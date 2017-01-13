Divisional Round Picks

Friday, January 13, 2017

Jeff went 2-3 in the Wild Card round as he had winners on the Texans and Steelers. Jeff fell short with the Lions, Giants and over SEA/DET. Jeff finished the week down 50 units. Jeremy finished the week at 2-3 as he nailed the Steelers and Packers, but came up empty with the Raiders, Lions and under HOU/OAK. Jeremy finished the week down 10 units. Jeremy currently has a 40 unit lead over Jeff in our playoffs-long contest as we head into the Divisional Round. Let's get to the picks for this weekend's games.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-16)



Jeff: The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the Wild Card round as they got a much-needed playoff win for their franchise. With the win and a Dolphins loss, the Texans will now travel to Foxboro Stadium to take on the number one seed in the AFC. The Patriots were on a bye as they got some much-needed rest as they now prepare for a Texans team they'll see for the second time this season. In their matchup earlier in the season in Week 3, the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 as RB LeGarrette Blount rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. QB Tom Brady was still serving his suspension as QB Jacoby Brissett led this team to victory. This time around, QB Tom Brady will obviously be behind center which doesn't bode well for the Texans. In fact, the last two games between these two teams, the Patriots have outscored the Texans 54-6. The Patriots have been installed as over a two-touchdown favorite for good reason. I think the Texans got their playoff win last week versus the Raiders which took a lot of pressure off the organization after first round playoff losses kept piling up. The Patriots will enter this game well prepared and rested as I expect them to play well on Saturday night in all facets of the game. Brady will spread the ball around to his receivers as the addition of WR Michael Floyd gives this offense yet another weapon opposing to defend. WR Julian Edelman will most likely lead the team in targets as Brady has been looking to him frequently, especially since TE Rob Gronkowski went down with a season-ending injury. The Patriots will also look to run the football with RB LeGarrette Blount sprinkled in with RB Dion Lewis. As for the Patriots defense, this unit has played well all season giving up only 15.6 points/game which ranks them first in the league. I expect the Patriots defense to make it difficult for QB Brock Osweiler to move the ball with any level of effectiveness. Look for the Patriots to dominate both sides of the ball as they'll cruise to a three-touchdown victory. The Patriots have covered six straight games as a 10 or more point favorite. Look for that trend to continue this weekend.



Pick: Patriots -16, 75 units



Jeremy: The New England Patriots welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium in an AFC matchup on Saturday night. Houston is coming off a 27-14 victory over the under-manned Oakland Raiders while New England had a bye as a result of being a No. 1 seed and comes into this one at close to full health. Their 27 points tied a Texans’ season high as Brock Osweiler managed to avoid any major mistakes and had a fairly decent game. I don't see Houston scoring anywhere near that many points in this one. They were aided by three Connor Cook interceptions that provided a short field for their offense. Tom Brady and the Patriots had the fewest turnovers in the regular season and won't give Houston the same opportunities, forcing the Texans to start deeper in their own territory. With Osweiler likely to be ineffective passing the ball, look for Lamar Miller to be used heavily. Miller carried the ball 31 times for 73 yards and a touchdown against Oakland and his production should be similar in this one. The Texans averaged 17 PPG overall during the regular season but will have a difficult time approaching that number against a Patriots' defense that led the league in points allowed with 15.6 PPG. Houston comes in with the league's top ranked defense but the Patriots will still be able to move the ball effectively. Look for LeGarrette Blount to be featured early and often as New England tries to establish the ground game. The Patriots averaged 118 YPG on the ground in their last eight games as the return of Dion Lewis in Week 11 gave them another dynamic threat out of the backfield for teams to worry about. Brady will utilize Julian Edelman along with White in the short to intermediate passing game to negate Houston's talented pass rush. The line for this game has been set at Patriots -16, which is one of the largest spreads in playoff history. I expect New England to jump out big early and win fairly comfortably but not cover as they lean on the running game in the second half to finish out the win. They have won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams with an average margin of victory of 15 and I see a similar ending here as the Patriots win 31-16. Take under 16.



