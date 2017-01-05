Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Wild Card Round Saturday
4:35 PM ET Game
Oakland @ Houston
Vegas Projected Score: Texans 20, Raiders 16.5
At 36.5 points, Raiders-Texans is the lowest-totaled playoff game since Tim Tebow quarterbacked the Broncos in the 2011-2012 Wild Card Round. Most of the DFS public will likely look to fade skill guys from this game. The most promising player is Lamar Miller, who rested his balky ankle the past two weeks and will resume bellcow usage against the Raiders. The Texans’ workhorse commitment to Miller never flinched this season, feeding him 20-plus carries seven times with consecutive 20-carry games before Miller was shut down for the final two. The possibility of an aggravation threatens Miller’s floor, but he offers a top-two usage ceiling among Wild Card backs. Favored at home, Miller averaged 103.8 total yards across seven 2016 home games compared to 76.3 yards on the road, also scoring four of his six TDs in the comfy confines of Reliant Stadium. The 2016 Raiders defense was persistently gashed for long runs, a tool in Miller’s repertoire. Oakland wound up yielding the NFL’s second most run plays of 20-plus yards (19). 53-year-old Justin Forsett, who got released three times during the season, ripped off a 64-yard gain on a routine inside-zone run against the Raiders last week. Forsett would have easily gone to the house if he had anything resembling long speed (4.62). 4.4-flat speedster Miller caught the Raiders for a long run in Mexico City on an un-touched outside-zone play for 33 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the one. Health concerns may lower Miller’s DFS tournament ownership percentage in an enticing matchup and spot. … Back at quarterback due to Tom Savage’s concussion, Brock Osweiler will play a game-manager role versus Oakland. On Osweiler’s second drive after relieving Savage last week, the Texans called for a handoff on third-and-six to settle for a 45-yard field goal. Coach Bill O’Brien benched Osweiler on December 19 after he engineered an historically putrid offense that ranked bottom five in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and points scored in the first 14 games. Osweiler failed to clear 270 yards in 15-of-15 appearances with only four multi-touchdown-pass games. As the Raiders will be quarterbacked by fourth-round rookie Connor Cook, it’s unlikely Houston will find itself in pass-heavy situations. Only Cook is a worse quarterback bet than Osweiler on the Wild Card slate.
Osweiler’s targets in these clubs’ Week 11 game: C.J. Fiedorowicz 10; Braxton Miller 7; DeAndre Hopkins 6; Ryan Griffin 5; Will Fuller 4; Lamar Miller 3; Keith Mumphery 2; Stephen Anderson 1. … Osweiler attacked the Raiders in the middle of the field, sending 23 combined targets to tight ends and then-slot man Braxton Miller, who went on I.R. a month ago. The Raiders gave up 5-101 to Travis Kelce in Week 14, 4-48-1 to Chargers tight ends in Week 15, 9-122-0 to Colts tight ends in Week 16, and 5-38-1 to the previously-dead Broncos tight ends last week. Fiedorowicz led Houston in targets, catches (6), and yards (82) in Mexico City. Last week, Fiedorowicz caught a four-yard touchdown from Osweiler in the third quarter before resting in the second half. Based on matchup, anticipated volume, and historical success, Fiedorowicz looks like one of the stronger DFS tight ends on the Wild Card slate. Only Jimmy Graham and perhaps Ladarius Green offer noticeably higher ceilings. Jared Cook and Eric Ebron are also in the mix. … With an assist from the Titans’ sieve-like secondary, Hopkins came to life in last week’s loss to Tennessee, drawing a team-high nine targets with Osweiler under center and parlaying them into six catches for 115 yards. Hopkins’ 51-yarder occurred on an easy underneath route where Titans rookie CB LeShaun Sims made a pathetic tackle attempt and Hopkins nearly raced to the house, going down inside the five. O’Brien’s play calls proactively worked to get Hopkins more run-after-catch chances, and have fed Nuk 34 targets over the past three games. Osweiler is always an obstacle, and Hopkins’ matchup is a concern. The Raiders’ plus-sized secondary has checked Type-A wide receivers Hopkins (5-58-0), Kelvin Benjamin (2-53-1), Demaryius Thomas (5-56-0, 4-47-0), Mike Evans (4-50-0), Donte Moncrief (2-30-1), Sammy Watkins (3-38-0), Tyrell Williams (4-20-0), and Allen Robinson (2-9-0) while struggling against smaller guys Ted Ginn (4-115-1), Marqise Lee (7-107), T.Y. Hilton (4-105), Tyreek Hill (6-66-1), and Travis Benjamin (2-56-1). I think Hopkins (6’1/214) can win against RCB Sean Smith (6’4/215) and LCB David Amerson (6’1/205) enough with his quickness. The Texans probably won’t be trailing like they were in two of their final three games, however, and it’s always difficult to know whether Osweiler will be able to get his weapons the ball. … Fuller and No. 2 tight end Griffin are in play as low-cost DFS punts. We can usually count on Griffin to handle around 40% of the snaps and participate in red-zone packages. Fuller hasn’t topped 60 yards since Week 4, but he profiles as the style of receiver that would give Smith and Amerson fits. Fuller is an 186-pound 4.32 speedster, while this year’s Raiders allowed an NFL-high 61 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fuller is dependent upon Osweiler completing something deep, of course.
Road dogs in the lowest-totaled playoff game in a half decade are the Derek Carr-less Raiders, whose 16.5-point team total is lowest on the Week 18 slate. Rookie Connor Cook engineered Oakland’s only Week 17 scoring drive in Denver and didn’t look quite as frightened as Matt McGloin, but the rookie committed two turnovers, fumbled twice, and took two sacks on 23 dropbacks before admitting afterwards the Raiders were calling plays Cook had never even practiced before. Back to full strength after resting some starters in Week 17, the Texans’ defense held opponents to 16.6 points per game at home compared to 24.4 points per game on the road and finished No. 5 in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA. This game sets up nicely for Houston’s D/ST. … The Texans played shutdown run defense over their final nine games, holding enemy running backs to a combined 161-542-1 (3.36 YPC) rushing line and stymieing Raiders backs for 18-32-0 (1.78 YPC) when these clubs met in Mexico City. The Raiders stuck with a three-way committee in last week’s loss to Denver as DeAndre Washington led the running back group in snaps (40%) and touches (9) with Latavius Murray (30%, 6) behind him and Jalen Richard (23%, 4 touches) sprinkling in. Coach Jack Del Rio did state publicly this week that he wants Murray more involved, a probable necessity for a rookie-quarterbacked team that needs to lean on its power running game to stay competitive in this projected low-scoring road affair. Due to shaky workload distribution and a bad matchup, I’m still having a hard time getting excited about Raiders running backs as Wild Card DFS plays. Raiders LT Donald Penn’s knee injury is another concern for this offense. Penn was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-rated run-blocking tackle and lines up on Texans sack leader OLB Whitney Mercilus’ side. The Texans are also getting back OLB Jadeveon Clowney (wrist/elbow) this week.
