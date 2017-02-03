Super Bowl Picks

Friday, February 03, 2017

Jeff went 1-3 in the Championship round as he nailed the over in the ATL/GB game, but came up empty with the Packers, Steelers and under NE/Pittsburgh. Jeff finished the week down 150 units. Jeremy also went 1-3 as he dropped his selections on the Packers, Steelers and under NE/Pittsburgh. Jeremy came through with the over in ATL/GB. Jeremy finished the week down 135 units. Jeff currently has a 25 unit lead over Jeremy in our playoff-long contest as we head into the Super Bowl. Can Jeff hold off Jeremy? Let's get to the picks for Super Bowl Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots (-3)



Jeff: The Patriots versus Steelers game was close at halftime, but the second half was a different story as the Patriots outscored the Steelers 19-8 as they cruised to a 36-17 victory. The Patriots earned yet another berth in the Super Bowl as QB Tom Brady is looking for his fifth Super Bowl ring. The Falcons, on the other hand, built up a big lead at halftime versus the Packers and cruised 44-21. The Falcons’ number one offense was on full display as the Packers defense had no answers slowing down this explosive unit. The Patriots and Falcons will now meet in Houston with the Patriots being installed as a three-point favorite. The Falcons’ number one ranked offense in the league faces a Patriots defense that ranked first in the league, giving up only 15.6 points/game. This is obviously the best offense the Patriots defense has faced all season. From a defensive scheme perspective, the Patriots always make it a point to slow down the opposing offense's top weapon. In this case, WR Julio Jones will be the prime target as the Patriots defense will look to slow him down. It is very difficult to completely shut down Jones, but if they can limit his big play capability, it can put this team in a good position to win the game. The Patriots will force the Falcons’ other receivers like WR Mohamed Sanu and WR Taylor Gabriel to step up in the passing game. The Falcons will also lean heavily on their two talented running backs in RB Devonta Freeman and RB Tevin Coleman in both the running and passing game. Nevertheless, I still believe the key to this game is whether or not the Falcons defense can get a consistent pass rush on QB Tom Brady. If they struggle in this area, I think it will be difficult for them to come away victorious. The Falcons defense also has to be careful blitzing too much because Brady has been deadly when this happens. His numbers are off the charts as no one picks apart a defense better than Brady. In the end, I simply don't think the Falcons can get to Brady from a pass rush perspective on any consistent basis. This Falcons secondary is vulnerable and asking them to slow down this offense is a very tall order. Another facet of the Patriots offense they'll look to get going is the running game. I think using RB LeGarrette Blount in the power game and controlling the clock could be a difference maker in this matchup especially late in the game. They also have RB Dion Lewis who causes mismatches against opposing defenses with his ability to make plays in the passing game. Finally, I like experience aspect on the Patriots’ side with the players and coaching staff. I think in a game like this it plays a huge part from a game plan and an execution standpoint. The Patriots have been solid this season against the spread as they are 14-3 against the spread as favorites, and 7-1 against the spread versus a team with a winning record. In what will be a close, high scoring game, look for the Patriots defense to come up with a big stop late as they hold on for the four-point victory.

Pick: Patriots -3, 200 units



Jeremy: For the ninth time in team history the New England Patriots will be the AFC entry in the Super Bowl. This time they will be facing off against the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons who will be playing in their second Super Bowl. They come in having the top-ranked offense in the league during the regular season and have averaged 40 PPG during the playoffs. This will be the biggest test by far for the Patriots defense who led the league in defensive scoring during the regular season, allowing just 15.6 PPG while facing one of the easiest schedules in the league. The Falcons are loaded offensively and quarterback Matt Ryan will frequently look for stud receiver Julio Jones who had six touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards receiving during the regular season and has followed that up with three touchdowns and nearly 250 yards in two playoff games. I expect Jones to be double-teamed for much of the game, forcing Ryan to utilize Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel. If the Patriots can slow down the Falcons’ prolific deep passing attack, Ryan will still have the league's best running back tandem at his disposal as safety valves out of the backfield. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman combined for nearly 2,500 total yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season, but could struggle to find that same success against a Patriots defense that ranked third against the run and allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league. The Patriots have one of the few offenses that can match up with the Falcons in this one. New England averaged 28 PPG during the regular season and Tom Brady threw 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 regular season games. The Falcons have a mediocre defense and outside of linebacker Vic Beasley who led the league in sacks, they have very few play makers. New England's talented offensive line should be able to contain Beasley, allowing Brady plenty of time to find open receivers downfield. I'm expecting this to be a close game between two evenly-matched teams. All six of the Super Bowls that Tom Brady has played in have been decided by four points or fewer. I see the Patriots exploiting Atlanta's mediocre defense in this one while their defense slows down Matt Ryan and company just enough to get the win and cover in a back-and-forth game.

