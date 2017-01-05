The Coaching Carousel: NFC

With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 16. Still, the end result is the same, and six organizations (and counting?) are looking for new head coaches while one (again?) is searching for a new general manager. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.
The AFC rundown can be found here.
Last Update: 11 p.m. EST 1/4/2017
Make sure to bookmark the Rotoworld News Page for up to the second breaking news. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
New Organization
San Francisco 49ers
In a lesson on how not to run an organization, the 49ers allowed a middling at best general manager, Trent Baalke, run a great head coach, Jim Harbaugh, out of town and then compounded the mistake by letting that general manager make two more coaching hires. One of those coaches could have been Adam Gase, but Baalke’s ego got in the way. The 49ers ended up with Jim Tomsula that year, and then fired him to get Chip Kelly, who was fired himself shortly after Baalke.
Two one-and-done coaches later, the 49ers are now on the market for a completely new organization and have one of the worst rosters in football. It is not an enviable position for one of the most decorated franchises in NFL history.
The first order of business should be finding a general manager. The 49ers wanted to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for the position, but he turned down the request. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who has an extensive scouting background, will interview as well as coveted Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf. Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is on the wish list too, although he has had plenty of opportunities to leave throughout the years and has always elected to stay in New England. Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, and Vikings assistant GM George Paton are also scheduled for interviews.
On the coaching front, the 49ers have already scheduled interviews with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, and Redskins OC Sean McVay. The team is also reportedly interested in Dolphins DC Vance Joseph and Panthers DC Sean McDermott. San Francisco has to interview available coaches while they can, but it would be smart to hire a general manager before making the final decision on a coach.
GM Open:
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
New Coach
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams became the first organization to start their coaching search when they made the long-overdue decision to fire Jeff Fisher in early December. Fisher is the picture of mediocrity, a human excuse machine, and reportedly did not get along with GM Les Snead, who is still employed but could be gone depending on who is hired to replace Fisher.
For now, however, Snead will be in on the coach interviews along with chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, and the duo will be busy. Starting with interim coach John Fassel on Monday, the Rams are expected to meet with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Lions DC Teryl Austin, Redskins OC Sean McVay, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, and Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone. There was also the annual rumor of a trade for Saints coach Sean Payton, but Payton shot those “reports” down.
In a new city with an absolute mess on offense and a rookie quarterback in need of a lot of polish, the Rams have to get this hire right.
GM Les Snead: It is not a given he will be back, but being in the room for the coaching interviews suggests he has a good shot
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
In Limbo
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are among the most stable franchises in the league, but there are rumors the front office could experience a shake-up with long-time general manager Ted Thompson stepping aside to allow up-and-coming director of football operations Eliot Wolf to take over the reins. The move would be an effort to keep Wolf, who has an interview with the 49ers and is certain to get a general manager job somewhere in the near future, in the building. There have also been rumors coach Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with Thompson’s almost neurotic refusal to bolster the roster through free agency, although he loosened those constraints somewhat last offseason.
All of those factors make this rumor one worth considering, but it is still just a rumor at this point.
GM Ted Thompson: Stay tuned
HC Mike McCarthy: Great quarterback play can mask a lot of ills including an offensive coach either unwilling or unable to adjust
OC Edgar Bennett: McCarthy calls the plays, but Bennett is a quality coach who should get a look from teams in need of a head coach at some point
DC Dom Capers: An annual scapegoat, he did a fine job keeping the defense competitive under a mountain of injuries
New Coordinator
Arizona Cardinals
This is not as cut and dried as Kyle Shanahan below, but Harold Goodwin is once again getting a ton of interest from teams in need of a head coach, already scheduling interviews with the Jaguars, Bills, and Rams. He is going to get a job at some point.