Pick: Texans +16, 40 units



Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5)



Jeff: The Seahawks pulled away from the Lions in the fourth quarter as they went on to win the game 26-6. That win set up a rematch from Week 6 when the Seahawks needed a late rally to defeat the Falcons 26-24. The Falcons were on a bye as they get set to host the Seahawks in their building looking to gain a berth in the NFC Championship game. The Lions were constantly shooting themselves in the foot by either dropping passes or committing dumb penalties as their anemic offense managed only two field goals. The Seahawks will now have to deal with the other end of the spectrum as they face the explosive Falcons offense that can beat you in so many ways. The loss of S Earl Thomas has had a significant impact on this unit. The Falcons’ big play threat of WR Julio Jones will look to expose that in the passing game as QB Matt Ryan will look to Jones early and often in this matchup. Jones finished with seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown when these two clubs met in Week 6 with a healthy Thomas in the lineup. The Falcons will also look to get the running game going as they possess one of the best RB duos in the league in RB Devonta Freeman and RB Tevin Coleman. The versatility of these backs’ ability to make big plays in the passing game makes it difficult for opposing defenses to stop. Look for a very good Falcons’ offensive line to create enough holes for Freeman and Coleman for them to be effective against the solid rush defense of the Seahawks. As for the Falcons defensively, they can't allow this Seahawks’ running game to get going like it did last week against the Lions. Prior to last week, the Seahawks struggled running the football so I'm not buying that this group has turned the corner after last week's performance. They'll also need to get pressure on QB Russell Wilson as they can't allow him to get this passing game into any type of rhythm. I expect LB Vic Beasley to have a tremendous game here as he'll exploit a vulnerable Seahawks’ offensive line. This isn't the same Seahawks team we have seen in years past as they have flaws on both sides of the ball that will get exposed by the Falcons.

Pick: Falcons -4.5, 70 units



Jeremy: In a game matching the league's highest-scoring offense against its third-stingiest defense, the Atlanta Falcons welcome the Seattle Seahawks to the Georgia Dome in an NFC divisional round match up. Thanks to their 11-5 record, the Falcons earned a two seed and will be coming off a bye while the Seahawks knocked off the Lions 26-6 in Seattle on Wild Card Weekend. In that game, Seattle was aided by a circus-like one-handed touchdown reception from Paul Richardson and a huge performance from Doug Baldwin who went off for a 11-104-1 performance. Despite the heroics of the receivers it was the running game that allowed Seattle to dominate this game. Thomas Rawls carried the ball 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown allowing Seattle to win the time of possession battle by almost 15 minutes. I'm expecting that same commitment to the run in this one as they look to keep Atlanta's high-flying offense off the field. The Falcons have given up more than 100 rushing yards in each of their last five games and they ranked 17th overall against the run allowing 15 rushing touchdowns and nearly 105 YPG. Seattle only rushed for 72 yards in a 26-24 Seahawks victory in Week 6 but I expect a better performance out of Rawls and company in this one against the Falcons’ banged-up defense. While Seattle will focus on the ground game look for Atlanta to try and move the ball mostly through the air. Quarterback Matt Ryan had an MVP-caliber season throwing 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while completing 70% of his passes. His primary weapon Julio Jones appears completely healthy after battling a toe injury in the later part of the season. He will likely face Seahawks’ top cornerback Richard Sherman throughout much of the game. Jones is one of the best receiver in the game and while I expect Sherman to slow him down a bit he will still be able to get open and get yards but it won't be a monster performance. Look for running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, who combined for 85 catches and nearly nine hundred yards receiving, to be key factors in this one. The Seahawks have an aggressive front seven that ranked third in the league in sacks and Freeman and Coleman will be vital in a check-down role to keep pressure off Ryan. In their 11 wins, the Falcons had an average margin of victory of more than 14 points. That won't happen in this one as the Seahawks will be able to slow Atlanta's talented offense enough to allow Russell Wilson to take advantage of Atlanta's weak defense. Take Seattle getting 4.5 with a legitimate shot at the outright win.

Pick: Seahawks +4.5, 50 units

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5)



Jeff: The Steelers jumped out to an early lead versus the Dolphins and never looked back. They went on to a 30-12 victory which sets up another meeting against the Chiefs. These two teams met in Week 4 as the Steelers rolled 43-14. The Chiefs will look for revenge this go-around as they'll be rested coming off their bye. This line has bounced all over the place as the Steelers were initially installed as a slight favorite, but after QB Ben Roethlisberger was seen in a walking boot the line moved in favor of the Chiefs as they currently sit as a small favorite. I think a big factor in this game as of right now is the weather forecast. Sunday's forecast in Kansas City is calling for freezing rain with a 100% chance of precipitation. These conditions will slow down the passing game and put emphasis on the running game. I think this is an area where the Steelers have a distinct advantage as they'll feed RB Le'Veon Bell a ton of carries as they'll look to wear down the Chiefs’ defensive front. Stopping the run was an area the Chiefs defense struggled in during the regular season as they yielded 121.1 yards/game on the ground which ranked them 26th in the league. As for the Chiefs’ running game, they averaged only 3.3 yards per carry over their last 11 games as RB Spencer Ware struggled running the football with any type of consistency during that stretch. The Steelers defense will need to come up with a big effort on Sunday as it is critical they contain the Chiefs’ two main targets in TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill. They'll also need to be careful on special teams as they simply can't afford for Hill to break a big play which can turn a game around. I am well aware of Andy Reid's record coming off a bye as his teams have played well which shows what he can do with two weeks to prepare. I think the Steelers’ skill-position players will be the difference as they simply have more weapons at their disposal. I also like how this Steelers defense is coming together. In what will be a relatively low-scoring game, look for the Steelers defense to come up with a big stop which will secure the victory. The Chiefs are 2-11 against the spread in their last 13 playoff games.

