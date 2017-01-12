Divisional Round Matchups

Divisional Round Saturday
4:35 PM ET Game
Seattle @ Atlanta
Vegas Score Projection: Falcons 28.25, Seahawks 23.25
Rivaling the 2007 Patriots in some metrics, the 2016 Falcons piled up 28 points or more in nine of ten games to close out the season and were particularly unstoppable after their Week 11 bye, averaging 36.7 points per game over the final six weeks while rolling over the respected defenses of Kansas City, Arizona, Los Angeles, and Carolina. Matt Ryan visited Seattle’s CenturyLink Field in Week 6 and lit up Pete Carroll’s defense for 335 yards and three scores in a two-point loss the Falcons led 24-17 into the fourth quarter. The Seahawks will likely have to score above expectation to hang with Atlanta because MVP-favorite Ryan won’t be stopped as the field general of the NFL’s most diverse and multiple offense, in which Ryan set an NFL record by hitting 13 different players for touchdown passes in 2016. While Ryan’s DFS popularity may be lowered by a perceived-worrisome matchup, just as significant is Atlanta’s matchup-proof offensive bankability drawing an Earl Thomas-less Seattle defense indoors in a potential shootout. … Falcons-Seahawks sports a 51.5-point total – second highest on the Divisional Round slate – with Atlanta favored by five. While Seattle’s No. 2 DVOA-rated run defense is an obvious obstacle, the spot is strong for Devonta Freeman as a home-favorite lead runner who was OC Kyle Shanahan’s back of choice when the Falcons visited the Seahawks in Week 6, logging 15 touches on a 54% snap rate to Tevin Coleman’s six touches on a 46% playing-time clip. Freeman offers enhanced touchdown odds at home, scoring 12 of his 14 TDs at the Georgia Dome while Coleman registered 8 of his 11 scores on the road. Averaging 17.5 touches per game to Coleman’s 11.8 over the past six weeks, Freeman is the higher-floor DFS play with a better shot to find pay dirt. Coleman is always an all-purpose big-play threat, although Seattle allowed the NFL’s sixth fewest receptions (69) and third fewest 20-plus-yard runs (5) to running backs. Due to the Seahawks offense’s tendency to implode in road games, I think Freeman and the Falcons’ D/ST make for an enticing low-owned correlation play in DFS tournaments.
Eased back from his toe injury in Week 16, Julio Jones was unleashed in Atlanta’s Week 17 win over New Orleans, parlaying nine targets into 7-96-1 receiving on 80% of the snaps to finish 39 yards shy of T.Y. Hilton for the NFL lead (1,448). Now rested after a first-round bye, Julio draws a back-home rematch with a Seahawks defense he shredded for 7-139-1 on nine targets in Week 6. Ryan didn’t back down from targeting Julio in single coverage against Richard Sherman, and the Falcons used pre-snap motion to scheme Jones into favorable draws. On Julio’s 36-yard TD, the Falcons motioned a tight end outside to occupy Sherman’s coverage, turning Julio into a slot receiver matched up with S Kelcie McCray. Jones got wide open for the score. Julio lost another 23-yard catch to a holding call. Sherman is still a great corner, but he has system-driven assignments that prevent him from chasing No. 1 receivers on every play. Shanahan’s Falcons deftly exploited them in Week 6. … While Atlanta’s running game struggled, Mohamed Sanu chipped in as a chain mover in Week 6 with a 5-47-1 stat line on ten targets including a ten-yard touchdown on a little zone-beater route away from Seattle’s stationary slot defender. Sanu finished second on the Falcons behind Freeman (17) in red-zone targets (13), although he averaged just 3.5 targets per game over the final month. Due to his low cost on full-PPR DFS sites, Sanu offers value-play appeal with an outside shot to lead the Falcons in catches. … Gadget guy Taylor Gabriel was not yet a big part of Atlanta’s offense in Week 6. Based on usage distributions with all Falcons pass catchers at full strength, Gabriel is in line to play around 50% of Atlanta’s snaps and draw 4-6 targets, and will need a long touchdown to hit. 5-foot-8, 167-pound Gabriel finished seventh on the team in red-zone targets (6) and scored four of his six touchdowns from 35 or more yards out. All-World FS Earl Thomas’ (broken leg) absence doesn’t hurt Gabriel’s chances of getting behind Seattle’s defense. … Blocking tight end Levine Toilolo had his career-best game (3-69-1) at CenturyLink in Week 6, getting wide open for a 46-yard touchdown on a badly blown coverage. The Falcons are getting back rookie TE Austin Hooper, who was playing ahead of Toilolo until Hooper sprained his MCL in Week 15. As Josh Perkins and D.J. Tialavea have also recently played snaps in the rotation, Falcons tight ends are tough box-score sells at Seattle.
