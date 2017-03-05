Evan Silva

Free Agency Update

Updated Free Agent Top 100

Sunday, March 05, 2017


The 2017 NFL Free Agent market has been whittled down by franchise tags and early extensions, but there are still premium talents available atop what amounts to a top-heavy class. Using recently-signed contracts by comparable players and buzz emanating from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, I ranked what’s left based on anticipated contractual value. These rankings are limited to unrestricted free agents and exclude restricted free agents, who very rarely change teams.

The NFL’s “legal tampering” window allows for pre-free agency negotiations between players and teams and begins on Tuesday. At 4pm ET on Thursday, the market officially opens for business.

1. WR Alshon Jeffery (27) -- $15 million/year – Despite missing 34% of the Bears’ games the past two seasons with soft-tissue injuries and a PEDs suspension, Jeffery has a real chance to become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. Current top-paid wideout Antonio Brown is due $14.54 million annually over the next five years. A true alpha receiver with 4.48 speed and elite contested-catch capability at 6-foot-3, 216, Jeffery is still in his athletic prime with a higher career yards-per-catch average (15.0) than A.J. Green (14.8) and superior yards-per-target average (8.6) to Dez Bryant (8.5). In Combine rumors, Jeffery has been most often linked to the Titans, 49ers, and Eagles.

2. CB A.J. Bouye (25) -- $15 million/year – Undrafted out of Central Florida in 2013, Bouye paid his dues on special teams and in reserve roles before emerging as a starter last season, and asserting himself as the Texans’ best defensive back. Bouye earned Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 pass-coverage grade among 120 qualified cornerbacks, allowing just two touchdowns and an average of 5.4 yards on 77 targets. In Houston, there is some hope the Texans will find a way to re-sign Bouye, which would likely move LCB Johnathan Joseph onto the trade block. Bouye would maximize his earnings by testing the open market.

3. CB Stephon Gilmore (26) -- $14-15 million/year – Unlike Bouye, Gilmore has a high-profile pedigree as a former top-ten pick who played in the SEC and entered the NFL with elite tools, running 4.4-flat at 6-foot-1, 190 at the 2012 Combine. Also unlike Bouye, Gilmore is coming off a down season in which he increasingly became a liability as the year progressed. Still, Gilmore is reportedly seeking top-five cornerback money and is likely to get it. Inconsistent in St. Louis, Janoris Jenkins had a similar profile at this time last year before signing a deal with the Giants that made him the NFL’s seventh-richest corner. The Bears are expected to make a strong push for Gilmore when free agency opens on Thursday.

4. CB Logan Ryan (26) -- $12.5-15 million/year – Ryan is not talked about as much as Bouye or Gilmore, but he will emerge from free agency as one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive backs. A third-round steal out of Rutgers in the 2013 draft, Ryan has not missed a game through four NFL seasons and broke out last year as a versatile cover man the Pats used both at slot corner and to shadow No. 1 receivers. Most notably, Ryan held DeAndre Hopkins to 121 scoreless yards on 17 targets in two meetings with the Texans, and he also chased Julio Jones for much of Super Bowl 51. Reports from the Combine indicated the Bengals are preparing to sign Ryan. Lions beat writers also expect Ryan to draw interest in Detroit.

5. DE Calais Campbell (30) -- $12-15 million/year – A Pro Bowler in two of the last three years, Campbell has spent his entire career as an extremely disruptive 3-4 end who frequently kicks inside. At 6-foot-8, 290, Campbell is immovable in run defense and much too athletic and powerful for guards and centers to block. Muhammad Wilkerson and J.J. Watt are currently the NFL’s two highest-paid 3-4 ends at $17.2 million and $16.7 million, respectively. I think Campbell will command a bit less, but he should become the NFL’s third-richest player at his position. The Redskins and Broncos are expected to pursue him.

6. WR Terrelle Pryor (27) -- $11-12 million/year – Pryor was one of the NFL’s best stories in 2016, embracing a position switch from quarterback to receiver and topping 1,000 yards despite catching passes from a motley cast of signal callers that included Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan, Josh McCown, and Charlie Whitehurst. Always an obscene athlete, Pryor famously ran 4.38 at 6-foot-5, 240 before Al Davis selected him in the third round of the 2011 Supplemental Draft. The Browns have repeatedly spoken of how they want to re-sign Pryor, but they didn’t tag him and beat writers think he’ll hit the market. With his arrow screaming upward after just one year at his new position, Pryor deserves to be valued above Tavon Austin ($10.6 million/year) and Jeremy Maclin ($11 million).

7. ILB Dont’a Hightower (27) -- $11-13 million/year – I had Hightower too low in my initial Free Agent Top 100. Inside linebackers generally don’t make big bucks, but I think there’s a chance Hightower will become the league’s highest-paid player at his position, bypassing Bobby Wagner ($10.75 million/year) and rivaling Luke Kuechly ($12.4 million). For a 6-foot-2, 265-pound man, Hightower offers an extraordinary blend of run-stopping, pass-rushing, and pass-coverage ability. Still, it is a red flag that Hightower has missed 11 games over the past three years with recurring shoulder and knee ailments.

8. OG Kevin Zeitler (27) -- $10-12 million/yearKelechi Osemele ($11.7 million/year) is currently the NFL’s highest-paid guard, with Kyle Long and David DeCastro ($10 million) tied for second. Zeitler’s pay range is thus easy to identify. Zeitler has gone consecutive seasons without missing a start and earned Pro Football Focus’ Nos. 6, 9, and 10 overall guard grades over the past three years, shining in both run blocking and pass protection. PFF has charged Zeitler with just two sacks allowed over his last 47 games.

