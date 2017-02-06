NFL Transactions Tracker

The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely. Enjoy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Nordly Capi, WR Aaron Dobson, WR Marvin Hall, WR Chris Hubert, OG Kaleb Johnson, P Richie Leone, C Daniel Munyer, RB Elijhaa Penny, DB Ronald Zamort
1/12/2017: Re-signed DE Josh Mauro to a two-year, $2.05 million contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Anthony Dable, K Mike Meyer, C Trevor Robinson, TE Brian Vogler
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Kenny Bell, OG Jarell Broxton, DB Rob Daniel, DB Otha Foster, RB Stephen Houston, LB Boseko Lokombo, OG Jarrod Pughsley, C Matt Skura, QB Dustin Vaughan
1/6/2017: WR Steve Smith Sr. announced his retirement.
1/20/2017: ILB Zachary Orr announced his retirement.
BUFFALO BILLS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Rex Ryan, OC Anthony Lynn, and DC Dennis Thurman. Hired coach Sean McDermott, OC Rick Dennison, and DC Leslie Frazier.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LS Reid Ferguson, DB Charles Gaines, RB Cedric O’Neal, DB Joe Powell, LB Max Valles, QB Josh Woodrum
1/27/2017: Re-signed S Colt Anderson to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted DBs coach Steve Wilks to defensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Brian Blechen, OT Blaine Clausell, DT Eric Crume, WR Mose Frazier, WR Keyarris Garrett, DB L.J. McCray, DB Tyler Patmon, DB Jeff Richards, OT Jake Rodgers, RB Jalen Simmons, TE Scott Simonson, OT Pearce Slater, DB Dezmen Southward, OG Tyrus Thompson, TE Eric Wallace, RB Darrel Young
CHICAGO BEARS
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Dres Anderson, DB DeVante Bausby, RB David Cobb, C Cornelius Edison, DB Jacoby Glenn, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, OT William Poehls, WR Rueben Randle, DB Rashaad Reynolds, OG Cyril Richardson
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Bryson Albright, K Jonathan Brown, DE Ryan Brown, DT David Dean, DB Tony McRae, OG Alex Redmond, WR Alonzo Russell
1/26/2017: Re-signed K Randy Bullock to a two-year, $1.56 million contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Ray Horton. Hired DC Gregg Williams.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Josh Boyce, LB James Burgess, DT Trevon Coley, DB Justin Currie, DB Trae Elston, DB Darius Hillary, TE J.P. Holtz, WR Jordan Leslie, OT Zach Sterup
1/23/2017: Re-signed OLB Jamie Collins to a four-year, $50 million contract.
2/6/2017: Claimed S Tyvis Powell off waivers from the Seahawks.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Clay DeBord, OG Kadeem Edwards, WR Shaq Evans, TE Rico Gathers, LB Jeremiah George, TE Connor Hamlett, WR Andy Jones, DE Lenny Jones, LB John Lotulelei, WR Quincy McDuffie, DB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Uzoma Nwachukwu, DB Sammy Seamster, DB Jameill Showers, RB Rod Smith, DB Duke Thomas, LS Zach Wood
DENVER BRONCOS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Coach Gary Kubiak resigned. Fired OC Rick Dennison and DC Wade Phillips. Hired coach Vance Joseph and OC Mike McCoy. Promoted DBs coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Zac Brooks, C Dillon Day, DT Shelby Harris, DE Iosia Iosia, TE Cedrick Lang, WR Mekale McKay, OT Justin Murray, LS Jeff Overbaugh, RB Bernard Pierce, DT Travis Raciti, TE Steven Scheu, WR Hunter Sharp, LB Kevin Snyder, TE Austin Traylor
DETROIT LIONS
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Jared Abbrederis, TE Kennard Backman, LB Brandon Chubb, RB Mike James, TE Khari Lee, LB Steve Longa, OG Matt Rotheram, OG Brandon Thomas, WR Andrew Turzilli, DB Charles Washington
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: C Jacob Flores, LB Reggie Gilbert, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Derrick Mathews, OG Lucas Patrick, LS Taybor Pepper, DT Brian Price, TE Beau Sandland, DB Jermaine Whitehead
HOUSTON TEXANS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC George Godsey. Promoted LBs coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Rashaun Allen, P Cory Carter, DE Brandon Dunn, OT Laurence Gibson, RB Kenny Hilliard, WR Tevin Jones, LB Eric Lee, LB Shakeel Rashad, OG Chad Slade
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Ryan Grigson. Hired GM Chris Ballard.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Alex Bazzie, K Devon Bell, LB LaVar Edwards, DB Lee Hightower, WR Marcus Leak, DB Stefan McClure, DB Tevin Mitchel, QB Stephen Morris, OG Adam Redmond, DB Larry Scott, WR Tevaun Smith
2/2/2017: P Pat McAfee announced his retirement.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Gus Bradley. Hired coach Doug Marrone and EVP of Football Operations Tom Coughlin. Signed GM Dave Caldwell to a two-year extension through 2019.