Russell Wilson is flush with matchup-driven factors working in his Divisional Round favor indoors at the Georgia Dome for a possible shootout versus a Falcons team that forced its opponents to attempt a league-high 40.9 passes per game and allowed the NFL’s fifth most passing touchdowns (31). Atlanta’s defense is conceptually similar to the defense against which Wilson practices every day after Falcons coach Dan Quinn spent four years on Pete Carroll’s defensive staff and several members of Quinn’s staff followed him from Seattle. More worrisome is the Seahawks’ tendency to tank in road games, often due to offensive-line breakdowns and subsequent panicked play from Wilson, who managed an 8:8 TD-to-INT ratio on the road versus a 13:3 TD-to-INT ratio at home and fell flat even in premium away-game matchups with the Saints and Packers. Whereas last week’s bout with Detroit went surprisingly smooth, we can’t be surprised if this week’s version of Wilson is a bit more of a roller coaster. I’m not doubting Wilson’s ceiling, but it’s fair to question his floor. As mentioned above, I also think the Falcons’ D/ST is in play. Atlanta’s high-scoring offense is capable of putting Wilson in negative-script situations, increasing his number of dropbacks and opportunities for the Falcons to amass sacks and cause general disruption. The matchup between Falcons OLB Vic Beasley (15.5 sacks) and Seahawks RT Garry Gilliam will be one to watch. Seahawks LT George Fant has been an especially painful liability. … Thomas Rawls has also fallen victim to Seattle’s road meltdowns, averaging 78.8 total yards per game with three TDs at CenturyLink but only 33.5 yards with one score in away games. Too often torpedoed by Seattle’s dysfunctional running-game unit, Rawls did remind us last week of his big-game potential, running violently between the tackles and making sharp jump cuts to escape backfield penetration. The Seahawks upped FB Marcel Reece’s playing time (44%) and ran more Power-I formations, gashing Detroit. The 2016 Falcons allowed the NFL’s sixth most yards per carry (4.51 YPC) and were hit for a sturdy 54-298-2 (5.52 YPC) rushing line by enemy backs over their final three games. Matchup won’t be as big of an obstacle for Rawls as negative game script on the road as a five-point dog and any impediments caused by rocky line play.
The Falcons held Doug Baldwin in check (4-31-0) in Week 6, moving Desmond Trufant inside to chase Baldwin into the slot while Jimmy Graham (6-89-0) worked in the lead receiver role. Trufant (pectoral) has since hit I.R. As Graham has faded, Baldwin has reemerged as Wilson’s go-to guy with 52 targets to Graham’s 20 over the past five weeks. Now covering the slot for Atlanta is Brian Poole, an undrafted rookie who has held up reasonably well. Willie Snead (3-82-0), Jordan Matthews (6-73-0), Tavon Austin (7-62-0), Tyreek Hill (5-53-0), Larry Fitzgerald (4-53-0), and Jeremy Kerley (5-28-0) were notable slot receivers to face Atlanta in the second half of the season. Baldwin is averaging just 47.1 yards on the road compared to 95.0 at home. Projected pass-heavy script and Baldwin’s double-digit-target upside keep him firmly in the top-five DFS receiver discussion, competing with Julian Edelman, Davante Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins behind Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Dez Bryant. … Matchups haven’t spiked Jimmy Graham lately, underwhelming in plus draws with Green Bay (1-16-0) and Detroit (3-37-0). Down the stretch of his return from a patellar tendon tear, the Seahawks have dialed back Graham’s snaps and overall usage. Even as his passing-game role has waned, this matchup’s high-scoring probability and sheer touchdown odds make Graham Week 19’s No. 2 DFS tight end play behind Travis Kelce. Graham led the 2016 Seahawks in red-zone targets (18), while the Falcons allowed the NFL’s ninth most catches (86) and yards (988) to tight ends. … Jermaine Kearse managed 3-35-0 receiving on five targets against the Falcons in Week 6, a typical line from the NFL’s most pedestrian pass catcher. Last week, Kearse was out-snapped (64%), out-targeted (3), and out-produced (2-14-0) by speedster Paul Richardson (75%, 4, 3-48-1), who may have earned more of Wilson’s trust with a deep back-shoulder grab for 27 yards followed by a Beckhamian one-handed touchdown catch and another circus grab along the sideline over the top of Lions RCB Nevin Lawson. Kearse’s sheer field presence keeps him in play as a minimum-priced shot in the dark, but Richardson has passed him as the superior punt. … Graham left the field briefly early in last week’s win, but it’s notable that he was out-snapped (55%) by No. 2 tight end Luke Willson (60%). While Graham is a far bigger part of the passing game, Willson has earned a steady dose of snaps.
