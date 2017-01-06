Wild Card Picks

Friday, January 06, 2017

Jeremy: The Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field Saturday in an NFC Wild Card matchup. The Lions are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week at home and have now lost three straight. During that stretch, quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown just two touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. The task doesn't get any easier this week against a Seahawks defense that has been strong against the pass all year but will be without one of their leaders in Earl Thomas who is out for the year with a broken leg. Thomas' absence could open up the field for tight end Eric Ebron and provide a safety valve for Stafford to extend some drives when his downfield options are covered. Seattle is coming off a 25-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers but have serious questions as they have gone 3-3 in their last six and have been wildly inconsistent. One bright spot has been the play of quarterback Russell Wilson who has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception over the last three games after an abysmal five interception performance against Green Bay in Week 14. He's likely going to have to shoulder the load again in this one as the Seahawks have been unable to get anything going on the ground recently. They've averaged 79 YPG over the last three and were held to 87 by the lowly 49ers defense. On the other side, expect the Lions and Stafford to try to move the ball mostly through the air as their running game has been virtually non-existent despite some decent performances from Zach Zenner . Detroit has rushed for more than a hundred yards once since Week 3 and has just nine rushing touchdowns on the year. Seattle is 7-1 at home this year and while I see that record improving after this one, I don't see them covering giving eight. Detroit has lost by eight or more points just three times this year and with Stafford at quarterback, they will be able to keep Seattle within shouting distance.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-8) Jeff: The Lions clinched a playoff berth with the Redskins losing versus the Giants. What was still in question was the winner of the NFC North. The Lions once again played well in the first half, but were unable to put a complete game together as they fell to the Packers 31-24. The loss locked them into the sixth seed and a matchup with the Seahawks in Seattle. The Seahawks bounced back after a home loss to the Cardinals as they defeated the 49ers 25-23. With the win, the Seahawks come away with the third seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks host the Lions as they are favored by over a touchdown. This isn't the same Seahawks team we are used to seeing come playoff time. This team is banged up on both sides of the ball which includes season-ending injuries to both WR Tyler Lockett and safety Earl Thomas . It is Thomas’ injury that hits them the hardest as this defensive unit isn't the same without him. Another area the Seahawks have struggled in is on the offensive line. The pass protection for QB Russell Wilson has been suspect, and the run blocking simply isn't anywhere near where it has been in past seasons. The Seahawks simply can't run the football with any kind of consistency. Over the last three weeks of the regular season, the Seahawks rushed for 72 yards (vs. LA), 78 yards (vs. AZ) and 87 yards (vs. SF). Needless to say I expect the Seahawks to rely heavily on the arm and legs of QB Russell Wilson . The Lions enter this game with a three-game losing streak as they'll need to play a complete game to have any hope to spring the upset on Saturday night. The Lions also struggle running the football as I expect that to continue in this matchup. QB Matthew Stafford will need to make plays in the passing game in order to keep this game close. Stafford has the weapons at the receiver position to make plays against this Seahawks defense. In the end, I expect the Seahawks to come away victorious, but I think giving eight points is too much. Look for the Lions to fall short by a touchdown as they keep this game inside the number.

Pick: Giants +4.5, 50 units Jeremy: Winners of six in a row, the Green Bay Packers will look to make it seven with a victory over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. New York is coming off a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins in which their defense once again led the way by forcing three turnovers and holding Washington to less than 300 total yards. This will be a great matchup between one of the hottest offenses and one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The Giants have held opponents to just 16 points per game since their bye in Week 8 and have forced 18 turnovers over that span. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have scored 30 or more points in each of their last four games and have averaged 31 points per game during their winning streak while facing three of the top five defenses in the NFL (Houston, Seattle, Minnesota). For the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning has been up and down all year. He has thrown multiple interceptions six times and has been held without a passing touchdown three times. Green Bay has been vulnerable to the pass at times and I expect Manning to have some success with deep balls to Odell Beckham Jr. Despite gaining more than a hundred yards rushing in each of the last free games, I don't see New York moving the ball effectively on the ground in this one. The Packers ranked eighth against the run during the regular season allowing 95 YPG and held their last three opponents to an 88 YPG average. The Giants have won four of the last five meetings between these two teams including the last two playoff games at Lambeau. The end result will be different in this one. New York's defense may look good on paper but they have done most of their damage against average or below-average offenses. Rodgers and the Packers have performed impressively against top-tier opposition and will do so again this week at home. This game certainly won't be a blowout; however, I expect the Packers to win by at least a touchdown and cover.

