Divisional Round Injury Report

Divisional Round Injury ReportFriday, January 13, 2017
Season-long fantasy football may be finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Divisional Round DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action, with Rich Hribar laying out the best plays of the week in his Divisional Rankings and Evan Silva breaking down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Saturday
Seahawks @ Falcons
*C.J. Prosise is the only Seahawk listed on the final injury report. He is officially questionable with a shoulder injury after getting in full practice Thursday and being listed as full on Friday. Coach Pete Carroll called Prosise a game-time decision, but ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported early in the week he is doubtful. It seems unlikely Prosise will return after just getting back on the practice field Wednesday, and Thomas Rawls should continue to dominate the backfield work either way. That said, this matchup sets up very nicely for a pass-catching back.
*The bye week was good to the Falcons, who enter this game with zero players listed on the final injury report. Julio Jones (toe) was listed as a full participant all week and appears close to full health. He should draw shadow coverage from Richard Sherman, but that was the case Week 6 when he put up seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in Seattle, although much of that production came when the Falcons schemed him away from Sherman. That scheming is not going to stop, however, and Sherman is not his normal lock-down self when forced to play on the offense’s left, which is where Atlanta should keep Jones most of the day. Jones is one of the top plays this week. Austin Hooper (knee) was also left off the final injury report and is also an interesting play against a defense which has traditionally been vulnerable to tight ends, although the Seahawks have not given up much to the position this season. Taylor Gabriel (foot) and OLB/DE Vic Beasley (shoulder) are also good to go.
Texans @ Patriots
*DeAndre Hopkins’s knee was a bit of a concern early in the week, but he was left off the final injury report after getting in a week of limited practices. Likely to see a lot of Logan Ryan, who has checked him in the past, but also likely to see a ton of targets with Houston entering the game as big underdogs, Hopkins is a risk-reward play. S Quintin Demps (hamstring) and OLB John Simon (chest) are questionable.
*LeGarrette Blount sat out the first two practices of the week with an illness, but he was in team meetings Friday and was left off the final injury report. Blount is in a great position with the Patriots entering the game as big favorites, but the illness is at least a small concern for his potential workload. Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was listed as questionable after being limited all week. With Danny Amendola (ankle) back and Michael Floyd emerging, it would not be surprising if Mitchell is left off the active roster.
Sunday
Packers @ Cowboys
*As expected, Jordy Nelson (ribs) was ruled out on Friday. He will be joined on the sidelines by James Starks (concussion) and C J.C. Tretter (knee). With Nelson out, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Jared Cook should pick up the slack with Geronimo Allison and Jeff Janis (quad, questionable) taking on bigger roles as well -- assuming Janis plays. Cook, who has at least eight targets in three of his last four games, is particularly interesting against a defense which gave up 11 more catches to tight ends than any other team this season. LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) and CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion) are also questionable. Rollins’ likely return is a big boost for a banged-up secondary.
*Despite the bye week, the Cowboys’ injury report is full heading into Sunday’s game. LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), and DT Cedric Thornton (ankle) are all listed as questionable, but it will be surprising if Smith, Claiborne, Crawford, or Lawrence sit out. Smith’s return is a big boost for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who are both in great spots.
Steelers @ Chiefs
*Despite some early week concern, Ben Roethlisberger (foot) practiced in full after a day off on Wednesday and was left off the final report. He is good to go. Ladarius Green (concussion, doubtful) remains out, however, and he will be joined on the sidelines by OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle). Even though it did not happen last week, Eli Rogers has usually benefitted the most from Green being out of the lineup, and he has a solid matchup against Steven Nelson in the slot. The road splits are a concern, but Rogers is priced low enough to be a DFS value, especially at full-PPR sites. DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle) and RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion) are questionable.
*The Chiefs are extremely healthy coming out of the bye, with no players listed on the final injury report. Spencer Ware, who sat out Week 17 with a rib injury, practiced in full all week and is ready to go. That said, Charcandrick West showed well in the season finale and has likely earned a larger share of the backfield work, especially in the passing game. West could end up being the better value in DFS. In addition to Ware, Kansas City will get back OLB Justin Houston (knee), who got in a full session on Thursday. A one-man wrecking crew when healthy this year, Houston should apply plenty of pressure to Roethlisberger this week.