Score Prediction: Falcons 34, Seahawks 24
8:15 PM ET Game
Houston @ New England
Vegas Score Projection: Patriots 30.25, Texans 14.25
Favored by over two touchdowns at home, the Patriots should control Saturday’s late game against a clearly inferior opponent New England has waxed 27-0 and 27-6 in two meetings since ex-Bill Belichick assistant Bill O’Brien became Texans head coach. Capitalizing on positive script, the Patriots were able to lean on their running game in both dates, executing 31:30 and 39:19 run-to-pass ratios and hammering LeGarrette Blount for a 24-105-2 rushing line in New England’s Week 3 shutout win, albeit with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. A pass-heavy approach to begin the game is likelier now, but Blount will remain a strong bet for touchdowns as he was all season. Blount led the NFL in rushing scores (18) and hit pay dirt nine times in the seven games New England won by at least two TDs, which they are projected to do here. Blount’s biggest obstacle is Houston’s shutdown run defense, which has held enemy backs to a combined 180-600-2 (3.33 YPC) rushing line over its last ten games. … Dion Lewis settled into a fairly consistent late-season role, logging snap rates of 37% > 36% > 40% with touch totals of 20 > 17 > 13 in Weeks 15-17 while James White’s touches were 6 > 4 > 6 on 32% > 26% > 31% playing-time clips. Lewis’ scoring-position role picked up in New England’s final two games with nine combined red-zone touches, including four inside the ten-yard line. Blount is going to vulture goal-line chances, but Lewis’ usage has stabilized and he looks like a better bet to hit pay dirt than his scoreless regular season suggests. Due to Houston’s run-defense stoutness and an illness that kept Blount out of Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, it’s conceivable the Patriots will make space-back Lewis a foremost part of this week’s game plan. … As Lewis came off the PUP list at midseason, White handled between 2 and 7 touches in each of the Patriots’ final ten games. The 2016 Texans allowed the NFL’s fifth fewest catches (69) to running backs. … While Houston was game planning against Connor Cook, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had an extra week to prepare for ex-Belichick lieutenant Romeo Crennel’s Texans defense during their first-round playoff bye. A Divisional Round DFS bet on Brady is still a bet on the greatest quarterback in history and against Brady’s tough matchup. Houston finished top five in pass-defense DVOA, combining an at-times dominant pass rush with top-ten secondary play. Two Texans DBs we may see Brady target are SS Quintin Demps (hamstring) – or his backup Corey Moore – and slot corner Kareem Jackson, who will have his hands full with Julian Edelman’s quickness. New England’s passing game can stay matchup proof against even the NFL’s premier defenses due to its heavy use of option routes, whose effectiveness is dictated more by Brady’s timing with Edelman than by whomever is guarding him. As the Pats are fresh off a bye and their dome-team opponent is visiting Foxboro in mid-January, an ideal plan of attack would be to play up-tempo offense and go up by multiple early scores, upping Brock Osweiler’s dropback volume and forcing the Texans out of their already-limited strengths.
While Edelman was out with a foot injury, Brady targeted Jackson in coverage a team-high nine times when the Patriots visited the Texans in Week 14 last season. Jackson was less of a liability this year, but he is likely to be more vulnerable than breakout RCB A.J. Bouye and plays the position the Pats most often attack due to Edelman’s high-volume slot role, where he averaged 7.1 catches and 12.6 targets across the final seven games after Rob Gronkowski (chest, back) went down in Week 10. Edelman offers one of the safest floors and highest PPR ceilings on the Divisional Round slate. … Patriots perimeter receiver roles are up for grabs following the Week 17 emergence of Michael Floyd, who laid a vicious downfield block on Dolphins CB Tony Lippett to spring Edelman for his 77-yard score and converted a beastly 14-yard touchdown of Floyd’s own, powering through a sea of Miami defenders to cross the stripe after catching a red-zone slant from Brady. Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) are due back from injuries. Chris Hogan consistently played over 85% of the Patriots’ offensive snaps all year. Usage is uncertain, rendering Floyd, Mitchell, and Hogan three risky dart throws in a difficult draw who obviously maintain touchdown upside simply by sharing the field with Brady. … Martellus Bennett can be counted on to play around 80% of the snaps, and it’s possible his long-balky ankle will be healthier coming off New England’s first-round bye. Purely a touchdown-or-bust tight end due to his low-volume usage, Bennett drew between 2 and 5 targets in each of the Patriots’ final seven games, clearing 40 yards once. The Texans played tough tight end defense all season, surrendering the NFL’s third fewest yards (566) to the position while checking Travis Kelce (5-34-0), Delanie Walker twice (5-35-0, 2-34-0), Jared Cook (3-19-0), Kyle Rudolph (2-15-0), Antonio Gates (0-0), and Bennett (2-10-0).
