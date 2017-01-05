Raymond Summerlin

Offseason Low Down

The Coaching Carousel: NFC

Thursday, January 05, 2017


With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 16. Still, the end result is the same, and six organizations (and counting?) are looking for new head coaches while one (again?) is searching for a new general manager. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.

New Organization
San Francisco 49ers
In a lesson on how not to run an organization, the 49ers allowed a middling at best general manager, Trent Baalke, run a great head coach, Jim Harbaugh, out of town and then compounded the mistake by letting that general manager make two more coaching hires. One of those coaches could have been Adam Gase, but Baalke’s ego got in the way. The 49ers ended up with Jim Tomsula that year, and then fired him to get Chip Kelly, who was fired himself shortly after Baalke.

Two one-and-done coaches later, the 49ers are now on the market for a completely new organization and have one of the worst rosters in football. It is not an enviable position for one of the most decorated franchises in NFL history.

The first order of business should be finding a general manager. The 49ers wanted to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for the position, but he turned down the request. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who has an extensive scouting background, will interview as well as coveted Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf. Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is on the wish list too, although he has had plenty of opportunities to leave throughout the years and has always elected to stay in New England. Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, and Vikings assistant GM George Paton are also scheduled for interviews.

On the coaching front, the 49ers have already scheduled interviews with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, and Redskins OC Sean McVay. The team is also reportedly interested in Dolphins DC Vance Joseph and Panthers DC Sean McDermott. San Francisco has to interview available coaches while they can, but it would be smart to hire a general manager before making the final decision on a coach.

GM Open:
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:

New Coach
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams became the first organization to start their coaching search when they made the long-overdue decision to fire Jeff Fisher in early December. Fisher is the picture of mediocrity, a human excuse machine, and reportedly did not get along with GM Les Snead, who is still employed but could be gone depending on who is hired to replace Fisher.

For now, however, Snead will be in on the coach interviews along with chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, and the duo will be busy. Starting with interim coach John Fassel on Monday, the Rams are expected to meet with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Lions DC Teryl Austin, Redskins OC Sean McVay, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, and Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone. There was also the annual rumor of a trade for Saints coach Sean Payton, but Payton shot those “reports” down.

In a new city with an absolute mess on offense and a rookie quarterback in need of a lot of polish, the Rams have to get this hire right.

GM Les Snead: It is not a given he will be back, but being in the room for the coaching interviews suggests he has a good shot
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:

In Limbo
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are among the most stable franchises in the league, but there are rumors the front office could experience a shake-up with long-time general manager Ted Thompson stepping aside to allow up-and-coming director of football operations Eliot Wolf to take over the reins. The move would be an effort to keep Wolf, who has an interview with the 49ers and is certain to get a general manager job somewhere in the near future, in the building. There have also been rumors coach Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with Thompson’s almost neurotic refusal to bolster the roster through free agency, although he loosened those constraints somewhat last offseason.

All of those factors make this rumor one worth considering, but it is still just a rumor at this point.

GM Ted Thompson: Stay tuned
HC Mike McCarthy: Great quarterback play can mask a lot of ills including an offensive coach either unwilling or unable to adjust
OC Edgar Bennett: McCarthy calls the plays, but Bennett is a quality coach who should get a look from teams in need of a head coach at some point
DC Dom Capers: An annual scapegoat, he did a fine job keeping the defense competitive under a mountain of injuries

New Coordinator
Arizona Cardinals
This is not as cut and dried as Kyle Shanahan below, but Harold Goodwin is once again getting a ton of interest from teams in need of a head coach, already scheduling interviews with the Jaguars, Bills, and Rams. He is going to get a job at some point.

GM Steve Keim: David Johnson and Markus Golden are big hits, but his early-round draft history is more checkered than expected for a general manager of his reputation
HC Bruce Arians: The shine wore off a little this season, but he is still a top coach with a quality offensive mind
OC Harold Goodwin: Only a matter of time before he lands a job
DC James Bettcher: Defense has finished top-five in yards allowed both of his seasons in charge and top-four in takeaways

Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Shanahan is not gone yet, but it would be shocking if he did not land a head coaching job. Perhaps a deep playoff run would keep Shanahan the Younger in Atlanta, but it is not out of the question a team is willing to wait on one of the best offensive minds in the game. Shanahan already has interviews scheduled with the Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers during the bye week. He is reportedly most interested in the Denver job.

GM Thomas Dimitroff: With the help of Scott Pioli, Dimitroff has put together several quality drafts in a row and made one of the best low-key moves of free agency by signing Alex Mack
HC Dan Quinn: After last season’s collapse, he likely needed to finish the job this season in order to keep his, and that is exactly what he did
OC Kyle Shanahan: For now
DC Richard Smith: It is unclear how big of a role he has with Quinn almost certainly heavily involved

Carolina Panthers
Dave Gettleman made some noise about the offense in his post-season press conference, but Mike Shula is almost certainly safe. Sean McDermott has nothing to worry about, either, but the Panthers might need to worry about him bolting for pastures new.

As seems to be the case every year, McDermott is drawing interest from teams in need of a head coach, and he does not have a playoff run to prevent him from interviewing this January. The coordinator already has a meeting scheduled with the Bills and has drawn interest from the 49ers and Chargers as well.  

GM Dave Gettleman: May have misjudged Josh Norman’s value and needs to do better on the offensive line, but remains one of the best in the business
HC Ron Rivera: Let-down years have become a concerning trend, but at least next year should be one of the rebound efforts
OC Mike Shula: Offense looked out of sorts most of the year and Cam Newton had a down season, so he needs to find some answers this offseason
DC Sean McDermott: A lack of experience and talent in the secondary did him in early, but the defense improved throughout the year

Detroit Lions
Jim Caldwell will keep his job at least another year after guiding the Lions to the postseason, but perennial coaching candidate Teryl Austin might not be back with him. Austin has drawn interest from the Chargers and Rams, but he will not be able to interview until the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs. If Detroit can pull an upset in the Wild Card round, that would hurt his chances.

GM Bob Quinn: Early returns from his first draft class are promising with Taylor Decker a massive hit in the middle of the first round
HC Jim Caldwell: His job always seems to be in question and his behavior toward the media is laughable, but he does have two playoff appearances in three seasons
OC Jim Bob Cooter: Perhaps Matthew Stafford’s finger is to blame, but the offense took a turn for the worse over the second half of the season
DC Teryl Austin: His undermanned defense overachieved despite little talent at linebacker and almost no pass rush


