Divisional Targets/Touches

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

For anyone playing in a fantasy league in the playoffs or dabbling in some daily games, I’ll be updating the Targets and Touches Report for the Wild-card and Divisional playoff rounds.

As always, all targets/touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. All cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.

Due to the limited scope of the four-game playoff slate, the analysis section will be brief for each team





Atlanta Falcons





Targets: Julio Jones (9, 0, 0, 7, 9, 8), Mohamed Sanu (3, 0, 3, 4, 4, 5), Devonta Freeman (5, 3, 2, 8, 5, 5), Taylor Gabriel (6, 6, 6, 4, 0, 6), Tevin Coleman (2, 3, 2, 3, 4, 4)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (15, 6, 20, 13, 12, 14), Tevin Coleman (12, 8, 14, 9, 8, 11)





RZ Targets: Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Julio Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (5, 1, 5, 2, 3, 5), Tevin Coleman (4, 2, 2, 0, 1, 2)





CBs Thrown At: Robert Alford 4, 10, 9, 6, 3, 8 (3-25, 4-48, 8-76-2, 2-24, 2-29, 5-81-1), Brian Poole 7, 3, 1, 7, 1 (6-41, 2-20, 0-0, 4-67, 1-40), Jalen Collins 14, 11, 4 (6-80-1, 6-107-1, 4-57)





Observations: Even with Julio Jones (6-67-1) playing just 58 percent of the snaps after re-injuring his toe, the Falcons’ offense didn’t miss a beat as they cruised through Seattle. Matt Ryan still threw three touchdowns, and Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman each contributed with over 75 all-purpose yards and one touchdown each. The Packers’ defense has surrendered over 400 yards of total offense in the last three weeks and may have a difficult time containing the red-hot Falcons.





Dallas Cowboys





Targets: Cole Beasley (4, 7, 5, 5, 4, 6), Dez Bryant (6, 9, 10, 5, 1, 12), Jason Witten (0, 7, 10, 4, 1, 9), Terrance Williams (3, 6, 4, 4, 5, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 2, 3, 1, 0, 1)





Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (20, 24, 23, 12, 0, 22), Dak Prescott (6, 1, 4, 4, 1, 3)





RZ Targets: Jason Witten (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 4), Dez Bryant (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 4, 2, 0, 2), Dak Prescott (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Brandon Carr 9, 10, 6, 8, 1, 5 (7-89, 5-106-1, 4-83-1, 2-22, 0-0, 3-39), Orlando Scandrick 6, 2, 5, 7, 5, 5 (5-26, 1-14, 3-44, 5-52, 3-35, 2-24)





Observations: Jason Witten isn’t well-known for his red-zone play, but he led the Cowboys with four red-zone targets on Sunday and turned in a nice outing (6-59-1) for DFS players that decided to invest in his cheap price tag. With the Packers secondary struggling all season, they had no answer for Dez Bryant as torched Green Bay for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets. Ezekiel Elliott's strong season continued as he tallied up 125 rushing yards on 22 carries. Zeke had at least 96 rushing yards or a touchdown in every game this season, including eight games of 100-plus rushing yards. He’ll be a top pick next fantasy season.





Green Bay Packers





Targets: Jordy Nelson (7, 10, 11, 6, 3, 0), Davante Adams (6, 6, 7, 9, 12, 10), Randall Cobb (3, 1, 0, 0, 7, 8), Ty Montgomery (4, 3, 5, 5, 4, 7), Jared Cook (2, 8, 5, 8, 9, 11), Geronimo Allison (0, 1, 7, 6, 2, 5)





Carries: Ty Montgomery (9, 16, 9, 8, 11, 11), Aaron Rodgers (3, 3, 2, 10, 2, 2)





RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (3, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Davante Adams (1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Ty Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jared Cook (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Geronimo Allison (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery ( 2, 5, 0, 1, 2, 2), Aaron Rodgers (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Micah Hyde 6, 6, 8, 6 (3-11-1, 5-46, 5-67, 4-50), Ladarius Gunter 6, 5, 9 (2-34, 2-14, 6-85-2), Damarious Randall 8, 7 (4-75-1, 6-59-1)





Observations: With Jordy Nelson out, Jared Cook led the Packers in targets (11) and yards (104), but also led them with two red zone targets. Ty Montgomery seems to be hit or miss this season, but he definitely hit on Sunday as he strung together 81 total yards and two touchdowns. Montgomery saw seven targets, which is his highest target count in the last six weeks. It’s unclear whether Nelson will be ready to go for the NFC Championship at this point, but so far he has been alled a "long-shot" to play.





Houston Texans





Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (4, 17, 6, 11, 9, 9), Will Fuller (4, 8, 6, 7, 5, 6), C.J. Fiedorowicz (7, 0, 7, 7, 4, 5), Ryan Griffin (2, 8, 2, 4, 4, 3), Lamar Miller (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 7)





Carries: Lamar Miller (21, 22, 0, 0, 31, 19)

RZ Targets: C.J. Fiedorowicz (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Ryan Griffin (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (6, 4, 0, 0, 3, 1), Brock Osweiler (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: A.J. Bouye 3, 6, 12, 3, 7, 8 (2-16, 1-11, 8-126-1, 1-5, 0-, 5-55), Johnathan Joseph 14, 3 (8-96-1, 2-13), Kareem Jackson 7 (4-104)