As 15-point underdogs in Foxboro, the Texans have Week 19’s lowest team total (14.25) and are an unlikely source of passing-game DFS value beyond comeback-mode hypotheticals where throwing volume gets elevated and a box-score someone happens to benefit. In these clubs’ Week 3 meeting, Brock Osweiler did drop back to pass 43 times – his second highest total of the season – but managed 190 scoreless yards in Houston’s 27-0 shutout loss. The Patriots played vanilla defense, sending just four blitzes all game while putting clamps on DeAndre Hopkins (4-56-0) and Will Fuller (3-31-0) out wide. A repeat vanilla approach would probably work against Osweiler, although a more aggressive game plan would enhance New England’s D/ST outlook. Executing a bend-but-don’t-defense, the 2016 Patriots allowed a league-low 15.6 points per game and showed some playmaking ability with the NFL’s third most forced fumbles (19), ninth most fumble recoveries (10), and a top-15 finish in interceptions (13). … Albeit with J.J. Watt still playing for Houston and Jacoby Brissett quarterbacking the Patriots, the Texans did stay competitive enough for three quarters in these teams’ first meeting that Lamar Miller rang up 107 yards on 25 touches. While game script is still a major concern, Miller is assured of remaining the focal point of Houston’s Week 19 game plan after retaking bellcow work in commanding Wild Card Round fashion, amassing a season-high 31 carries on 71% of the snaps and hitting pay dirt for a third straight game. Miller’s matchup is also worrisome against a Patriots run defense that finished No. 4 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and limited enemy backs to a combined 111-365-0 (3.29 YPC) rushing line over its final seven games. Incredibly, the Patriots haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 8. The spot and matchup are about as bad as it gets for Miller. He is a low-percentage, contrarian bet for a big game, an obviously unlikely feat made not entirely impossible by Miller’s high-volume usage.
The Patriots have checked DeAndre Hopkins in each of their last two meetings, holding him to stat lines of 4-56-0 and 3-52-0 in Week 3 this year and Week 14 of 2015. Logan Ryan mainly stuck to Hopkins both times and allowed him next to no separation, limiting Hopkins to difficult catches along the sideline with nothing after the catch. Hopkins’ lone big play was a 40-yard fourth-quarter garbage-time bomb with Houston trailing 27-0 and 3:11 left in the 2015 meeting. While Hopkins’ matchup isn’t easy, his volume should be bankable with a team-high 43 targets over the past four games and 18 targets in under seven quarters since Osweiler retook the quarterback reins. If Houston indeed falls behind by multiple scores, target vacuum Hopkins would be the likeliest Texan to benefit. … Malcolm Butler dominated his Week 3 clash with Will Fuller, allowing zero catches on five targets into his coverage against the rookie while forcing Fuller to mainly work underneath for his three receptions, totaling 31 scoreless yards. Based on his final-month usage, we can count on Fuller to play 85-100% of Houston’s offensive snaps and draw 5-8 targets. We can not count on Osweiler completing those targets or 4.32 speedster Fuller getting many chances deep. Osweiler has converted just two passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield over his last four games, a span of 105 dropbacks. Fuller was pulled off punt returns for Tyler Ervin in Week 16 and is no longer getting special teams touches. … Keeping only three receivers active (Hopkins, Fuller, Keith Mumphery) in last week’s win over the Raiders, the Texans continued to incorporate two-tight end sets as Ryan Griffin (47%) often shared the field with C.J. Fiedorowicz (73%) and they ran almost the same number of pass routes (14, 15). Third receiver Mumphery played around 70% of the Texans’ snaps in Weeks 16-17 but drew only 5 targets to Griffin’s 8 and Fiedorowicz’s 11. In Week 3 against the Pats, it was Griffin (8-52-0) who popped up for a high-volume game, drawing a team-high 10 targets with six of them coming after Houston fell behind 20-0. It’s of course not crazy to think a similar script could play out here. Griffin doesn’t play as much, but he had just as many games above 50 yards (3) as Fiedorowicz this season. The 2016 Patriots ranked 20th in catches (75) and 24th in yards (725) allowed to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Texans 13
Divisional Round Sunday
1:05 PM ET Game
Pittsburgh @ Kansas City
Vegas Score Projection: Chiefs 23, Steelers 21.5
