NFL Transactions Tracker

Monday, February 06, 2017


The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely. Enjoy.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Nordly Capi, WR Aaron Dobson, WR Marvin Hall, WR Chris Hubert, OG Kaleb Johnson, P Richie Leone, C Daniel Munyer, RB Elijhaa Penny, DB Ronald Zamort

1/12/2017: Re-signed DE Josh Mauro to a two-year, $2.05 million contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Anthony Dable, K Mike Meyer, C Trevor Robinson, TE Brian Vogler

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Kenny Bell, OG Jarell Broxton, DB Rob Daniel, DB Otha Foster, RB Stephen Houston, LB Boseko Lokombo, OG Jarrod Pughsley, C Matt Skura, QB Dustin Vaughan

1/6/2017: WR Steve Smith Sr. announced his retirement.

1/20/2017: ILB Zachary Orr announced his retirement.

BUFFALO BILLS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Rex Ryan, OC Anthony Lynn, and DC Dennis Thurman. Hired coach Sean McDermott, OC Rick Dennison, and DC Leslie Frazier.

Reserve/Future Contracts: LS Reid Ferguson, DB Charles Gaines, RB Cedric O’Neal, DB Joe Powell, LB Max Valles, QB Josh Woodrum

1/27/2017: Re-signed S Colt Anderson to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted DBs coach Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Brian Blechen, OT Blaine Clausell, DT Eric Crume, WR Mose Frazier, WR Keyarris Garrett, DB L.J. McCray, DB Tyler Patmon, DB Jeff Richards, OT Jake Rodgers, RB Jalen Simmons, TE Scott Simonson, OT Pearce Slater, DB Dezmen Southward, OG Tyrus Thompson, TE Eric Wallace, RB Darrel Young

CHICAGO BEARS

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Dres Anderson, DB DeVante Bausby, RB David Cobb, C Cornelius Edison, DB Jacoby Glenn, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, OT William Poehls, WR Rueben Randle, DB Rashaad Reynolds, OG Cyril Richardson

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Bryson Albright, K Jonathan Brown, DE Ryan Brown, DT David Dean, DB Tony McRae, OG Alex Redmond, WR Alonzo Russell

1/26/2017: Re-signed K Randy Bullock to a two-year, $1.56 million contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Ray Horton. Hired DC Gregg Williams.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Josh Boyce, LB James Burgess, DT Trevon Coley, DB Justin Currie, DB Trae Elston, DB Darius Hillary, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Jordan Leslie, OT Zach Sterup

1/23/2017: Re-signed OLB Jamie Collins to a four-year, $50 million contract.

2/6/2017: Claimed S Tyvis Powell off waivers from the Seahawks.