9. WR DeSean Jackson (30) -- $10-12 million/year – Jackson blazed a 4.35 forty coming out Cal in 2008 and hasn’t slowed down later in his career, leading the NFL in yards per reception in two of the past three seasons. Three different offseason reports have indicated the Bucs are heavily interested in D-Jax, and latest word from the Combine is that Tampa Bay is indeed the front-runner for Jackson’s services.

10. EDGE Nick Perry (26) -- $10-12 million/year – A 2012 first-round pick out of USC, the initial years of Perry’s career were disappointing enough that the Packers declined his fifth-year option before the 2015 season. Perry had to settle for a one-year, $5 million prove-it deal from the Packers last March. “Prove it” Perry did, leading Green Bay in sacks (11) and earning Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 run-defense grade among 59 qualified 3-4 outside linebackers. Perry is now the premier edge player on the open market.

11. CB Dre Kirkpatrick (27) -- $10-12 million/year – A solid-if-unspectacular starter in Cincinnati the past two years, Kirkpatrick is a plus-sized (6’2/186) boundary corner who tied a career high in interceptions (3) last season and is hitting free agency at an opportune time. NFL teams are flush with cap room, and Kirkpatrick is a competent starter at a position that increases in value every year. It would be surprising if Kirkpatrick did not beat the $9.5 million annually Sean Smith landed from the Raiders last offseason. Reports indicate the Steelers and Titans are preparing to make runs at Kirkpatrick beginning Thursday.

12. NT Brandon Williams (28) -- $10-12 million/year – A prototypical 3-4 nose tackle at 6-foot-1 and 335 pounds, Williams has anchored Baltimore’s league-best run defense for the past three seasons. Because Williams is ideally used as a two-down defender and supplies minimal pass-rush juice, his value is somewhat tough to gauge. NT Damon Harrison got $9.25 million per year from the Giants last March.

13. LT Andrew Whitworth (35) -- $10.5-12 million/year – While Whitworth has vowed to test the market, the Bengals badly want him back. Even at his advanced age, Whitworth will command premier left tackle money. The NFL’s top-ten left tackles all make between $10 million and $13 million per year. Whitworth has missed just two games over the past eight years, earning Pro Bowl berths in three of the past five.

14. NT Dontari Poe (26) -- $10-11.5 million/year – More athletic with a bigger name than fellow free agent NT Brandon Williams, Poe is nevertheless not as good. The Chiefs’ run defense has struggled more often than not with Poe as its anchor, and he provides little pass-rush push. Still, Poe is a freakish athlete at 6-foot-4, 346 pounds, and there’s a chance his best football is still ahead of him. After Kansas City opted against franchise tagging Poe, Chiefs beat writers expect him to sign elsewhere in free agency.

15. DT Johnathan Hankins (25) -- $9.5-12 million/yearBrandon Williams, Dontari Poe, and Hankins figure to target Michael Brockers money ($11.1 million/year) with Damon Harrison ($9.25 million) as their floor and the NFL’s salary-cap inflation working in their favor. 320-pound Hankins is the youngest of the bunch and has flashed the most pass-rush potential with ten sacks over the past three years.

16. LT Russell Okung (29) -- $10-12 million/year – The Broncos declined Okung’s four-year, $48 million option last month. It’s a decision they may regret. There are very few quality left tackles available in free agency, and this year’s draft is extremely weak at the position. GM John Elway said at the Combine that Denver had not yet “moved on” from Okung and may try to re-sign him. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported the Giants, Jets, Chargers, and Vikings all have interest in Okung despite his sub-par 2016.

17. OG Larry Warford (25) -- $10-11 million/yearBrandon Brooks landed $8 million per year from the Eagles last year, a deal Warford will make look like a bargain. At 6-foot-3, 332, Warford is a power blocker with athletic limitations. Still, he is exceptionally young for a free agent and should still have room to improve. The Lions are reportedly prioritizing keeping free agent RT Riley Reiff over Warford.

18. SS Tony Jefferson (27) -- $10-11 million/year – When the Chiefs re-signed SS Eric Berry to a six-year, $78 million contract, Jefferson vaulted atop the free agent safety class. Jefferson went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2013 because he ran a 4.75 forty at the Combine. Jefferson has proven to be a very good football player, however, forcing seven turnovers and piling up four sacks over the past two seasons. Jefferson also showed an ability to effectively match up with tight ends in man coverage in Arizona.

19. WR Kenny Stills (24) -- $10-11 million/year – Reports of Stills commanding $12 million annually are aggressive, but he will come close. At 6-foot-1, 194 with 4.38 speed, Stills has dropped just 12-of-276 (4.3%) career targets while averaging an explosive 16.7 yards per catch. With DeSean Jackson looking likely to join the Bucs, Stills will be the top consolation prize for teams pursuing a long-ball speedster.

20. QB Mike Glennon (27) -- $10-11 million/year – Glennon lost his job to Josh McCown in 2014, then spent the last two years backing up Jameis Winston. At 6-foot-7, 225, Glennon is a lanky, slow-twitch passer who doesn’t maximize his theoretical arm talent, averaging under 7.0 yards per attempt in college and 6.5 YPA in the pros. Still, the NFL is quarterback needy enough that Glennon now seems likely to land a starting job, ideally as a “caretaker” supported by a strong running game. The Bears have that and are expected to be his most ardent suitor, with the Jets close behind. For Glennon’s contract terms, it is quite possible a QB-desperate franchise blows my $10-11 million projection out of the water.


12
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


