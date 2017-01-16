Dose: Championship Games Set

Monday, January 16, 2017

The NFL’s final four is set and Super Bowl LI promises to be a high-flying matchup no matter which two teams advance to Houston. After six-straight home teams wrapping-up victories, the NFL playoffs finally saw two road teams snatch close wins from the jaws of defeat as Green Bay and Pittsburgh punched tickets to meet Atlanta and New England for a shot to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.









Rawls Rendered Useless





The Seattle Seahawks began the Divisional Round in nearly perfect fashion, crafting a 14-play drive that ended in a Jimmy Graham touchdown to put the visitors up 7-0 over the Atlanta Falcons. Seattle was then outscored 19-3 for the remainder of the first half, which put the clamps on Thomas Rawls and the Seattle rushing attack that dominated Detroit in the Wild Card round. Rawls finished with just 11 carries, which he turned into 34 yards, and was the team’s second-leading rusher behind quarterback Russell Wilson. While Seattle was left to throw in an attempt to keep pace with Atlanta, the Falcons got all their weapons involved in the 36-20 win. Matt Ryan finished the day with 338 yards and three scores against a reeling Seattle secondary that sorely missed injured FS Earl Thomas.









Lewis Leaps to the Front





While a mere 17-13 halftime lead for New England was concerning, the Patriots distanced themselves from the Houston Texans on Saturday night and rolled to a 34-16 victory. Brock Osweiler was predictably bad in this game, throwing the ball 40 times while failing to reach 200 passing yards. While the three Osweiler passes that ended up in the hands of New England defenders helped ice the game, the Patriots’ rushing attack underwent a noticeable shift in this contest. The Patriots saw 69 snaps in the game, and Dion Lewis led the way with 33, followed by 27 for LeGarrette Blount, and just 12 for James White. Lewis’ total was a season-high, while White’s 12 snaps were a season low as the Patriots were not forced into many passing downs as they held the Texans at bay. This game had the appearance of a prime spot for Blount, but it was Lewis leading the New England backfield in all phases, which included 13 carries and seven targets out of the backfield. Lewis should keep rolling as Bill Belichick’s top back next week against Pittsburgh.









Cook Produces Again

With Jordy Nelson (ribs) out, the Packers needed the rest of their offensive weaponry to play at a high level to top Dallas, and tight end Jared Cook did just that. Cook led Green Bay in targets with 11, and caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown as the Packers squeezed by the Cowboys 34-31. The cherry on top of Cook’s effort was a nifty toe-tap that set up Green Bay’s game-winning field goal, but Aaron Rodgers leaned on his tight end frequently throughout the game. From Week 15 on, Cook has averaged 8.2 targets per game and has seen 20 Aaron Rodgers passes thrown in his direction during the postseason. A potential return of Jordy Nelson will chew up looks in the Green Bay passing attack, but Cook has seen eight or more targets in five of his last six outings as he has emerged in the Packers’ offense.









Boswell Boots Steelers to Win

The Pittsburgh roster contains the names of numerous dynamic playmakers, none of which are named Chris Boswell. However, with the Steelers in a tight battle with Kansas City on Sunday night, it was Boswell who strapped on his backpack and carried Pittsburgh to victory. Boswell booted an astounding six field goals on the night, accounting for every Pittsburgh point in a 18-16 win for the Steelers that will grant them a chance to battle New England in the AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh did rack up 389 total yards on the night, led by studly running back Le’Veon Bell’s 170 rushing yards, but Boswell was called upon each time a Steelers drive stalled. In an unusual game that saw Kansas City find the end zone twice while Pittsburgh failed to do so, a kicker who finished the regular season 23rd in both field goals attempted and made came through with a half-dozen successful kicks to lead his team to a playoff win.









In Other News...









NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas backup quarterback Tony Romo would prefer to play in Denver next season if he is traded. Although Rapoport noted that the Broncos are “not inclined” to trade for Romo, the match certainly makes sense and would be a welcomed boost for the rest of the Denver skill players. With Dak Prescott turning in a phenomenal rookie campaign that included a 302-yard, three touchdown effort in Sunday’s playoff loss to Green Bay, a potential trade of Tony Romo will be a hot topic as the frigid, slow offseason months begin on February 6th.





Antonio Brown will be a happy camper this offseason, as Ian Rapoport reported that the Steelers could make Brown the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver before the 2017 season begins. Cincinnati star A.J. Green is having no trouble buying groceries and paying his heating bill while raking in $15 million annually, a number that Brown will reportedly top. Pittsburgh is also looking at contract negotiation/franchise tag situation with running back Le’Veon Bell over the offseason, so the Steelers will have all calculators on deck after their season ends in hopes of mashing two gigantic contracts under the NFL salary cap.









Injury Quick Slants









Jordy Nelson (ribs) was inactive for Green Bay’s win over Dallas, but there is reportedly “legitimate hope” that he will see the field in the NFC Championship game when the Packers travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons. … Julio Jones sustained a foot injury in Atlanta’s win over Seattle on Saturday, but there does not appear to be major concern in the Falcons’ camp over the issue. Jones should be on the field in an expected shootout with Green Bay in the NFC Championship game. … Ladarius Green (concussion) missed Pittsburgh’s win over Kansas City and has not seen the field since Week 15. Green’s NFCCG status should be updated throughout the week. … Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did not suit up for New England’s contest with Houston, as Week 17 and the Wild Card bye were not enough to heal his troublesome knee. Mitchell should have a shot to play against Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship game, but stay tuned to Rotoworld this week for more information. … C.J. Prosise (shoulder) was thought to have a chance at playing in the Divisional Round, but was ultimately inactive for Seattle’s loss to Atlanta. The versatile running back will be a solid fantasy draft target in 2017 drafts and figures to play a healthy role in Seattle’s offense moving forward.