Pick: Patriots -3, 125 units



Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots (Total points: 59)



Jeff: In a game that features the highest total in Super Bowl history, the Patriots will look to slow down the powerful Falcons offense. The Falcons led the league in scoring during the regular season at 33.8 points/game. This offense didn't slow down on the road either as they scored 32.5 points/game. The Falcons offense faced very good defenses all season so the bottom line here is this team can move the ball and score on any team. The Patriots have a solid defense, but by no means are they going to shut down the Falcons offensively. The Patriots offense can score at will too as they averaged 27.6 points/game during the regular season which ranked them third in the league. QB Tom Brady faces a Falcons defense that is vulnerable to the pass as I expect the Patriots to move the ball up and the down the field. If the Falcons fail to find a pass rush, Brady will put up tremendous numbers. Both teams will consistently look to put points on the board as no lead will be safe especially with these two offenses on the field. I can see this game starting a little slow from a scoring perspective, but once both offenses get in rhythm I expect them to put plenty of points on the board. The total of 59 is a big number, but these two teams have the ability to put up a lot of points in a short amount of time. During the regular season and postseason, the over in Falcons games has gone an incredible 15-2-1. I expect this trend to continue on Sunday.

Pick: Over 59 points, 50 units



Jeremy: Sunday's Super Bowl matchup features two of the top offensive units in the NFL. Atlanta led the league in scoring during the regular season with 33.8 PPG while the Patriots ranked third at 27.6 with that number jumping to 30 in the 12 games Tom Brady played after returning from his suspension. Atlanta has averaged 40 PPG during the playoffs with both of those games played against teams dealing with major injuries to their secondaries. New England will be close to full health, especially in the secondary where I expect Malcolm Butler to be matched up frequently with Julio Jones. The Patriots are excellent at taking away a team’s best weapon which in this case is Jones who will face double teams much of the day in an effort to limit his effectiveness on deep balls as well as his yards after the catch. Offensively, I expect the Patriots will be able to move the ball effectively in this one. Atlanta gave up more than 370 YPG this year including 105 on the ground which bodes well for LeGarrette Blount who is going to be a key factor in this game. The bruising running back had 18 touchdowns and will see plenty of carries along with Dion Lewis as the Patriots try to control the clock and keep the ball out of Atlanta's hands The Falcons defense has played better in the postseason, where they exploited a Seahawks team with a weak offensive line and beat a Packers team decimated by injuries. New England's offensive line has been playing well all season and should be able to protect Brady and give him time in the pocket. The total for this game has been set at 59 which isn't surprising given the quality of the offenses playing, but I don't expect it to go over that number. New England's defense matches up as well as anyone with Atlanta's offense and while I anticipate Jones will get his catches and yards, I don't see him having a dominant game similar to the NFC Championship game where he went off for 180 yards and two touchdowns. New England should also be able to slow Atlanta's ground attack, forcing Ryan to rely on the short and intermediate passing game. While I see Brady remaining upright much of the game, Vic Beasley and the pass rush will occasionally pressure him which could disrupt the Patriots’ momentum. Combine that with the fact that I expect the Patriots to lean on the running game, I don't see a high flying shootout. Only nine of the previous 50 Super Bowls have had a total of more than 59 points and I don't see this being the 10th. Look for an exciting game played in the low to mid-50s.

Pick: Under 59 points, 125 units



Prop Bet #1: RB Dion Lewis receptions (Total receptions: 2.5)



Jeff: I expect RB Dion Lewis to once again take a backseat to RB LeGarrette Blount similar to what happened last week against the Steelers. Lewis will take on the passing down responsibilities which is an area that can be exploited versus a Falcons defense that struggles in this area. The Falcons ranked 26th in the league on throws to a running back this season while allowing a league high 53.5 receiving yards/game to backs. With all the attention WR Julian Edelman and WR Chris Hogan will be getting, look for QB Tom Brady to check down a number of times to Lewis as Brady won't force the issue down the field.

Pick: Over 2.5 receptions for Dion Lewis, 75 units

Prop Bet #2: In which half will QB Matt Ryan have more passing yards? (second half includes overtime)

Jeff: QB Matt Ryan has had a stellar season statistically as he looks to keep it going on Sunday. I'm not expecting early fireworks in this game as I think both teams will look to feel each other out from a defensive scheme perspective. Both teams will also want to avoid making a big mistake early. I think as this game progresses you'll see both offenses open up more. With that said, I think QB Matt Ryan will have more passing yards in the second half as I anticipate this game to have more offense and points scored in the second half as opposed to the first half.

Pick: Matt Ryan will throw for more passing yards in the second half, 75 units

Prop Bet #3: Will the game be decided by exactly seven points?



Jeremy: With a line of Patriots -3 and a total of 59, the implied final is 31-28. I'm expecting it to be a slightly larger difference in the end but still less than seven. Only two of New England's games and three of Atlanta's were decided by exactly seven points this season. Historically, only three Super Bowls have ever been decided by exactly seven points. This one won't add to that total.

Pick: No, this will be a close game decided by less than a touchdown, 75 units

Prop Bet #4: Will either team score four straight times without the opponent scoring?



Jeremy: With two talented, highly-explosive offenses, the chances of either team scoring four straight times without the opponent scoring is slim. Brady and Ryan both have the ability and the weapons to keep their respective teams in the game and respond to an opponent’s score. Defensively, the Patriots defense will be able to slow down the Falcons offense but not completely shut them down, making it highly unlikely New England scores four times in a row. Additionally, four consecutive scores would likely indicate a blowout which I don't see happening.

Pick: No, neither team will score four straight times, 75 units