Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Thursday, January 05, 2017


Wild Card Round Saturday

4:35 PM ET Game

Oakland @ Houston
Vegas Projected Score: Texans 20, Raiders 16.5

At 36.5 points, Raiders-Texans is the lowest-totaled playoff game since Tim Tebow quarterbacked the Broncos in the 2011-2012 Wild Card Round. Most of the DFS public will likely look to fade skill guys from this game. The most promising player is Lamar Miller, who rested his balky ankle the past two weeks and will resume bellcow usage against the Raiders. The Texans’ workhorse commitment to Miller never flinched this season, feeding him 20-plus carries seven times with consecutive 20-carry games before Miller was shut down for the final two. The possibility of an aggravation threatens Miller’s floor, but he offers a top-two usage ceiling among Wild Card backs. Favored at home, Miller averaged 103.8 total yards across seven 2016 home games compared to 76.3 yards on the road, also scoring four of his six TDs in the comfy confines of Reliant Stadium. The 2016 Raiders defense was persistently gashed for long runs, a tool in Miller’s repertoire. Oakland wound up yielding the NFL’s second most run plays of 20-plus yards (19). 53-year-old Justin Forsett, who got released three times during the season, ripped off a 64-yard gain on a routine inside-zone run against the Raiders last week. Forsett would have easily gone to the house if he had anything resembling long speed (4.62). 4.4-flat speedster Miller caught the Raiders for a long run in Mexico City on an un-touched outside-zone play for 33 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the one. Health concerns may lower Miller’s DFS tournament ownership percentage in an enticing matchup and spot. … Back at quarterback due to Tom Savage’s concussion, Brock Osweiler will play a game-manager role versus Oakland. On Osweiler’s second drive after relieving Savage last week, the Texans called for a handoff on third-and-six to settle for a 45-yard field goal. Coach Bill O’Brien benched Osweiler on December 19 after he engineered an historically putrid offense that ranked bottom five in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and points scored in the first 14 games. Osweiler failed to clear 270 yards in 15-of-15 appearances with only four multi-touchdown-pass games. As the Raiders will be quarterbacked by fourth-round rookie Connor Cook, it’s unlikely Houston will find itself in pass-heavy situations. Only Cook is a worse quarterback bet than Osweiler on the Wild Card slate.

Osweiler’s targets in these clubs’ Week 11 game: C.J. Fiedorowicz 10; Braxton Miller 7; DeAndre Hopkins 6; Ryan Griffin 5; Will Fuller 4; Lamar Miller 3; Keith Mumphery 2; Stephen Anderson 1. … Osweiler attacked the Raiders in the middle of the field, sending 23 combined targets to tight ends and then-slot man Braxton Miller, who went on I.R. a month ago. The Raiders gave up 5-101 to Travis Kelce in Week 14, 4-48-1 to Chargers tight ends in Week 15, 9-122-0 to Colts tight ends in Week 16, and 5-38-1 to the previously-dead Broncos tight ends last week. Fiedorowicz led Houston in targets, catches (6), and yards (82) in Mexico City. Last week, Fiedorowicz caught a four-yard touchdown from Osweiler in the third quarter before resting in the second half. Based on matchup, anticipated volume, and historical success, Fiedorowicz looks like one of the stronger DFS tight ends on the Wild Card slate. Only Jimmy Graham and perhaps Ladarius Green offer noticeably higher ceilings. Jared Cook and Eric Ebron are also in the mix. … With an assist from the Titans’ sieve-like secondary, Hopkins came to life in last week’s loss to Tennessee, drawing a team-high nine targets with Osweiler under center and parlaying them into six catches for 115 yards. Hopkins’ 51-yarder occurred on an easy underneath route where Titans rookie CB LeShaun Sims made a pathetic tackle attempt and Hopkins nearly raced to the house, going down inside the five. O’Brien’s play calls proactively worked to get Hopkins more run-after-catch chances, and have fed Nuk 34 targets over the past three games. Osweiler is always an obstacle, and Hopkins’ matchup is a concern. The Raiders’ plus-sized secondary has checked Type-A wide receivers Hopkins (5-58-0), Kelvin Benjamin (2-53-1), Demaryius Thomas (5-56-0, 4-47-0), Mike Evans (4-50-0), Donte Moncrief (2-30-1), Sammy Watkins (3-38-0), Tyrell Williams (4-20-0), and Allen Robinson (2-9-0) while struggling against smaller guys Ted Ginn (4-115-1), Marqise Lee (7-107), T.Y. Hilton (4-105), Tyreek Hill (6-66-1), and Travis Benjamin (2-56-1). I think Hopkins (6’1/214) can win against RCB Sean Smith (6’4/215) and LCB David Amerson (6’1/205) enough with his quickness. The Texans probably won’t be trailing like they were in two of their final three games, however, and it’s always difficult to know whether Osweiler will be able to get his weapons the ball. … Fuller and No. 2 tight end Griffin are in play as low-cost DFS punts. We can usually count on Griffin to handle around 40% of the snaps and participate in red-zone packages. Fuller hasn’t topped 60 yards since Week 4, but he profiles as the style of receiver that would give Smith and Amerson fits. Fuller is an 186-pound 4.32 speedster, while this year’s Raiders allowed an NFL-high 61 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fuller is dependent upon Osweiler completing something deep, of course.

