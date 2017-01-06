Jeff Baldwin

Wild Card Picks

Friday, January 06, 2017


Jeremy Wardwell and Jeff Baldwin picked against the spread all season long in Rotoworld's Season Pass, and now they're keeping things going in the playoffs.  They'll start out with 1,000 units to use during the playoffs. They will have to use a minimum of 25 units on each game, and one over/under selection during the first two rounds but can only use a maximum of 220 units per round. In the Championship round, they'll be picking both games as well as the over/under. For this round, they'll have to use a minimum of 50 units on each pick with a maximum of 300 units for the round.  For the Super Bowl, they'll pick the game, over/under and two props. They'll have to use a minimum of 50 units and a maximum of 200 units on each pick and will have a 400-unit max for the round. With all of that out of the way, let's get to the picks for Wild Card weekend.

 

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Jeff: The Giants finished off the regular season by defeating the Redskins 19-10.  Even though the game had no effect on the Giants’ playoff seeding, the Giants still played their starters to keep their momentum going into the playoffs.  With the loss, the Redskins were eliminated from the playoffs.  The Packers trailed the Lions at halftime, but QB Aaron Rodgers came up with a big second half as the Packers defeated the Lions 31-24.  With the win, the Packers clinched the NFC North and a four seed in the NFC playoffs.  The Giants will now travel to Green Bay on Sunday as both teams are peaking at the right time.  This Giants defense played extremely well during the regular season, holding opponents to 17.8 points/game which is ranked second in the league.  They'll need another stellar outing from this group if they hope to move on in the playoffs as no one is hotter at the quarterback position than QB Aaron Rodgers.  I think this defense can play well enough in this matchup to give their team a shot to win this game outright.  Completely shutting down Rodgers isn't going to happen, they'll simply need to limit his big play capability.  As for the Giants offensively, QB Eli Manning hasn't put up the numbers we are accustomed to seeing as this offense has sputtered all season.  Manning will have some opportunities in the passing game this weekend as he faces a Packers' secondary that is banged up.  It is critical for this Giants offense to put points on board in order to stay with the Packers offensively.  The Giants need to feed the ball to their best playmaker in WR Odell Beckham.  He needs to be targeted early and often this weekend.  It is also critical for the Giants to get something out of their running game which is an area they struggled with all season.  RB Paul Perkins rushed for 102 yards last week while averaging 4.9 yards/carry.  The Giants are hoping Perkins can build off that solid performance and come up with a similar or better effort versus Green Bay.  In what will be a close game throughout, I expect this game to be decided by a field goal either way.


Pick: Giants +4.5, 50 units

Jeremy: Winners of six in a row, the Green Bay Packers will look to make it seven with a victory over the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. New York is coming off a 19-10 victory over the Washington Redskins in which their defense once again led the way by forcing three turnovers and holding Washington to less than 300 total yards. This will be a great matchup between one of the hottest offenses and one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The Giants have held opponents to just 16 points per game since their bye in Week 8 and have forced 18 turnovers over that span.  Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have scored 30 or more points in each of their last four games and have averaged 31 points per game during their winning streak while facing three of the top five defenses in the NFL (Houston, Seattle, Minnesota). For the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning has been up and down all year. He has thrown multiple interceptions six times and has been held without a passing touchdown three times. Green Bay has been vulnerable to the pass at times and I expect Manning to have some success with deep balls to Odell Beckham Jr. Despite gaining more than a hundred yards rushing in each of the last free games, I don't see New York moving the ball effectively on the ground in this one. The Packers ranked eighth against the run during the regular season allowing 95 YPG and held their last three opponents to an 88 YPG average. The Giants have won four of the last five meetings between these two teams including the last two playoff games at Lambeau. The end result will be different in this one. New York's defense may look good on paper but they have done most of their damage against average or below-average offenses. Rodgers and the Packers have performed impressively against top-tier opposition and will do so again this week at home. This game certainly won't be a blowout; however, I expect the Packers to win by at least a touchdown and cover.


Pick: Packers -4.5, 35 units

 

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (-8)

Jeff: The Lions clinched a playoff berth with the Redskins losing versus the Giants.  What was still in question was the winner of the NFC North.  The Lions once again played well in the first half, but were unable to put a complete game together as they fell to the Packers 31-24.  The loss locked them into the sixth seed and a matchup with the Seahawks in Seattle.  The Seahawks bounced back after a home loss to the Cardinals as they defeated the 49ers 25-23.  With the win, the Seahawks come away with the third seed in the NFC playoffs.  The Seahawks host the Lions as they are favored by over a touchdown.  This isn't the same Seahawks team we are used to seeing come playoff time.  This team is banged up on both sides of the ball which includes season-ending injuries to both WR Tyler Lockett and safety Earl Thomas.  It is Thomas’ injury that hits them the hardest as this defensive unit isn't the same without him.  Another area the Seahawks have struggled in is on the offensive line.  The pass protection for QB Russell Wilson has been suspect, and the run blocking simply isn't anywhere near where it has been in past seasons.  The Seahawks simply can't run the football with any kind of consistency.  Over the last three weeks of the regular season, the Seahawks rushed for 72 yards (vs. LA), 78 yards (vs. AZ) and 87 yards (vs. SF).  Needless to say I expect the Seahawks to rely heavily on the arm and legs of QB Russell Wilson.  The Lions enter this game with a three-game losing streak as they'll need to play a complete game to have any hope to spring the upset on Saturday night.  The Lions also struggle running the football as I expect that to continue in this matchup.  QB Matthew Stafford will need to make plays in the passing game in order to keep this game close.  Stafford has the weapons at the receiver position to make plays against this Seahawks defense.  In the end, I expect the Seahawks to come away victorious, but I think giving eight points is too much.  Look for the Lions to fall short by a touchdown as they keep this game inside the number.

 

Pick: Lions +8, 50 units


Jeremy: The Seattle Seahawks host the Detroit Lions at CenturyLink Field Saturday in an NFC Wild Card matchup. The Lions are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week at home and have now lost three straight. During that stretch, quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown just two touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. The task doesn't get any easier this week against a Seahawks defense that has been strong against the pass all year but will be without one of their leaders in Earl Thomas who is out for the year with a broken leg. Thomas' absence could open up the field for tight end Eric Ebron and provide a safety valve for Stafford to extend some drives when his downfield options are covered. Seattle is coming off a 25-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers but have serious questions as they have gone 3-3 in their last six and have been wildly inconsistent. One bright spot has been the play of quarterback Russell Wilson who has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception over the last three games after an abysmal five interception performance against Green Bay in Week 14. He's likely going to have to shoulder the load again in this one as the Seahawks have been unable to get anything going on the ground recently. They've averaged 79 YPG over the last three and were held to 87 by the lowly 49ers defense. On the other side, expect the Lions and Stafford to try to move the ball mostly through the air as their running game has been virtually non-existent despite some decent performances from Zach Zenner. Detroit has rushed for more than a hundred yards once since Week 3 and has just nine rushing touchdowns on the year. Seattle is 7-1 at home this year and while I see that record improving after this one, I don't see them covering giving eight.   Detroit has lost by eight or more points just three times this year and with Stafford at quarterback, they will be able to keep Seattle within shouting distance.

 

Pick: Lions +8, 50 units

 


