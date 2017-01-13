Jeff Baldwin

Divisional Round Picks

Friday, January 13, 2017


Jeff went 2-3 in the Wild Card round as he had winners on the Texans and Steelers.  Jeff fell short with the Lions, Giants and over SEA/DET.  Jeff finished the week down 50 units.  Jeremy finished the week at 2-3 as he nailed the Steelers and Packers, but came up empty with the Raiders, Lions and under HOU/OAK.  Jeremy finished the week down 10 units.  Jeremy currently has a 40 unit lead over Jeff in our playoffs-long contest as we head into the Divisional Round.  Let's get to the picks for this weekend's games.

 

 

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-16)

Jeff: The Texans defeated the Raiders 27-14 in the Wild Card round as they got a much-needed playoff win for their franchise.  With the win and a Dolphins loss, the Texans will now travel to Foxboro Stadium to take on the number one seed in the AFC.  The Patriots were on a bye as they got some much-needed rest as they now prepare for a Texans team they'll see for the second time this season.  In their matchup earlier in the season in Week 3, the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 as RB LeGarrette Blount rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.  QB Tom Brady was still serving his suspension as QB Jacoby Brissett led this team to victory.  This time around, QB Tom Brady will obviously be behind center which doesn't bode well for the Texans.  In fact, the last two games between these two teams, the Patriots have outscored the Texans 54-6.  The Patriots have been installed as over a two-touchdown favorite for good reason.  I think the Texans got their playoff win last week versus the Raiders which took a lot of pressure off the organization after first round playoff losses kept piling up.  The Patriots will enter this game well prepared and rested as I expect them to play well on Saturday night in all facets of the game.  Brady will spread the ball around to his receivers as the addition of WR Michael Floyd gives this offense yet another weapon opposing to defend.  WR Julian Edelman will most likely lead the team in targets as Brady has been looking to him frequently, especially since TE Rob Gronkowski went down with a season-ending injury.  The Patriots will also look to run the football with RB LeGarrette Blount sprinkled in with RB Dion Lewis.  As for the Patriots defense, this unit has played well all season giving up only 15.6 points/game which ranks them first in the league.  I expect the Patriots defense to make it difficult for QB Brock Osweiler to move the ball with any level of effectiveness.  Look for the Patriots to dominate both sides of the ball as they'll cruise to a three-touchdown victory.  The Patriots have covered six straight games as a 10 or more point favorite.  Look for that trend to continue this weekend.


Pick: Patriots -16, 75 units

Jeremy: The New England Patriots welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium in an AFC matchup on Saturday night. Houston is coming off a 27-14 victory over the under-manned Oakland Raiders while New England had a bye as a result of being a No. 1 seed and comes into this one at close to full health. Their 27 points tied a Texans’ season high as Brock Osweiler managed to avoid any major mistakes and had a fairly decent game. I don't see Houston scoring anywhere near that many points in this one. They were aided by three Connor Cook interceptions that provided a short field for their offense. Tom Brady and the Patriots had the fewest turnovers in the regular season and won't give Houston the same opportunities, forcing the Texans to start deeper in their own territory. With Osweiler likely to be ineffective passing the ball, look for Lamar Miller to be used heavily. Miller carried the ball 31 times for 73 yards and a touchdown against Oakland and his production should be similar in this one. The Texans averaged 17 PPG overall during the regular season but will have a difficult time approaching that number against a Patriots' defense that led the league in points allowed with 15.6 PPG. Houston comes in with the league's top ranked defense but the Patriots will still be able to move the ball effectively. Look for LeGarrette Blount to be featured early and often as New England tries to establish the ground game. The Patriots averaged 118 YPG on the ground in their last eight games as the return of Dion Lewis in Week 11 gave them another dynamic threat out of the backfield for teams to worry about. Brady will utilize Julian Edelman along with White in the short to intermediate passing game to negate Houston's talented pass rush.  The line for this game has been set at Patriots -16, which is one of the largest spreads in playoff history. I expect New England to jump out big early and win fairly comfortably but not cover as they lean on the running game in the second half to finish out the win. They have won seven of the last eight meetings between these two teams with an average margin of victory of 15 and I see a similar ending here as the Patriots win 31-16. Take under 16.