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE E.J. Bibbs, DB Doran Grant, OG Nila Kasitati, OT Colin Kelly, LB Raphael Kirby, DT Louis Nix, WR Jamal Robinson, DB Elijah Shumate, TE Gannon Sinclair, OT Arturo Uzdavinis
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaiah Battle, OT Joseph Cheek, OG Jordan Devey, LB Khaseem Greene, DB Jimmy Hall, DT Montori Hughes, OT Josh James, DT Cory Johnson, WR Seantavius Jones, DE David King, LB Earl Okine, RB Will Ratelle, RB Darrin Reaves, QB Joel Stave, DB Julian Wilson
1/23/2017: Re-signed LS James Winchester to a five-year, $4.45 million contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Mike McCoy and DC John Pagano. Hired coach Anthony Lynn and DC Gus Bradley.
Reserve/Future Contracts: QB Mike Bercovici, OT Brett Boyko, WR Da'Ron Brown, DB Randall Evans, WR Jamaal Jones, DB Mike Lee, LB Chris McCain, DB Adrian McDonald, TE Jake McGee
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Jeff Fisher, OC Rob Boras, and DC Gregg Williams. Hired coach Sean McVay and DC Wade Phillips.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Jerome Couplin, LB Cassanova McKinzy, LB Reggie Northrup, DB Kevin Peterson, WR Brandon Shippen, DB Kevin Short, RB Brandon Wegher, TE Bryce Williams
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted LBs coach Matt Burke to defensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Lamin Barrow, DB Daniel Davie, OT Jesse Davis, QB Brandon Doughty, RB Storm Johnson, LB Deon Lacey, DE Arthur Miley, DT Lawrence Okoye, TE Chris Pantale, RB Senorise Perry, OT Terry Poole, DE Julius Warmsley, LB Brandon Watts
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Sterling Bailey, WR Moritz Bohringer, TE Kyle Carter, OT Reid Fragel, WR Cayleb Jones, K Marshall Koehn, OT Marquis Lucas, DB Tre Roberson, RB Bishop Sankey, OT Austin Shepherd, P Taylor Symmank, DB Cedric Thompson
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Rob Housler
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Adam Bighill, OG John Fullington, DB Anthony Gaitor, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Garrett Griffin, DB Forrest Hightower, DE Royce LaFrance, WR Rashad Lawrence, DT Ashaad Mabry, LS Jesse Schmitt, TE Jake Stoneburner, WR Jordan Williams, DT Justin Zimmer
2/3/2017: Re-signed FB John Kuhn to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Michael Bowie, DB Donte Deayon, OG Adam Gettis, LB Curtis Grant, OG Jon Halapio, C Khaled Holmes, RB Jacob Huesman, DB Michael Hunter, DE Stansly Maponga, DB Rahim Moore, DB Ryan Murphy, WR Kevin Norwood, WR Darius Powe, K Aldrick Rosas, RB Daryl Virgies, OG Martin Wallace, QB Keith Wenning, DE Jordan Williams
NEW YORK JETS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: OC Chan Gailey announced his retirement. Hired OC John Morton.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Kenny Anunike, LB Frank Beltre, WR Deshon Foxx, WR Frankie Hammond, RB Julian Howsare, WR Darius Jennings, LB Jeff Luc, K Ross Martin, DE Claude Pelon, RB Chris Swain, LS Zach Triner, TE Jason Vander Laan, WR Myles White
