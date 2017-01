Friday, January 27, 2017

Raymond Summerlin and Patrick Daugherty run down the latest news before Josh Norris stops by to discuss the best fantasy prospects at the Senior Bowl.

Be sure to subscribe, rate and review, and of course, you can contact the show at rotoworldfbpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter @JoshNorris or @TessQuinlan.