Road dogs in the lowest-totaled playoff game in a half decade are the Derek Carr-less Raiders, whose 16.5-point team total is lowest on the Week 18 slate. Rookie Connor Cook engineered Oakland’s only Week 17 scoring drive in Denver and didn’t look quite as frightened as Matt McGloin, but the rookie committed two turnovers, fumbled twice, and took two sacks on 23 dropbacks before admitting afterwards the Raiders were calling plays Cook had never even practiced before. Back to full strength after resting some starters in Week 17, the Texans’ defense held opponents to 16.6 points per game at home compared to 24.4 points per game on the road and finished No. 5 in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA. This game sets up nicely for Houston’s D/ST. … The Texans played shutdown run defense over their final nine games, holding enemy running backs to a combined 161-542-1 (3.36 YPC) rushing line and stymieing Raiders backs for 18-32-0 (1.78 YPC) when these clubs met in Mexico City. The Raiders stuck with a three-way committee in last week’s loss to Denver as DeAndre Washington led the running back group in snaps (40%) and touches (9) with Latavius Murray (30%, 6) behind him and Jalen Richard (23%, 4 touches) sprinkling in. Coach Jack Del Rio did state publicly this week that he wants Murray more involved, a probable necessity for a rookie-quarterbacked team that needs to lean on its power running game to stay competitive in this projected low-scoring road affair. Due to shaky workload distribution and a bad matchup, I’m still having a hard time getting excited about Raiders running backs as Wild Card DFS plays. Raiders LT Donald Penn’s knee injury is another concern for this offense. Penn was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-rated run-blocking tackle and lines up on Texans sack leader OLB Whitney Mercilus’ side. The Texans are also getting back OLB Jadeveon Clowney (wrist/elbow) this week.

Cook’s target distribution off the bench last week: Amari Cooper 6; Michael Crabtree, Mychal Rivera, and Clive Walford 3; Washington and Jamize Olawale 2; Richard and Seth Roberts 1; Murray 0. … Cook made his best Week 17 throw to Cooper, trusting his wideout to win in tight coverage for a 32-yard score with both Chris Harris and Aqib Talib in the area. Cook went right back to Cooper on the ensuing two-point-conversion try, although the pass was broken up by Broncos FS Justin Simmons. Cook showed a small-sample tendency to lock onto Cooper, who went 4-57-1 on five targets when these teams met in Week 11. Matchups are never easy against Texans RCB A.J. Bouye and LCB Johnathan Joseph – Houston held enemy wideouts to the NFL’s fourth fewest receptions (183) and yards (2,189) this regular season – but Cooper is the highest-ceiling Week 8 bet in the Raiders’ pass-catcher corps. … Crabtree had his worst game of the year against the Texans in Week 11, dropping 2-of-7 targets and finishing with five yards. As Cooper will contend more with shutdown force Bouye, Crabtree does offer the more favorable on-paper draw against Joseph, who turns 33 soon and missed three of the Texans’ last four games due to cracked ribs and a bruised lung. Joseph rested in Week 17 and seems likely to be 100% against the Raiders. Due to the musical chairs at quarterback, we’re delving into unknown territory with Oakland pass-catcher projections. … The Texans posed a tough tight end matchup all season, yielding the NFL’s third fewest yards (566) to the position while notably checking Travis Kelce (5-34-0), Delanie Walker twice (5-35-0, 2-34-0), Jared Cook (3-19-0), Kyle Rudolph (2-15-0), Martellus Bennett (2-10-0), and Antonio Gates (0-0). Neither Walford nor Rivera is a compelling Week 18 tight end punt. … Slot man Roberts was a favorite of Carr’s in the red zone, finishing a close second behind Crabtree (21) on the Raiders in red-zone targets (20) and tying Crabtree for the team lead in targets inside the ten (8). While Roberts might have been a sneaky Wild Card play were Carr still healthy, Roberts’ case is a far tougher sell with Cook under center.