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (-4.5) Jeff: The Giants finished off the regular season by defeating the Redskins 19-10. Even though the game had no effect on the Giants’ playoff seeding, the Giants still played their starters to keep their momentum going into the playoffs. With the loss, the Redskins were eliminated from the playoffs. The Packers trailed the Lions at halftime, but QB Aaron Rodgers came up with a big second half as the Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. With the win, the Packers clinched the NFC North and a four seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants will now travel to Green Bay on Sunday as both teams are peaking at the right time. This Giants defense played extremely well during the regular season, holding opponents to 17.8 points/game which is ranked second in the league. They'll need another stellar outing from this group if they hope to move on in the playoffs as no one is hotter at the quarterback position than QB Aaron Rodgers . I think this defense can play well enough in this matchup to give their team a shot to win this game outright. Completely shutting down Rodgers isn't going to happen, they'll simply need to limit his big play capability. As for the Giants offensively, QB Eli Manning hasn't put up the numbers we are accustomed to seeing as this offense has sputtered all season. Manning will have some opportunities in the passing game this weekend as he faces a Packers' secondary that is banged up. It is critical for this Giants offense to put points on board in order to stay with the Packers offensively. The Giants need to feed the ball to their best playmaker in WR Odell Beckham . He needs to be targeted early and often this weekend. It is also critical for the Giants to get something out of their running game which is an area they struggled with all season. RB Paul Perkins rushed for 102 yards last week while averaging 4.9 yards/carry. The Giants are hoping Perkins can build off that solid performance and come up with a similar or better effort versus Green Bay. In what will be a close game throughout, I expect this game to be decided by a field goal either way.

Jeremy Wardwell and Jeff Baldwin picked against the spread all season long in Rotoworld's Season Pass, and now they're keeping things going in the playoffs. They'll start out with 1,000 units to use during the playoffs. They will have to use a minimum of 25 units on each game, and one over/under selection during the first two rounds but can only use a maximum of 220 units per round. In the Championship round, they'll be picking both games as well as the over/under. For this round, they'll have to use a minimum of 50 units on each pick with a maximum of 300 units for the round. For the Super Bowl, they'll pick the game, over/under and two props. They'll have to use a minimum of 50 units and a maximum of 200 units on each pick and will have a 400-unit max for the round. With all of that out of the way, let's get to the picks for Wild Card weekend.

Jeff: The Steelers rested their three main weapons in the regular season finale versus the Browns as WR Antonio Brown, QB Ben Roethlisberger and RB Le'Veon Bell all got much-needed rest heading into their playoff matchup against the Dolphins. The Dolphins were unable to slow down the Patriots as they fell at home 35-14. The Dolphins finished as the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs as they travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday. This is a rematch from earlier in the season as the Dolphins defeated the Steelers 30-15 in Miami. A number of things have changed since then, primarily who will be behind center for the Dolphins. With the injury to QB Ryan Tannehill, QB Matt Moore has since taken over as the starting quarterback as he'll get the nod once again versus the Steelers. In their previous matchup, RB Jay Ajayi rushed for 204 yards averaging 8.2 yards/carry. Look for the Steelers to game plan on shutting down the Dolphins’ rushing game and forcing Moore to beat them with his arm. As for the Steelers offensively, they enter the playoffs fully healthy at the skill positions which is not good news for opposing defenses. I expect the Steelers to use a heavy dose of RB Le'Veon Bell as he faces a Dolphins’ rush defense that yields 140.4 yards/game on the ground which ranked them 30th in the league during the regular season. Bell's ability to make plays in the passing game will create mismatches that the Steelers will want to exploit. With the success of the running game, I expect QB Ben Roethlisberger to have opportunities to make big plays in the passing game to his favorite target in WR Antonio Brown. The Steelers will most likely get TE Ladarius Green back after he sat out the last two weeks with a concussion. The return of Green will only make this passing offense tougher to defend. I expect this game to be relatively close at halftime, but look for the Steelers to pull away in the second half as they win this game by two touchdowns.