Cook’s target distribution off the bench last week: Amari Cooper 6; Michael Crabtree, Mychal Rivera, and Clive Walford 3; Washington and Jamize Olawale 2; Richard and Seth Roberts 1; Murray 0. … Cook made his best Week 17 throw to Cooper, trusting his wideout to win in tight coverage for a 32-yard score with both Chris Harris and Aqib Talib in the area. Cook went right back to Cooper on the ensuing two-point-conversion try, although the pass was broken up by Broncos FS Justin Simmons. Cook showed a small-sample tendency to lock onto Cooper, who went 4-57-1 on five targets when these teams met in Week 11. Matchups are never easy against Texans RCB A.J. Bouye and LCB Johnathan Joseph – Houston held enemy wideouts to the NFL’s fourth fewest receptions (183) and yards (2,189) this regular season – but Cooper is the highest-ceiling Week 8 bet in the Raiders’ pass-catcher corps. … Crabtree had his worst game of the year against the Texans in Week 11, dropping 2-of-7 targets and finishing with five yards. As Cooper will contend more with shutdown force Bouye, Crabtree does offer the more favorable on-paper draw against Joseph, who turns 33 soon and missed three of the Texans’ last four games due to cracked ribs and a bruised lung. Joseph rested in Week 17 and seems likely to be 100% against the Raiders. Due to the musical chairs at quarterback, we’re delving into unknown territory with Oakland pass-catcher projections. … The Texans posed a tough tight end matchup all season, yielding the NFL’s third fewest yards (566) to the position while notably checking Travis Kelce (5-34-0), Delanie Walker twice (5-35-0, 2-34-0), Jared Cook (3-19-0), Kyle Rudolph (2-15-0), Martellus Bennett (2-10-0), and Antonio Gates (0-0). Neither Walford nor Rivera is a compelling Week 18 tight end punt. … Slot man Roberts was a favorite of Carr’s in the red zone, finishing a close second behind Crabtree (21) on the Raiders in red-zone targets (20) and tying Crabtree for the team lead in targets inside the ten (8). While Roberts might have been a sneaky Wild Card play were Carr still healthy, Roberts’ case is a far tougher sell with Cook under center.
Score Prediction: Texans 17, Raiders 13
8:15 PM ET Game
Detroit @ Seattle
Vegas Projected Score: Seahawks 25.5, Lions 17.5
As eight-point home favorites facing a Detroit defense that got rocked for point totals of 42 (Dallas) and 31 (Green Bay) in its final two games, the Seahawks’ Jekyll & Hyde offense provides potentially lower-owned sources of NFL playoff DFS tournament value with an offense that has been far more Dr. Jekyll than Mr. Hyde at CenturyLink Field. The 2016 Seahawks scored 24 or more points in seven straight home games to close out the year, but cleared that mark in just 3-of-8 games on the road including four meltdowns of 10 points or fewer. The Lions have given up ten touchdown passes over their last three games and got gashed on quarterback keepers by Dak Prescott (35 rushing yards) and Aaron Rodgers (42) in Weeks 16-17, a possible deficiency dual-threat Russell Wilson could also exploit. Due to league-worst line play, betting on Seahawks players is usually an adventure. In Wilson’s case, it has had reliably positive results when Seattle has played at home. Wilson was a top-five fantasy quarterback in four of his final five home games and finished top 12 in all five. This year’s Lions allowed a league-record 72.7% completion rate to enemy quarterbacks and an NFC-high 33 touchdown passes. … The spot is strong for Thomas Rawls as an eight-point home-favorite running back, but Seattle’s running game has been anemic lately. Constantly hit in the backfield and at some risk of losing snaps to more versatile rookie Alex Collins, Rawls averaged fewer than 2.0 yards per carry in three straight games to close out the year and reached 70 rushing yards once all season. The Lions’ run defense did spring leaks down the stretch, yielding a combined 119-541-4 (4.55 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs over its last six games. Rawls offers touchdown upside and big-play potential, but Seattle’s passing game is the safer bet.
The Seahawks’ leader in targets (125), receptions (94), yards (1,128), touchdowns (7), red-zone catches (11), and targets inside the ten (7), Doug Baldwin went as Wilson went in 2016 with a 93.9-yard average in home games but a 47.1-yard average on the road. Since losing slot corner Quandre Diggs (pectoral) in Week 13, the Lions have juggled slot defenders between perimeter cover men RCB Nevin Lawson and LCB Darius Slay. Per Pro Football Focus, top CB Slay covers the slot on just 3% of his snaps. Baldwin runs nearly three quarters of his routes on the interior. Baldwin’s production has been uneven overall, but he offers a top-three receiver ceiling on the Week 18 slate. … The Lions’ tight end coverage improved after getting back WLB DeAndre Levy late in the season, although Jason Witten hit pay dirt against them in Week 16 and Jared Cook (4-56-0) matched up more with Lions FS Tavon Wilson and MLB Tahir Whitehead last week. Jimmy Graham’s volume became unreliable down the stretch, but he scored all six of his touchdowns in home games this year and is easily the best tight end play on the Wild Card menu. This year’s Lions allowed the NFL’s fifth most receptions (93) and third most touchdowns to tight ends (10). … Jermaine Kearse was a trainwreck this year, managing a pathetic 46% catch rate with a league-high five offensive pass interference penalties. Kearse has had big playoff games before, but he flatly struggles to get open and will likely continue to do so against Slay and Lawson, who both earned top-30 cornerback grades among 120 qualifiers at PFF. Kearse will play almost all of the Seahawks’ snaps and usually draws at least six targets, and therefore he is still on the radar as a minimum-priced DFS punt. … Seattle’s Nos. 3 and 4 receivers are Paul Richardson and Tanner McEvoy, although Week 17 suggested they may use nearly as many two-tight end sets as three-receiver packages in the absence of Tyler Lockett (broken leg). Luke Willson (3-26-1) and Graham were bigger parts of last week’s game plan against the 49ers before the first-team group rested early in the fourth quarter. And a little gadget guy named “J.D. McKissic” kept showing up. Richardson’s big-play potential feels mythical at this point, but he’s the best bet of Seattle’s sub-package pass catchers with assured elevated snaps and 40-plus yards in consecutive games. Richardson also returns kickoffs, giving him an additional way to touch the ball.