Pick: Steelers +1.5, 25 units



Jeremy: The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium. The Steelers ran their winning streak to eight last week with a 30-12 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. In order to extend that streak, they will need to beat a Chiefs team that has won 10 of 12 after starting the season 2-2. Pittsburgh thumped the Chiefs 43-14 in Week 4 with running back Le'Veon Bell rushing for 144 yards and Ben Roethlisberger throwing five touchdown passes. Bell will be integral in the Steelers getting another win. Kansas City has an impressive pass rush led by Justin Houston and Dee Ford but their run defense is weak ranking 26th after allowing 121 YPG on the ground. Having Bell as a safety valve out of the backfield will be huge for Roethlisberger who will face heavy pressure and won't always have time to find his receivers downfield. Pittsburgh's passing game goes through Antonio Brown. The All-Pro receiver has 12 touchdown receptions on the year and will likely be covered mostly by Marcus Peters who was second in the league with six interceptions. This will be one of the better individual matchups of the day but I expect Brown to get open enough to put up solid numbers. The Chiefs offense ended the season on a high note by scoring 70 points in their last two games including a 33 point, 484 total yard performance against the Broncos. The 35-point average is certainly an outlier after the team averaged 24 PPG for the season behind Alex Smith who has been steady throughout the season completing 67% of his passes with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Smith threw the ball a career-high 50 times in Week 4 but I don't anticipate similar volume here as the Chiefs will try to control the clock by running the ball with Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. This will be a difficult task as Pittsburgh has been tough against the run, holding seven of their last 10 opponents to under 100 yards rushing for a 90.5 YPG average. (which drops to 75 if you exclude the meaningless Week 17 game against the Browns where they allowed 231 yards). I see this as the best game of the weekend between two very evenly matched teams. The weather is expected to be sloppy with a mix of rain and freezing rain which will put more emphasis on the running games. Pittsburgh has the edge there on both sides of the ball which will ultimately be the difference as the Steelers get the win in a close one.

Pick: Steelers +1.5, 35 units

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (-4)



Jeff: The Packers defeated the Giants in their Wild Card matchup 38-13 as QB Aaron Rodgers shook off a slow start and threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns. The number one seed in the NFC comes off their bye looking to take care of business at home and advance to the NFC Championship game in their building. Nobody is hotter in the league right now than QB Aaron Rodgers. He absolutely torched a very good Giants secondary, and now heads to Dallas looking to keep their win streak alive. This is yet another game which features two teams that met earlier in the season. In Week 6, the Cowboys defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field 30-16. The Cowboys’ offensive line wore down the Packers as RB Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries. WR Dez Bryant didn't suit up for this game due to a knee injury. As for the matchup on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys will face a depleted Packers’ secondary that they should be able to take full advantage of in the passing game. The Packers defense didn't respect the Giants’ running game as they were to put more players in coverage to account for WR Odell Beckham. The Packers won't have that luxury versus the Cowboys given how well they run the football with Elliott. The Cowboys finished second only to the Bills as they amassed 149.8 rushing yards/game. Similar to their earlier game in the regular season, I expect the Packers defense to struggle stopping Elliott. I think Elliott's ability to pick up chunks of yards will open up the passing game, allowing QB Dak Prescott to make big plays down the field to WR Dez Bryant. The Cowboys defense will obviously have their hands full with Rodgers, but not having a healthy WR Jordy Nelson hurts this team as Nelson will most likely sit. Even if Nelson does play, it will be tough to expect him to be effective given his broken ribs. The Cowboys will get top corner Morris Claiborne back from injury which is a huge plus for this unit. It is tough going against an Aaron Rodgers-led team given how well he has played, but I think the Cowboys’ offensive line will yet again wear down the Packers’ defensive front. The Packers defense will struggle all game slowing down this Cowboys offense. In what will be a high-scoring game, look for the Cowboys to win this game by a touchdown as they'll advance to the NFC Championship.