Score Prediction: Texans 17, Raiders 13

8:15 PM ET Game

Detroit @ Seattle
Vegas Projected Score: Seahawks 25.5, Lions 17.5

As eight-point home favorites facing a Detroit defense that got rocked for point totals of 42 (Dallas) and 31 (Green Bay) in its final two games, the Seahawks’ Jekyll & Hyde offense provides potentially lower-owned sources of NFL playoff DFS tournament value with an offense that has been far more Dr. Jekyll than Mr. Hyde at CenturyLink Field. The 2016 Seahawks scored 24 or more points in seven straight home games to close out the year, but cleared that mark in just 3-of-8 games on the road including four meltdowns of 10 points or fewer. The Lions have given up ten touchdown passes over their last three games and got gashed on quarterback keepers by Dak Prescott (35 rushing yards) and Aaron Rodgers (42) in Weeks 16-17, a possible deficiency dual-threat Russell Wilson could also exploit. Due to league-worst line play, betting on Seahawks players is usually an adventure. In Wilson’s case, it has had reliably positive results when Seattle has played at home. Wilson was a top-five fantasy quarterback in four of his final five home games and finished top 12 in all five. This year’s Lions allowed a league-record 72.7% completion rate to enemy quarterbacks and an NFC-high 33 touchdown passes. … The spot is strong for Thomas Rawls as an eight-point home-favorite running back, but Seattle’s running game has been anemic lately. Constantly hit in the backfield and at some risk of losing snaps to more versatile rookie Alex Collins, Rawls averaged fewer than 2.0 yards per carry in three straight games to close out the year and reached 70 rushing yards once all season. The Lions’ run defense did spring leaks down the stretch, yielding a combined 119-541-4 (4.55 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs over its last six games. Rawls offers touchdown upside and big-play potential, but Seattle’s passing game is the safer bet.

The Seahawks’ leader in targets (125), receptions (94), yards (1,128), touchdowns (7), red-zone catches (11), and targets inside the ten (7), Doug Baldwin went as Wilson went in 2016 with a 93.9-yard average in home games but a 47.1-yard average on the road. Since losing slot corner Quandre Diggs (pectoral) in Week 13, the Lions have juggled slot defenders between perimeter cover men RCB Nevin Lawson and LCB Darius Slay. Per Pro Football Focus, top CB Slay covers the slot on just 3% of his snaps. Baldwin runs nearly three quarters of his routes on the interior. Baldwin’s production has been uneven overall, but he offers a top-three receiver ceiling on the Week 18 slate. … The Lions’ tight end coverage improved after getting back WLB DeAndre Levy late in the season, although Jason Witten hit pay dirt against them in Week 16 and Jared Cook (4-56-0) matched up more with Lions FS Tavon Wilson and MLB Tahir Whitehead last week. Jimmy Graham’s volume became unreliable down the stretch, but he scored all six of his touchdowns in home games this year and is easily the best tight end play on the Wild Card menu. This year’s Lions allowed the NFL’s fifth most receptions (93) and third most touchdowns to tight ends (10). … Jermaine Kearse was a trainwreck this year, managing a pathetic 46% catch rate with a league-high five offensive pass interference penalties. Kearse has had big playoff games before, but he flatly struggles to get open and will likely continue to do so against Slay and Lawson, who both earned top-30 cornerback grades among 120 qualifiers at PFF. Kearse will play almost all of the Seahawks’ snaps and usually draws at least six targets, and therefore he is still on the radar as a minimum-priced DFS punt. … Seattle’s Nos. 3 and 4 receivers are Paul Richardson and Tanner McEvoy, although Week 17 suggested they may use nearly as many two-tight end sets as three-receiver packages in the absence of Tyler Lockett (broken leg). Luke Willson (3-26-1) and Graham were bigger parts of last week’s game plan against the 49ers before the first-team group rested early in the fourth quarter. And a little gadget guy named “J.D. McKissic” kept showing up. Richardson’s big-play potential feels mythical at this point, but he’s the best bet of Seattle’s sub-package pass catchers with assured elevated snaps and 40-plus yards in consecutive games. Richardson also returns kickoffs, giving him an additional way to touch the ball.