The Seahawks’ defense endured breakdowns after losing Earl Thomas (broken leg) in Week 13, giving up point totals of 38 and 34 to the Packers and Cardinals, respectively, drawing a gimme against the Rams, and struggling in the first half of last week’s two-point win over the 2-14 49ers. There is strong reason to believe Seattle doesn’t pose as tough of a pass-defense matchup without its All-World safety. Playing through a dislocated finger with torn ligaments on his throwing hand, Matthew Stafford’s ball location and velocity were adequate or better in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Scoring expectations on Detroit’s side are still low enough that Stafford is competing with Eli Manning for a distant fourth behind Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson as Week 18 quarterback plays. I think there is still a chance Stafford beats yardage expectations. Stafford is also a target for the Seahawks’ D/ST with a 2:5 TD-to-INT ratio since injuring the finger in Week 14. This may be a weather-affected game, possibly exacerbating whatever problems Stafford may still be having with the finger. … After underutilizing him in Week 16, the Lions turned to Zach Zenner for Week 17 bellcow usage with 24 touches on an absurd 97% of the snaps. Dwayne Washington didn’t play a down, while Zenner only sat out two plays where the Lions emptied their backfield. The Seahawks wipe out rushing efficiency, holding enemy backs to a combined 93-257-5 (2.76) YPC) rushing line over their final four games. Still, Zenner’s sheer participation level raises his floor and ceiling as a game-flow-independent running back who will be on the field in all situations. While the spot and matchup are essentially the inverse of last week’s at home against Green Bay’s far weaker defense, Zenner’s opportunity rivals any back’s on this slate beyond Le’Veon Bell.
Stafford’s targets over the last month: Golden Tate 40; Eric Ebron 30; Marvin Jones 26; Anquan Boldin 23; Zenner 15; T.J. Jones 10; Washington 8. … This is a #RevengeGame for not only Tate but also for the Seahawks, whom Tate left in 2014 on poor terms and shut down Tate (3-29-0) in their first #Revenge installment in Week 4 of last season. More bankable data is Tate’s consistently high volume with target counts of 10 > 12 > 11 > 13 > 6 > 10 in Theo Riddick’s (wrist, I.R.) six missed games while being schemed the ball on picks, rubs, and even run plays, all designed specifically to funnel the ball into Tate’s hands, where he led the NFC in yards after catch. The Lions have identified Tate as their best player and will keep force feeding him the ball, even if Tate loses the routes he runs outside at LCB Richard Sherman. While Tate’s usage is reliable, it’s fair to wonder if his efficiency will experience a significant dip in this matchup. … Seattle’s interior defense is generally more vulnerable than on the boundaries, making slot man Boldin worthy of serious DFS punt discussion against the Seahawks’ linebackers and up-and-down slot corner Jeremy Lane. Boldin is always a touchdown-or-bust gamble with zero 70-yard games on the season, but he plays 90% of the snaps and scored a touchdown in 8-of-16 games to lead the Lions while ranking third in the NFL in red-zone targets (22) and tied for second in red-zone receptions (14). … The roller coaster that is Ebron has peaked again with 60-plus yards in consecutive games. Ebron can make athletic plays most other tight ends can’t, but his lack of scoring-position usage always diminishes Ebron’s projection. As Ebron is facing a Seattle defense that yielded the NFL’s fifth fewest catches (61) and yards (694) and second fewest touchdowns (3) to tight ends, I’m fading Ebron in favor of Jimmy Graham > Ladarius Green > C.J. Fiedorowicz > Jared Cook. … Jones will get most of his routes against Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead, who is more vulnerable than Sherman but hardly a slouch after allowing just one touchdown pass all season as a 15-game starter. Jones’ target counts (5 > 5 > 7 > 9) have risen steadily since he returned from a thigh injury four games ago, but he hasn’t hit pay dirt since Week 6 while struggling to separate, a concerning deficiency against the Seahawks’ stingy, physical corners.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Lions 20
Wild Card Round Saturday
4:35 PM ET Game
Oakland @ Houston
Vegas Projected Score: Texans 20, Raiders 16.5
At 36.5 points, Raiders-Texans is the lowest-totaled playoff game since Tim Tebow quarterbacked the Broncos in the 2011-2012 Wild Card Round. Most of the DFS public will likely look to fade skill guys from this game. The most promising player is Lamar Miller, who rested his balky ankle the past two weeks and will resume bellcow usage against the Raiders. The Texans’ workhorse commitment to Miller never flinched this season, feeding him 20-plus carries seven times with consecutive 20-carry games before Miller was shut down for the final two. The possibility of an aggravation threatens Miller’s floor, but he offers a top-two usage ceiling among Wild Card backs. Favored at home, Miller averaged 103.8 total yards across seven 2016 home games compared to 76.3 yards on the road, also scoring four of his six TDs in the comfy confines of Reliant Stadium. The 2016 Raiders defense was persistently gashed for long runs, a tool in Miller’s repertoire. Oakland wound up yielding the NFL’s second most run plays of 20-plus yards (19). 53-year-old Justin Forsett, who got released three times during the season, ripped off a 64-yard gain on a routine inside-zone run against the Raiders last week. Forsett would have easily gone to the house if he had anything resembling long speed (4.62). 4.4-flat speedster Miller caught the Raiders for a long run in Mexico City on an un-touched outside-zone play for 33 yards before being knocked out of bounds at the one. Health concerns may lower Miller’s DFS tournament ownership percentage in an enticing matchup and spot. … Back at quarterback due to Tom Savage’s concussion, Brock Osweiler will play a game-manager role versus Oakland. On Osweiler’s second drive after relieving Savage last week, the Texans called for a handoff on third-and-six to settle for a 45-yard field goal. Coach Bill O’Brien benched Osweiler on December 19 after he engineered an historically putrid offense that ranked bottom five in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and points scored in the first 14 games. Osweiler failed to clear 270 yards in 15-of-15 appearances with only four multi-touchdown-pass games. As the Raiders will be quarterbacked by fourth-round rookie Connor Cook, it’s unlikely Houston will find itself in pass-heavy situations. Only Cook is a worse quarterback bet than Osweiler on the Wild Card slate.
