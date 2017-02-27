Top 100 NFL Free Agents

Monday, February 27, 2017

This is the Rotoworld Top 100 Board for 2017 Free Agency. The NFL's negotiating window begins on Tuesday, March 7, and the signing period opens Thursday, March 9 at 4pm ET.



The top of these rankings will eventually and inevitably be depleted by franchise tags and re-signings. No more than 70 members of the Top 100 should be expected to actually hit the market on March 9, and the vast majority of those who do will be at the lower end of these rankings. The rankings are loosely ordered based on how we anticipate these players being priced on the open market using comparable player contracts signed recently at each player’s position.



The Top 100 Board is limited to unrestricted free agents. Restricted free agents like Patriots CB Malcolm Butler very rarely change teams.



() = Age in the first month of free agency



1. Kirk Cousins (28) -- Currently sixth all time in passing yards per game. Likely to get tagged again.

2. Chandler Jones (27) – Double-digit sacks in three of last four years. Almost certain to get tagged.

3. Jason Pierre Paul (28) -- One of NFL's most complete defensive ends. G-Men badly want him back.

4. Kawann Short (28) -- Do-all 4-3 defensive tackle. Panthers fully expected to franchise tag Short.

5. Eric Berry (28) – Takeaway specialist shuts down TEs. Says he won’t play on franchise tag again.

6. A.J. Bouye (25) – Ascending shutdown corner was PFF’s No. 6 coverage CB out of 120 last year.

7. Melvin Ingram (27) – Only Von Miller, Khalil Mack had more QB hurries among 3-4 OLBs in ’16.

8. Alshon Jeffery (27) – Type-A No. 1 WR with availability concerns. Still a lock to break the bank.

9. Brandon Williams (28) – This year’s Damon Harrison. Dominant run-stopping two-down nose.

10. Le’Veon Bell (25) – Deserves to become the NFL’s highest-paid back, but likely to get tagged.

11. Trumaine Johnson (27) – Rare size for CB (6’2/204). No. 2 free agent corner behind A.J. Bouye.

12. Stephon Gilmore (26) – Gilmore is this year’s Janoris Jenkins. Supreme talent but inconsistent.

13. Calais Campbell (30) – Finished third among 3-4 DEs in tackles for loss (12), second in sacks (8).

14. Terrelle Pryor (27) – Went 77-1,007-4 in first season at WR. Browns say Pryor won’t be tagged.

15. Kevin Zeitler (27) – Top-ten guard in PFF’s ratings three straight years. Expected to leave Cincy.

16. Logan Ryan (26) – Versatile corner has experience covering slot and shadowing No. 1 receivers.

17. Brandon Carr (30) – Coming off best season in Dallas. Has played both man and zone coverage.

18. Andrew Whitworth (35) – Old but highly effective. Has missed two starts in the last eight years.

19. Nick Perry (26) – 3-4 OLB broke out for career-high 11 sacks playing on one-year, prove-it deal.

20. Johnathan Hankins (25) – 4-3 DT has disappointed the last two years, but will still strike it rich.

21. Dont’a Hightower (27) – Rare every-down MLB who can cover, stop run, and rush the passer.

22. DeSean Jackson (30) – D-Jax has led NFL in yards per reception in two of the last three years.

23. Larry Warford (25) – 332-pound RG coming off his best season. This year’s Brandon Brooks.

24. Dre Kirkpatrick (27) – Steady if unspectacular boundary CB. Allowed only two TDs last year.

25. Tony Jefferson (27) – Led all safeties in tackles for loss (13) last season. Can shut down TEs.

26. Russell Okung (29) – Cut by Broncos. Will still be in demand due to weak OT market/draft.

27. T.J. Lang (29) – Top-15 guard at PFF in three straight years. Did not allow a sack last season.

28. Dontari Poe (26) – Freakishly athletic nose tackle’s name and body are bigger than his game.

29. Prince Amukamara (27) – Quality No. 2 corner when healthy. Never a takeaway specialist.

30. Pierre Garcon (30) – Led Skins in receptions (79), yards (1,041). Tackle breaker after catch.

31. Kelvin Beachum (27) – Cut by Jags. Undersized (6’3/303) LT struggled after 2015 ACL tear.

32. Mike Glennon (27) – Deliberate, slow-twitch QB could get overpaid by a desperate team.

33. Kenny Stills (24) – Possible gem of this year’s free agent WR class. Great hands, 4.38 speed.

34. Rick Wagner (27) – This year’s Mitchell Schwartz sits atop free agent right tackle market.

35. Ronald Leary (27) – Leary’s strength is run blocking. Saints tried to trade for him last year.

36. Matt Kalil (27) – Plagued by knee/hip injuries. Poor available LT talent will inflate his market.

37. Barry Church (29) – 222-pound strong safety does his best work near the line of scrimmage.

38. Riley Reiff (28) – 2012 first-rounder hasn’t met expectations in Detroit. Moved to RT last year.

39. Cordarrelle Patterson (26) – Has five kick-return TDs last four years. Gadget player on offense.

40. Martellus Bennett (30) – Played through knee/ankle injuries last year. No. 1 TE in free agency.

41. Jabaal Sheard (27) – Fell behind Trey Flowers with Pats last year. Fits best as rotational 4-3 DE.

42. Duron Harmon (26) – Excelled as Patriots’ No. 3 safety. Candidate to land shockingly big deal.

43. James Harrison (38) – Remained the Steelers’ best pass rusher at age 38. Likely staying in PIT.

44. Julius Peppers (37) – Still useful rotational pass rusher. Registered 7.5 sacks on 58% of snaps.

45. Kenny Britt (28) – Topped 1,000 yards with awful QB play. Also set career high in catches (68).

46. Chris Baker (29) – Underrated 3-4 DE has 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles the past two seasons.