Jeremy: The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins meet up in Pittsburgh in the second AFC Wild Card game. Pittsburgh is coming off a meaningless 27-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns in which they rested most of their regulars and Miami will look to rebound after a 35-14 beat down at the hands of the New England Patriots. In that game quarterback Matt Moore passed for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Moore will get the start again in this one as Ryan Tannehill has not recovered enough from his ACL injury to make the start. Moore has played fairly well in place of Tannehill with the nine-year veteran completing 64% of his passes to go along with eight touchdowns and only three interceptions. Two of those touchdowns came to Jarvis Landry who leads the team in receptions and will likely be a key part of the Dolphins offensive game plan again. This will be a real test for Moore as the Steelers have been solid against the pass all year and have allowed the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns in the league. On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh comes into this one well-rested, having sat Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell last week. Historically, Roethlisberger has played much better at home and his splits this year bear that out as well. Pittsburgh is 5-1 at home this year when Big Ben starts, winning each game by an average of 10 points. Roethlisberger has thrown 20 of his 29 touchdowns and completed 71% of his passes at Heinz Field. While I expect Roethlisberger to have a strong performance, this game really sets up well for running back Le'Veon Bell. Miami ranks 30th against the run allowing 140 YPG and have held opponents to less than a hundred yards on the ground just three times on the year. The Dolphins did manage to get to 10 wins on the year but their schedule down the stretch was one of the softest in the NFL. They faced just two teams with winning records in their final nine games, losing them both by a combined 53 points. I'm expecting another blowout in this one as Pittsburgh wins comfortably.

Jeff: The Texans won the AFC South and are the four seed in the AFC playoffs as they'll host the Raiders on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders failed to lock up the AFC West and bye as they fell to the Broncos on the road 24-6. The Raiders fell to the fifth seed as they must now travel to Houston and take on the Texans. During their game versus the Broncos, QB Matt McGloin injured his shoulder and was forced to leave the game. QB Connor Cook replaced McGloin in that game and is slated to start at quarterback against the Texans. Indications are that McGloin could be healthy enough to back up Cook. The Raiders will be starting their third string quarterback and may be without starting LT Donald Penn (knee) which would be yet another big hit offensively for the Raiders. The Texans are also shuffling quarterbacks due to injury as they have ruled out QB Tom Savage since he is still in the concussion protocol. The Texans will go back to QB Brock Osweiler as he'll get a chance to redeem himself after an awful regular season and lead this team to a playoff victory. The Texans’ game plan should be simple as they'll want to run the football with RB Lamar Miller. After sitting out the past two weeks with an ankle injury, Miller was back on the practice field as he prepares for a heavy workload versus the Raiders. The Raiders are susceptible to the run as they rank towards the bottom of the league in this category, giving up 117.6 yards/game on the ground. The Texans won't ask Osweiler to do much, but the success of the running game could free up WR DeAndre Hopkins to make some crucial plays in the passing game. As for the Texans defensively, they'll need to contain the Raiders’ rushing attack as Oakland will most likely lean heavily in that area given the lack of experience at the quarterback position. The Texans’ secondary only gives up 202 passing yards/game which is second in the league behind only the Broncos. Trusting Osweiler and this Texans team comes with risk, but if this team is going to win a playoff game, this is their chance as it couldn't be set up any better for them.