Osweiler’s targets in these clubs’ Week 11 game: C.J. Fiedorowicz 10; Braxton Miller 7; DeAndre Hopkins 6; Ryan Griffin 5; Will Fuller 4; Lamar Miller 3; Keith Mumphery 2; Stephen Anderson 1. … Osweiler attacked the Raiders in the middle of the field, sending 23 combined targets to tight ends and then-slot man Braxton Miller, who went on I.R. a month ago. The Raiders gave up 5-101 to Travis Kelce in Week 14, 4-48-1 to Chargers tight ends in Week 15, 9-122-0 to Colts tight ends in Week 16, and 5-38-1 to the previously-dead Broncos tight ends last week. Fiedorowicz led Houston in targets, catches (6), and yards (82) in Mexico City. Last week, Fiedorowicz caught a four-yard touchdown from Osweiler in the third quarter before resting in the second half. Based on matchup, anticipated volume, and historical success, Fiedorowicz looks like one of the stronger DFS tight ends on the Wild Card slate. Only Jimmy Graham and perhaps Ladarius Green offer noticeably higher ceilings. Jared Cook and Eric Ebron are also in the mix. … With an assist from the Titans’ sieve-like secondary, Hopkins came to life in last week’s loss to Tennessee, drawing a team-high nine targets with Osweiler under center and parlaying them into six catches for 115 yards. Hopkins’ 51-yarder occurred on an easy underneath route where Titans rookie CB LeShaun Sims made a pathetic tackle attempt and Hopkins nearly raced to the house, going down inside the five. O’Brien’s play calls proactively worked to get Hopkins more run-after-catch chances, and have fed Nuk 34 targets over the past three games. Osweiler is always an obstacle, and Hopkins’ matchup is a concern. The Raiders’ plus-sized secondary has checked Type-A wide receivers Hopkins (5-58-0), Kelvin Benjamin (2-53-1), Demaryius Thomas (5-56-0, 4-47-0), Mike Evans (4-50-0), Donte Moncrief (2-30-1), Sammy Watkins (3-38-0), Tyrell Williams (4-20-0), and Allen Robinson (2-9-0) while struggling against smaller guys Ted Ginn (4-115-1), Marqise Lee (7-107), T.Y. Hilton (4-105), Tyreek Hill (6-66-1), and Travis Benjamin (2-56-1). I think Hopkins (6’1/214) can win against RCB Sean Smith (6’4/215) and LCB David Amerson (6’1/205) enough with his quickness. The Texans probably won’t be trailing like they were in two of their final three games, however, and it’s always difficult to know whether Osweiler will be able to get his weapons the ball. … Fuller and No. 2 tight end Griffin are in play as low-cost DFS punts. We can usually count on Griffin to handle around 40% of the snaps and participate in red-zone packages. Fuller hasn’t topped 60 yards since Week 4, but he profiles as the style of receiver that would give Smith and Amerson fits. Fuller is an 186-pound 4.32 speedster, while this year’s Raiders allowed an NFL-high 61 pass plays of 20-plus yards. Fuller is dependent upon Osweiler completing something deep, of course.
Road dogs in the lowest-totaled playoff game in a half decade are the Derek Carr-less Raiders, whose 16.5-point team total is lowest on the Week 18 slate. Rookie Connor Cook engineered Oakland’s only Week 17 scoring drive in Denver and didn’t look quite as frightened as Matt McGloin, but the rookie committed two turnovers, fumbled twice, and took two sacks on 23 dropbacks before admitting afterwards the Raiders were calling plays Cook had never even practiced before. Back to full strength after resting some starters in Week 17, the Texans’ defense held opponents to 16.6 points per game at home compared to 24.4 points per game on the road and finished No. 5 in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA. This game sets up nicely for Houston’s D/ST. … The Texans played shutdown run defense over their final nine games, holding enemy running backs to a combined 161-542-1 (3.36 YPC) rushing line and stymieing Raiders backs for 18-32-0 (1.78 YPC) when these clubs met in Mexico City. The Raiders stuck with a three-way committee in last week’s loss to Denver as DeAndre Washington led the running back group in snaps (40%) and touches (9) with Latavius Murray (30%, 6) behind him and Jalen Richard (23%, 4 touches) sprinkling in. Coach Jack Del Rio did state publicly this week that he wants Murray more involved, a probable necessity for a rookie-quarterbacked team that needs to lean on its power running game to stay competitive in this projected low-scoring road affair. Due to shaky workload distribution and a bad matchup, I’m still having a hard time getting excited about Raiders running backs as Wild Card DFS plays. Raiders LT Donald Penn’s knee injury is another concern for this offense. Penn was Pro Football Focus’ No. 1-rated run-blocking tackle and lines up on Texans sack leader OLB Whitney Mercilus’ side. The Texans are also getting back OLB Jadeveon Clowney (wrist/elbow) this week.
Cook’s target distribution off the bench last week: Amari Cooper 6; Michael Crabtree, Mychal Rivera, and Clive Walford 3; Washington and Jamize Olawale 2; Richard and Seth Roberts 1; Murray 0. … Cook made his best Week 17 throw to Cooper, trusting his wideout to win in tight coverage for a 32-yard score with both Chris Harris and Aqib Talib in the area. Cook went right back to Cooper on the ensuing two-point-conversion try, although the pass was broken up by Broncos FS Justin Simmons. Cook showed a small-sample tendency to lock onto Cooper, who went 4-57-1 on five targets when these teams met in Week 11. Matchups are never easy against Texans RCB A.J. Bouye and LCB Johnathan Joseph – Houston held enemy wideouts to the NFL’s fourth fewest receptions (183) and yards (2,189) this regular season – but Cooper is the highest-ceiling Week 8 bet in the Raiders’ pass-catcher corps. … Crabtree had his worst game of the year against the Texans in Week 11, dropping 2-of-7 targets and finishing with five yards. As Cooper will contend more with shutdown force Bouye, Crabtree does offer the more favorable on-paper draw against Joseph, who turns 33 soon and missed three of the Texans’ last four games due to cracked ribs and a bruised lung. Joseph rested in Week 17 and seems likely to be 100% against the Raiders. Due to the musical chairs at quarterback, we’re delving into unknown territory with Oakland pass-catcher projections. … The Texans posed a tough tight end matchup all season, yielding the NFL’s third fewest yards (566) to the position while notably checking Travis Kelce (5-34-0), Delanie Walker twice (5-35-0, 2-34-0), Jared Cook (3-19-0), Kyle Rudolph (2-15-0), Martellus Bennett (2-10-0), and Antonio Gates (0-0). Neither Walford nor Rivera is a compelling Week 18 tight end punt. … Slot man Roberts was a favorite of Carr’s in the red zone, finishing a close second behind Crabtree (21) on the Raiders in red-zone targets (20) and tying Crabtree for the team lead in targets inside the ten (8). While Roberts might have been a sneaky Wild Card play were Carr still healthy, Roberts’ case is a far tougher sell with Cook under center.
