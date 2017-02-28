NFL's Best Coaches 2017

Patrick Daugherty

The state of NFL coaching, flawed though it will always be, is probably better than it’s ever been. Only five of this year’s 26 returning coaches have career winning percentages below .500, while teams have grown more sophisticated in their hiring processes. The Dick Jaurons and Chan Gaileys of the league are no longer afforded endless opportunities. Fired at the end of 2016, mediocrities like Jeff Fisher and Rex Ryan are unlikely to get a third chance.


This year’s crop of new hires is as bold as any in recent memory, with 5-of-6 open jobs going to first-timers, one of whom is the youngest in history. The NFL still lags behind baseball and basketball in its embrace of modern team-building concepts, but is no longer a dinosaur. The sideline product is ever improving.


That is not to say everything is changing. Bill Belichick remains the league’s best by a considerable margin. Pete Carroll isn’t threatened at No. 2. It gets messy after that, where many of the most impressive résumés are nevertheless littered with complexities and contradictions. The primary question, as always, is who do I want coaching my team right now. Last year’s list can be found here. 2015’s is here.           


1. Bill Belichick

Career Record: 237-115 (.673)

With The Patriots Since: 2000

Last Year’s Ranking: 1


Five championships in, and Bill Belichick still has nothing to say. “Thanks, Terry, but … look, it’s all about these players. We’ve got great players. They’re tough and they compete.” This was Belichick’s "response" to Terry Bradshaw’s post-Super Bowl 51 assertion that Belichick is the best coach of all time. So is the banality of Belichick’s greatness, a methodical march that’s produced seven straight 12-win seasons and six straight AFC Championship Game appearances. Belichick’s five Lombardis are as many as every other active coach combined. His record against those five coaches in the playoffs? 4-2 (.666). Belichick’s 26 postseason victories would be tied for 18th in regular season victories amongst his current peers. To say Belichick is the best coach in the NFL is to say the sky is blue. What he’s chasing now is a spot on America’s coaching Mt. Rushmore. Vince Lombardi. Red Auerbach. Scotty Bowman. Bear Bryant. That’s the company Belichick keeps, not Pete Carroll, John Harbaugh or whomever else the league throws at him.      


2. Pete Carroll

Career Record: 103-72-1 (.588)

With The Seahawks Since: 2010

Last Year’s Ranking: 2


The NFL’s oldest head coach has won at least 10 games in five straight seasons. He’s notched a playoff victory 6-of-7 years in Seattle. Pete Carroll is no Bill Belichick, but he’s the next best thing. A wacky West Coast version of Belichick’s brooding buddha, Carroll keeps a looser vibe, letting his players be themselves. Flying in the face of NFL orthodoxy, this has not thrown the Seahawks off their axis, and instead proved to be a strength. Long known for his dominant defenses, Carroll has also overseen top 10 offenses four of the past five seasons. For as freewheeling as they can seem, Carroll’s teams boast a fundamental soundness that is increasingly rare (his 2016 offensive line, notwithstanding). Carroll is a more balanced John Harbaugh. A more cutthroat Andy Reid. He is the NFL’s best coach who doesn’t wear a cut-off hoodie.  


3. Andy Reid

Career Record: 173-114-1 (.602)

With The Chiefs Since: 2013

Last Year’s Ranking: 5


Andy Reid has never won a Super Bowl. Does that mean he’s a worse coach than Gary Kubiak? Brian Billick? As was the case with Marty Schottenheimer — another Chief who, like Reid, is one of the 11 winningest coaches in NFL history — Reid highlights the limits of ranking by postseason achievement alone. Is bringing home one Lombardi a bigger accomplishment than winning at least 10 games in 11-of-18 seasons? Than making the playoffs 3-of-4 years with Alex Smith at quarterback? Reid’s weaknesses are known to even the most casual of football fans. This is his own fault. Truly, it is not this difficult to manage the clock. But Reid’s shortcomings should not obscure strengths most coaches simply do not have. A masterful game-planner, Reid’s offenses execute, execute, execute. This can be difficult to watch when said execution is Smith alternating checkdowns with two-yard runs, but Reid schemes for the personnel he has, not the system he wishes he could run. On defense, opportunism is the M.O., with sacks and big plays a yearly staple. 61 percent of Reid’s seasons have featured a top-10 scoring defense. A picture of calm on the sideline, his pulse stays 72. Reid has won over 60 percent of the games he’s coached in almost two decades on the job. Try to remember that the next time you think he should be fired for wasting a timeout.


4. Mike Tomlin

Career Record: 103-57 (.644)

With The Steelers Since: 2007

Last Year’s Ranking: 9


Has there ever been a more unassuming great coach? Hired at age 35, Mike Tomlin has never coordinated his own offense or defense in Pittsburgh. He’s ceded the spotlight to his many stars, and the fawning newspaper features to his name-brand coordinators. All the while, he’s won. Tomlin has never had a losing season in 10 years on the job, and is already the 39th winningest coach in NFL history. He moved ahead of Vince Lombardi last Week 11, and tied himself with John Madden in Week 17. Tomlin is a self-proclaimed “working stiff.” Perhaps that means he’ll never get his just due. If there’s one person who’s not worried about it, it’s Tomlin. He’s already on to the next one.      


