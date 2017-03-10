NFL Free Agency Recap

The first several days of NFL free agency are always a madhouse filled with anonymous reports and shocking trades, and this week was not any different. While the Rotoworld News Page is the best option for all the up-to-the-second news, the sheer volume of blurbs can make it difficult to pick out the most important tidbits for fantasy football. With that in mind, here is a quick rundown of all the free agency action at the fantasy positions. The Free Agent List and Transaction Tracker are also great ways to stay in the loop.
Brockbuster
A relatively quiet start to free agency was rocked awake by a stunning deal which sent Brock Osweiler to the Browns along with second- and sixth-round picks in exchange for a fourth-round selection. Essentially, the Browns exchanged cap space for a second-round pick with the Texans, who executed a salary dump which would make even NBA general managers proud. While the deal is odd, to say the least, it is difficult to call it anything but a win-win for both sides.
For the Browns, they essentially bought a second-round pick to add to their already loaded arsenal of early-round selections in the next two drafts with cap space they were not going to be able to use anyway, and the best part is they now have even more ammunition for the “blow-away” offer necessary to pry Jimmy Garoppolo out of New England. Even if they fail to land the quarterback prize, they have a bevy of early picks which should add a lot of talent to a roster which desperately needs it.
As for Osweiler, there have been reports the Browns might be able to get even more picks back for him via trade if they are willing to eat some of his salary, which they have the cap space to easily do. If they cannot find any takers, Cleveland will likely cut him, sending Osweiler to the open market for the second time in as many offseasons. It is safe to say this trip will not be as financially fruitful as the last.
On the other side, the Texans made the correct decision to move on from Brock when they had a chance. Osweiler will still count $9 million against their cap in 2017, but the $10 million they saved should give them a leg up in their pursuit of Tony Romo, who is expected to be released or traded any day now. Osweiler was clearly not the answer, and even if they do not sign Romo, the Texans are in a much better financial position to find the quarterback they need to push this playoff roster over the top.
As The Quarterbacks Turn
In other quarterback news, the Bears made one of the most controversial moves of the week when they signed Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45-million contract. While those numbers for a quarterback who has thrown 11 regular-season passes since 2014 understandably raise some eyebrows, the deal contains just $19 million in guaranteed money with most of that likely coming in the first year. If it does not work out, the Bears should be able to get out of the deal with little to no cap ramifications in short order.
Unfortunately, there is a decent chance it does not work out. While he is likely as good if not better than the other quad-A backups in the league, Glennon is certainly not the type of quarterback to elevate the weapons around him, and those weapons are lacking. Chicago still has questions to answer at both tackle spots, and the additions of Markus Wheaton and Dion Sims do not do much to excite. The Bears obviously still have a ton of time and the draft to bring in some help, but Kevin White and Cameron Meredith are not enough on their own even with the running game likely to be strong again.
Brian Hoyer was the only other “big name” quarterback to move during the first official day, signing a two-year deal with San Francisco for backup money. While he has a decent shot to open the year as a starter in a Kyle Shanahan offense, giving him some appeal in two-quarterback leagues, the bigger story might be what his addition means for the 49ers’ pursuit of Kirk Cousins.
While the 49ers would be foolish to not pursue Cousins just because they have Hoyer, his signing suggests San Francisco has accepted the fact they will have to wait a year to land the quarterback Shanahan clearly covets. Cousins seems to have come to the same conclusion himself after a personal trade appeal to owner Dan Snyder was rebuffed, and there are reports he will sign his franchise tender in the coming days. While it still remains likely Cousins ends up with the 49ers at some point, it is unlikely to be this season. Despite all of the other turmoil surrounding the team, that is great news for the fantasy prospects of Washington’s skill players.
Finally on the quarterback front, the Bills made the correct decision to retain Tyrod Taylor, who agreed to restructure his deal to make the marriage work. Taylor was not exceptional in 2016, but he accounted for 23 touchdowns total in 15 games for an offense which dealt with injury problems all year. Buffalo has not done anything to upgrade their receiver corps so far – they even lost Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin – but Taylor’s dual-threat ability will make him a great streaming option again this season almost regardless of the weapons around him.