Score Prediction: Texans 17, Raiders 13
8:15 PM ET Game
Detroit @ Seattle
Vegas Projected Score: Seahawks 25.5, Lions 17.5
As eight-point home favorites facing a Detroit defense that got rocked for point totals of 42 (Dallas) and 31 (Green Bay) in its final two games, the Seahawks’ Jekyll & Hyde offense provides potentially lower-owned sources of NFL playoff DFS tournament value with an offense that has been far more Dr. Jekyll than Mr. Hyde at CenturyLink Field. The 2016 Seahawks scored 24 or more points in seven straight home games to close out the year, but cleared that mark in just 3-of-8 games on the road including four meltdowns of 10 points or fewer. The Lions have given up ten touchdown passes over their last three games and got gashed on quarterback keepers by Dak Prescott (35 rushing yards) and Aaron Rodgers (42) in Weeks 16-17, a possible deficiency dual-threat Russell Wilson could also exploit. Due to league-worst line play, betting on Seahawks players is usually an adventure. In Wilson’s case, it has had reliably positive results when Seattle has played at home. Wilson was a top-five fantasy quarterback in four of his final five home games and finished top 12 in all five. This year’s Lions allowed a league-record 72.7% completion rate to enemy quarterbacks and an NFC-high 33 touchdown passes. … The spot is strong for Thomas Rawls as an eight-point home-favorite running back, but Seattle’s running game has been anemic lately. Constantly hit in the backfield and at some risk of losing snaps to more versatile rookie Alex Collins, Rawls averaged fewer than 2.0 yards per carry in three straight games to close out the year and reached 70 rushing yards once all season. The Lions’ run defense did spring leaks down the stretch, yielding a combined 119-541-4 (4.55 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs over its last six games. Rawls offers touchdown upside and big-play potential, but Seattle’s passing game is the safer bet.
The Seahawks’ leader in targets (125), receptions (94), yards (1,128), touchdowns (7), red-zone catches (11), and targets inside the ten (7), Doug Baldwin went as Wilson went in 2016 with a 93.9-yard average in home games but a 47.1-yard average on the road. Since losing slot corner Quandre Diggs (pectoral) in Week 13, the Lions have juggled slot defenders between perimeter cover men RCB Nevin Lawson and LCB Darius Slay. Per Pro Football Focus, top CB Slay covers the slot on just 3% of his snaps. Baldwin runs nearly three quarters of his routes on the interior. Baldwin’s production has been uneven overall, but he offers a top-three receiver ceiling on the Week 18 slate. … The Lions’ tight end coverage improved after getting back WLB DeAndre Levy late in the season, although Jason Witten hit pay dirt against them in Week 16 and Jared Cook (4-56-0) matched up more with Lions FS Tavon Wilson and MLB Tahir Whitehead last week. Jimmy Graham’s volume became unreliable down the stretch, but he scored all six of his touchdowns in home games this year and is easily the best tight end play on the Wild Card menu. This year’s Lions allowed the NFL’s fifth most receptions (93) and third most touchdowns to tight ends (10). … Jermaine Kearse was a trainwreck this year, managing a pathetic 46% catch rate with a league-high five offensive pass interference penalties. Kearse has had big playoff games before, but he flatly struggles to get open and will likely continue to do so against Slay and Lawson, who both earned top-30 cornerback grades among 120 qualifiers at PFF. Kearse will play almost all of the Seahawks’ snaps and usually draws at least six targets, and therefore he is still on the radar as a minimum-priced DFS punt. … Seattle’s Nos. 3 and 4 receivers are Paul Richardson and Tanner McEvoy, although Week 17 suggested they may use nearly as many two-tight end sets as three-receiver packages in the absence of Tyler Lockett (broken leg). Luke Willson (3-26-1) and Graham were bigger parts of last week’s game plan against the 49ers before the first-team group rested early in the fourth quarter. And a little gadget guy named “J.D. McKissic” kept showing up. Richardson’s big-play potential feels mythical at this point, but he’s the best bet of Seattle’s sub-package pass catchers with assured elevated snaps and 40-plus yards in consecutive games. Richardson also returns kickoffs, giving him an additional way to touch the ball.
The Seahawks’ defense endured breakdowns after losing Earl Thomas (broken leg) in Week 13, giving up point totals of 38 and 34 to the Packers and Cardinals, respectively, drawing a gimme against the Rams, and struggling in the first half of last week’s two-point win over the 2-14 49ers. There is strong reason to believe Seattle doesn’t pose as tough of a pass-defense matchup without its All-World safety. Playing through a dislocated finger with torn ligaments on his throwing hand, Matthew Stafford’s ball location and velocity were adequate or better in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Scoring expectations on Detroit’s side are still low enough that Stafford is competing with Eli Manning for a distant fourth behind Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson as Week 18 quarterback plays. I think there is still a chance Stafford beats yardage expectations. Stafford is also a target for the Seahawks’ D/ST with a 2:5 TD-to-INT ratio since injuring the finger in Week 14. This may be a weather-affected game, possibly exacerbating whatever problems Stafford may still be having with the finger. … After underutilizing him in Week 16, the Lions turned to Zach Zenner for Week 17 bellcow usage with 24 touches on an absurd 97% of the snaps. Dwayne Washington didn’t play a down, while Zenner only sat out two plays where the Lions emptied their backfield. The Seahawks wipe out rushing efficiency, holding enemy backs to a combined 93-257-5 (2.76) YPC) rushing line over their final four games. Still, Zenner’s sheer participation level raises his floor and ceiling as a game-flow-independent running back who will be on the field in all situations. While the spot and matchup are essentially the inverse of last week’s at home against Green Bay’s far weaker defense, Zenner’s opportunity rivals any back’s on this slate beyond Le’Veon Bell.