GM Steve Keim: David Johnson and Markus Golden are big hits, but his early-round draft history is more checkered than expected for a general manager of his reputation
HC Bruce Arians: The shine wore off a little this season, but he is still a top coach with a quality offensive mind
OC Harold Goodwin: Only a matter of time before he lands a job
DC James Bettcher: Defense has finished top-five in yards allowed both of his seasons in charge and top-four in takeaways
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Shanahan is not gone yet, but it would be shocking if he did not land a head coaching job. Perhaps a deep playoff run would keep Shanahan the Younger in Atlanta, but it is not out of the question a team is willing to wait on one of the best offensive minds in the game. Shanahan already has interviews scheduled with the Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers during the bye week. He is reportedly most interested in the Denver job.
GM Thomas Dimitroff: With the help of Scott Pioli, Dimitroff has put together several quality drafts in a row and made one of the best low-key moves of free agency by signing Alex Mack
HC Dan Quinn: After last season’s collapse, he likely needed to finish the job this season in order to keep his, and that is exactly what he did
OC Kyle Shanahan: For now
DC Richard Smith: It is unclear how big of a role he has with Quinn almost certainly heavily involved
Carolina Panthers
Dave Gettleman made some noise about the offense in his post-season press conference, but Mike Shula is almost certainly safe. Sean McDermott has nothing to worry about, either, but the Panthers might need to worry about him bolting for pastures new.
As seems to be the case every year, McDermott is drawing interest from teams in need of a head coach, and he does not have a playoff run to prevent him from interviewing this January. The coordinator already has a meeting scheduled with the Bills and has drawn interest from the 49ers and Chargers as well.
GM Dave Gettleman: May have misjudged Josh Norman’s value and needs to do better on the offensive line, but remains one of the best in the business
HC Ron Rivera: Let-down years have become a concerning trend, but at least next year should be one of the rebound efforts
OC Mike Shula: Offense looked out of sorts most of the year and Cam Newton had a down season, so he needs to find some answers this offseason
DC Sean McDermott: A lack of experience and talent in the secondary did him in early, but the defense improved throughout the year
Detroit Lions
Jim Caldwell will keep his job at least another year after guiding the Lions to the postseason, but perennial coaching candidate Teryl Austin might not be back with him. Austin has drawn interest from the Chargers and Rams, but he will not be able to interview until the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs. If Detroit can pull an upset in the Wild Card round, that would hurt his chances.
GM Bob Quinn: Early returns from his first draft class are promising with Taylor Decker a massive hit in the middle of the first round
HC Jim Caldwell: His job always seems to be in question and his behavior toward the media is laughable, but he does have two playoff appearances in three seasons
OC Jim Bob Cooter: Perhaps Matthew Stafford’s finger is to blame, but the offense took a turn for the worse over the second half of the season
DC Teryl Austin: His undermanned defense overachieved despite little talent at linebacker and almost no pass rush
With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 16. Still, the end result is the same, and six organizations (and counting?) are looking for new head coaches while one (again?) is searching for a new general manager. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.
The AFC rundown can be found here.
Last Update: 11 p.m. EST 1/4/2017
Make sure to bookmark the Rotoworld News Page for up to the second breaking news. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
New Organization
San Francisco 49ers
In a lesson on how not to run an organization, the 49ers allowed a middling at best general manager, Trent Baalke, run a great head coach, Jim Harbaugh, out of town and then compounded the mistake by letting that general manager make two more coaching hires. One of those coaches could have been Adam Gase, but Baalke’s ego got in the way. The 49ers ended up with Jim Tomsula that year, and then fired him to get Chip Kelly, who was fired himself shortly after Baalke.
Two one-and-done coaches later, the 49ers are now on the market for a completely new organization and have one of the worst rosters in football. It is not an enviable position for one of the most decorated franchises in NFL history.
The first order of business should be finding a general manager. The 49ers wanted to interview Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard for the position, but he turned down the request. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who has an extensive scouting background, will interview as well as coveted Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf. Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is on the wish list too, although he has had plenty of opportunities to leave throughout the years and has always elected to stay in New England. Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III, Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst, and Vikings assistant GM George Paton are also scheduled for interviews.
