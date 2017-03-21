Return of the Beast?

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

I’ve been counting down the days until March 21 (I know … it’s finally here!). That’s because Dave Chappelle’s long-awaited standup special is finally on Netflix. I saw Chappelle perform in Hartford a few years ago (not the show you’re thinking of) and still watch reruns of his show on Comedy Central every chance I get. So for me, today may as well be Christmas.

For those of you who know Chappelle’s history, you’ll understand how significant this is. Chappelle went off the grid for almost a decade before resurfacing a few years ago and finally returning to the public eye with a landmark appearance on Saturday Night Live. With the new special, Chappelle’s comeback is finally complete.

Speaking of comebacks, Marshawn Lynch may be crafting one of his own. A year after literally hanging up his cleats, the former Seahawks running back and frequent Conan guest is considering another go-round at the game he once dominated.

It wouldn’t be the first time a retirement didn’t stick. A few days ago was the 22nd anniversary of Michael Jordan’s famous two-word press release. Brett Favre never got the hang of staying retired either.

The un-retirement thing has been done to death, but could Lynch actually pull it off? I don’t see why not. Running backs tend to fade quicker than players at other positions, but Lynch is still just 30 and has kept in shape during his year off. Before calling it quits, Lynch had rushed for 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons. Lynch probably couldn’t step in and be the same player immediately, but he’d have OTAs and training camp to dust off the cobwebs.

For the sake of comparison, Lynch is a year younger than Adrian Peterson and has logged 274 fewer carries. Put yourselves in the shoes of an NFL GM. Who would you rather have: Lynch, fresh off a 14-month layoff or injury-prone Peterson, who looked like he was running on fumes last season? The choice seems obvious.

Of course, retiring at a young age is nothing new. Like all Lions greats, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson threw in the towel at age 30. Rashard Mendenhall left the game at 26 to be a screenwriter. 29-year-old punting prodigy Pat McAfee quit the NFL to work at Barstool Sports. And now that we know the prevalence of CTE, careers are only going to get shorter.

So why would Lynch, a fun guy who seems to have other interests outside of football (apparently he’s an avid bagpiper), return to such a dangerous sport after retiring in relatively good health? If there’s one thing we know about Lynch, it’s that when he sees an opportunity, he runs with it (often literally). And now might be the perfect time to strike.

The Raiders’ running back puzzle is missing a piece. Latavius Murray, a linebacker masquerading as a running back, left the great city of Oakland for … we’ll say snowier pastures. With Murray tapped as Adrian Peterson’s successor in Minnesota (talk about big shoes to fill), the Raiders are in the market for a grinder to pound the ball on early downs. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington both showed promise as rookies, but neither is ready to handle a full workload.

Power backs don’t grow on trees but luckily for the Raiders, one of the best smash-mouth runners of a generation lives right around the corner. Lynch lives and breathes Oakland. He starred at Oakland Technical High School, played his college ball at nearby UC-Berkeley and still calls Oakland his home. Lynch would be fulfilling a lifelong dream by donning silver and black for his hometown Raiders. In fact, Huffington Post reporter Jordan Schultz says Raiders gear is already a big part of Lynch’s wardrobe. It doesn’t hurt that the Raiders are coming off their best season in over a decade.

So if the Raiders are interested and Lynch wants in, what’s the big holdup? Right now there’s a Seattle Seahawks-sized obstacle standing in Lynch’s way. The Seahawks still hold Lynch’s rights, meaning he would have to force a trade to join his beloved Raiders. That would require Oakland to take on Lynch’s $9 million salary, which seems as probable as Vince Wilfork winning a footrace with Tyreek Hill.

Of course the Seahawks, who have no use for Lynch anyway after adding Eddie Lacy to an already crowded backfield, could play ball by releasing Lynch and letting him sign with a team of his choosing. It’s believed that Lynch broached this subject last week at Seahawks headquarters, though NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo called it “more of a personal visit.” If Beast Mode does decide to lace ‘em up for the 2017 season, Lynch would eat up over half the Seahawks’ remaining cap space, motivating them to move him as quickly as possible.

The Raiders have designs on moving to Vegas but even if the league okays it, Lynch will be retired (again) by the time they finish building a new stadium. Rumors make the Internet go round and Lord knows we need gossip to fill the gap between free agency and the NFL Draft. But the Lynch buzz feels real. This comeback story has legs. First Chappelle, now Lynch. Get your Skittles ready.