Stafford’s targets over the last month: Golden Tate 40; Eric Ebron 30; Marvin Jones 26; Anquan Boldin 23; Zenner 15; T.J. Jones 10; Washington 8. … This is a #RevengeGame for not only Tate but also for the Seahawks, whom Tate left in 2014 on poor terms and shut down Tate (3-29-0) in their first #Revenge installment in Week 4 of last season. More bankable data is Tate’s consistently high volume with target counts of 10 > 12 > 11 > 13 > 6 > 10 in Theo Riddick’s (wrist, I.R.) six missed games while being schemed the ball on picks, rubs, and even run plays, all designed specifically to funnel the ball into Tate’s hands, where he led the NFC in yards after catch. The Lions have identified Tate as their best player and will keep force feeding him the ball, even if Tate loses the routes he runs outside at LCB Richard Sherman. While Tate’s usage is reliable, it’s fair to wonder if his efficiency will experience a significant dip in this matchup. … Seattle’s interior defense is generally more vulnerable than on the boundaries, making slot man Boldin worthy of serious DFS punt discussion against the Seahawks’ linebackers and up-and-down slot corner Jeremy Lane. Boldin is always a touchdown-or-bust gamble with zero 70-yard games on the season, but he plays 90% of the snaps and scored a touchdown in 8-of-16 games to lead the Lions while ranking third in the NFL in red-zone targets (22) and tied for second in red-zone receptions (14). … The roller coaster that is Ebron has peaked again with 60-plus yards in consecutive games. Ebron can make athletic plays most other tight ends can’t, but his lack of scoring-position usage always diminishes Ebron’s projection. As Ebron is facing a Seattle defense that yielded the NFL’s fifth fewest catches (61) and yards (694) and second fewest touchdowns (3) to tight ends, I’m fading Ebron in favor of Jimmy Graham > Ladarius Green > C.J. Fiedorowicz > Jared Cook. … Jones will get most of his routes against Seahawks RCB Deshawn Shead, who is more vulnerable than Sherman but hardly a slouch after allowing just one touchdown pass all season as a 15-game starter. Jones’ target counts (5 > 5 > 7 > 9) have risen steadily since he returned from a thigh injury four games ago, but he hasn’t hit pay dirt since Week 6 while struggling to separate, a concerning deficiency against the Seahawks’ stingy, physical corners.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Lions 20
Wild Card Round Sunday
1:05 PM ET Game
Miami @ Pittsburgh
Vegas Projected Score: Steelers 28, Dolphins 18
Sunday’s kickoff game has the highest total (46.0) on the Week 18 slate and is lopsided in Pittsburgh’s direction with the Steelers favored by ten points at home. As we’re all aware, Ben Roethlisberger has wicked home-game splits, having completed 533-of-783 passes (68.1%) for 6,781 yards (8.66 YPA) with a 59:16 TD-to-INT ratio and 16-4 record at Heinz Field over the last three seasons -- good for averages of 2.95 touchdowns and 339.05 yards per game. This year’s leaders in passing scores and yards per game were Aaron Rodgers (2.50) and Drew Brees (325.5). Four of the final six quarterbacks to face Dolphins DC Vance Joseph’s defense posted top-three fantasy results, the two exceptions being Bryce Petty and Carson Palmer in a Miami monsoon. In playoff DFS, Roethlisberger is this week’s top quarterback play and I’m not sure it’s close. … Same goes for Le’Veon Bell among Week 18 running backs. The Dolphins’ run defense closed the season ranked No. 22 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA while being dusted for a combined 137-724-3 (5.28 YPC) rushing line by enemy backs over its final six games. As Jay Ajayi went completely off (25-204-2) in these clubs’ Week 6 meeting and Roethlisberger turned in his typical road-game dud while playing through a knee injury that required surgery the following Monday, Le’Veon disappointed – for him – with 109 yards on a season-low 16 touches. The Dolphins dominated time of possession (36:30 to 23:30) and ran 68 offensive plays to the Steelers’ 53 in a stunning 30-15 rout. As Pittsburgh finished top 15 in both possession time and play volume and stiffened considerably on defense down the stretch, a repeat script seems unlikely in this rematch back in Pittsburgh. The Fins have also allowed the NFL’s sixth most receptions (89) to running backs. Just as Ajayi did to the Steelers back in October, I’d look for Le’Veon to return the favor and smash this matchup out of the park.
Ben’s target distribution since the Steelers’ Week 8 bye: Antonio Brown 79; Le’Veon 57; Eli Rogers 40; Ladarius Green 34; Jesse James 25; Cobi Hamilton 16; Sammie Coates 13. … Dolphins top corner Byron Maxwell is questionable to play and especially questionable to play effectively after only two weeks of recovery from a high ankle sprain. Maxwell did give Brown more problems than any corner this year in Week 6, winning their head-to-head matchups more often than not as Brown finished with a season-low 39 yards on eight targets. Maxwell deserves credit for his career-rebirth year, but the smart money is on Brown winning the rematch against a cornerback trying to return early from a severe lower-leg injury. If Maxwell doesn’t play, Brown will face a Miami secondary that gave up Sammy Watkins (7-154-1) and Julian Edelman’s (8-151-1) season highs in receiving yards without Maxwell in the final two weeks. Brown has topped 100 yards and/or scored a touchdown in six straight home games. He’s the best Wild Card Round receiver play, ahead of Odell Beckham and Jordy Nelson. … Slot man Rogers caught four balls in these teams’ Week 6 game, while Patriots slot man Julian Edelman (8-151-1) shredded Miami’s interior defense last week. PFF has charged slot CB Bobby McCain with the Dolphins cornerback corps’ highest passer rating allowed (112.7). Rogers would stand to benefit on the off chance Maxwell did give Brown any more problems. … Green feels risky after he missed the final two games with a concussion, but he practiced in full this week and should be all systems go in a great matchup. As the Dolphins have lost both of their starting safeties (Reshad Jones, Isa Abdul-Quddus) to injured reserve, they were hit for 6-79-1 by 49ers tight ends in Week 12, 12-129-2 by Ravens tight ends in Week 13, 8-85-2 by Charles Clay in Week 15, and 4-37-1 by Patriots tight ends last week. Green drew target totals of 11 > 6 > 8 before going down in Week 15 and offers the highest yardage ceiling among tight ends on the Wild Card slate.