1/16/2017: Re-signed RG Brian Winters to a four-year, $29 million contract.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Bill Musgrave. Promoted QBs coach Todd Downing to offensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Jimmy Bean, WR K.J. Brent, DE Demetrius Cherry, DB Kenneth Durden, TE Cooper Helfet, WR Jaydon Mickens, LB Andy Mulumba, LB Dwayne Norman, TE Ryan O'Malley, OG Oni Omolie, OG Ian Silberman
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rasheed Bailey, RB Andrew Bonnet, LB Don Cherry, TE Anthony Denham, OG Darrell Greene, DB Aaron Grymes, DT Justin Hamilton, WR Marcus Johnson, OG Josh LeRibeus, C Aaron Neary, DT Aziz Shittu, OG Dallas Thomas, WR David Watford, DB Mitchell White, WR Dom Williams
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, DB Brandon Dixon, DB Greg Ducre, OT Matt Feiler, DB Jacob Hagen, DB Mike Hilton, LB Farrington Huguenin, RB Gus Johnson, OT Keavon Milton, RB Dreamius Smith, WR Dez Stewart, WR Marcus Tucker, RB Karlos Williams
1/28/2017: Re-signed S Jordan Dangerfield to a one-year, $540,000 contract. Re-signed WR Cobi Hamilton to a one-year, $540,000 contract.
2/1/2017: Re-signed LS Greg Warren to a one-year, $1.08 million contract.
2/2/2017: Re-signed K Chris Boswell to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
2/6/2017: Waived CB Justin Gilbert.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired GM Trent Baalke, coach Chip Kelly, OC Curtis Modkins, and DC Jim O’Neil. Hired GM John Lynch.
Reserve/Future Contracts: P Brock Miller, OT Norman Price, K Nick Rose, WR Rashad Ross
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Chris Briggs, C Ross Burbank, DT Rodney Coe, DB Perrish Cox, DB Pierre Desir, RB George Farmer, DT Tyler Harris, DE Shaneil Jenkins, WR Jamel Johnson, RB Malcolm Johnson, WR Kenny Lawler, WR Marcus Lucas, DB Demetrius McCray, OG Robert Myers, OG Will Pericak, WR Rodney Smith, RB Kelvin Taylor
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Josh Allen, TE Kivon Cartwright, OG Jarvis Harrison, RB Quayvon Hicks, DB Isaiah Johnson, LB Jeff Knox, OG Michael Liedtke, K John Lunsford, QB Sean Renfree, DB Cody Riggs, RB Blake Sims, C James Stone, WR Derel Walker, TE Tevin Westbrook
TENNESSEE TITANS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Karim Barton, LB Kourtnei Brown, LB Reshard Cliett, TE Jerome Cunningham, RB David Fluellen, WR Jonathan Krause, DE Caushaud Lyons, OT Tyler Marz, WR K.J. Maye, TE Tim Semisch, DB Tye Smith
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Joe Barry. Promoted QBs coach Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and OLBs coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Khairi Fortt, DT A.J. Francis, WR Matt Hazel, LB Rufus Johnson, DT Joey Mbu, C Ronald Patrick, DB Shak Randolph, LB Pete Robertson, TE Wes Saxton, DB Tharold Simon, DE Phil Taylor, WR Kendal Thompson, OT Isaiah Williams, DB Earl Wolff
1/23/2017: Re-signed LS Nick Sundberg to a four-year, $4.4 million contract.