Observations: It was Brock Osweiler’s sixth game this season where he threw for less than 200 yards and had more interceptions than touchdowns. As a result, every fantasy-worthy option on the Texans struggled. For the second-straight game against the Patriots, Logan Ryan contained DeAndre Hopkins to less than 70 yards receiving.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (8, 8, 5, 12, 2, 7), Tyreek Hill (6, 6, 3, 5, 7, 6), Jeremy Maclin (0, 3, 8, 4, 5, 5), Chris Conley (2, 3, 4, 2, 5, 3), Albert Wilson (4, 1, 1, 1, 1, 3), Spencer Ware (4, 2, 3, 3, 0, 4), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 5, 2)





Carries: Spencer Ware (14, 20, 18, 13, 0, 8), Charcandrick West (1, 2, 4, 14, 16, 1), Alex Smith (3, 4, 4, 4, 6, 2), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 1, 6, 3, 3)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 2), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Spencer Ware (2, 1, 4, 0, 0, 1), Alex Smith (0, 0, 2, 1, 3, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Marcus Peters 4, 7, 3, 4, 5, 4 (2-19, 5-53-1, 3-87, 1-6, 2-8, 2-13), Steven Nelson 8, 4, 4, 1, 4 (8-110, 3-33, 2-43, 1-2, 3-12), Terrance Mitchell 7, 9, 4, 2 (1-4, 4-49, 4-53, 0-0)





Observations: It’s hard to believe the Chiefs scored two more touchdowns than the Steelers, but still lost this game. Travis Kelce rebounded from his horrid Week 17 performance, where had just one reception on two targets. Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (7) and yards (77.) Everyone else not named Travis Kelce was held to 28 or less receiving yards. Tyreek Hill managed just 27 yards on six targets in this game.





New England Patriots





Targets: Julian Edelman (12, 15, 12, 8, 13, 13), James White (5, 3, 8, 4, 4,1), Martellus Bennett (4, 4, 4, 2, 5, 4), Chris Hogan (5, 7, 2, 5, 4, 4), Danny Amendola (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dion Lewis (5, 1, 3, 1, 2, 7), LeGarrette Blount (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 3)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (18, 17, 17, 20, 14, 8), Dion Lewis (5, 3, 18, 16, 11, 13), James White (3, 2, 3, 1, 2, 0), Tom Brady (3, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Julian Edelman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4)





RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Martellus Bennett (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Chris Hogan (1, 3, 0, 2, 2, 1), James White (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 4, 2, 15, 4, 1), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 1, 4, 4, 4), Tom Brady (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), James White (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Malcolm Butler 7, 3, 3, 1, 2, 6 (3-78, 2-27, 0-0, 0-0, 2-15, 3-18), Logan Ryan 7, 8, 7, 2, 9, 7 (3-78, 4-72, 6-58, 0-0, 7-50, 3-9), Eric Rowe 6, 5, 6, 3 (3-43, 1-17, 5-36, 3-40)





Observations: Julian Edelman's stellar season continued as he accounted for 34 percent of the Patriots target share and 47 percent of Tom Brady’s passing yards. While Dion Lewis played just six more snaps than LeGarrette Blount, he out-touched him 13-to-8. Lewis also saw five more red zone touches than Blount. It would appear Lewis has finally taken over as New England's feature back.





Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (11, 5, 11, 0, 9, 11), LeVeon Bell (5, 8, 4, 0, 2, 5), Eli Rogers (3, 6, 5, 6, 1, 7), Jesse James (3, 1, 5, 3, 2, 6)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (38, 23, 20, 0, 29, 30), Ben Roethlisberger (3, 4, 1, 0, 4, 4)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2, 0, 3, 0, 1, 2), Jesse James (2, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (9, 4, 1, 0, 6, 2), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Ross Cockrell 5, 5, 3, 8, 5, 4 (4-31, 4-48, 2-19, 5-37-1, 4-57, 3-49) Artie Burns 6, 5, 5, 8, 5, 4 (5-32, 2-23, 3-20, 6-83, 5-30, 2-13-1)





Observations: Despite the Steelers not scoring a touchdown on Sunday, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell still turned in respectable fantasy outings. Brown hauled six receptions on 11 targets for 108 receiving yards. Bell had yet another high volume game with 30 carries and 170 rushing yards. It was surprising to see Jesse James turn in a 5-83 performance against a Chiefs team that has shut down enemy tight ends this season. James could still see a role next week while Ladarius Green remains in the concussion protocol.





Seattle Seahawks





Targets: Doug Baldwin (11, 6, 19, 4, 12, 9), Jimmy Graham (4, 2, 3, 7, 4, 4), Jermaine Kearse (6, 2, 9, 7, 3, 3), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 5, 7, 4, 5)





Carries: Thomas Rawls (12, 21, 8, 8, 27, 11), Russell Wilson (4, 6, 10, 2, 3, 6), Alex Collins (7, 0, 7, 7, 6, 2)





RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (1, 1, 0, 3, 1, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2, 1, 2, 3), Jermaine Kearse (1, 0, 2, 1, 2, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (2, 5, 2, 3, 5, 1), Alex Collins (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Richard Sherman 2, 6, 8, 3, 1, 8 (1-11, 2-39, 5-82, 3-37, 0-0, 5-47-1), Jeremy Lane 4, 3, 5, 3 (3-95-1, 1-8, 4-75, 2-25)





Observations: Doug Baldwin’s stellar season continued as he reeled in five of his nine targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Rawls saw just 11 carries against a beatable Falcons defense, but they weren’t able to establish the run as they quickly fell into catch-up mode on the road. Paul Richardson filled in nicely to close out the year for the injured Tyler Lockett. Richardson hauled four of his five targets for 83 yards but nearly had a nice 58-yard reception that was overturned. Jimmy Graham saved his fantasy day with a touchdown early in the game, but saw just two more targets after that and finished with a disappointing 3-22-1 game.