Season-long fantasy football may be finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Divisional Round DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action, with Rich Hribar laying out the best plays of the week in his Divisional Rankings and Evan Silva breaking down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Saturday
Seahawks @ Falcons
*C.J. Prosise is the only Seahawk listed on the final injury report. He is officially questionable with a shoulder injury after getting in full practice Thursday and being listed as full on Friday. Coach Pete Carroll called Prosise a game-time decision, but ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported early in the week he is doubtful. It seems unlikely Prosise will return after just getting back on the practice field Wednesday, and Thomas Rawls should continue to dominate the backfield work either way. That said, this matchup sets up very nicely for a pass-catching back.
*The bye week was good to the Falcons, who enter this game with zero players listed on the final injury report. Julio Jones (toe) was listed as a full participant all week and appears close to full health. He should draw shadow coverage from Richard Sherman, but that was the case Week 6 when he put up seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in Seattle, although much of that production came when the Falcons schemed him away from Sherman. That scheming is not going to stop, however, and Sherman is not his normal lock-down self when forced to play on the offense’s left, which is where Atlanta should keep Jones most of the day. Jones is one of the top plays this week. Austin Hooper (knee) was also left off the final injury report and is also an interesting play against a defense which has traditionally been vulnerable to tight ends, although the Seahawks have not given up much to the position this season. Taylor Gabriel (foot) and OLB/DE Vic Beasley (shoulder) are also good to go.
Texans @ Patriots
*DeAndre Hopkins’s knee was a bit of a concern early in the week, but he was left off the final injury report after getting in a week of limited practices. Likely to see a lot of Logan Ryan, who has checked him in the past, but also likely to see a ton of targets with Houston entering the game as big underdogs, Hopkins is a risk-reward play. S Quintin Demps (hamstring) and OLB John Simon (chest) are questionable.
*LeGarrette Blount sat out the first two practices of the week with an illness, but he was in team meetings Friday and was left off the final injury report. Blount is in a great position with the Patriots entering the game as big favorites, but the illness is at least a small concern for his potential workload. Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was listed as questionable after being limited all week. With Danny Amendola (ankle) back and Michael Floyd emerging, it would not be surprising if Mitchell is left off the active roster.
Sunday
Packers @ Cowboys
*As expected, Jordy Nelson (ribs) was ruled out on Friday. He will be joined on the sidelines by James Starks (concussion) and C J.C. Tretter (knee). With Nelson out, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Jared Cook should pick up the slack with Geronimo Allison and Jeff Janis (quad, questionable) taking on bigger roles as well -- assuming Janis plays. Cook, who has at least eight targets in three of his last four games, is particularly interesting against a defense which gave up 11 more catches to tight ends than any other team this season. LB Jayrone Elliott (hand) and CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion) are also questionable. Rollins’ likely return is a big boost for a banged-up secondary.
*Despite the bye week, the Cowboys’ injury report is full heading into Sunday’s game. LT Tyron Smith (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), DT Terrell McClain (ankle), and DT Cedric Thornton (ankle) are all listed as questionable, but it will be surprising if Smith, Claiborne, Crawford, or Lawrence sit out. Smith’s return is a big boost for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, who are both in great spots.
Steelers @ Chiefs
*Despite some early week concern, Ben Roethlisberger (foot) practiced in full after a day off on Wednesday and was left off the final report. He is good to go. Ladarius Green (concussion, doubtful) remains out, however, and he will be joined on the sidelines by OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle). Even though it did not happen last week, Eli Rogers has usually benefitted the most from Green being out of the lineup, and he has a solid matchup against Steven Nelson in the slot. The road splits are a concern, but Rogers is priced low enough to be a DFS value, especially at full-PPR sites. DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle) and RB Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion) are questionable.
*The Chiefs are extremely healthy coming out of the bye, with no players listed on the final injury report. Spencer Ware, who sat out Week 17 with a rib injury, practiced in full all week and is ready to go. That said, Charcandrick West showed well in the season finale and has likely earned a larger share of the backfield work, especially in the passing game. West could end up being the better value in DFS. In addition to Ware, Kansas City will get back OLB Justin Houston (knee), who got in a full session on Thursday. A one-man wrecking crew when healthy this year, Houston should apply plenty of pressure to Roethlisberger this week.