All four teams on the Week 19 slate faced each other earlier in the season. In Week 4 at Heinz Field – where it’s no secret by now that he plays worlds better -- Ben Roethlisberger shredded Kansas City for 300 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win even more lopsided than the 43-14 final score suggests. As the Chiefs’ pass rush had not yet taken off, Big Ben had all day to throw vertical bombs to Sammie Coates (47 yards), Antonio Brown (38-yard TD), Darrius Heyward-Bey (31-yard TD), and even Markus Wheaton (30-yard TD) in an 11.1 yards-per-attempt undressing. Sunday’s rematch is at Arrowhead, where Kansas City limited its final seven opponents to an average of 14.1 points per game with a high score of 21 allowed to Drew Brees’ Saints. The Chiefs’ pass rush has shown life with Justin Houston back in Dee Ford’s ten-sack breakout year. Kansas City’s secondary was largely solidified by the benching of RCB Phillip Gaines for Terrance Mitchell. A playmaking defense, the Chiefs led the NFL in interceptions (18), ranked third in forced fumbles (19), and finished a fortunate first in fumble recoveries (15). While Ben’s earlier-season success against Kansas City suggests he has matchup advantages, Roethlisberger is also a viable target for the Chiefs’ fantasy D/ST. Roethlisberger enters Week 19 with eight interceptions over his last five games and dark away-game splits, managing a 9:8 TD-to-INT ratio on the road this season versus a 20:5 TD-to-INT ratio at home. … Badly missing ILB Derrick Johnson (Achilles), Kansas City was ripped for a combined 93-502-4 (5.40 YPC) rushing line by enemy backs over its last four games to finish 26th in run-defense DVOA. Long before they lost Johnson, Le’Veon Bell dumped 178 total yards on the Chiefs in these teams’ Week 4 game, on only 23 touches. Bell progressed to a 31.7 touch-per-game back over the past two months. The Steelers should know full well feeding Bell provides their best chance to win with a passing game that simply doesn’t function as sharply away from Heinz Field. Even as a road dog facing a defense that limits enemy scoring, Bell’s mammoth workload, unmatched ability, and plus matchup keep him as the No. 1 running back play on the Divisional Round board.
Steelers OC Todd Haley kept Antonio Brown away from stationary Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters in Week 4, and the rest of Kansas City’s secondary couldn’t hang. Brown easily got inside FS Ron Parker for a four-yard score, smoked slot CB Steven Nelson off play action for a 38-yard touchdown bomb, and ran an almost indefensibly-quick stop route in double coverage for an 18-yard gain before effectively calling it a night. I expect to see Haley get Brown matched up with Mitchell, a third-year seventh-round pick who’s bounced between four different organizations, including two stints with the Cowboys. The Chiefs did play stingier man coverage with Mitchell in the lineup, allowing zero touchdowns to enemy wideouts in their final four games. While Ben’s potential dip in road-game performance is a concern, Brown’s weekly box-score averages were largely immune to Pittsburgh’s 2016 away splits, and Brown is a strong bet to win matchups with the Chiefs’ man-coverage corners, regardless of whether he draws Peters, Nelson, or Mitchell. I would not be surprised if the Steelers stuffed Brown with targets directly at Mitchell early in this game. … Slot man Eli Rogers missed Week 4 with a toe injury. A disappointment as a DFS punt last week, Rogers managed one target in Pittsburgh’s Wild Card win as Roethlisberger needed only 13 completions to put Miami away. Rogers isn’t some great fantasy bet, but it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to pivot back onto him in DFS tournaments after Rogers let down much of the field due mostly to game script. The road-dog Steelers are a lock to throw more in Kansas City, while Pro Football Focus charged slot CB Nelson with the most catches (55) and yards (697) allowed on the Chiefs. … Against the Dolphins, Steelers sub-package receiver snaps were divvied up amongst Rogers (58%), Cobi Hamilton (25%), Darrius Heyward-Bey (25%), DeMarcus Ayers (18%), and Sammie Coates (2%). None of them saw more than two targets, while Brown drew nine. … Jesse James (77%) was the Steelers’ only tight end targeted versus Miami, with Xavier Grimble (4%) barely seeing the field. James beat Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen for a nine-yard touchdown in Week 4 and finished second behind Brown on the team in red-zone targets (12) and targets inside the ten-yard line (7). As long as Ladarius Green (concussion) remains out, James’ role security and 6-foot-7 scoring-position presence keep him optional as a touchdown-or-bust DFS punt.