Jeremy: The Oakland Raiders travel to Houston to take on the Texans in an AFC Wild Card matchup. Oakland comes in as the fifth seed and will be without their top two quarterbacks after Derek Carr suffered a broken leg two weeks ago and his backup Matt McGloin was knocked out of last week's 24-6 loss to the Broncos with a shoulder injury. Rookie Connor Cook will get the start under center against the Texans’ second-ranked pass defense. Houston is allowing just over 200 yards per game through the air and will present problems for Cook and the Raiders who will likely rely heavily on the running game with Latavius Murray and DeAndre Washington. Prior to last week's loss, the Raiders had gone four straight games rushing over 135 yards and averaged 157 yards per game over that stretch. Since Week 9, Houston has only allowed two teams to gain more than a hundred yards on the ground including a Week 11 loss where they allowed just 30 yards to the Raiders. Expect Houston to lean heavily on their running game as well. Lamar Miller is expected back after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. Miller may be the only hope the Texans have for any offensive success as it has been announced that Brock Osweiler will get the start at quarterback. Osweiler has been awful this year and despite having talented receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, he has completed just 59% of his passes while ranking 4th in the league in interceptions with 16. This won't be a very pretty game to watch and I expected it to be relatively low scoring. Nevertheless, the Raiders do have more offensive weapons then Houston even without Carr and with Osweiler good for a couple turnovers, they will be able to keep this game close. Oakland is 6-2 against the spread on the road this year and Houston is 1-6 against the spread overall in their last seven games. I expect that trend to continue here with Oakland covering and having a very realistic chance at an outright win.

Jeff: The Lions travel to Seattle looking to spring the upset against a Seahawks team that has been hit pretty hard by injuries. The key injury would be that of S Earl Thomas. This defense hasn't been the same since his injury. In the four games since his injury, Seahawks' games have gone over the total in three of them (GB, AZ and SF). The only game it didn't go over was against the hapless Rams offense. The Seahawks offense has been forced to turn to QB Russell Wilson to make plays in the passing game as their running game has been non-existent. The Seahawks are uncharacteristically ranked 25th in the league in rushing yards/game with 99.4. Look for Wilson to throw a lot in this matchup versus the Lions as the secondary has been burned over the past two weeks by both the Cowboys and Packers. The Lions also struggle running the football as QB Matthew Stafford will be called upon to make plays with his arm. The Lions will most likely be playing from behind most of the game so I expect Stafford to be very busy on Saturday night. The Seahawks have been giving up big plays on defense in recent weeks so there will be opportunity for the Lions to make some plays down the field. The weather isn't expected to be a factor as the forecast calls for light winds with temperatures in the upper-30s. I think this game will have more points scored than people think. I can also see a special teams or defensive touchdown scored in this game which will help propel this contest to go over the posted total.

Jeremy:When the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans meet in Houston on Saturday it will be the first playoff start for quarterbacks Connor Cook and Brock Osweiler. With Osweiler starting for the majority of the season, the Texans averaged 17 PPG and ranked 29th in total offense at 315 YPG. Osweiler had a mediocre game in the Texans’ 27-20 loss to the Raiders back in Week 11, throwing for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception. I would expect a similar performance in this one with the Texans focusing heavily on the running game led by Lamar Miller. Osweiler is likely to be under heavy pressure all day as Oakland's talented front seven led by Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin should be able to dominate a mediocre Houston offensive line that has given up 32 sacks on the year. It is safe to say the Texans would not be a playoff team if it weren't for the solid play of their defense. They gave up the fewest yards in the league and allowed just over 20 points per game throughout the season. Oakland had one of the more prolific offenses in the league, averaging 26 PPG but losing a potential MVP candidate like Derek Carr and having to turn to Cook will cause them to struggle to score in this game. As mentioned above, their ground game has looked solid recently, but I expect Houston to stack the box against them forcing Cook to try to beat them through the air. The total for this game has been posted at 36.5 and I think it will be difficult for these teams to reach that number. Houston's struggles to score regardless of who they play combined with a rookie quarterback making his first career start in a playoff game against a solid defense will lead to a low-scoring close game played in the mid to lower-30s.