47. Bennie Logan (27) – Nose tackle struggled in Eagles’ “Wide-9” scheme. Played better in 3-4.

48. Morris Claiborne (27) – Played well when healthy in ’16, but missed 32 games last four years.

49. Johnathan Cyprien (26) – Has settled in as a strong run-support safety but coverage liability.

50. T.J. McDonald (26) – Slightly above-replacement-level safety may be facing drug suspension.

51. Nick Mangold (33) – Released by rebuilding Jets. Played well when healthy early last season.

52. Jared Cook (29) – Light flipped on with good QB play. Fully expected to re-sign with Packers.

53. Terrance Williams (27) – Chronic body catcher with no standout on-field traits. Buyer beware.

54. Jack Doyle (26) – Plus run blocker, reliable possession/red-zone target. Top-three FA tight end.

55. Lawrence Timmons (30) – Father Time is catching up to Timmons, who was a liability last year.

56. Darius Butler (31) – Longtime playmaking slot corner for Colts wants to transition to safety.

57. Captain Munnerlyn (28) – Feisty slot CB yielded just four gains of 20-plus yards on 68 targets.

58. Jared Odrick (29) – Cut by Jags after injury-shortened year. Has played 4-3 DE and DT, 3-4 DE.

59. Bradley McDougald (26) – Box safety has experience matching up with TEs in man coverage.

60. Kendall Wright (27) – Badly needs change of scenery. Slot receiver with some vertical ability.

61. Robert Woods (24) – Sure-handed WR hasn’t played in a functional passing offense since USC.

62. D.J. Swearinger (26) – Hard-hitting safety had breakout year in 2016. His arrow is pointing up.

63. Michael Floyd (27) – Chronic underachiever facing suspension after extreme DUI in December.

64. J.C. Tretter (26) – Held own as Packers’ starting center before MCL tear. Possible value pickup.

65. Zach Brown (27) – Early-season star ILB tailed off as year progressed. Longtime underachiever.

66. Nick Fairley (29) – Impact 4-3 DT when healthy, in shape. NFL teams don’t seem to trust him.

67. Ted Ginn (31) – Still lifts lid, flips field position. Nine receptions of 40-plus yards last two years.

68. Charles Johnson (30) – Took below-market deal to stay in Carolina last year. Likely will again.

69. Lorenzo Alexander (33) – GMs likely wary of career special teamer breaking out for 12.5 sacks.

70. Perry Riley (28) – Up-and-down ILB resurrected his career in Oakland. Still a scary investment.

71. Kevin Minter (26) – Roughly replacement-level ILB has forced one turnover in 61 career games.

72. Brian Hoyer (31) – Could envision him as bridge QB for old pal Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

73. Ryan Fitzpatrick (34) – Stretched as starter but still one of the NFL’s better backup QB options.

74. Josh McCown (37) – See Ryan Fitzpatrick. Helps that McCown is willing to mentor young QBs.

75. Datone Jones (26) – Jack of many trades, master of none. Best attribute is DE/DT/LB versatility.

76. Stacy McGee (27) – Rotational 4-3 DT/3-4 DE was enjoying strong 2016 before injuries struck.

77. DeMarcus Ware (34) – Had back surgery in December. No idea what he has left at this point.

78. Alan Branch (32) – Anchored New England’s run defense last year. Old and doesn’t rush the QB.

79. Alex Okafor (26) – 3-4 OLB has 13.5 sacks over last three years in rotational role for Cardinals.

80. Jarvis Jones (27) – Has shown he isn’t an NFL pass rusher, but useful edge setter in run game.

81. Dwight Freeney (37) – Still has some pass-rush ability, but may be considering retirement.

82. Terence Newman (38) – Entering his 15th NFL season. Has always played well for Mike Zimmer.

83. Chris Long (32) – Quality “locker-room guy;” Long offers little on the field at this stage of career.

84. Lawrence Guy (27) – Run-stopping five-technique 3-4 DE. Leaves the field on passing downs.

85. William Gholston (25) – Another run-stopping end who offers little in pass-rush department.

86. Gerald Hodges (26) – 3-4 ILB. One of the few 49ers defenders who played the run well in ’16.

87. Sylvester Williams (28) – Nose tackle was one of main culprits in Denver’s soft run defense.

88. Andre Branch (27) – Replacement-level 4-3 DE had 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles last season.

89. Brandon Fusco (28) – Once-promising guard struggled badly after tearing his pectoral in 2015.

90. Erik Walden (31) – Not really a pass rusher. Lucked his way into career-high 11 sacks last year.

91. Ryan Griffin (27) – Possession TE rotated with C.J. Fiedorowicz last season. Low-impact blocker.

92. Latavius Murray (26) – Big and fast, but doesn’t beat contact and unreliable in the passing game.

93. Eddie Lacy (26) – Does beat contact, but can’t stay healthy and conditioning a recurring concern.

94. Danny Woodhead (32) – Tore ACL last September. Trusted change-of-pace/passing-down RB.

95. Rex Burkhead (26) – This year’s best all-around FA running back. Elusive runner, terrific receiver.

96. LeGarrette Blount (30) – Good role player if used correctly. One-dimensional grinder/clock killer.

97. Andre Ellington (28) – Fell behind David Johnson, Chris Johnson, and Kerwynn Williams in 2016.

98. Jacquizz Rodgers (27) – Young journeyman RB outplayed Doug Martin and Charles Sims last year.

99. DeAngelo Williams (33) – Battled knee problems for much of ’16. When healthy, great No. 2 RB.

100 (tie). Patrick DiMarco (27), Kyle Juszczyk (25), James Develin (28) – It's a strong fullback class.