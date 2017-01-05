Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook

Thursday, January 05, 2017

Even though the fantasy regular season is over, there are still DFS contests and playoff leagues to win. The Wild Card and Divisional Round four-game slates always brew up some interesting storylines, and, in turn, fantasy lineups as we say goodbye to playing fantasy football until the preseason. The postseason is always bittersweet.

Let’s hit all the pertinent news and notes for the Wild Card slate in Thursday’s Dose...

The Headlines

Get excited, Raider fans. Your team just made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and you’re staring down the barrel of Connor Cook’s first professional start. What a brutal twist of events. Jack Del Rio confirmed on Wednesday that Oakland will roll with Cook as Matt McGloin (shoulder) is iffy to suit up on Saturday. Frankly, it’s just a bad situation all around. When the media asked Raiders’ receiver Amari Cooper what he thought of Connor Cook he replied, “In general, he’s tall and can see the field… he’s confident out there.” That’s a ringing endorsement. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to love about the Raiders’ pass attack in Week 18. Not only are the Texans’ a very strong fifth in Football Outsiders’ Pass Defense DVOA metrics, they are last – by far – in passing yards/game allowed (218.3) on the eight-team slate. If Oakland is going to steal a playoff win, they’ll likely have to do so on the back of their elite offensive line and running game.

After missing Weeks 16-17 with an ankle injury among other nicks and bruises, Lamar Miller is practicing in full for the Texans’ Wild Card showdown against Oakland. Miller was squarely a disappointment in the 2016 regular season, but it’s hard to argue against the volume he was receiving. Even though Miller was just the RB18 in PPR points/game in 2016, he averaged a robust 21.92 opportunities (attempts plus targets) per game. For perspective, only Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon and DeMarco Murray saw more opportunities per game than Miller did. What’s more, now that Miller is presumably healthy, this is a pretty strong spot to roster him in Wild Card fantasy football contests. When the Texans are at home and favored by Vegas (six game sample), Lamar Miller averages 17.53 PPR points/game on 109 total yards/game. Miller averaged just 11.12 PPR points and 78 total yards per contest on the road or as a home-underdog (eight game sample). Houston is currently favored by four while Oakland allowed the fifth-most yards per carry and ninth-most fantasy points per touch to opposing running backs in the 2016 fantasy regular season.

Pittsburgh’s passing offense potentially just got a lot more potent on Wednesday. Ladarius Green (concussion) practiced in full and is tracking towards a return in the Wild Card round. After missing Weeks 16-17, it looks like Green is going to clear through the concussion protocol in time to play on Sunday versus Miami. Prior to going down in the middle of Week 15’s contest versus the Bengals, Green was becoming an integral part of the Steelers’ attack. Not only were his snaps on the rise, he was on the field for the majority of Ben Roethlisberger’s drop backs in Weeks 13-15 (63% > 68% > 76%). Green has massive upside if he is on the field for well over 65% of Big Ben’s passing snaps against Miami. The Dolphins’ linebacking/safety corps finished the 2016 season allowing the seventh-most fantasy points/target plus the fourth-most points on a per reception basis to opposing tight ends. Health permitting, Jimmy Graham’s ceiling is only slightly higher than Ladarius Green’s in the Wild Card slate.

Quick Hits

Lions’ OC Jim Bob Cooter said he is open to the idea of continuing to use Zach Zenner as an every-down back. Zenner played all but two snaps without Theo Riddick (wrist) in Week 17… Dolphins’ CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday. Miami’s pass defense has been lit up in Maxwell’s absence in Week 16-17… Tom Savage (concussion) is officially out for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders… Randall Cobb (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday… Packers CB Quinten Rollins is in the league's concussion protocol… Raiders LT Donald Penn (knee) didn't practice Wednesday… Sammie Coates (hamstring) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice…. Cowboys’ CB Morris Claiborne (groin) will participate in individual drills at Thursday's practice. Claiborne is trying to return for the Divisional Round… The Cowboys signed traveling-man OG Jonathan Cooper on Wednesday… Falcons’ WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) returned to practice Wednesday… Danny Amendola (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday.