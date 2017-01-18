Rich Hribar

Post-Season Fantasy Football Guide

Championship Round Rankings

Wednesday, January 18, 2017


We’re down to just two weekends of the NFL season  left and with just four teams still standing, the toothpaste in the player pool has been squeezed nearly dry. The Falcons will be hosting the Packers in the first game on Sunday, carrying a massive 60 point over/under with Atlanta as four point home favorites. When these teams met in Atlanta in Week 8, the Falcons won 33-32, so that lofty total is warranted.  The Steelers head to Foxboro for another rematch as the Patriots beat the Steelers 27-16 back in Week 7 when Landry Jones started for an injured Ben Roethlisberger. That late game has opened with New England as a 5.5 point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5 points.

 

Quarterbacks


1. Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers has set the bar so high down the stretch that his 356-yard, two touchdown and 22.8 fantasy point day in the Divisional Round felt somewhat disappointing for fantasy purposes. He’s now thrown for at least 300-yards and multiple touchdowns in four straight games. When these teams played back in Week 8, Rodgers posted 33.8 fantasy points – the most allowed by Atlanta in a game this season- and that was in a game with Randall Cobb, Jared Cook and Ty Montgomery inactive. 

 

2. Matt Ryan: Ryan has been extremely efficient all season long and he’s taken that efficiency a step further over the past month as he’s completed 97 of 129 pass attempts (75 percent) over his past four games with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions while averaging 308 yards and 23.5 fantasy points per game over that stretch.  When these teams met in Week 8, Ryan connected on 80 percent (28 of 35) of his throws for 288 yards and three touchdowns and the Green Bay secondary has been a target all season long for fantasy purposes. The Packers have allowed 20 or more points to three of the past four quarterbacks they’ve faced and have allowed 338 yards passing per game over their past five games with a low of 299 yards to Matt Barkley, Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford, Eli Manning and Dak Prescott.

 

3. Tom Brady: The AFC side may not have the expected fireworks as the NFC matchup, but still features two big name quarterbacks capable of big fantasy games. Brady has another tough paper play for fantasy this round as the Steelers have not allowed vast fantasy output to opposing quarterbacks on the season. Only one quarterback reached 20 points against the Steelers this season and that was way back in Week 3. Pittsburgh is the only team in the league that has allowed two or fewer touchdown passes in every game this season. Still, Brady is more than viable of having a good game and he’s had success against Pittsburgh and Mike Tomlin defenses. In six career games against the Steelers under Tomlin, Brady has completed 71 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and no interceptions while averaging 315 passing yards per game.

 

4. Ben Roethlisberger: Roethlisberger is arguably the best quarterback the Patriots have faced all season long - he missed the first meeting between these teams with a knee injury-  but Big Ben has been nothing close to his nickname or stature over the past several weeks for fantasy use. Roethlisberger has thrown six touchdown passes to eight interceptions over the past five games while averaging just 235.4 passing yards per game over his past eight games played. The rogue’s gallery of quarterbacks that New England has faced is far from a frightening group, but they still didn’t elevate those quarterbacks as well. Given Roethlisberger’s flaky road performances over the past three years running combined with his recent output, it's hard to put him over any of the other quarterbacks remaining.

 

Running Backs


1. Le’Veon Bell: Above I mentioned that Roethlisberger’s counting stats have taken a dip over the past eight weeks and that coincides with the Steelers emphasis on running this offense through Bell. Over the past eight games, the Steelers have run the ball on 49.6 percent of their offensive snaps, up from 35.7 percent prior. Bell has averaged 32 touches per game over that span with 27.5 of those touches coming from the ground. The season-high for rushing against the Patriots was 89 yards from David Johnson back in Week 1, but Bell has more than enough all-purpose ability to get over, still. Bell has at least 130 yards from scrimmage in nine straight games, the third longest streak ever in league history and totaled 149 yards on 31 touches when these teams played without Roethlisberger active in Week 7.

 

 2. Devonta Freeman: Freeman is the clear second choice at the position and there’s a wide gap after him. He has at least 125 yards from scrimmage in three of his past four games and has scored 20 or more points in five of his past seven games as he’s found the end zone nine times over that span. 

 

3. Ty Montgomery: Montgomery has a wide chasm from his ceiling and floor, but his ceiling is as high as there is at position. He’s sandwiched three single-digit scoring games around 29.1 and 23.1 point games over the past five weeks. It’s also a good week for him to build on those seven targets he saw last weekend, the most he’s had in a game since Week 7.  No team allowed more receptions (6.8) and receiving yards (54.5) per game to opposing backfields during the regular season than Atlanta.

 

4. Dion Lewis: Lewis has been the lead back for the Patriots over the past month, out-touching LeGarrette Blount 40 to 22 in the first half of games over the past four games played. Lewis even was involved near the end zone a week ago over Blount as he scored three touchdowns (two offensive) after having just six career touchdowns coming into that game. Lewis should be used as the feature means of backfield production once again as the Steelers have very good against the run, but backs have found some success against them out of the backfield.

 

5. Tevin Coleman: Coleman is only going to get around a dozen touches, but no back has the touchdown upside per touch as he does for those that can’t get two high-end options into their lineups this week. Coleman has scored once every 13.6 touches on the season and has scored a touchdown in five of his seven games since returning from injury despite reaching 70-yards from scrimmage in just two of those games.

 

6. LeGarrette Blount: Blount is coming off of a season-low eight touches last week a she’s been relegated back to being a specialty back as the offense has gone back to being run through Dion Lewis. 36 of Blount’s 59 touches the past month have come in the second half with 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter. Even though he still has touchdown appeal on a small slate, even Blount's ceiling has been compromised by the return of Lewis as he hasn’t hit 15 points in any of the eight games that Lewis has been active for.

 

Long Plays: Aaron Ripkowski, James White, Christine Michael, James Develin, Patrick DiMarco

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