5. Bruce Arians

Career Record: 41-22-1 (.648)

With The Cardinals Since: 2013

Last Year’s Ranking: 3


Bruce Arians presents himself as the saltiest piece of earth you will ever come across, but has never lacked for chutzpah. Arians approaches coaching like a boxing match, and prefers haymakers to jabs. Big plays on offense, big plays on defense. It was working splendidly until Carson Palmer’s arm gave out last season, resulting in a dysfunctional attack when Arians refused to change the game plan. Palmer kept throwing picks, and the Cardinals kept losing games. The adjustment eventually came, but it was too late for Arizona’s 2016. It was Arians’ first losing campaign as a head coach, including his interim year in Indianapolis. Arians’ stubbornness cost him. The good news is, it’s largely been an asset, and one 7-8-1 season isn’t evidence of poison in the well. Like his old division rival Jim Harbaugh, Arians never even considers giving an inch. His teams have taken on that personality, and won’t be backing down anytime soon.       


6. John Harbaugh

Career Record: 85-59 (.590)

With The Ravens Since: 2008

Last Year’s Ranking: 4


John Harbaugh came out of the gates as hot as any coach in NFL history, winning nine playoff games in his first five years on the job, the ninth of which was a Super Bowl title. Times have been tougher since. The Ravens have stayed competitive, but gone a Fisher-ian 31-33 over the past four seasons. Not much has changed, though perhaps that’s part of the problem. Slowly aging out on defense, the Ravens have been aging up on offense, relying too much on thirtysomethings like Steve Smith Sr. and Justin Forsett. Harbaugh has recognized there’s an issue, but seems unsure of how to address it other than cycling through offensive coordinators. Harbaugh has had five different offensive bosses in five years. That’s the sort of thing with which Fisher is intimately familiar. Harbaugh, obviously, is no Fisher. He’s racked up twice as many playoff victories (10) in 13 fewer seasons. He should have the fix. 2017 would be a good time to find it.       


7. Bill O’Brien

Career Record: 27-21 (.563)

With The Texans Since: 2014

Last Year’s Ranking: 10


Bill O’Brien makes the best lemonade in the NFL. He’s turned the lemons of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brian Hoyer and Brock Osweiler into three consecutive 9-7 seasons, the most recent of which ended with a Wild Card win over the Raiders. The Texans’ 2016 was even more impressive in the context of J.J. Watt’s absence. A team without an actual quarterback was missing its spiritual quarterback and still managed to make the playoffs (and have the league’s best defense). O’Brien’s only real issue might be overconfidence. He clearly believed he could make Osweiler into a legitimate starter even though the tape insisted otherwise. Self belief is absolutely critical for any NFLer, player or otherwise. You just have to know your limits. A cerebral, no-nonsense coach, O’Brien is undoubtedly learning his. The reward could be a Super Bowl.


8. Mike McCarthy

Career Record: 114-61-1 (.651)

With The Packers Since: 2006

Last Year’s Ranking: 6


The poor man’s Andy Reid has had rich men’s quarterbacks. There is no point in trying to disentangle Mike McCarthy’s legacy from that of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. “It is what it is” is something McCarthy would say at one of his banal, lifeless press conferences, but … it is what it is. McCarthy has had two legendary quarterbacks and won a boatload of games with them. 65 percent of McCarthy’s 176 sideline appearances have been victories. No matter the players, that’s an insane number through 11 years of a coaching career. Should it be even higher? Almost certainly. McCarthy can be slow to adjust, and loyal to a fault. Dom Capers should have been fired sometime during Barack Obama’s first term. It’s just ultimately hard to complain about, let alone pink slip, a coach who has posted double-digit wins in 8-of-11 seasons, and brought home at least one playoff victory five of the past seven years. Sure, Aaron Rodgers would probably have more than one Super Bowl were Bill Belichick or Jim Harbaugh his coach. They’re not. Mike McCarthy is. Be thankful it’s not Joe Philbin.         


9. Ron Rivera

Career Record: 53-42-1 (.557)

With The Panthers Since: 2011

Last Year’s Ranking: 8


Ron Rivera has won a division at 7-8-1 and lost a Super Bowl at 15-1. It’s been an interesting ride. 2016 was the valley after the peak, with Rivera’s squad slumping to its worst finish (6-10) since his first year on the job. Not exactly the title defense Rivera had in mind, though the Panthers were a more palatable 5-5 after their bye. One of the game’s brightest defensive minds, Rivera is always going to take care of his side of the ball (last season’s 402 points allowed excepted). The question is how he evolves as Cam Newton ages. Carolina’s offense wants to be prehistoric, but is sometimes merely medieval, abandoning the run game it has typically needed to win. Rivera understands this, commenting after 2016 that Newton can’t be the team’s leading rusher. A true leader, Rivera’s understated tone is the perfect counterbalance to Newton’s galaxy-conquering swagger. A nice guy with no interest in finishing last, expect Rivera to make the necessary 2017 adjustments.   


10. Adam Gase

Career Record: 10-6 (.625)

With The Dolphins Since: 2016

Last Year’s Ranking: – –


After years in Joe Philbin jail, the Dolphins suddenly have the NFL’s brightest coaching prospect. Adam Gase’s coordinating momentum continued unabated his first year as his own boss. Dealing with one of the league’s most unwieldy rosters, Gase stabilized Ryan Tannehill before losing him to injury. Traditionally, this would have been when Miami’s season went off the rails. Not with Gase. The rookie head coach managed and manipulated a 2-1 record out of journeyman Matt Moore, clinching the Dolphins’ first postseason appearance since 2008. Despite talent limitations on both sides of the ball, Gase displayed an innate ability to put his players in the best position to succeed. It wasn’t all about his “system.” Gase played to his team’s strengths, not his own rigid vision of what winning football is supposed to look like. It’s what he did with Peyton Manning in Denver, and Jay Cutler in Chicago. With Gase at the controls, the Dolphins might finally break New England’s one-party rule of the AFC East.