The Exile of Colin Kaepernick

If you’ve been following our news page (featuring around the clock coverage on all your favorite long snappers), you probably noticed the Jets have a new quarterback. Everyone’s favorite backup Josh McCown is here to save the day, and by save the day I mean guide the Jets to last place. But that’s where the Jets want to be, right? After going 5-11 and dumping half their roster (including most of the good parts), the Jets may as well pull a 76ers and really bottom out.

As one-year stopgaps go, McCown isn’t the worst guy the Jets could have picked, but he might be the most injury-prone. If McCown signs his contract without being hospitalized, the Jets should consider it a roaring success. McCown has broken his collarbone two years in a row (maybe he did it to be in solidarity with Tony Romo) and also suffered a concussion in 2015. Assuming that trend continues, it looks like we’ll be seeing a steady diet of Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg this season. Maybe Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson will fall in their lap, but right now, the Jets’ quarterback situation looks pretty grim.

Is anyone else at least a little surprised the Jets didn’t kick the tires on Colin Kaepernick? Heck, before the McCown signing it seemed like they were linked to every quarterback BUT Kaepernick. Jay Cutler, Chase Daniel, A.J. McCarron, Trevor Siemian—even Brock Osweiler got a mention or two.

Kaepernick isn’t a top-15 quarterback or anything close to it, but he’d certainly be good enough to start for the Jets. Kap’s passer rating in 2016 was higher than those posted by Eli Manning, Cam Newton, Carson Palmer, Phillip Rivers and Jameis Winston. And he did it with one of the worst supporting casts in all of football. Not to mention that Kap led all quarterbacks with 39 rushing yards per game last season.

It’s been strongly hinted that teams have shied away from Kaepernick due to his political views. I understand teams avoiding players who might cause distractions, but it seems pretty unfair to blacklist Kaepernick just because he wouldn’t stand for the national anthem. Hopefully Kaepernick’s quiet (edit: nonexistent) free agent market will pick up soon.

Quick Hits: Could Malcolm Butler be headed to New Orleans? It sure seems like it. According to CSN New England’s Mike Giardi, the parameters of a deal between the Patriots and Saints are “mostly in place.” Butler became expendable when the Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore to a five-year contract … Jay Cutler was scheduled to visit the Jets on Monday but the meeting was canceled after New York signed Josh McCown to a one-year deal. Cutler was released by Chicago earlier this month, ending his eight-year tenure with the Bears … The Patriots have been suggested as a possible suitor for Darrelle Revis, but if he does land in Foxboro, he won’t be playing safety. A few years ago Bill Belichick said he didn’t think Revis’ skill set would translate to that position. Meanwhile, The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi said Revis has “not really taken care of his body” and is practically “begging for a job” … Tony Romo is still a Cowboy and Sports Illustrated’s Peter King thinks it could stay that way for a while. King believes the Cowboys are still hoping to trade Romo and are inclined to wait it out with OTAs still four weeks away. Houston remains his most likely landing spot … In other Dallas quarterback news, the Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore, who is expected to serve as the backup to Dak Prescott. The league’s only left-handed quarterback started two games in 2015 but spent last year on injured reserve … Blake Bortles is pleased by the progress he’s made under quarterback guru Adam Dedeaux this offseason. Bortles broke out for 35 touchdowns in 2015 but slumped to only 23 last season … Ben Roethlisberger said he’s “leaning toward” playing in 2017. Roethlisberger brought up retirement after falling to New England in the AFC title game last season but with three years and $46 million remaining on his deal, nobody was really buying it … The Steelers took a flyer on Knile Davis by signing him to a one-year deal. Davis collected 28 yards on 18 carries over 11 games for the Packers and Chiefs last season … Chase Daniel is making the rounds. He’s had visits with the Jets and Saints since getting cut by the Eagles last week. Daniel has history with New Orleans having played there from 2009-2012 … The Browns are confident they can land Mitch Trubisky or Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick. Cleveland also owns the No. 1 pick, though it’s a near certainty the Browns use that on Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett … Manti Te’o is expected to sign a deal with New Orleans any day now. The former second-round pick missed most of last season with a torn Achilles … The league is considering shortening overtime periods from 15 to 10 minutes during the preseason and regular season. For the playoffs, overtime would remain 15 minutes … Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey was recovered in Mexico. Mauricio Ortega, a former executive for the Mexican tabloid La Prensa, has been named as a person of interest … Ever wonder what Rashad Jennings is up to these days? Monday he scored a 31 (out of 40) on the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars. The NFL has been well-represented on DWTS with Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson and Von Miller participating in recent seasons.