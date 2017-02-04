Injury Report: Super Bowl 51

Injury Report: Super Bowl 51Saturday, February 04, 2017
Super Bowl 51 is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has all the info you need to impress everyone at the party. Rich Hribar dives into the most important stats and best plays, the entire Rotoworld crew breaks down the game, and Evan Silva looks at every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Falcons
*Despite the Patriots listing seven players as questionable, the Falcons have the biggest injury concern heading into the game. C Alex Mack (fibula) was not listed on the final report, but he was limited all week after sitting out every practice during the bye. Not being listed confirms he will play, but it will not be surprising if Mack is forced from the game at some point, which would be a big loss against one of the best run defenses in the league. Julio Jones (toe) was also limited all week, but the Falcons appear to just be managing his snaps. Jones confirmed he was a full-go during the reps he was allowed to take, and he will be ready to rock on Sunday. DE Dwight Freeney (calf) was limited Friday after picking up an injury earlier in the week, but he should be good to go as well.
Patriots
*As has become the custom, the Patriots listed a lot of players as questionable who have no actual chance of missing the game. Chris Hogan (thigh), Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Martellus Bennett (knee), and LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) are in no danger of sitting out. DTs Alan Branch (toe) and Vincent Valentine (back) are slightly bigger question marks because they both picked up injuries this week, but they should be good to go as well. ST Nate Ebner still needs to be cleared from his concussion, but that is expected to happen over the weekend.