Sacking Alex Smith four times and forcing two turnovers in Week 4, the Steelers’ defense dominated for three-plus quarters before Smith piled up garbage-time stats en route to two touchdowns and 287 yards, needing 50 attempts with both TDs coming in the fourth quarter after Kansas City had fallen behind 36-0. While the fields are reversed at Arrowhead, Pittsburgh’s defense has since grown stronger, holding each of its last eight quarterbacks faced below 265 yards while averaging 3.9 sacks per game since its Week 8 bye. The Steelers’ fantasy D/ST looks like a sneaky, low-owned DFS tournament bet. The one avenue to invest in Smith would be as a low-cost contrarian play hoping for a rushing score and a pair of (probably short) passing TDs. He did close out 2016 with a rushing TD in three straight games. Smith reached 300 passing yards once all season. … I’m not entirely sure what to expect from the Chiefs’ Week 19 run-game distribution. As struggling Spencer Ware (ribs) missed Week 17, Charcandrick West breathed life into Kansas City’s backfield with 116 yards and two TDs on 21 touches, scoring twice on simple flat routes that went unguarded by the Chargers’ defense. West did break chunk gains as an all-purpose player and Kansas City posted its highest point total (37) of the season. West isn’t the solution to the Chiefs’ rushing woes, but it’s fair to wonder if West’s superior passing-game chops make him a better fit for the current construct of Kansas City’s offense. The K.C. offensive line hasn’t cleared running lanes in months as Chiefs backs managed a putrid 222-742-2 (3.34 YPC) rushing line over their final 11 games. I’m expecting a West-Ware timeshare against the Steelers. Over LE Stephon Tuitt’s last six games played, Pittsburgh has limited enemy backs to a 104-349-2 (3.36 YPC) rushing line while notably halting Jay Ajayi (16-33-0) and LeSean McCoy (12-27-1). The Steelers did allow the NFL’s fourth most receiving yards (787) to running backs, another reason to believe West might be a better option than Ware.
Smith’s targets since Jeremy Maclin returned from injury in Week 14: Travis Kelce 27; Tyreek Hill 21; Maclin 20; Chris Conley 14; Demetrius Harris 10; Ware 8; West 6; Albert Wilson 3. … The Chiefs benched Kelce for the first quarter of their Week 17 win over San Diego, providing no explanation. It shouldn’t be a Week 19 worry against a Steelers defense that allowed the NFL’s 11th most catches (83) and 10th most yards (946) to tight ends while yielding above-expectation games to Dennis Pitta (8-75) and Charles Clay (3-52-1) in Weeks 14 and 16, and five catches to Dion Sims last week. Kelce led all NFL tight ends in yards (1,125) and 20-plus-yard gains (14) and is the strongest tight end play on the Divisional Round slate. … 4.29 speedster Hill logged five-week highs in playing time (62%), targets (7), and touches (8) in Week 17 against the Chargers, promising usage bumps after Hill went catch-less in Weeks 15 and 16. Parlaying bets against Roethlisberger on the road and on one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive and special teams weapons makes Hill-Chiefs D/ST an attractive DFS correlation play. Hill scored eight touchdowns in Kansas City’s final six games; two as a receiver, three on the ground, two on punts, and one on a kickoff return. The Chiefs’ run-game struggles offer more reason to believe Hill’s role could increase in the playoffs. He tallied nine rushing attempts in Weeks 16-17. … In 2016, Maclin became the Alex Smith-haunted receiver many feared he would a year ago, hitting pay dirt in 2-of-12 games with a season high of 82 yards. Maclin finished fourth on the Chiefs in red-zone targets (9) and was targeted inside the ten once all year. As Maclin is playing outside again with Hill in the slot, Maclin will draw the toughest assignment in Kansas City’s pass-catcher corps against Steelers LCB Ross Cockrell, whom Pro Football Focus charted with just two touchdowns allowed in 2016. … Maclin’s target totals were 3 > 8 > 4 > 5 after returning from his groin injury, only marginally superior to Conley’s 3 > 4 > 2 > 5. Albeit with much of it in garbage time, Conley had his season-best box-score game (6-70) at Pittsburgh in Week 4 and is worth punt-play discussion at 6-foot-2, 213 with 4.35 speed and a Spidermanian 45-inch vertical. Conley should log around 70% of the Chiefs’ snaps, matching up often with Steelers rookie RCB Artie Burns.