On the coaching front, the 49ers have already scheduled interviews with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, and Redskins OC Sean McVay. The team is also reportedly interested in Dolphins DC Vance Joseph and Panthers DC Sean McDermott. San Francisco has to interview available coaches while they can, but it would be smart to hire a general manager before making the final decision on a coach.
GM Open:
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
New Coach
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams became the first organization to start their coaching search when they made the long-overdue decision to fire Jeff Fisher in early December. Fisher is the picture of mediocrity, a human excuse machine, and reportedly did not get along with GM Les Snead, who is still employed but could be gone depending on who is hired to replace Fisher.
For now, however, Snead will be in on the coach interviews along with chief operating officer Kevin Demoff, and the duo will be busy. Starting with interim coach John Fassel on Monday, the Rams are expected to meet with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan, Lions DC Teryl Austin, Redskins OC Sean McVay, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn, Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, and Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone. There was also the annual rumor of a trade for Saints coach Sean Payton, but Payton shot those “reports” down.
In a new city with an absolute mess on offense and a rookie quarterback in need of a lot of polish, the Rams have to get this hire right.
GM Les Snead: It is not a given he will be back, but being in the room for the coaching interviews suggests he has a good shot
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
In Limbo
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are among the most stable franchises in the league, but there are rumors the front office could experience a shake-up with long-time general manager Ted Thompson stepping aside to allow up-and-coming director of football operations Eliot Wolf to take over the reins. The move would be an effort to keep Wolf, who has an interview with the 49ers and is certain to get a general manager job somewhere in the near future, in the building. There have also been rumors coach Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with Thompson’s almost neurotic refusal to bolster the roster through free agency, although he loosened those constraints somewhat last offseason.
All of those factors make this rumor one worth considering, but it is still just a rumor at this point.
GM Ted Thompson: Stay tuned
HC Mike McCarthy: Great quarterback play can mask a lot of ills including an offensive coach either unwilling or unable to adjust
OC Edgar Bennett: McCarthy calls the plays, but Bennett is a quality coach who should get a look from teams in need of a head coach at some point
DC Dom Capers: An annual scapegoat, he did a fine job keeping the defense competitive under a mountain of injuries
New Coordinator
Arizona Cardinals
This is not as cut and dried as Kyle Shanahan below, but Harold Goodwin is once again getting a ton of interest from teams in need of a head coach, already scheduling interviews with the Jaguars, Bills, and Rams. He is going to get a job at some point.
GM Steve Keim: David Johnson and Markus Golden are big hits, but his early-round draft history is more checkered than expected for a general manager of his reputation
HC Bruce Arians: The shine wore off a little this season, but he is still a top coach with a quality offensive mind
OC Harold Goodwin: Only a matter of time before he lands a job
DC James Bettcher: Defense has finished top-five in yards allowed both of his seasons in charge and top-four in takeaways
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Shanahan is not gone yet, but it would be shocking if he did not land a head coaching job. Perhaps a deep playoff run would keep Shanahan the Younger in Atlanta, but it is not out of the question a team is willing to wait on one of the best offensive minds in the game. Shanahan already has interviews scheduled with the Broncos, Jaguars, Rams, and 49ers during the bye week. He is reportedly most interested in the Denver job.
GM Thomas Dimitroff: With the help of Scott Pioli, Dimitroff has put together several quality drafts in a row and made one of the best low-key moves of free agency by signing Alex Mack
HC Dan Quinn: After last season’s collapse, he likely needed to finish the job this season in order to keep his, and that is exactly what he did
OC Kyle Shanahan: For now
DC Richard Smith: It is unclear how big of a role he has with Quinn almost certainly heavily involved
Carolina Panthers
Dave Gettleman made some noise about the offense in his post-season press conference, but Mike Shula is almost certainly safe. Sean McDermott has nothing to worry about, either, but the Panthers might need to worry about him bolting for pastures new.