Pick: Cowboys -4, 25 units



Jeremy: Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into Dallas to take on the NFC's No. 1 seeded Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Green Bay's offense remained red-hot last week as they pulled away from the Giants in the second half en route to a 38-13 win. The Packers have now scored 30 or more points in each of their last five games with Rodgers throwing 15 touchdowns and no interceptions over that span. Rodgers is in line for another big game against a Cowboys' defense that has struggled against the pass, allowing 25 passing touchdowns and 260 YPG good for 26th in the league. While Green Bay will be able to move the ball through the air, the same can't be said for the run. Dallas had the league's top ranked run defense and Green Bay hasn't had any consistency in their running game all season. Ty Montgomery and Christine Michel will split carries but neither will be heavily featured. Of concern for the Packers is the status of receiver Jordy Nelson who suffered two broken ribs on a hit from Giants CB Leon Hall. Nelson hasn't practiced all week and is highly doubtful to play. Even without him, the Packers have a talented group of receivers that will be able to take advantage of Dallas' mediocre secondary. Randall Cobb returned from an ankle injury to put up a 5-116-3 performance while Davante Adams followed up his impressive regular season with an 8-125-1 performance against the Giants. Look for Geronimo Allison to be more involved as each receiver moves up a spot on the depth chart. For the Cowboys, the key to success will be their ability to run the ball and control the clock keeping the ball out of Rodgers' hands. Rookie Ezekiel Elliott rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns and will need a huge game for the Cowboys to get the win. Clay Matthews' health has been a key factor in Green Bay's recent improvement against the run as the team has given up 84 YPG on the ground over the last four. Elliott will need to get going early to take pressure off fellow rookie Dak Prescott as I expect this to be a situation where Dallas will need to throw the ball to keep up with the Packers' offense. Ultimately, Elliott will get his yards but it won't be enough. Rodgers is the hottest player in the league right now and has tons of playoff experience while the Cowboys, playing a deliberate offense that lacks big play ability with a rookie quarterback, won't be able to keep up with the Packers in the end. Take Green Bay getting 4.

Pick: Packers +4, 60 units

Packers at Cowboys (Total: 52.5 points)

Jeff: The Packers travel to Dallas looking to earn a berth in the NFC Championship after pulling away from the Giants in the second half 38-13. Even after a low-scoring first half, this game finished over the posted total as QB Aaron Rodgers continued his tear against opposing defenses. The matchup this weekend features two of the top-scoring offenses in the league as the Cowboys averaged 26.3 points/game and the Packers 27. I expect this game to have plenty of offensive fireworks as points should be at a premium. Look for both offenses to move the ball up and down the field with a high level of effectiveness. The Packers’ passing game will be on full display here as they simply struggle running the football. With WR Jordy Nelson most likely out due to broken ribs or limited if he suits up, look for Rodgers to target both WR Davante Adams and WR Randall Cobb heavily in this game as the Packers will need to score touchdowns to stay with a Cowboys offense facing a banged-up Packers defense. As for the Cowboys offensively, everything builds off their running game as RB Ezekiel Elliott should have his way against this Packers’ defensive front. With the Cowboys’ running game picking up big yards a clip, rookie QB Dak Prescott will be able to pick his spots in the passing game as there will be ample big play opportunity for WR Dez Bryant. Even if this game starts out slowly from a scoring perspective, look for it to pick up as the game progresses as these two offenses are simply too good to be held down. In what will be a game with plenty of offense, look for this contest to go over the posted total as it will fall in the mid- to upper-fifties.

Pick: Over 52.5 points, 25 units

Seahawks at Falcons (Total: 51.5 points)

Jeremy: The game between the Falcons and the Seahawks showcases two teams that have shown an ability to put up big numbers throughout the year. Atlanta led the league in scoring during the regular season at 34 PPG with that number jumping to 37 PPG at home. The Seahawks offense struggled occasionally throughout the year as they scored 12 points or fewer five times, but they ended the season by averaging 26 points per game over their last six. I'm looking for Russell Wilson to have a big game in this one as Atlanta will give Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham plenty of room to get open downfield. The Seahawks have a strong defense but gave up more than 30 points twice in their last four regular-season games. In fact, after losing safety Earl Thomas in a Week 13 win over the Panthers the Seahawks gave up 25 points per game down the stretch after allowing 16 in their first 12. Atlanta is loaded offensively and while the Seahawks’ secondary will be able to slow down the Falcons’ receivers I still expect them to have plenty of scoring opportunities. The total for this game has been set at 51.5. Each of the Falcons’ last five home games have gone over the posted total while four of the Seahawks’ last six games have also gone over the number. I'm expecting the same thing here as Atlanta won't reach their 37 PPG home average but they will score in the high twenties and allow the Seahawks to keep up thanks to their vulnerable defense.

Pick: Over 51.5 points, 35 units

You can follow Jeff on Twitter @JeffBaldwin4 and Jeremy @jdwardwell5.