Score Prediction: Steelers 24, Chiefs 23
4:40 PM ET Game
Green Bay @ Dallas
Vegas Score Projection: Cowboys 28.25, Packers 23.75
Sunday’s Divisional Round finale boasts Week 19’s highest total (52.0) and rematches Ezekiel Elliott with a Green Bay defense Zeke gashed for 174 total yards on 5.61 yards per carry when these clubs met in Week 6. Resolutely smashing Elliott into the teeth of a Packers run defense that at the time ranked No. 1 in the NFL, Dallas wore Green Bay out in a 30-16 win at Lambeau. Exposed by Elliott as fraudulent and never to recover, the Packers’ run defense went on to allow 4.68 yards per carry and nine rushing TDs to enemy backs over its final ten regular season games. Now catching the Packers back home, the Cowboys will surely resume riding a rushing attack that led the NFL in attempts (499) and the NFC in yards (2,396) and yards per carry (4.8) while helping to seamlessly break in a fourth-round rookie quarterback. Elliott isn’t quite as good as Le’Veon Bell or as involved in the passing game, but he is in a superior Week 19 spot as a 4.5-point home favorite in a plus matchup with higher-scoring potential. … While Elliott ate up yards, Dak Prescott hogged touchdowns in Week 6, hitting Cole Beasley twice for short scores and Brice Butler for a 20-yard TD on a one-read shot play down the right sideline, beating Packers CB Ladarius Gunter. All in a row, Green Bay allowed Eli Manning’s fifth highest yardage total of the season (299), Matthew Stafford’s second highest (347), and Sam Bradford (382) and Matt Barkley’s (362) season highs in Weeks 15-18. The Packers surrendered the NFL’s third most passing TDs (32) this regular season and would have given up a far bigger box score to Eli last week if not for several back-breaking early-game drops. Green Bay has not faced a single offense that ranks in the top half of the league in scoring during its seven-game win streak. Dallas ranks No. 5. Prescott was lethally consistent at JerryWorld this season, closing out 2016 with weekly fantasy finishes of QB9, QB7, QB8, QB4, QB5 over his final five home games and accounting for multiple touchdowns in 6-of-7 home games to wrap up the year. Cost considered, Prescott is my favorite DFS quarterback play on the Divisional Round board.
Dez Bryant missed Week 6 with a knee injury and battled a late-season back injury that he rested during Dallas’ first-round bye. He returns for a gorgeous draw against a depleted Green Bay pass defense that double and triple teamed Odell Beckham last week, but won’t give Dez similar treatment due to Dallas’ nightmare-causing running game. The 2016 Packers allowed league highs in touchdowns (26) and yards (3,017) to enemy receivers and will likely ask Gunter to cover Bryant often one on one. Despite missing three games, Bryant leads Dallas in targets inside the ten-yard line (7) and put a late-season stranglehold on the team’s red-zone targets. The clear-cut No. 1 wideout for the favored team in Week 19’s highest projected scoring game, Bryant is a strong bet to hit pay dirt against the Pack. Dez scored six of his eight TDs at home this season. … Terrance Williams stepped up to lead Dallas in Week 6 receiving (4-75-0), memorably running a double move that twisted Gunter’s feet so badly in his backpedal that Gunter fell down to spring Williams for a wide-open 42-yard gain. Although Williams isn’t a particularly good player with a particularly big role, he does have some vertical ability and will get favorable looks all game in a potential shootout. Williams averaged 4.8 targets and 50 yards per game with two scores in the final month, playing 75% of Dallas’ offensive snaps. If Williams is going to score a touchdown, it will probably have to come from distance. Prescott has targeted Williams in the red zone just once in the past eight games. … Slot man Cole Beasley’s usage waned in the second half of the season as Dallas attempted to morph from a long-possession, keepaway team into a power-run/vertical-pass attack. Beasley didn’t clear 60 yards after Week 4 and scored once from Week 10 on. Beasley is still a good bet to draw 5-7 targets against burnable Packers slot corner Micah Hyde, who simply could not cover Beasley in Week 6 en route to a 6-58-2 receiving line on six targets. Beasley’s quickness made both Hyde and Gunter look silly a few times. Beasley is capable of a high-volume PPR game, but he usually needs a touchdown to hit. … The same goes for Witten, who managed 42 scoreless yards on eight targets against Green Bay in Week 6. 34-year-old Witten averaged under ten yards per catch for the second straight season and has just six TDs over his last 35 games. Still, Witten can be counted on to play nearly 100% of Dallas’ snaps in a great spot against a Packers defense that allowed the NFL’s eighth most yards (1,004) to tight ends before giving up a season-high 66 yards to Will Tye last week. Witten’s target counts were wildly hit and miss over the final six weeks (3 > 0 > 4 > 10 > 2 > 1), and Prescott hasn’t targeted Witten in the red zone since Week 11. Witten’s situation keeps him at the higher end of touchdown-or-bust DFS discussion.
