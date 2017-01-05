Nick Mensio

Free Agency Update

NFL Futures Deals

Thursday, January 05, 2017


This is the time of year we see the term “reserve/future contract” tossed around. Not everyone is entirely clear on what that means or how a player is signed to a reserve/future contract. That’s why we’re here. When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract that means they are being signed for the upcoming season. It’s typically a one- or two-year deal at the league minimum based on number of years of experience in the NFL. Only players who were not on any team’s active roster at the end of the regular season are eligible to sign reserve/future contracts. Players who typically sign these deals were on practice squads, but we’ll also see a few veterans sprinkled into the mix. These players that sign reserve/future deals are added to their respective teams’ “active” rosters on the first day of the new league year, which happens to be March 9, 2017 this season. Most players who sign reserve/future contracts end up getting cut during the summer, but we’ve seen a few players survive into the regular season. Chargers WR Dontrelle Inman, Broncos C Matt Paradis, Chiefs RB Spencer Ware, Patriots RB Dion Lewis, Saints CB Delvin Breaux, Saints RB Tim Hightower, Saints WR Willie Snead, and Raiders WR Seth Roberts were a few players who inked futures deals over the past two offseasons and ended up contributing in big ways. Below is where we’ll track all of these signings over the next month or so.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

LB Nordly Capi, WR Marvin Hall, WR Chris Hubert, OG Kaleb Johnson, C Daniel Munyer, RB Elijhaa Penny, DB Ronald Zamort

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Kenny Bell, OG Jarell Broxton, DB Rob Daniel, RB Stephen Houston, OG Jarrod Pughsley, C Matt Skura, QB Dustin Vaughan

BUFFALO BILLS

LS Reid Ferguson, DB Charles Gaines, RB Cedric O’Neal, DB Joe Powell, LB Max Valles, QB Josh Woodrum

CAROLINA PANTHERS

DB Brian Blechen, OT Blaine Clausell, DT Eric Crume, WR Keyarris Garrett, DB Tyler Patmon, DB Jeff Richards, OT Jake Rodgers, RB Jalen Simmons, TE Scott Simonson, OT Pearce Slater, OG Tyrus Thompson, TE Eric Wallace, RB Darrel Young

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Dres Anderson, DB DeVante Bausby, RB David Cobb, C Cornelius Edison, DB Jacoby Glenn, OT William Poehls, DB Rashaad Reynolds, OG Cyril Richardson

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Ryan Brown, DT David Dean, DB Tony McRae, OG Alex Redmond, WR Alonzo Russell

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Josh Boyce, LB James Burgess, DT Trevon Coley, DB Justin Currie, DB Trae Elston, DB Darius Hillary, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Jordan Leslie, OT Zach Sterup

DALLAS COWBOYS

LB John Lotulelei

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Zac Brooks, C Dillon Day, DE Iosia Iosia, OT Justin Murray, LS Jeff Overbaugh, RB Bernard Pierce, DT Travis Raciti, TE Steven Scheu, WR Hunter Sharp, LB Kevin Snyder, TE Austin Traylor

HOUSTON TEXANS

P Cory Carter

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB LaVar Edwards, WR Marcus Leak, DB Stefan McClure, DB Tevin Mitchel, QB Stephen Morris, OG Adam Redmond, DB Larry Scott, WR Tevaun Smith

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE E.J. Bibbs, DB Doran Grant, OG Nila Kasitati, LB Raphael Kirby, DT Louis Nix, TE Gannon Sinclair, OT Arturo Uzdavinis

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OT Isaiah Battle

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Jerome Couplin, LB Cassanova McKinzy, LB Reggie Northrup, DB Kevin Peterson, WR Brandon Shippen, DB Kevin Short, RB Brandon Wegher, TE Bryce Williams

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DB Daniel Davie, LB Deon Lacey, DE Arthur Miley, TE Chris Pantale

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DT Sterling Bailey, WR Moritz Bohringer, TE Kyle Carter, OT Reid Fragel, WR Cayleb Jones, K Marshall Koehn, OT Marquis Lucas, DB Tre Roberson, RB Bishop Sankey, OT Austin Shepherd, P Taylor Symmank, DB Cedric Thompson

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

OG John Fullington, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin, DE Royce LaFrance, DT Ashaad Mabry, TE Jake Stoneburner, WR Jordan Williams, DT Justin Zimmer

NEW YORK JETS

DE Kenny Anunike, WR Darius Jennings, K Ross Martin, DE Claude Pelon, RB Chris Swain, TE Jason Vander Laan

OAKLAND RAIDERS

LB Andy Mulumba, LB Dwayne Norman

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

LB Don Cherry, TE Anthony Denham, OG Darrell Greene, DB Aaron Grymes, WR Marcus Johnson, C Aaron Neary, DT Aziz Shittu, WR David Watford

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

OT Brett Boyko, DB Randall Evans, DB Mike Lee, LB Chris McCain, DB Adrian McDonald, TE Jake McGee

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

OT Norman Price

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OG Josh Allen, TE Kivon Cartwright, DB Isaiah Johnson, OG Michael Liedtke, K John Lunsford, DB Cody Riggs, RB Blake Sims, TE Tevin Westbrook

TENNESSEE TITANS

OG Karim Barton, LB Kourtnei Brown, LB Reshard Cliett, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB David Fluellen, WR Jonathan Krause, OT Tyler Marz, WR K.J. Maye, TE Tim Semisch

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

DT A.J. Francis, WR Matt Hazel, LB Rufus Johnson, DT Joey Mbu, C Ronald Patrick, DB Shak Randolph, TE Wes Saxton, WR Kendal Thompson, OT Isaiah Williams



Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio.