Receiver Roundabout
With most teams flush with cap space and the league more pass-heavy than ever, it was certainly a seller’s market for receivers this offseason. Six receivers signed deals which averaged at least $7.5 million per year in the first couple days of free agency, and five of those guys signed their deal with a new team, the lone exception being Kenny Stills who re-signed with the Dolphins. That number also does not include Brandon Marshall, who took a cut-rate deal to stay in New York with the Giants, and Torrey Smith, who signed something of a prove-it contract to be Carson Wentz’s much needed deep threat in Philadelphia.
Joining Smith in Philadelphia will be Alshon Jeffery, who agreed to one of the more interesting deals of the early part of free agency. Clearly betting on himself (again), Jeffery signed a one-year, $14-million contract with the Eagles. It is a great move for Philadelphia, who will get the first crack at re-signing Jeffery if he is able to reach his ceiling as a true No. 1 receiver but will also be able to move on if he is again hampered by injuries and inconsistency.
As for this year, Jeffery along with Jordan Matthews, Zach Ertz, and the aforementioned Smith will give Wentz the pass catching group he so desperately missed as a rookie. However, targets could end up being an issue. Even if all of the targets given to Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor last season end up with Jeffery and Smith, those 143 looks are likely not enough to satisfy both guys, and the Eagles probably want Wentz to throw less as a sophomore anyway. Getting paid at least for one year like a No. 1, Jeffery is going to get his while he is on the field. While Smith is not going to be a target hog, the combination of the two could seriously dent Ertz’s and especially Matthews’ target totals.
The second-biggest deal and largest long-term deal went to DeSean Jackson, who landed a three-year, $35-million contract from the Bucs to start opposite Mike Evans. Tampa Bay had been Jackson's expected destination for quite some time, but that does not make the landing spot any less perfect.
Evans needed a real No. 2 to take some of the pressure and double teams away, and Jackson’s lid-lifting talent should do that as well as anyone. Jackson is also a boon to the fantasy value of Jameis Winston, who has thrown deep fairly frequently in his young career to limited success. Jackson showed in Washington how valuable he can be to a quarterback down the field, and he alone should help Winston’s success rate deep.
The most interesting fantasy case among the free agent receivers might belong to Pierre Garcon, who signed a complicated deal with the 49ers which really works out to be a two-year, $23-million contract. It is a lot of money to pay a 30-year-old receiver who appears to be trending down, but coach Kyle Shanahan has reason to believe he can get the best out of Garcon, who turned in a career-year while Shanahan was calling the plays for Washington in 2013. The receiver corps around Garcon in San Francisco is not any better than the one in Washington that year and neither is the quarterback situation, suggesting Garcon could once again be a target hog. Unless the 49ers add another quality receiver, Garcon could prove to be a volume-driven WR2.
Of the other receivers on the move, Kenny Britt's decision to take Cleveland’s money is probably the most disappointing from a fantasy perspective. He has experience playing with a bad quarterback, and perhaps the Browns are able to get Jimmy Garoppolo before the season, but right now he is back in pretty much the same situation as he was with the Rams except Corey Coleman is a much bigger threat to his targets than Brian Quick or Tavon Austin.
Robert Woods “replaced” Britt in Los Angeles and might be a name to watch. The Rams do not have much else at receiver, and new coach Sean McVay funneled targets to underneath options in Washington. Woods could easily top 70 catches and 700 yards for the first time in his career, which would put him in the WR3 range.
Unrequited Love
While even low-tier quarterbacks and wide receivers did not have trouble finding a home early in free agency, the story in the running back market has been considerably different. Le’Veon Bell is the only back among Rotoworld’s top-seven free agents to land a deal, and that was a franchise tag. That will change in the coming days, but veteran running backs seem to have as little value as ever.