As seems to be the case every year, McDermott is drawing interest from teams in need of a head coach, and he does not have a playoff run to prevent him from interviewing this January. The coordinator already has a meeting scheduled with the Bills and has drawn interest from the 49ers and Chargers as well.
GM Dave Gettleman: May have misjudged Josh Norman’s value and needs to do better on the offensive line, but remains one of the best in the business
HC Ron Rivera: Let-down years have become a concerning trend, but at least next year should be one of the rebound efforts
OC Mike Shula: Offense looked out of sorts most of the year and Cam Newton had a down season, so he needs to find some answers this offseason
DC Sean McDermott: A lack of experience and talent in the secondary did him in early, but the defense improved throughout the year
Detroit Lions
Jim Caldwell will keep his job at least another year after guiding the Lions to the postseason, but perennial coaching candidate Teryl Austin might not be back with him. Austin has drawn interest from the Chargers and Rams, but he will not be able to interview until the Lions are eliminated from the playoffs. If Detroit can pull an upset in the Wild Card round, that would hurt his chances.
GM Bob Quinn: Early returns from his first draft class are promising with Taylor Decker a massive hit in the middle of the first round
HC Jim Caldwell: His job always seems to be in question and his behavior toward the media is laughable, but he does have two playoff appearances in three seasons
OC Jim Bob Cooter: Perhaps Matthew Stafford’s finger is to blame, but the offense took a turn for the worse over the second half of the season
DC Teryl Austin: His undermanned defense overachieved despite little talent at linebacker and almost no pass rush
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bucs likely knew Mike Smith would be a short-term hire, and it looks like that term may end up being just one year as Smith is scheduled to interview with the Chargers and Jaguars. Despite little playoff success and a terrible ending in Atlanta, it seems like Smith will get another shot to run a team.
GM Jason Licht: Backed himself into a corner by not picking up Doug Martin’s fifth-year option, but may get bailed out by Martin’s suspension, which reportedly voids the guaranteed money. Also, Roberto Aguayo
HC Dirk Koetter: Offense took a step back in his first year as head coach, but Jameis Winston continues to improve
OC Todd Monken: Did not call plays this season, but Koetter said he will considering giving up the play-calling duties this offseason
DC Mike Smith: Defense improved throughout the season and likely will take another step forward if he sticks around
Washington Redskins
Sean McVay took over play-calling duties last year at just 29-years-old, and he is getting serious interest from the Rams and 49ers for their head coaching vacancies this cycle. It is only a matter of time before he is running his own team, and he likely will end up getting there at a younger age than mentor Jon Gruden.
It is also not a given Joe Barry is back. A large contingent of the fanbase has been clamoring for him to be dismissed, and the results back up that sentiment. Despite more talent this year in the secondary, Barry’s defense finished 28th in total defense and 19th in points allowed. For an organization which should be looking to make the next step, it might be time to try something else on defense.
GM Scot McCloughan: Josh Norman fell into his lap, but there remain big holes to fill on defense, especially in the front seven
HC Jay Gruden: The collapse with a playoff berth in reach is a red flag, but his offense is one of the best schemed in the league
OC Sean McVay: Offense has finished top-12 in points his two years calling the plays
DC Joe Barry: Has never finished better than 28th in total defense in four years as a coordinator in the NFL
Status Quo
Chicago Bears
There was some speculation Vic Fangio would be let go after the season, but both he and Dowell Loggains will return next year. One of the best defensive coordinators in the game, Fangio’s defense has arguably overachieved and has an exciting mix of talent in the front seven.
GM Ryan Pace: Has done a great job adding talent in his first two years but needs to get the quarterback position right this offseason
HC John Fox: He probably will not survive another three-win season
OC Dowell Loggains: Has been given more grief than he deserves considering the situation at quarterback, but the offense did take a step back in his first season
DC Vic Fangio: Even with injuries and middling talent in the secondary, the defense was competitive most of the season
Dallas Cowboys
Scott Linehan should be getting at least some head coaching buzz after what he did with Dak Prescott, but that has not happened to this point. His disastrous run leading the Rams in the mid-2000s could be why.
