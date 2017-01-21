Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG

Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCGSaturday, January 21, 2017
Season-long fantasy football may be finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Championship Round DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action, with Rich Hribar laying out the best plays of the week in his Championship Round Rankings and Evan Silva breaking down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
NFC Championship Game
Packers @ Falcons
*The Packers' situation at receiver is teetering on dire, with Jordy Nelson (ribs), Davante Adams (ankle), and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) all questionable. Nelson was able to practice twice this week before sitting out with an illness Friday, but Adams and Allison have yet to get in any work, although both are expected to give it a go on Saturday. All three are game-time decisions at best who are likely to be limited even if they play. Randall Cobb and Jared Cook should get as much work as they can handle, and Jeff Janis could actually play a role on offense. To add even further injury, Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an illness which seems to be going around the locker room. Doubting Rodgers has proven foolish over the last couple months, but he faces a tough task in Atlanta this week. S Morgan Burnett (quad) and CB Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion) are also questionable, with Bennett likely more on the doubtful side of the tag. James Starks (concussion) and J.C. Tretter (knee) remain out.
*Julio Jones (toe) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but there was never any question about his availability. Both he and Taylor Gabriel (foot) were left off the final report. Still, it is possible Jones is limited after he played less than 60 percent of the snaps last week against the Seahawks. That could open up more targets for guys like Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu, who both had big games last time the Packers came to town.
AFC Championship Game
Steelers @ Patriots
*Despite missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, Ladarius Green (concussion) was listed as questionable on the final report and will travel with the team to New England. It is a step in the right direction, but he still remains in the concussion protocol and will need to get cleared on Saturday if he is going to play. His availability seems to be truly up in the air. OLB James Harrison (shoulder, triceps) was also listed as questionable, but there is no chance he sits.
*Much like the Packers, the Patriots have some serious injury questions at receiver, with Chris Hogan (thigh), Malcolm Mitchell (knee), and Danny Amendola (ankle) all questionable. Michael Floyd is also coming off a terrible game, and Martellus Bennett (knee, questionable) has not been 100 percent in a long time. Hogan seems like the safest fantasy bet if he is on the field, although he reportedly had a “solid limp” in the locker room on Friday. It is likely either Floyd or Mitchell are inactive come Sunday, but whichever one plays will have some DFS appeal as a low-priced punt. LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (knee), and RB Brandon Bolden (knee) are questionable.