Pick: Texans +16, 40 units


Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (-4.5)

Jeff: The Seahawks pulled away from the Lions in the fourth quarter as they went on to win the game 26-6.  That win set up a rematch from Week 6 when the Seahawks needed a late rally to defeat the Falcons 26-24.  The Falcons were on a bye as they get set to host the Seahawks in their building looking to gain a berth in the NFC Championship game.  The Lions were constantly shooting themselves in the foot by either dropping passes or committing dumb penalties as their anemic offense managed only two field goals.  The Seahawks will now have to deal with the other end of the spectrum as they face the explosive Falcons offense that can beat you in so many ways.  The loss of S Earl Thomas has had a significant impact on this unit.  The Falcons’ big play threat of WR Julio Jones will look to expose that in the passing game as QB Matt Ryan will look to Jones early and often in this matchup.  Jones finished with seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown when these two clubs met in Week 6 with a healthy Thomas in the lineup.  The Falcons will also look to get the running game going as they possess one of the best RB duos in the league in RB Devonta Freeman and RB Tevin Coleman.  The versatility of these backs’ ability to make big plays in the passing game makes it difficult for opposing defenses to stop.  Look for a very good Falcons’ offensive line to create enough holes for Freeman and Coleman for them to be effective against the solid rush defense of the Seahawks.  As for the Falcons defensively, they can't allow this Seahawks’ running game to get going like it did last week against the Lions.  Prior to last week, the Seahawks struggled running the football so I'm not buying that this group has turned the corner after last week's performance.  They'll also need to get pressure on QB Russell Wilson as they can't allow him to get this passing game into any type of rhythm.  I expect LB Vic Beasley to have a tremendous game here as he'll exploit a vulnerable Seahawks’ offensive line.  This isn't the same Seahawks team we have seen in years past as they have flaws on both sides of the ball that will get exposed by the Falcons.

 

Pick: Falcons -4.5, 70 units


Jeremy: In a game matching the league's highest-scoring offense against its third-stingiest defense, the Atlanta Falcons welcome the Seattle Seahawks to the Georgia Dome in an NFC divisional round match up. Thanks to their 11-5 record, the Falcons earned a two seed and will be coming off a bye while the Seahawks knocked off the Lions 26-6 in Seattle on Wild Card Weekend. In that game, Seattle was aided by a circus-like one-handed touchdown reception from Paul Richardson and a huge performance from Doug Baldwin who went off for a 11-104-1 performance. Despite the heroics of the receivers it was the running game that allowed Seattle to dominate this game. Thomas Rawls carried the ball 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown allowing Seattle to win the time of possession battle by almost 15 minutes. I'm expecting that same commitment to the run in this one as they look to keep Atlanta's high-flying offense off the field. The Falcons have given up more than 100 rushing yards in each of their last five games and they ranked 17th overall against the run allowing 15 rushing touchdowns and nearly 105 YPG. Seattle only rushed for 72 yards in a 26-24 Seahawks victory in Week 6 but I expect a better performance out of Rawls and company in this one against the Falcons’ banged-up defense. While Seattle will focus on the ground game look for Atlanta to try and move the ball mostly through the air. Quarterback Matt Ryan had an MVP-caliber season throwing 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while completing 70% of his passes. His primary weapon Julio Jones appears completely healthy after battling a toe injury in the later part of the season. He will likely face Seahawks’ top cornerback Richard Sherman throughout much of the game. Jones is one of the best receiver in the game and while I expect Sherman to slow him down a bit he will still be able to get open and get yards but it won't be a monster performance. Look for running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, who combined for 85 catches and nearly nine hundred yards receiving, to be key factors in this one.  The Seahawks have an aggressive front seven that ranked third in the league in sacks and Freeman and Coleman will be vital in a check-down role to keep pressure off Ryan. In their 11 wins, the Falcons had an average margin of victory of more than 14 points. That won't happen in this one as the Seahawks will be able to slow Atlanta's talented offense enough to allow Russell Wilson to take advantage of Atlanta's weak defense. Take Seattle getting 4.5 with a legitimate shot at the outright win.

 

Pick: Seahawks +4.5, 50 units

 


Jeff Baldwin has written Rotoworld's 'Gambling Solution' on Season Pass since 2011. He can be found on Twitter @JeffBaldwin4.
Email :Jeff Baldwin


