2, 4, 3, 3, 4, 0), Melvin Gordon (4, 6, 1, 0, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (3, 1, 5, 4, 0, 5), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 6, 3, 4, 0), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 6), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Burse (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Andre Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Geremy Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jeremy Butler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sean McGrath (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (17, 17, 3, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (1, 4, 16, 15, 9, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 7, 9, 7), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 18), Philip Rivers (0, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kellen Clemens (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 3), Hunter Henry (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Melvin Gordon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Geremy Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Burse (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Butler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Philip Rivers (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Andre Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Casey Hayward 4, 10, 5, 4, 2, 6 (2-6, 6-68, 3-28, 2-38, 0-0, 5-55), Trevor Williams 4, 2, 8, 5, 3 (2-20, 2-31, 7-81, 2-28, 3-30)





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (7, 0, 3, 10, 9, 13), Delanie Walker (4, 0, 7, 7, 8, 8), Tajae Sharpe (3, 0, 1, 4, 8, 2), DeMarco Murray (5, 0, 2, 6, 4, 1), Kendall Wright (1, 0, 0, 2, 4, 0), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (2, 0, 2, 0, 6, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Anthony Fasano (1, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Phillip Supernaw (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jace Amaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (17, 0, 21, 18, 14, 11), Derrick Henry (8, 0, 12, 9, 4, 15), Marcus Mariota (4, 0, 9, 1, 2, 0), Matt Cassel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Antonio Andrews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marc Mariani (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Delanie Walker (2, 0, 2, 0, 3, 3), Rishard Matthews (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 5), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Harry Douglas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Fasano (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (4, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1), Derrick Henry (2, 0, 2, 5, 2, 2), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: LeShaun Sims 11, 5, 6, 11 (8-108-1, 1-4, 3-33, 5-101), Antwon Blake 6, 11, 5 (5-71, 9-150, 4-41), Brice McCain 5, 3 (3-29, 2-33)