Held to 294 passing yards and one score when Dallas visited Lambeau in Week 6, Aaron Rodgers will have to do more with less in Sunday’s road-game rematch without difference-maker Jordy Nelson (ribs) versus a Dallas secondary getting back top corner Morris Claiborne (groin). Albeit not playing as well at the time as he has lately, Rodgers struggled to decipher DC Rod Marinelli’s defense in a more favorable environment, looking confused on the field and failing to lead a touchdown drive until what amounted to fourth-quarter garbage time of Green Bay’s 30-16 loss. Over the past three seasons, Rodgers has averaged 2.4 passing touchdowns and 275.3 passing yards in games Nelson has played versus 1.94 passing scores and 239.6 yards in games Jordy has missed. With the highest total of the week, this game’s shootout potential and indoor environment still give Rodgers a promising box-score outlook. In Claiborne’s seven games played, Dallas did hold its opponents to averages of 255.9 passing yards and 18.6 points per game compared to 264.0 yards and 19.6 points in the nine games Claiborne missed. At the time of his Week 8 groin injury, Claiborne held PFF’s No. 6 pass-coverage grade among 120 qualified cornerbacks with one touchdown allowed on 48 targets. Claiborne played a starring role in containing Nelson (5-68-0) in Week 6. … Even while nursing injuries to DLs Cedric Thornton (ankle), Tyrone Crawford (foot, shoulder), and Demarcus Lawrence (back), the Cowboys held enemy running backs to a combined 130-457-3 (3.51 YPC) rushing line over their final six games. All three will be good to go this week. As Dallas also limited enemy backs to the NFL’s ninth fewest receiving yards (556), Ty Montgomery’s matchup is sub-par after he failed to clear 50 rushing yards in eight of Green Bay’s final nine games. Aaron Ripkowski should stay involved as the Packers’ goal-line vulture, while Christine Michael gave the running game energy off the bench with 47 yards on 10 carries to Montgomery’s 11-27 rushing line in last week’s Wild Card win over the Giants.
No. 1 wideout duties now fall on Davante Adams, who established 11-week highs in targets (12) and catches (8) as Jordy left last Sunday’s win early, torturing the Giants’ secondary for chunk plays en route to an eight-week high in yards (125). The Cowboys did limit Adams’ damage in Week 6, holding him to 34 scoreless yards on three targets. Still, Adams finished 2016 second behind only Nelson in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (12) and is assured of an expanded role in this probable high-scoring affair. Even while sharing the field with scoring-position dominator Jordy, Adams ranked third in the league in red-zone targets (22) and second in catches inside the ten (8). … While Adams is Green Bay’s best bet to hit pay dirt, Randall Cobb reemerged as a force to be reckoned with by flaming the Giants for 5-116-3 on seven targets in the Wild Card Round, logging a six-week high in snap rate (77%) and resuming his on-field mind meld with Rodgers on broken plays. Cobb was a big part of Green Bay’s Week 6 game plan against Dallas, parlaying 11 targets into a 7-53-1 receiving line. The Cowboys were missing slot corner Orlando Scandrick (hamstrings) at the time, and Cobb runs nearly 80% of his routes in the slot. With Scandrick healthy down the stretch, notable slot receivers to face Dallas included Anquan Boldin (5-33-0), Sterling Shepard (3-39-0), Adam Humphries (2-49-1), Stefon Diggs (8-59-0), and Jamison Crowder (8-88-0). Particularly with Nelson on the shelf, Cobb has a chance at a high-volume game with big-play potential derived from Cobb’s ability to work in improvisational unison with Rodgers after the snap. … Rodgers mentioned Geronimo Allison first when discussing Green Bay’s post-Jordy passing attack. As Allison and Adams move around frequently and RCB Brandon Carr and LCB Claiborne never switch sides, Allison probably won’t match up with a specific Dallas corner. A 6-foot-3, 196-pound undrafted rookie out of Illinois, Allison should flirt with 80% of the snaps with targets dictated by the Cowboys’ ability or inability to check Adams and Cobb. Allison drew target totals of 6 and 7 when Cobb missed Weeks 16-17 and is back in play as a Divisional Round DFS sleeper. … Claiborne’s return should allow the Cowboys to assign FS Byron Jones to Jared Cook for most of Sunday’s game, although PFF charged Jones with a league-high seven touchdowns allowed in 2016, while Zach Miller (8-78-2), Garrett Celek (5-79), Jordan Reed (5-70), Vernon Davis (5-51), and C.J. Uzomah (5-43) all performed at, near, or above expectation against Dallas with Claiborne healthy in the first half of the season. Cook enters Week 19 averaging 7.5 targets over his last four games and is also likely to benefit from Nelson’s absence. Only Travis Kelce and probably Jimmy Graham are noticeably superior tight end plays on the Divisional Round DFS slate.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Packers 24