Keyed by a rejuvenated pass rush and settled secondary, the Steelers skied to No. 12 in pass-defense DVOA by season’s end while holding each of their final seven quarterbacks faced below 265 yards and outside of the top-12 weekly fantasy scorers. From their Week 8 bye on, Steelers DC Keith Butler’s increasingly blitz-heavy defense piled up 30 sacks to finish ninth in the NFL (38) after managing 8 sacks combined in Weeks 1-7. Ageless OLB James Harrison earned PFF’s No. 13 pass-rush grade among 59 qualified 3-4 outside linebackers while late-season I.R./recall returnee OLB Bud Dupree led the league in sacks from the month of December on (4.5). Early-season slot corner liability Sean Davis took over at strong safety in Week 11 and the Steelers didn’t lose another game. Matt Moore has performed above game-manager expectations three starts in, guiding an offense that has averaged 27.3 points per game since Ryan Tannehill (knee) went down. Moore has hit long gains, albeit most of them via dynamic RAC plays. Moore did find Kenny Stills for an over-the-top 25-yard score in last week’s loss to New England where Stills got so wide open it looked like a coverage bust. As Miami is a ten-point dog in Week 18’s highest-totaled game, there is a story to be told where Moore stacks stats in catch-up mode or a sneaky shootout. More likely, the Dolphins will remain a run-first team that tries to control this game and holds Moore under 35 attempts for the fourth straight start. … Jay Ajayi was the star of these clubs’ Week 6 date, eviscerating Pittsburgh’s defense on zone runs to the edge and going BeastMode when sprung free while gaining three quarters of his 204 yards after initial contact against a Steelers defense that was missing ILB Ryan Shazier (knee). Pittsburgh was gashed last week by Browns backs for a combined 27-190-1 (7.04 YPC) rushing line, albeit without DE Stephon Tuitt (knee). Both Shazier and Tuitt will play on Sunday. Getting a true read on the Steelers’ run-defense stoutness has been difficult, but Ajayi’s workload has never been in doubt with 11 straight games of 18-plus touches. Beyond Le’Veon Bell, Ajayi’s usage is arguably the most secure of any Wild Card Round running back. … With such a limited game menu, passing-down specialist and sometimes red-zone vulture Damien Williams might be a mildly intriguing long-shot DFS punt had he not lost what amounted to last week’s game-ending fumble at the Patriots’ six-yard line. We’re really stretching here, but it’s a miscue that might lead to a playing-time bump for fleet-footed rookie Kenyan Drake, who also returns kickoffs for the Dolphins.
Moore’s targets this season: Jarvis Landry 23; Kenny Stills 20; DeVante Parker 17; Williams and Dion Sims 8; Ajayi and MarQueis Gray 4. … Landry’s target totals in Moore’s starts are 4 > 6 > 12 with his volume correlating directly to Moore’s game-script-impacted pass attempts totals. Landry has quietly put together 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games and should be the main beneficiary if this game flows as the ten-point spread suggests. Landry fared well (7-91) in these clubs’ Week 6 meeting and offers one of the best PPR wide receiver floors on the Week 18 slate. He’s in top-six wideout consideration with only Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham, Jordy Nelson, Doug Baldwin, Davante Adams, and maybe DeAndre Hopkins offering a better case. … Stills’ targets with Moore are 3 > 8 > 7 with a touchdown in all three and four scores over his last five games. Stills is always a big-play threat, but he is catching about three balls per game while living on a wildly unsustainable touchdown rate facing a Steelers defense that allowed the NFL’s second fewest touchdowns to wide receivers (9) this year. … Parker’s targets are 3 > 7 > 7 with Moore. Strictly in terms of cornerback-receiver battles, Parker has the toughest in Miami’s pass-catcher corps as the likeliest to draw Steelers LCB Ross Cockrell, who broke out as one of the league’s top young corners this year and played a major role in holding Parker to 28 yards on five catches in Week 6. Because Miami’s pass volume could be elevated by negative script and Parker offers downfield playmaking ability, I’m still going to have DFS tournament exposure. Ultimately, neither Parker nor Stills sets up as a strong on-paper play against a Steelers pass defense yielding so few scores and big passing gains. Only Denver and Houston gave up fewer 20-plus-yard completions than the 2016 Steelers (40). … Sims’ targets with Moore are 4 > 3 > 1 on snap rates of 94% > 100% > 98%. We know Sims will be on the field, but his passing-game usage has been minimal beyond two Week 15 goal-line scores against the Jets. He’s a touchdown-or-bust punt with a goose-egg floor.
Score Prediction: Steelers 28, Dolphins 17
4:40 PM ET Game
NY Giants @ Packers
Vegas Projected Score: Packers 24.5, Giants 20
Aaron Rodgers enters the Wild Card Round as the NFL’s hottest quarterback north of Matt Ryan with an 18:0 TD-to-INT ratio over his last seven games and increased recent rushing production, a handy tool because opponents like to play the Packers’ receivers in man coverage, increasing scrambling lanes. The Giants yielded the NFL’s second fewest quarterback rushing yards (85) this season, however, while only 2-of-16 quarterbacks to face New York posted top-12 fantasy results, including stretch-run shutdowns of Dak Prescott (QB27), Matthew Stafford (QB20), and Kirk Cousins (QB21). When these teams met in Week 5 at Lambeau Field, the Giants held Rodgers to 5.8 yards on 45 attempts and picked him off twice – both by Janoris Jenkins -- the first on a Jordy Nelson drop-deflection over the middle and second on a fantastic diving play in front of Davante Adams. Rodgers has otherwise been lights out in home games, where he has a 22:4 TD-to-INT ratio and multiple touchdown passes in 7-of-8 games this season, most notably in theoretically tough draws with the Giants (2), Texans (2), Seahawks (3), and Vikings (4). Rodgers was the most matchup-proof quarterback in fantasy this year. In DFS tournaments, my guess is Ben Roethlisberger will attract higher ownership. Rodgers still offers a similar or even superior ceiling. … The Packers benched Ty Montgomery for most of last week’s first half following a failed screen pass after which Rodgers left the field shouting at Montgomery. FB Aaron Ripkowski wound up with his second highest snap rate (48%) of the season and a career-high 11 touches. Montgomery did return to start the second half and operated as Green Bay’s feature back the rest of the way, but this occurred a week after Montgomery once again struggled in pass protection. Still learning to play NFL running back, Montgomery’s usage has become volatile while trying to earn Rodgers’ trust. Due to his wide receiver background, it is surprising that Montgomery hasn’t made an impact in the passing game since October. The Packers’ rushing matchup is tough against a Giants run defense that ranks No. 3 in DVOA and has held enemy running backs to a combined 151-512-2 (3.39 YPC) rushing line over its last seven games.