GM Jerry Jones: Jerry has the title, but Stephen Jones and Will McClay play major roles in the decision-making process
HC Jason Garrett: Has a 12- and 13-win season on his resume in the last three years
OC Scott Linehan: Coaxed a record-breaking season out of a fourth-round rookie quarterback
DC Rod Marinelli: No defensive coach does more with less
Minnesota Vikings
The replacement after Norv Turner stepped down midway through the year, Pat Shurmur did a great job adjusting the offense to make up for the deficiencies up front and coaxed a career year out of Sam Bradford, who he has a long-standing relationship with. It is not official, but Shurmur will likely be back next season.
GM Rick Spielman: Has built an elite defense, but the offensive line needs a lot of work
HC Mike Zimmer: Well-regarded coach who has a 26-22 record in three years, but the freelancing situation in the secondary late in the season suggests there may be some trouble brewing under the surface
OC Pat Shurmur: Did a great job transforming the offense to hide the deficiencies in the running game and offensive line, but ultimately the dink-and-dunk approach was not enough
DC George Edwards: Defense took the expected jump into the upper echelons, but the performances against the Colts and Packers late in the season are a big concern
New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton showed up in trade rumors as he does every offseason, but he quickly shot those down. It looks like he will be back for his 11th season in charge not counting the suspension. Still, the organization needs to get out of their 7-9 rut.
GM Mickey Loomis: Continues to find offensive talent, but the defense, as always, is a problem
HC Sean Payton: Threatening to become the new Jeff Fisher with three 7-9 finishes in a row
OC Pete Carmichael: Handled the play-calling duties most of the season and was having plenty of success, but Payton took back over late in the year
DC Dennis Allen: Defense did take a step forward, especially as the year went on, but there was nowhere to go but up
New York Giants
Jerry Reese got a lot of warranted criticism after last season, but his performance in free agency was spectacular, and the emergence of Landon Collins makes his 2015 class look a lot better. Still, his track record in the draft leaves a lot to be desired.
GM Jerry Reese: Rightfully criticized for several years, he hit it out of the park in free agency last spring
HC Ben McAdoo: Eli Manning’s struggles are to blame, but the offense took a big step back in his first season running the entire team
OC Mike Sullivan: This is McAdoo’s offense
DC Steve Spagnuolo: Talent certainly helped the turnaround, but he deserves credit for a varied and attacking scheme
Philadelphia Eagles
Frank Reich will get an interview with the Bills, but it seems unlikely he lands a job this cycle. Jim Schwartz should get another chance to lead a team at some point, but his name has not yet popped up in the rumor mill. It is possible QBs coach John DeFilippo lands a coordinator job.
GM Howie Roseman: Did a great job securing picks in exchange for players who were clearly not in the team’s plans, especially Bradford, and has locked up his young talent, but has work to do both at receiver and corner
HC Doug Pederson: Made some rookie coach blunders and team arguably underperformed its talent, but he should improve with experience
OC Frank Reich: A future head coach even if it does not come this cycle
DC Jim Schwartz: Defense succumbed to the lack of talent at corner down the stretch, but he remains one of the best in the league who is a great fit with the team’s talent on the defensive line
Seattle Seahawks
Perhaps offensive line coach Tom Cable gets a look from teams in need of a head coach, but the rest of the staff should stay relatively intact.
GM John Schneider: Obviously has a great track record, but the issues on the offensive line are simply unacceptable
HC Pete Carroll: Has won at least 10 games five seasons in a row
OC Darrell Bevell: Offense took a massive step back, but he is hamstrung by the lack of talent on the offensive line
DC Kris Richard: Another year, another top-five defense