That said, the lack of action could have more to do with the players available than the relative value of running backs. Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles are the biggest names, but both are in their 30s and coming off serious knee injuries. Latavius Murray is the best of the rest, but he is not someone who will elevate a running game. Eddie Lacy might, but his weight and injury concerns are well documented, and LeGarrette Blount is a one-dimensional power back who is already 30. When you look at it that way, the lack of interest is not surprising.
A few running backs did find a home, however, with Danny Woodhead the most notable name among them. Despite coming off a serious knee injury at age 32, Woodhead signed a three-year deal with the Ravens to at least in the short-term replace Kenneth Dixon, who was suspended the first four games for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy. Even once Dixon gets back, Woodhead should handle the bulk of the passing-down work and will make for an interesting risk-reward option in fantasy drafts this summer.
While running backs struggle to find jobs, the fullback market appears to be as strong as ever. Kyle Juszczyk received a monster, $21-million deal over four years from the 49ers, the Bills double-dipped with both Patrick DiMarco (four-years, $8.5-million) and Mike Tolbert, and the Patriots re-upped James Develin on a two-year contract.
O’Doyle Rules
The biggest fantasy winner from the first couple days of free agency might be Jack Doyle, who not only re-signed on a three-year, $19-million deal but also saw Dwayne Allen traded to New England. The departure of Allen makes Doyle the undisputed No. 1 option at tight end and gives him some significant target upside. In two games without Allen last season, Doyle averaged 6.5 targets and 14.2 PPR points per game, and the duo combined for 94 catches, 990 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Doyle obviously is not going to get all of that work, especially with Erik Swoope ready to take on a bigger role, but he has the look of a solid TE1.
Allen's outlook might also be better heading to New England. The Patriots clearly wanted to use a two-tight-end base last season with Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett, but the duo was not healthy together long enough to make it work. If Gronk is able to stay healthy -- and that is a big if -- Allen could see around five targets a game with the upside for more if (when) Gronk misses some time.
While it is unlikely to grab headlines, the Rams’ decision to cut Lance Kendricks could carry some fantasy ramifications. Both GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay made it a point to talk up 2016 fourth-rounder Tyler Higbee during their interviews at the combine, and it now seems certain he will have a much bigger role moving forward. Higbee should be owned in all Dynasty formats, and he will be an under-the-radar name to watching in redraft as well.
The Road Ahead
Looking ahead to the weekend, the always thin quarterback list is looking even barer, but it is possible the Romo saga is finally resolved. We could also see Jay Cutler and, less likely, Colin Kaepernick sign with their new teams. Both could find themselves with a starting job this season if the cards fall correctly -- in other words if they sign with the Jets.
The running back market is still wide open with several guys taking visits. Seattle seems to be the team to watch after scheduling visits with Latavius Murray and Eddie Lacy while also expressing interest in Jamaal Charles. It will not be surprising if they sign one of the top guys over the weekend. What will be surprising is if Adrian Peterson finds the contract he wants. Despite a litany of reports linking him with several teams, there does not appear to be much actual interest on the market. Rex Burkhead has not gotten much attention early on, but he will be interesting no matter where he lands.
The receiver market has been picked almost clean, but Terrelle Pryor is still a prize waiting to be won. It looks like the Redskins will get the first shot to reel him in after scheduling a visit, and it would be a great destination for his fantasy outlook considering Washington has already lost both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon this week. With Jamison Crowder, an unproven Josh Doctson, and not much else at receiver, the Redskins offer a ton of target opportunity in an offense which should remain effective if Kirk Cousins sticks around. Pryor will have high-end WR2 upside if he signs with Washington.
Finally, the biggest domino left to fall at tight end belongs to Martellus Bennett, who even at age 30 is easily the best option on the board. The Raiders seem to be the favorites right now, but the Jaguars and 49ers are also interested. Jared Cook is another big name who could start to pick up steam heading into the weekend, although re-signing with the Packers would likely be the best option for his fantasy value.