Rodgers’ target distribution over the last two months: Jordy Nelson 79; Davante Adams 56; Jared Cook 40; Montgomery 28; Randall Cobb 27; Richard Rodgers 20; Geronimo Allison 17; Ripkowski 6. … Albeit at a time when Jordy wasn’t running as well as he is now, the Giants held him to 38 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 5 as Nelson left a ton of yards on the field with four arguable drops. Giants top CB Janoris Jenkins also repeatedly made spectacular pass breakups. Jordy scored his two-yard touchdown on off-script improvisation against rookie CB Eli Apple. The Giants have limited enemy No. 1 wideouts, notably checking DeSean Jackson (2-34-0), Dez Bryant (1-10-0), and Antonio Brown (6-54-1) over the season’s final five weeks. The matchup isn’t strong on paper, but a bet on Rodgers is generally a bet on Nelson, and both were incredibly strong bets in the second half of the season. In DFS tournaments, Rodgers-to-Jordy will likely have less ownership than Ben-to-Brown. Nelson has caught at least six passes in six straight games and scored a touchdown in 11-of-16 games this year. Even in a tough draw, Jordy is a top-three wideout on the Wild Card slate. … Adams went to work (5-85-1) in Week 5, doing much of his damage against UDFA CB Michael Hunter, who isn’t on the Giants’ 53-man roster anymore. Adams’ yardage results can be hit or miss, but he finished second in the NFL in touchdown catches (12) behind only Nelson (14) and will get better individual matchups if Jenkins chases Jordy. … Cook is one of Week 18’s top matchup-driven DFS plays facing a Giants defense that yielded 7-89-1 to Redskins tight ends last week and gave up the NFL’s sixth most catches (89) and fourth most yards (1,052) to the position this year. While still not a full-time player, Cook has become a consistent part of Green Bay’s passing game with snap rates of 66% > 59% > 53% and target totals of 8 > 5 > 8 in Weeks 15-17. Cook has a tendency to disappear in the red zone, but his elevated usage and matchup make Cook one of this week’s most intriguing box-score bets. … Allison replaced Cobb (ankle) as the Packers’ third receiver in last week’s win, logging six targets on 81% of the snaps. Allison hooked up with Rodgers for 39 yards on a bootleg pass that required post-snap communication, a 31-yard shot play on a designed downfield pick, and a diving touchdown where Rodgers looked to Allison in the end zone on an improvised play. It was a promising effort by an undrafted rookie. Allison might disappear if Cobb returns, but he’ll get a ton of playing time again if Cobb doesn’t. Allison ran a brutal 4.67 forty at the Combine, but he improved to 4.56 at Illinois’ Pro Day and has vertical ability on sheer length at 6-foot-3, 197 with 33-inch arms.
Matchup will work strongly in Eli Manning’s Wild Card Round favor against a Packers defense that gave up 22 touchdown passes over its final ten games and three straight 340-yard games to Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford, and Matthew Stafford in Weeks 15-17. Manning’s recent performance won’t after he topped 270 yards in just one of the final ten weeks in an offense that failed to score 20 points in 10-of-16 games and four straight to end the year. The Packers sold out to stop Odell Beckham on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, putting at least two defenders in his vicinity on all of OBJ’s 12 targets and limiting him to 56 yards on five catches, saved by an eight-yard garbage-time score. As Manning’s fantasy results depend almost completely upon Beckham turning easy completions into big plays, Eli had an ugly 199-yard game to discourage his remaining apologists on national TV. Manning was horrific on the road this season, averaging 223.5 yards per game and 5.94 yards per attempt with multiple touchdown passes in 3-of-8 games. I think Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson are all significantly better NFL playoff DFS bets than Eli. Most of the field will, too, of course, making Manning worthy of low-owned tournament consideration based on OBJ’s playmaking ability in the best quarterback matchup on the Wild Card slate. … Paul Perkins’ Weeks 15-17 touch counts were 11 > 16 > 21 on snap rates of 39% > 38% > 51% compared to Rashad Jennings’ 18 > 13 > 19 on 39% > 46% > 39% playing-time clips. Perkins averaged 4.48 yards per carry to Jennings’ 3.00 over the final five weeks. The pendulum is swinging in Perkins’ direction ahead of a plus Week 18 draw against a Packers defense that allowed a combined 203-950-9 rushing line (4.68 YPC) to running backs over its last ten games. I don’t think Jennings is going away, but Perkins has become a better bet for touches and yards. Jennings remains the favorite for scoring-position work after piling up five red-zone carries to Perkins’ two in last week’s win.
Manning’s targets since the Giants’ Week 8 bye: Beckham 99; Sterling Shepard 57; Will Tye 45; Jennings and Victor Cruz 31; Jerell Adams 17: Perkins 16; Roger Lewis 14. … OBJ will probably face heavy coverage on every snap, but he is likelier than not to win battles against a depleted Packers secondary that gave up 12-202-2 (Adam Thielen), 8-110 (Deonte Thompson), 9-104 (Cameron Meredith), 6-89-1 (Alshon Jeffery), 6-77-1 (Golden Tate), 5-76 (Marvin Jones), and 4-57-1 (Anquan Boldin) to enemy wide receivers in its final three games on top of league highs in yards (3,017) and touchdowns (26) to the position this year. Despite his slow Week 5 against the Packers, this is a blowup spot for Beckham, who finished second in the NFL in targets (169), third in catches (101), and third in receiving yards (1,367). … Bogged down by a dysfunctional passing game, Giants slot man Shepard managed 14 yards on seven targets against Green Bay in Week 5. Not much of a big-play threat, Shepard was a short score-or-bust fantasy gamble for most of the year. He closed out the season with 13 straight games below 65 yards. … Cruz didn’t even catch a pass in these clubs’ previous meeting. While we can count on Cruz to be out there for over 80% of the snaps, Cruz drew just two red-zone targets from Week 6 on and went over 50 yards once in the Giants’ final nine games. He’s in the same conversation with Jermaine Kearse and Geronimo Allison as DFS punts that cost near the minimum but have goose-egg floors. It’s interesting to note that Cruz (10) hauled in four more 20-plus-yard plays than Shepard (6) this season despite seeing 33 fewer targets. With the Packers’ attention likely to be focused on Beckham, I’m leaving the light on for Cruz to surprise with a big play. … Tye was a popular Week 5 DFS play against Green Bay, only to finish with 37 scoreless yards as Eli overthrew him on a would-be walk-in 60-yard touchdown. Tight ends always have good matchups against the Packers, but Tye hit pay dirt in 1-of-16 games and cleared 55 yards in 0-of-16. That shortage of season-long production has me looking elsewhere for tight end plays this week.
Score Prediction: Packers 23, Giants 17