The Seahawks’ defense endured breakdowns after losing Earl Thomas (broken leg) in Week 13, giving up point totals of 38 and 34 to the Packers and Cardinals, respectively, drawing a gimme against the Rams, and struggling in the first half of last week’s two-point win over the 2-14 49ers. There is strong reason to believe Seattle doesn’t pose as tough of a pass-defense matchup without its All-World safety. Playing through a dislocated finger with torn ligaments on his throwing hand, Matthew Stafford’s ball location and velocity were adequate or better in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Scoring expectations on Detroit’s side are still low enough that Stafford is competing with Eli Manning for a distant fourth behind Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson as Week 18 quarterback plays. I think there is still a chance Stafford beats yardage expectations. Stafford is also a target for the Seahawks’ D/ST with a 2:5 TD-to-INT ratio since injuring the finger in Week 14. This may be a weather-affected game, possibly exacerbating whatever problems Stafford may still be having with the finger. … After underutilizing him in Week 16, the Lions turned to Zach Zenner for Week 17 bellcow usage with 24 touches on an absurd 97% of the snaps. Dwayne Washington didn’t play a down, while Zenner only sat out two plays where the Lions emptied their backfield. The Seahawks wipe out rushing efficiency, holding enemy backs to a combined 93-257-5 (2.76) YPC) rushing line over their final four games. Still, Zenner’s sheer participation level raises his floor and ceiling as a game-flow-independent running back who will be on the field in all situations. While the spot and matchup are essentially the inverse of last week’s at home against Green Bay’s far weaker defense, Zenner’s opportunity rivals any back’s on this slate beyond Le’Veon Bell.

Stafford’s targets over the last month: Golden Tate 40; Eric Ebron 30; Marvin Jones 26; Anquan Boldin 23; Zenner 15; T.J. Jones 10; Washington 8. … This is a #RevengeGame for not only Tate but also for the Seahawks, whom Tate left in 2014 on poor terms and shut down Tate (3-29-0) in their first #Revenge installment in Week 4 of last season. More bankable data is Tate’s consistently high volume with target counts of 10 > 12 > 11 > 13 > 6 > 10 in Theo Riddick’s (wrist, I.R.) six missed games while being schemed the ball on picks, rubs, and even run plays, all designed specifically to funnel the ball into Tate’s hands, where he led the NFC in yards after catch. The Lions have identified Tate as their best player and will keep force feeding him the ball, even if Tate loses the routes he runs outside at LCB Richard Sherman. While Tate’s usage is reliable, it’s fair to wonder if his efficiency will experience a significant dip in this matchup. … Seattle’s interior defense is generally more vulnerable than on the boundaries, making slot man Boldin worthy of serious DFS punt discussion against the Seahawks’ linebackers and up-and-down slot corner Jeremy Lane. Boldin is always a touchdown-or-bust gamble with zero 70-yard games on the season, but he plays 90% of the snaps and scored a touchdown in 8-of-16 games to lead the Lions while ranking third in the NFL in red-zone targets (22) and tied for second in red-zone receptions (14). … The roller coaster that is Ebron has peaked again with 60-plus yards in consecutive games. Ebron can make athletic plays most other tight ends can’t, but his lack of scoring-position usage always diminishes Ebron’s projection. As Ebron is facing a Seattle defense that yielded the NFL’s fifth fewest catches (61) and yards (694) and second fewest touchdowns (3) to tight ends, I’m fading Ebron in favor of Jimmy Graham > Ladarius Green > C.J. Fiedorowicz > Jared Cook. … Jones will get most of his routes against Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead, who is more vulnerable than Sherman but hardly a slouch after allowing just one touchdown pass all season as a 15-game starter. Jones’ target counts (5 > 5 > 7 > 9) have risen steadily since he returned from a thigh injury four games ago, but he hasn’t hit pay dirt since Week 6 while struggling to separate, a concerning deficiency against the Seahawks’ stingy, physical corners.

Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Lions 20


12
